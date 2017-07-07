JULIE HOLT: The Lighter Side

There are few things more fun for me as a parent than seeing my three kids’ personalities develop and learning what traits they inherited from their parents and other relatives.

I suspect I am raising some sort of army whose personalities will conquer the world, if only they can survive growing up together. Our household summer theme could share a name with an Ultimate Fighting pay-per-view event. I’m thinking something like Clash of the Titans, Brawlfest 2017, Fight to the Death.

It has been obvious for a long time that my oldest child, Lu, is carrying on her mother’s sassy attitude and gift for needing the last word. The fun part is, she is funny like her mom. The bad part is, she hasn’t learned when to stop talking.

This has not served her well as a child because when she butts heads with someone, it’s the one who has had a few more years to hone that sharp tongue; yours truly. I also have the trump card of “I’m your mother and if you sass me one more time, you’ll never see another iPad as long as you live.” (Hit ‘em where it hurts, moms and dads.)

She may dig herself a lot of holes with her smart mouth, but Lu also got her dad’s brand of smarts — she is great at math and science and even enjoys those subjects. Lu is an overachiever and extremely competitive. Last week, Lu and Hubby stayed up WAY past bedtime trying to beat each other’s high score on a game app. And I’ll take credit for her wicked trash talk game.

These are words I actually heard during the marathon gaming session: “Dad, you better get your game face on because I’m on fire and you’re going down!” I’m so proud.

My bubbly middle child is a future cult leader, if I had to guess her career path. She has a big personality and everyone she meets is a new friend. Everybody loves her and she is full of life and giggles. Bug got Hubby’s natural athlete gene and her grandpa’s stubbornness. On the rare occasion this girl digs in her heels, watch out — it’s a battle to the death (or to an early bedtime.)

Bug doesn’t struggle or excel in any school subject yet (she’s only going into kindergarten) but my guess is that she will be a good student so that she will be allowed to have a social life and play sports.

This girl doesn’t often have trouble with adults, but she wears her middle child title proudly, picking fights and tattling on her siblings. If somebody is getting sent to bed early, it’s Miss Personality. Bless her heart.

I’m sure you can imagine that Dude, being the youngest child and oldest boy, is learning early to be a charmer AND how to hold his own in a house full of ladies. The first and last thing this boy says to me every day is “You’re so pretty, Mama. I love you.” Hubby may have enjoyed a few years of being a ladies’ man before he met his #1 lady, so Dude comes by this naturally.

He inherited his mother’s creativity and storytelling gift, and he loves nothing more than sitting on the back porch telling scary stories. He has an imaginary friend that is the funniest thing I’ve ever heard — it’s an imaginary grandma (Ella) who has three puppies. There is one orange puppy, one black puppy and one white puppy. If you ask him if he’s ever seen or done something, he’ll say he did it with his grandma and her puppies.

He has a terrible temper and earns himself plenty of timeouts and regularly has favorite toys taken away. I’d tell y’all about whoopins, but some of you don’t appreciate my Mayberry parenting. But hypothetically, he gets a few of those too.

Add these three personalities to busy work schedules and summer fun plans and you’ve got crazy fun and just plain crazy. I don’t know that I intended to have three kids so close together, but now that our personalities are becoming more obvious and the family dynamic is emerging, it is quite an adventure — all day every day.

I’m thinking I’ll sell advance tickets to next summer’s family experience: Smackdown 2018.

Want more Lighter Side? Read previous posts and bonus material at Julie’s Lighter Side and like Julie on Facebook for links and updates.

Overheard at the salon: “We were having a great time until Henry found a ‘chocolate bar’ in the pool.”

Julie Holt is a wife, mother of three, hair stylist, runner, reader, writer, and is tired. Very tired. She works in Brentwood, lives in Spring Hill and can be reached at bwcjholt@gmail.com. You can follow Julie on Twitter @jh_lighter_side.