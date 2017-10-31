Veterans non-profit Joshua Chamberlain Society to host annual gala Saturday

By LANDON WOODROOF

The Joshua Chamberlain Society, a non-profit dedicated to helping veterans, will hold its annual fundraiser and gala this weekend.

The Joshua Chamberlain Society, which has a St. Louis chapter and a Nashville chapter, is headquartered in Brentwood and was founded by a Brentwood High School graduate.

The Nashville JCS chapter will host its 5th annual gala at Richland Country Club on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at Eventbrite or at the door. They cost $150 each and include dinner and drinks.

The event will feature both a silent and a live auction. Some of the silent auction items include a wine tasting for four at the Arrington Vineyards and a round of golf for four at the Vanderbilt Legends Club. Live auction items include a vacation package for four to Memphis and the Peabody Hotel and a Nashville Predators experience for four.

Don Ross is the president of the Nashville JCS chapter. A classmate of his at BHS, Randy Soriano, founded JCS. Soriano is a Marine veteran and vice president of the St. Louis JCS Board of Directors.

JCS operates by “adopting” veterans wounded in battle. JCS helps them with certain expenses for life. In the past, JCS has helped install a stairlift at the home of a veteran who was wounded in a helicopter crash and has helped install a handicap-accessible addition to another adopted soldier’s house. The group has purchased laptop computers for veterans and even, in one instance, a tractor.

“Whatever their needs are we try to fill them,” Ross said in a phone interview on Tuesday. “We can’t do everything but we do a lot.”

Currently, the Nashville chapter has adopted five veterans. Those veterans will be introduced at the gala on Saturday night. A video will also be shown that tells the veterans’ stories.

JCS finds its heroes in a number of ways, from simple word of mouth to referrals from military bases. There is no formal application process. JCS volunteers just sit down and chat with a veteran.

Ross realizes there are a lot of veterans charities out there, but he feels JCS does things in a special way.

“JCS is unique because all of our board members are volunteers,” he said. “We have no paid employees. And the other thing that makes us unique is that we adopt our soldiers for life, just as their wounds are with them for the remainder of their lives.”

Richland Country Club is located just northeast of Brentwood at 1 Club Drive in Nashville.