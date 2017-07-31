JULIE HOLT: The Lighter Side

I’m doing that thing that I swore I’d never do — lamenting that this school year will be my last to have a child home with me during the day.

Until recently, I was sure I’d be planning a celebration, complete with mid-day napping and leisurely strolls through Target with a frappucino in hand.

Let me tell you, I have dreamed of this day for a long time. By the time I send Dude off to five day a week Pre-K next fall, I will have been home with one or more kids part-time for a decade. I don’t even feel like I’m old enough to have been out of my parents’ house for a decade, let alone keeping all these moochers alive for ten whole years.

I’ve been thinking a lot about how I’ve spent my time through those years, and how fast that time has passed. (Public Service Announcement: it is OK to say “it goes by so fast” to friends who are in the same season of life as you. If you say it to someone who is behind you in the parenting game, she will want to claw your eyes out because all she wants to do is survive and you are telling her to “enjoy every moment” which only makes her feel like a more horrible person for wanting to get away from those monsters for one blessed hour.) Ahem. Not that I would know anything about that.

For the first half of that decade, I was in survival mode — just trying to make it to the next day with the bare minimum of obligations outside of baby care. I felt accomplished when I scheduled the diaper delivery before I ran out and had to use a smaller size that was in the bottom of the diaper bag, covered in lint and Cheerios.

The next couple of years were a little bit like going through a very long and straight tunnel. You know, you can see the light at the other end and you always think you’re almost there, but it just keeps going and going. This is when your last infant starts to sleep through the night, your preschooler starts to eat more than just mandarin oranges, and your first grader quits crying over having to read every night. Then, over a couple of harrowing weeks, the infant reverts to partying every other night from 1 a.m. until 4 a.m., the preschooler quits eating altogether and the first grader wails at the mention of sight words.

This is a unique and especially devious form of torture, because just when you start to have hope that you might become a normal human who brushes her hair and knows what day it is, you are thrown back into the depths of despair, wondering when your next full night of sleep might be, and also if your children are future sleep-deprived, emaciated high school dropout sociopaths.

But these past two years? Slowly, the sleep has come. The diapers are a thing of the past. Two kids have learned to get their own (and the third kid’s) breakfast. They can put on their own clothes, tie their own shoes and take their own baths. They can entertain themselves for an hour at a time. Sure, they’ve discovered new ways to drive me crazy (fighting over literally everything, smart mouths), but I think we are in the sweet spot — after the babies, before the teens.

Maybe that’s why I’m a little bummed that all three of my kids will be in school next year. We will slowly be entering the next phase of parenting, just when I was really getting the hang of this one.

The thing I notice the most is that this feels like a little break in the game. A time when I can take a breath, recoup my strength and determination and come up with some new plays. This is my Time Out.

Julie Holt is a wife, mother of three, hair stylist, runner, reader, writer, and is tired. Very tired.