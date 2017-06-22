Local veterans charity to host songwriters night fundraiser July 15

By LANDON WOODROOF

During his years of service, General Joshua Chamberlain helped win the Battle of Gettysburg and commanded Union troops at Appomattox when Robert E. Lee surrendered.

Chamberlain was also wounded six times, eventually dying as a result of his injuries.

Given those accomplishments, it is no wonder that a charity dedicated to aiding wounded veterans was named The Joshua Chamberlain Society.

There are two chapters of the society, one in St. Louis and one in Nashville. On Saturday, July 15, the local chapter will be hosting a songwriters night fundraiser at the Stone House at Arrington Vineyards. The event officially starts at 6:30 p.m. Three songwriters—Roxie Dean, Byron Hill and Wil Nance—will start performing at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available here.

The JCS operates in a way that sets it apart from many other charities revolving around veterans.

“The thing that makes us a little bit unique is we are an all volunteer board, theres no salaries,” Don Ross, president of the Joshua Chamberlain Society of Nashville, said.

The charity is also unique, though, in the way that it provides for the soldiers it assists. Rather than giving temporary relief to veterans, JCS adopts about one wounded soldier a year for life.

“We feel their wounds are going to be with them the rest of their lives so we’re going to stay with them the rest of their lives,” Ross said.

JCS refers to the adopted soldiers as heroes. The Nashville chapter has adopted five heroes. The St. Louis chapter has adopted 12.

The services that the JCS provides to the adopted veterans varies. The Nashville JCS has helped one of its heroes, who now uses a wheelchair, by building a handicap accessible addition to his house. Currently, they are looking to put a stairwell lift in the home of a hero who had been involved in a helicopter crash.

The JCS has also bought computers for veterans and helped heroes purchase airfare, among other things.

“I guess the simplest way to say it is we will do things the government doesn’t do,” Ross said.

Ross went to Brentwood High School with one of the founders of JCS, Randy Soriano. Soriano is a marine veteran and serves as vice-president of the St. Louis JCS Board of Directors.

The July 15 songwriters night will feature free wine from Arrington Vineyards and free food from Taziki’s.

The performers have written quite a few hit songs between them.

Roxie Dean co-wrote Jamie O’Neals number one single “When I Think About Angels,” and recorded a solo album, “Ms. America,” in 2005.

Byron Hill’s songs have been recorded over 700 times. He has co-written such well-known songs as the number-one hit “Born Country” by Alabama, “High-Tech Redneck” by George Jones, and George Strait’s first number-one song “Fool Hearted Memory.”

Wil Nance has also co-written a hit songs for George Strait, the number one “Round About Way.” Another song that topped charts of his is Brad Paisley’s “She’s Everything.”

The songwriters night is one of several fundraisers that JCS holds throughout the year. A clay shoot for troops will be held on August 19 at the Nashville Gun Club, and the organization’s annual gala will be on November 4 at Richland Country Club.

Ross, though, encourages people to come out to Arrington in a few weeks.

“It’s gonna be a fun night,” he said. “We had one last year, and it’s a fun night, it really is.”

Arrington Vineyards is located at 6211 Patton Road in Arrington.