JULIE HOLT: The Lighter Side

Since you all obviously come here for hard-hitting and culturally relevant content that informs your worldview on the issues of today, let’s dig into a topic that’s on everyone’s mind these days: sexism.

I recently experienced a blatant and hurtful example of this ugly mindset on a date night with Hubby. We had a lovely dinner at one of our favorite restaurants in Brentwood, then drove to East Nashville to a craft brewery where we enjoyed a couple of sample glasses while playing Battleship. (Hubby sank all my ships in record time, in case you wondered.)

After I lost miserably three times in a row, we made our way back to the south side of town. As parents do on date nights, we checked the time and realized that if we went straight home, we would arrive before our kids were asleep. That’s a total amateur move, and we’re no rookies. We were looking for a way to kill an hour.

I mentioned that I could go for a basket of my favorite fried pickles at a different restaurant which is also a craft brewery. Hubby was delighted to oblige since he knew he was already on my list for not letting me win a game of Battleship (he has never let me win anything, ever.)

We sat in the bar area and noticed a sign posted above the bar that listed drink specials. We noticed that we were there on ladies night — what a nice treat! I decided I could have a beer since Hubby was driving. This is when I encountered such blatant and insulting sexism that I couldn’t believe my eyes! What year is this?

The ladies night specials included the following: appletinis, cosmos, margaritas and wine. At a brewery. Really?

I am a lady. I enjoy craft beer. I am IN A BREWERY. No, I do not want your appletinis or cosmos. Because I came to a brewery. For a beer.

Hubby and I awaited the waitress’ return and asked her why ladies night didn’t include beer. To say she was confused would be an understatement. She tried a few explanations for the sexist ladies night discounts, but eventually settled on “We’re just trying to get rid of the stuff nobody drinks.”

WHAT?!?!

Y’all, I know I’m “just a hairdresser” (yes, someone has said that to me), but even I have a little more business sense than that. I know I might be overstepping here, but I’m going to offer my marketing consulting services for free right here. It’s very complicated, so you might want to take some notes.

Some (maybe even a lot of) ladies… DRINK BEER. If you are a brewery and have a ladies night, offer a beer special ALONG WITH your mixed drink specials. Boom. Now you’re selling drinks AND not looking like sexists. You’re welcome.

After losing miserably at Battleship and being told that ladies only drink sweet, pastel-colored beverages, I am ready to tackle any PR challenge you might face if you have preconceived notions about what ladies do.

And lest I neglect any group of people and be called a reverse sexist (y’all know somebody will say it), where’s Dude’s night? That’s right. We can’t forget to spread the love and let the guys have a drink special or two. I’m thinking maybe special prices at the winery on only beer and scotch. Because that’s what dudes drink, even when they go to a vineyard, right?

