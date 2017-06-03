Johnny Cash’s Hideaway Farm site of new Bluegrass festival

A new festival dedicated to music is planned for July 1 on a farm in Hickman County once owned by Johnny Cash.

The first-ever “Bon Aqua Bluegrass Festival” will make music on Saturday, July 1, amid the lush 100-plus acre setting of “The Hideaway Farm” in Bon Aqua, Tenn., west of Fairview and about 40 minutes from downtown Nashville.

The one day, family-friendly event will kick-off the July 4 weekend with a full schedule of bluegrass music, including Lonesome River Band, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, and NewTown. The Hogslop String Band and The Storytellers Hideaway Farm Band will add featured performances to a full day of music.

Backdrop for the music will be the rustic outdoor theater adjacent to the pre-Civil war log home Johnny Cash owned for more than 30 years and called “the center of my universe.”

Event admission will include “open house” tours of Cash’s log home between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m., as well as access to “Cinnamon Hill” — a free standing display of Cash memorabilia, photo gallery and array of antique cars.

Music also will begin at 10 a.m. Concert goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic baskets to take advantage of the scenic farm setting surrounding the mainstage. Covered seating at the outdoor theater is limited on a first-come basis day of event. Ample parking is free.

Food will be available for purchase onsite. Additional free fun attractions for children will be provided by Bouncy House and Anthony the Balloon Kid.

Advance tickets are now on sale through Eventbrite and may be purchased online at the event site: www.bonaquabluegrass.com Tickets are scaled at $25 in advance for general admission with special local discount tickets set at $20 for residents of Hickman and Dickson Counties and of Fairview. Tickets are also available in advance onsite at The Storytellers Museum in Bon Aqua. Tickets day of show will be $30 with special applicable discounts. Children and military are free.

Directions: From Nashville, Bon Aqua is located off I-40 West at TN Exit 172. Event site is located at 9347 Old Highway 46 in Bon Aqua. For additional information: (931) 996-4336.