Johnny Cash tribute and buy one, get one free tickets at county fair Thursday

By KEVIN WARNER

Thursday night the Williamson County Fair welcomes Gary West to the Ag Expo Center Vanderbilt Health Stage for a Johnny Cash tribute at 8 p.m.

West will not do an impersonation of Cash, but you may see some nuances that remind you of the music icon.

“A lot of that stuff just feels like it falls out because I have such a strong Cash influence in my life,” he said back in 2015 before his first trip to the fair.

West toured with Cash’s brother Tommy. He also credited Tommy with giving him his stage name. West has over 30 years musical experience touring around the US, Canada and Europe.

The Tractor Supply Company Livestock Area will have another night of dairy competition with the Open Dairy Show at 6 p.m. It also might be a good day to check out the nightly milking demonstrations in Barn B to learn about the milking process. Demonstrations begin at 7 p.m. nightly.

As with most days at the fair, fairgoers will have a chance for a reduced ticket. The ticket special for Thursday includes a buy one, get from one free promotion on general admission tickets, courtesy of Middle Tennessee Electric Company. MTEC customers can bring their July invoice to the ticket booth, or print off the coupon at the bottom of this page.

Middle Tennessee electric will also have a safety trailer on site explain the importance of powerline safety. They will also demonstrate several hazardous situations that should avoid. The MTE trailer will be at the fair at 6:30 p.m. with demonstrations beginning at 7 and 8:30 p.m. in the fair Village near the midway.

General admission to the fair will be $7 for attendees over the age of 12, $5 for children ages 6 through 12 and children five and under receive free admission.

Every remaining day of the fair will have the daily Fireman’s Challenge where local firefighters from departments around the county will be performing a mock vehicle extraction. During the week, the extraction will take place at 8 p.m. outside in the Fair Village.

The amazing skills of the BMX Pro Trick Team will also be on display in the Fair Village. These X-Games veterans will be showing off their stunts at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. through Friday.

Finally, if you if you haven’t yet, be sure to check out Roark Phillips’ chainsaw art, as he carves ordinary wood into wondrous pieces of art. Phillips is in the fair Village through Friday at 8:30 p.m.

For a full list of events at the fair, click here.

Thursday and every weekday, the fair opens at 6 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m.

The midway, presented by Drew Expositions, will also bring bringing many new attractions this year including a professional high dive show, which will feature the Olympic style high dive in a small pool of water and a fire dive. The shows will start at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Midway ride coupons are not included in general admission to the fair. Single coupons cost $1.25 each, but all rides require more than one to ride. Visitors can buy large numbers of coupons for a reduced price listed here.

The rest of the week guests can ride unlimited rides for $20 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.