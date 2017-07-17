JULIE HOLT: The Lighter Side

As I approach my nine year anniversary of becoming a mother, it is starting to be easier to see what and who has influenced my children.

Because Hubby and I have no family nearby, we count on friends occasionally to help out with the kids, but we’d like to continue to have friends, so we try not to do that very much. So of course, we have to have amazing babysitters who we count as family and who my children adore.

We have been so lucky to have only had three babysitters in nine years. The first has now graduated from college and is a real life adult, and I am so sad about it, for purely selfish reasons obvs. Babysitter number two leaves for college in a few weeks (I like to take full responsibility for her excellent choice of college, my alma mater. GO VOLS!) and we are so lucky to have her younger sister to jump right in where she left off.

There is no better feeling as a parent than leaving the house without your children. I mean, leaving your children with someone you can really trust to take care of your sweet and precious babies.

I’ve had numerous discussions with other moms and we all are a little unclear on what the proper rate is for babysitting if the sitter doesn’t have a set fee. My three babysitters have never insisted on a certain rate, so I’ve always tried to pay what I think it’s worth, minus one million dollars.

I did my share of babysitting as a teen, and I was much more likely to accept more work from families whose children weren’t feral, or who paid me appropriately if they were. Therefore, I try very hard to pay my sitters well so they will come back.

At times, I’ve felt like I should pay premiums for extra duties, like bathing toddlers or preparing meals for picky eaters. I know many other parents struggle with this as well, and that is why I’ve developed this ultimate guide to paying babysitters. You’re welcome.

First you must determine a base rate for your sitter, which can be commensurate with their experience or skill level, or how desperate you are to get out of the house. A common starting point seems to be $10 per hour (in Williamson County. Feel free to vomit if you live anywhere else.)

Next, consider whether your timing occurs during a high-demand day/season (holidays, end of the school year, the end of summer break when everybody is tired of being with their children 24/7.) If so, add a buck or two an hour.

Now that you have established your base rate, add the following on an à la carte basis:

Giving toddlers baths $5/kid Feeding picky eaters $5/meal Cleaning up the result of those meals $3 Overly friendly dog to take care of too $2 Kids ate giant Pixy Stix that day $2/kid Kids hide her phone for hours $2 Toddler who takes off diaper, but is not potty trained $3/“accident” Kids get into Mom’s lipstick $5 You come home later than you told her $5 You come home to a clean house $10 She tells you the kids were “great” (you know better) $5 Anything else gross happens* $10



I know this may seem overly generous, but if you find a good babysitter, you have to hold on to her! Find out her birthday and send a gift, don’t forget Christmas either!

My three babysitters are precious and sweet young ladies who have been a great influence on my kids and there is no dollar amount that can repay someone who loves my babies and who I can trust to take great care of them. I don’t have a grandma or aunt to fall back on, so these girls are those things plus some.

And no, you CANNOT have their numbers.

*Like that incident with the snot. Don’t act like you don’t know what I’m talking about.

Julie Holt is a wife, mother of three, hair stylist, runner, reader, writer, and is tired. Very tired. She works in Brentwood, lives in Spring Hill and can be reached at bwcjholt@gmail.com. You can follow Julie on Twitter @jh_lighter_side.