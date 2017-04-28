Woman’s club annual fundraiser to feature famous name in UT athletics

The Brentwood-Franklin Woman’s Service Club is holdings its annual “Step Up, It’s a Charity Affair” fundraising event next Tuesday, May 2.

The guest speaker for the event is a well-known name from the world of University of Tennessee sports: former Women’s Athletic Director Joan Cronan.

Cronan will share stories about her long career in sports and sign copies of her book, “Sports is Life with the Volume Turned Up!”

The event will begin at 10:30 a.m., and lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. The Brentwood Country Club is located at 5123 Country Club Drive.

The fundraiser will also feature the announcement of the Woman’s Club’s latest Woman of the Year.

Tickets for the event are available for $60. People interested in attending can RSVP to Kathy Casey at edkathkc1@att.net. Tickets can also be purchased here.

Most recently Cronan was named the first recipient of the NCAA’s Pat Summit Award.

“Pat Summitt embodied the NCAA’s mission of providing opportunities to college athletes through sport,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in an article about the award announcement on NCAA.com. “This award will continue to honor her achievements for many years to come while recognizing collegiate administrators and coaches who — like Pat and Joan — work tirelessly for the academic success and well-being of college athletes. Joan’s exemplary career in women’s athletics, including the addition of four women’s sports to Tennessee’s athletics department under her leadership, fostered opportunities for countless young women to succeed in sport and in life.”

Here are some other highlights from Cronan’s distinguished career:

In 2004, Cronan was honored by NACDA with their Southeast Region Athletic Director of the Year award.

Cronan is a former president of the National Association of Collegiate Women Athletics Administrators (NACWAA). In addition, she was selected by NACWAA to receive their 2005 Athletic Director of the Year award.

Cronan was elected by her peers as president of the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) for 2008-09.

In 2009, she was also presented with the Women of Achievement Award: “Women Who Make a Difference” by the International Women’s Forum.

In 2010, Cronan was appointed to the NCAA Division 1 Leadership Council, and in 2011, the United States Sports Academy elected her as an Emeritus Member of its Board of Trustees.

In February of 2014, the U.S. Sports Academy named her to its board of trustees. She served as chair of Leadership Knoxville in 2015 and is a member of Tennessee Leadership as well.

The Brentwood-Franklin Woman’s Club has been active in Williamson County for 44 years. It is affiliated with The General Federation of Women’s Clubs International. For more information about the group visit its Facebook page.