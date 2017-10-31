Just a week and a half left to tour O’More Show House

The O’More Show House, a $1.5 million custom home in the Voce development just about a mile north of Brentwood, will be open for just two more weekends.

The Show House, at 1608 Windy Ridge Drive, 37027, is open for tours from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from noon until 4 p.m. Sundays.

Complimentary valet parking is provided.

Benefiting O’More College of Design, and decorated by O’More alumni designers and talented students, the ticket price for the 2017 O’More Designer Show House is $20 per person.

The house was designed by Carson Looney and built by Brady Fry. It is 4,015 square feet and features such amenities as a 15-by-18 master bedroom, a downstairs guest room, a wet bar, a second laundry/utility room, an elevator and two tankless water heaters.

The 2017 O’More Designer Show House is described as an experience of inspired architecture, a mix of new and traditional design, and some of Nashville’s most creative interior designers.