Julie Holt’s Ode to School Shopping

We all know that August is fraught with challenges — get the kids back in a routine, brush up on excuses to not join the PTO fundraiser committee, find the kids some pants that don’t have chocolate milk stains and holds in the knees.

But none is more dreaded than the annual Back to School supply shopping madness. Long lists, super-specific requests and thousands of other moms and kids going at it over the last two blue folders with no pockets is not anyone’s idea of a fun way to end the summer.

Whether you dread it, avoid it, curse it or outsource it, we can all appreciate the unique form of torture that is school supply shopping …

Stalking a parking spot for the fourth time today

This shopping for school supplies has ruined my day.

Tax free weekend, traffic jams and lines,

I hope this day ends with a big box of wine.

Find glue for this student, find pencils for that,

Isn’t Ticonderoga a kind of hat?

My kids are all whining, it’s breaking my heart

And I think that my toddler just licked the cart.

We got the tissue, the folders and baggies

And we hope it makes our new teacher happy.

There’s no other reason that we would oblige

A shopping list of this length and size.

School starts in ten days and we must be ready

But I’ve spent a small fortune on glue sticks already.

How does a first grader use forty-eight?

She’s probably feeding it to a classmate.

Only a rookie would do something so wrong

As bring all of her hyper children along.

They’re hiding in racks and knocking down shelves

While I am still looking for marker packs of twelve.

There’s eight and sixteen, twenty-four and one hundred.

Why does this teacher hate me, I stand here and wonder.

I wander the aisles of Target — it’s time for reinforcement,

So I seek out the Starbucks line and pay the extortion.

With Frappucino in hand I will finish this list

Why does the folder have to be yellow, I hiss.

The buggy is full, I seek out the cashier

To spend all my money on piles of school gear.

My kids are all hungry, they’re tired and whiny

I tell them to zip it if they value their hiney.

Next year the preorder price I gladly will pay

To never ever have a repeat of this day.

Pass me the wine and a good trashy book

While kids sort their supplies, give the list one more look.

We’re missing some things, they shout in despair,

But their mom has lost the will to care.

You’ll get by without it, I say with a smile,

Just tell your teacher your mom is senile.

It’s not wrong to say, it’s not a deception

Your mom was done in by supply shopping vexation.

Julie Holt is a wife, mother of three, hair stylist, runner, reader, writer, and is tired. Very tired. She works in Brentwood, lives in Spring Hill and can be reached at bwcjholt@gmail.com. You can follow Julie on Twitter @jh_lighter_side.