JUST SOLD: Property transfers as of 21 Feb. 2017

PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF

21 FEBRUARY 2017

37027

859 Windstone Boulevard, Brentwood, Windstone; Buyer: Karen D and Joel S Benveniste; Seller: LeMaistre TN Community Property Trust; $1,550,000.

9812 Glenmore Lane, Brentwood, Owl Creek; Buyer: Thy A Thruong and Thach H Du; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $610,501.

9807 Glenmore Lane, Brentwood, Owl Creek; Buyer: Mariam A Eishak and Basem Rida Iskandar; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $573,610.

1819 Burland Crescent, Brentwood, Cromwell; Buyer: Kimberlee and Jonathan McPike; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $874,900.

1542 Abbottsford Road, Brentwood, Raintree Forest Reserve; Buyer: Liliana and Tonino Liuzzi; Seller: Candis Kinkus and Charles Fulwider; $500,000.

1447 Franklin Road, Brentwood; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Shirpa and Bhabendra Putatunda; $37,035.

1529-1531 Franklin Road, Brentwood; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Connie Harrison; $110,900.

1310 Franklin Road, Brentwood; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: TN Baptist Childrens Homes Inc; $143,916.

6625 North Creekwood Drive, Brentwood, Southern Woods; Buyer: Nancy and Charles Hoesel; Seller: Catherine and John G Douglas; $364,900.

9305 Sioux Drive, Brentwood, Indian Point; Buyer: Xiaotao Lu and Shimian Qu; Seller: Kristie and Zane E Burns Jr; $550,000.

9411 Highwood Hill Road, Brentwood, Raintree Forest; Buyer: Allison Laffer and Jonathan Lindsey; Seller: Melissa L and Antonio Roque; $610,000.

304 Seward Road, Brentwood, Iroquois Estates; Buyer: DMA Properties LLC; Seller: Xiaotao Lu and Shimian Qu; $525,000.

1847 Barnstaple Lane, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Deanna and William Steele; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $950,500.

1509 Kemah Court, Brentwood, Chestnut Springs; Buyer: Janice M and Edward F Cotter; Seller: Ruth P and Thomas E Seitz; $402,000.

9739 Turner Lane, Brentwood, Bonbrook on Concord; Buyer: Melissa M and Todd E Grabois; Seller: Chon H Kim and James Guo Sun; $644,800.

9540 In-a- Vale Drive, Brentwood, In-a- Vale Estates; Buyer: Tiffany and Corbin Clinage; Seller: Cindy and Timothy Earl; $480,000.

19 Cherub Court, Brentwood, The Governors Club; Buyer: Thermal Wire & Cable LLC; Seller: Old South Construction LLC; $998,000.

37062

7312 Hidden Lake Circle, Fairview, Hidden Lake; Buyer: Wanda W and Joseph W Redmond; Seller: Tommie Collins; $234,900.

7172 Triple Crown Lane, Fairview, Heartland Reserve; Buyer: Ashley and Nathan K Kemp; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $406,140.

7223 Braxton Bend Road, Fairview, Braxton Bend; Buyer: Susan E and Michael J Foster; Seller: Margaret and Jack Boggs; $290,000.

7719 Crow Cut Road, Fairview; Buyer: Cheryl and Gary Sanford; Seller: Marjorie and Billy Lankford; $200,000.

Vacant lot on Fairview Boulevard, Fairview; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Martha Frances W Bilyeu; $168,163.

7106 Crestview Drive, Fairview, Clearview Meadows; Buyer: Dawn M and Clinton W Turner; Seller: Cindy M and Gerard M Bell; $200,000.

37064

908 Lawnview Lane, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Jessica R Ivey and Lucas A Youngblom; Seller: Christen A and John H Wilkes Jr; $325,000.

117 Irvine Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: CSH Property One LLC; Seller: Kaci E and Matthew J Sullivan; $395,000.

1010 Reese Drive, Franklin, Rizer Point; Buyer: Nancy and Ronald E Styers; Seller: Clayton Properties GR Inc; $477,653.

2026 Ledgebrook Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $93,449.

367 Circuit Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Robin L and Jonathan C Mathews; Seller: Gregg & Rains Building Group LLC; $608,000.

5900 Natchez Trace Road, Franklin; Buyer: Jana Barnes and James Ronald Ferrell III; Seller: Madonna Price; $335,500.

301 Green Valley Boulevard, Franklin, Green Valley; Buyer: Sara and Dustin Baker; Seller: James R Criswell; $275,000.

300 Confederate Drive, Franklin; Buyer: AGNL Blade LP; Seller: LMP Realty Inc; $11,852,155.

Columbia Avenue (contains 090-00800 and 090-00901), Franklin; Buyer: AGNL Blade LP; Seller: L P Franklin LLC; $37,553,080.

Vacant lot on Pinewood Road, Franklin; Buyer: Willow Tree Land Trust; Seller: Daniel Taylor Parks; $32,000.

601 Moss Lane, Franklin, Robinson; Buyer: Trisha Wiggins and John Paul Nesbitt; Seller: Susan McLean Haws; $711,50.

406 Figuers Drive, Franklin, School Manor; Buyer: Barry Branan White II; Seller: Cheryl W Carr; $275,000.

4055 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Thenmozhi Ravindran and Manigandan Pandian; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $394,686.

918 Hornsby Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Debra A and Jeffrey S Deboer; Seller: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; $567,597.

500 Sydenham Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Michelle Marie and Grajales; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $440,075.

4012 Blossom Trail Lane, Franklin, Blossom Park; Buyer: Timothy A Barton; Seller: Insignia Homes LLC; $621,800.

1911 South Berrys Chapel Road, Franklin; Buyer: John Walter Weber; Seller: Richard Duane Ward; $975,000.

923 Hornsby Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Brenda M and Todd A Mercy; Seller: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; $554,050.

269 Natchez Street, Franklin; Buyer: Consortium GP; Seller: J J & T Realty LLC; $385,000.

3719 Rockmayne Lane, Franklin, Beechwood Plantation; Buyer: Jennie Lee and Cody Michael Hawkins; Seller: D & T Riverbirch Homes LLC; $1,746,982.

661 Springlake Drive, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Martha C and Robert E Callard; Seller: Cheri Jill Upshaw and Judy C Windings; $614,500.

4039 Haversack Drive, Franklin, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Patricia and Scott W Sharpe; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $424,900.

3185 Blazer Road, Franklin; Buyer: Heather L Fallen; Seller: Sierra Michelle and Brett S Jacobson; $339,400.

132 Ormesby Place, Franklin, Millgate; Buyer: Ellen and Charles Gary Porter; Seller: Christina Little; $355,000.

Lots 0329 and 0334 on Belle Vista Court, Franklin, Belle Vista; Buyer: Deer Creek Homes Inc; Seller: Belle Vista Phase 3 LLC; $280,000.

348 River Bluff Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Rebecca and Drew A Bracey; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $477,270.

4102 Wallingford Way, Franklin, Wallingford; Buyer: Cynthia O and Charles L Stevens; Seller: Evergreen Communities LLC; $250,000.

37067

1521 Decatur Circle, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Christopher Ranallo; Seller: Julie A Adams; $359,900.

4080 Mallory Lane, Franklin, Spring Creek; Buyer: McEwen Corner Partners; Seller: B A Properties LLC; $7,300,000.

1006 Meandering Way, Franklin, Falcon Creek; Buyer: Erica and Adam Beier; Seller: Marla Richardson; $318,500.

1911 Berrys Chapel Court, Franklin, Hillsboro Acres; Buyer: Barbara M and Robert A Ables; Seller: Jeffrey P Dunkleberger and Jonathan K Dunkleberger; $100,000.

Quail Hollow Circle, Franklin, Quail Hollow Business Park; Buyer: GKD Properties LLC; Seller: Vineyard Productions Inc; $1,200,000.

2013 Daylily Drive, Franklin, Garden Club; Buyer: Mary Leigh and Mark Pirtle; Seller: Debra and Michael Murphy; $622,500.

7015 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: Elizabeth and William Large; Seller: Jearl Ann and Thomas Bruce Johnson; $375,000.

1513 Liberty Pike, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Emily Kathryn Hunter; Seller: Alisa Sides; $352,750.

1222 Liberty Pike, Franklin, Standard at Cool Springs; Buyer: Mosby Cool Springs LLC; Seller: SS Knoll Top LLC; $9,000,000.

1004 Clubhouse Court South, Franklin, Liberty Hills; Buyer: Tricia and Riley Friesen; Seller: Hyron Hsu; $437,000.

37069

280 Gillette Drive, Franklin, River Landing; Buyer: Ona C and Christopher J Lukasiak; Seller: Willie C and Ronald R Charpentier; $765,000.

116 Cavalcade Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Thomas Poarch and Wickliffe L Poarch; Seller: Mary Ellen Gandy; $265,000.

1711 Lawrence Road, Franklin; Buyer: Alia Barbary and Yousif Matti Yousif Al-Qas; Seller: Emma Catherin Deal Mason; $950,000.

217 Boxwood Drive, Franklin, River Rest; Buyer: Nancy E Barrett; Seller: Candace and Robert Ryan Fesmire; $250,000.

37135

1989 Eulas Way, Nolensville, Eulas Glen; Buyer: Gerardo De La Torre Garcia; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $611,825.

1936 Burke Hollow Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Jordan Traylor; Seller: Travis Edwards; $280,000.

9241 Holstein Drive, Nolensville, Farms at Clovercroft; Buyer: Dana and Paul Fisher; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $741,649.

1238 Fallsworth Drive, Nolensville, Whitney Park; Buyer: Ashley C and Charles F Hammer Jr.; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $435,973.

1972 Eulas Way, Nolensville, Brittain Downs; Buyer: Selena J and Jeremy L Schacherer; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $498,000.

2394 Orchard Street, Nolensville, Silver Stream; Buyer: Michelle A Lohman; Seller: Ashley Dendy and Jeffrey Barnes; $332,500.

1104 Eckerton Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Bethany Jill and Jason Dean Rozell; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $687,486.

9012 Yates Court, Nolensville, Bent Creek Townhomes; Buyer: Andrea E Webb; Seller: Alexa E and Michael W Riter; $283,000.

4613 Robin Lane, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Sarah and Jason Hull; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $414,000.

37174

2075 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Copperstone Development Partners LLC; $56,408.

2074 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Copperstone Development Partners LLC; $56,408.

105 Clavie Crew Lane, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: Courtney L and Alex C Hagenbuch; Seller: NVR Inc; $321,900.

2020 Keiser Street, Spring Hill, Crossings at Wades Grove; Buyer: Shanelle Lambert and Johnathan A Rauh; Seller: Stephanie N Anderson and Patricia A Morea; $334,900.

4174 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Shanda P and Joseph M Copolo; Seller: Julie S Hagan; $352,000.

2244 Dewey Drive, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Blue Gate LLC; Seller: Stephanie and James Wright; $199,991.

1405 Carmack Court, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Sue and Steven Easterday; Seller: Nancy Tate Bumpous; $251,000.

3001 Sakari Circle, Spring Hill, Dakota Pointe; Buyer: Kimberly and Kevin L Sparkman; Seller: Rachael Campbell AKA Rachael Mihacsi; $337,000.

2038 Morrison Avenue, Spring Hill, Highlands at Campbell Station; Buyer: Rebecca Ruth and James Wendell Lotz Jr; Seller: Irene Kuchta and Christine M Chortyk; $225,000.

6050 Sanmar Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Bindu M Devisetty and Ashok Kumar Kolagani; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $370,435.

2271 Dewey Drive #C3, Spring Hill, Gables at Wakefield; Buyer: Valerie M and David T Cauthen; Seller: Brenda Ducote Rodriguez; $143,000.

37179

500 Coppertop Court, Thompson’s Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Brenda K Deluca; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $399,515.

2812 Sutherland Drive, Thompson’s Station, Sutherland; Buyer: NASH 2 SF LLC; Seller: Shanelle W Lambert and Jonathan A Rauh; $223,500.

2681 Thompsons Station Road East, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Tawny Marie and Ronald Wayne King; Seller: Ashli and Eric Smith; $659,600.

1622 Hampshire Place, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Tiffany Beth McCullough; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $254,512.

Lots 839, 844, 845, & 864 on Paddock Park Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $262,000.

Vacant lot on Robinson Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Heather and Justin Weaver; $110,000.

4820 Harpeth-Peytonsville Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Nina Medeiros and Andrew Trenev; Seller: Jeanene P and Gregory T Vaughn; $524,422.

4010 Compass Pointe Court, Thompson’s Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Mary Joyce DeVoe Rev Living Trust; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $416,475.

3795 Wareham Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Jessica M and Matthew B Delisle; Seller: Kristi and Christian Straubinger; $439,500.

3638 Martins Mill Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Donna Kay and Phillip Ray Jones; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $444,000.

1618 Hampshire Place, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Gary Bankes; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $279,360.

1047 McKenna Drive, Thompson’s Station, Newport Valley; Buyer: Carmen Martinez and Raul Camarena; Seller: Stacey L and Jared D Haslam; $165,000.