Juneteenth celebration coming to McLemore House Museum

BY A.J. DUGGER III

In celebration of freedom from slavery, The African American Heritage Society will be hosting the 13th Annual Juneteenth Celebration.

The celebration will take place at the McLemore House Museum on Saturday, June 17th, 2017.

The Juneteenth celebration began in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865. Franklin’s Historic McLemore House Museum was named after Harvey McLemore, the former slave who built the house.

The free event will begin with the raising of the American and Juneteenth flags by the American Legion Post 215. Afterward there will be plenty of activities taking place throughout the celebration such as story-telling, performances by gospel groups and soloists, and Bingo. Books will be on display by local authors, and local artists will have their artwork on display. Door prizes will be available each hour and cooks in the community will be donating cakes.

Although there will be seating at the event, people who attend may bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the celebration.

Moe Better BBQ and Fish and The African American Heritage Society will provide free chips, strawberry soda, hot dogs, ice cream and popsicles. Barbecue, fish, pork, barbecue chicken, hot dogs, and hamburgers will be available for purchase at the celebration.

The Harvey McLemore Home Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Tours cost $10 for adults and $5 for children. Children under five are admitted free.

The McLemore House Museum is located at 446 11th Ave. N.