JUST SOLD: Property Transfers as of April 18, 2017

PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF 18 APRIL 2017

37027

1287 Bridgeton Park Drive, Brentwood, Bridgeton Park; Buyer: Zhenfeng Pan; Seller: Sahra S Qualkenbush; $435,000.

1236 Concord Hunt Drive, Brentwood, Concord Hunt; Buyer: Jessica A and Joseph A Tatum; Seller: Julie L and Lawrence J Lavigne; $792,000.

1114 Twin Springs Drive, Brentwood, Twin Springs; Buyer: Krista and Zachary Jameson; Seller: Property Help LLC; $346,000.

8251 Ambrook Court, Brentwood, Parkside at Brenthaven; Buyer: Kelly L and Timothy S Arnold; Seller: Schumacher Homes LLC; $1,015,000.

731 Green Hill Boulevard, Brentwood, Whetstone; Buyer: Amy Overton and John Barret Chapman; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $860,553.

6420 Murray Lane, Brentwood; Buyer: Legend Homes LLC; Seller: Murray Lane Development LLC; $481,250.

Lots 112, 116, and 124 on Split Log Road, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Whistler Farms LLC; $795,000.

37046

6269 Lampkins Bridge Road, College Grove; Buyer: Jack and Rhonda Galloway LLC; Seller: Lampkins Bridge Road LLC; $2,400,000.

8420 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Stonegate Homes LLC; Seller: TVG TN I LLC; $140,000.

7104 Mason Grove Court, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: Alexa C and Cameron McGraw; Seller: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; $820,000.

37062

7306 Brooklet Cove, Fairview, Deer Valley; Buyer: Sandra Jill Whitaker; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $260,055.

7106 Santi Court, Fairview, Springway; Buyer: Amber and Gregory Littleton II; Seller: Susan and Todd Theroff; $189,000.

7214 Sleepy Hollow Road, Fairview; Buyer: Jolynn and David B Ledgerwood; Seller: Tina M and Ronald Alan Cozby; $249,900.

7112 Northwest Highway, Fairview, Montgomery Porter; Buyer: Kayla S and Matthew A Patt; Seller: Lezlie Heather Prater; $242,500.

7136 Locksley Lane, Fairview, Castleberry Farm; Buyer: Laura C and Brandon K Nutt; Seller: Collette M and Kevin P Mangold; $436,700.

2245 Fairview Boulevard, Fairview, Meadow Wood; Buyer: RIS Realty LLC; Seller: 2245 Fairview LLC; $600,000.

37064

Vacant lot on Greenbrier Road, Franklin; Buyer: Judith A Hunley; Seller: Sheri K and William C Rutledge; $85,000.

103 Yorktown Drive, Franklin, Yorktown; Buyer: Earthworks Design Build LLC; Seller: Earlene M Haynes Rev Living Trust; $300,000.

142 Strahl Street, Franklin; Buyer: Kerry Haynes and Tim Thompson; Seller: L Shane Whitehead; $140,000.

1126 Park Street, Franklin; Buyer: Kerry Haynes and Tim Thompson; Seller: L Shane Whitehead; $140,000.

Vacant lot on Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Sonya R and Randall B Smith; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $249,900.

1024 Clifton Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kathleen Ann Eckhart; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $411,424.

1030 Clifton Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Voncille S and Larry B Huddleston; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $511,957.

Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Lauren Rena Smith; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $257,590.

1433 Holly Hill Drive, Franklin, Redwing Farms; Buyer: Kari E and Erickson L Cabale; Seller: Harris Family Living Trust; $535,000.

533 Bancroft Way, Franklin, Rogersshire; Buyer: Judy and Edward Lestrange; Seller: Roberta and Charlie W McReynolds; $395,900.

313 Circuit Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Bernadette Maria and Michael A Boggess; Seller: Ellis Family Investments LLC; $699,900.

5961 Garrison Road (Executrix Deed), Franklin; Buyer: Lauren and Barry Sullivan; Seller: The Estate of Dauphine Hargrove; $200,000.

5871 Garrison Road (Executrix Deed), Franklin; Buyer: Leipers Frog LLC; Seller: The Estate of Dauphine Hargrove; $270,000.

1651 Townsend Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Cynthia A Snyder and John Schirmer; Seller: Walk the Walk Family Trust; $619,000.

1627 Townsend Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Lindsay S and Carl L Siddall; Seller: Beverly L and Ronald S Dowdy; $515,000.

4520 Scenic Hills Lane, Franklin, Scenic Hills; Buyer: Suzanne and Craig Spencer; Seller: Vanessa J and Howard Briscoe; $873,000.

252 Poteat Place, Franklin, Monticello; Buyer: Suzanne and Jason Cox; Seller: John Paul Rohde; $599,000.

121 Sontag Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Marsha M and David Carnahan Co-Trust; Seller: Emil Posavac; $469,500.

1216 West Main Street, Franklin, Lynnhurst; Buyer: Hooper Inman; Seller: Nancy L Reed; $300,000.

2023 Canyon Echo Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $104,467.

3109 Braintree Road, Franklin, Farmington East; Buyer: Teresa and Jeremy Homeyer; Seller: David Prosser; $469,250.

Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Alexandra D and Kevin Schmidt; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $267,095.

521 Pearre Springs Way, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kimberly and Steven Eric Mumm; Seller: Joda and John Todd Foster; $850,000.

605 Lockwood Lane, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Shelly M and David W Leonhard; Seller: Mallard Homes LLC; $544,194.

1263 Carriage Park Drive, Franklin, Carriage Park Condos; Buyer: Randy Reynolds; Seller: Kip J Neuhoff; $265,000.

9043 Berry Farms Crossing, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Rural Plains Partnership; $159,612.

2007 General Martin Lane, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Rural Plains Partnership; $104,575.

Lots 1139, 1142, 1175, 1178, 1180, 1189, and 1190 on Hornsby Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; Seller: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; $903,000.

2072 General Martin Lane, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Jacqueline Willis; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $560,923.

1441 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Rose M and William R Cook Jr; Seller: Mary E and Ronald A Hurst; $985,000.

142 Strahl Street, Franklin; Buyer: Old Hillsboro Building Co LLC; Seller: Kerry Haynes and Tim Thompson; $155,000.

Southall Road, Franklin; Buyer: Across 2 Creeks LLC; Seller: Robin Denise and Benjamin Heath Bradley; $525,000.

2050 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Michael Gutierrez; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $470,718.

37067

144 Allenhurst Circle, Franklin, Ashton Park; Buyer: Emily K Halpern and Brendan E Moran; Seller: Pamela M and Samuel L Beckman; $587,000.

407 Mealer Street, Franklin, Hurstbourne Park; Buyer: Lisa and Gary Fletcher; Seller: Gloria C and Daniel A Buehler; $737,200.

7109 Tullamore Lane, Franklin, Abington Ridge; Buyer: Karen K Hynes and John E Jones; Seller: Marie Leiner-Lohse and James Joseph Lohse; $655,000.

1030 Dunrobin Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Ron Johnston; Seller: Natalia M and David T Lumpkin; $367,900.

2315 Surrey Lane, Franklin, Falcon Creek; Buyer: Danielle Bartelmay; Seller: Christina M Cheesman Rev Trust; $300,000.

1125 Cross Creek Drive, Franklin, Cross Creek; Buyer: Amanda and Christopher Rhea; Seller: Lisa Ann and Gary E Fletcher; $595,000.

129 Pennystone Circle, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Shannon D White; Seller: Amelia S and Christopher R Thurmond; $345,000.

1407 Harve Court, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Isabel O and Michael A Montemayor; Seller: Brian Weiss; $385,000.

1646 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Kimberlie Allison; Seller: Tonja Barron; $285,000.

1001 Cakebread Court, Franklin, Chardonnay; Buyer: Rowella L Giorgi Sirbiladze; Seller: Sarah Jane Wilson and Brian J Calnan; $645,000.

4120 Trinity Road, Franklin; Buyer: Michelle and Mark Chestnut; Seller: Chestnut Enterprises LLC; $1,060,326.

37069

100 Treemont Lane, Franklin, Treemont; Buyer: Bretton G Dawkins; Seller: Larisa Hensiek; $429,900.

627 Crofton Park Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Wendy E Fernandez Arias and Matthieu D Ortala; Seller: Jennifer and Dale Manning; $575,000.

301 Saddle Bridge Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Courtney and Carlin Hess; Seller: Mary E Rocco; $440,000.

707 Pendragon Court, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Sowmya Reddy and Abhishek Annam; Seller: Caywood Builders LLC; $125,000.

2115 Hartland Road, Franklin, Farmington East; Buyer: Nicole C and John M Harrell; Seller: Jamie and Bryan Hulker; $708,500.

2005 South Berrys Chapel Road, Franklin, Hillsboro Acres; Buyer: Jordan Pritchett; Seller: Leslie Anne Mathey; $190,000.

37135

Lots 9 and 10 on Burris Drive, Nolensville, Sherwood Green Estates; Buyer: Regent Homes LLC; Seller: Regent Sherwood Green Development LLC; $230,000.

3005 Ballenger Drive, Nolensville, Ballenger Farms; Buyer: Erin B and Robert S Petree III; Seller: Erica and Isaac Henson; $365,000.

Lots 1001, 1002, 1003, and 1007 on Sunset Road, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Barlow Builders LLC; Seller: Grove Park Partners LLC; $600,000.

812 Piccadilly Drive, Nolensville, McFarlin Woods; Buyer: Traci L and Arthur J Hull; Seller: Meredith L and Ryan C Johnson; $640,000.

7017 Yates Court, Nolensville, Bent Creek Townhomes; Buyer: Beverly W and Tandy Williams; Seller: Audrey Barksdale and Seth D Williams; $280,000.

159 Whitney Park Drive, Nolensville, Whitney Park; Buyer: Holli R and Todd B Passmore; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $452,280.

2148 Sugar Mill Drive, Nolensville, Sherwood Green Estates; Buyer: Jorie Hoskins and James Ronald Kersey; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $533,753.

718 Cowan Drive, Nolensville, Ballenger Farms; Buyer: Rachel and James A Tompkins; Seller: Lara and Christopher M Stone; $424,942.

6021 Christmas Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Cara and Devin Maddox; Seller: Jennifer and Dana Briggs; $435,000.

Lots 6 and 63 on Burns Drive, Nolensville, Sherwood Green Estates; Buyer: Regent Homes LLC; Seller: Regent Sherwood Green Development LLC; $230,000.

Lots 117, 123, and 124 on Eckerton Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $308,589.

412 Sweet Fern Drive, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Kelly and Ben Hutton; Seller: Elisa A and Gregg Heinzel; $540,000.

37174

4918 Main Street #11, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Business Park; Buyer: Shagufta Jabeen and Shahid Ali; Seller: TBM Properties LLC; $325,000.

2009 Nealcrest Circle, Spring Hill, Buckner Crossing; Buyer: Jessica L and Matthew Perrine; Seller: Samanatha A and Brian S Huffman; $345,000.

Right of Way on Spring Hill-Duplex Road, Spring Hill; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Larry Jay Felton; $4,850.

1035 Misty Morn Circle, Spring Hill, Highlands at Campbell Station; Buyer: Jay C Mellberg; Seller: Fielding D Jewell; $148,000.

1717 Emma Circle, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Laura M Jones; Seller: Bethany and Erik T Leighty; $300,500.

2990 Stewart Campbell PT, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Samantha A and Brian S Huffman; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $519,000.

2076 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Copperstone Development Partners LLC; $57,113.

Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill, Hamptons at Campbell Station; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: TN Contractors Inc; $59,740.

2612 Masons Court, Spring Hill, Pipkin Hills; Buyer: Kaela N Birge and Nicholas Hawkins; Seller: Denise M Savage; $207,714.

1746 Witt Way Drive, Spring Hill, Witt Hill; Buyer: Lena Jacqueline and Steven Joseph Postanowicz; Seller: Christy Smith N/K/A Christy Smith Sayne; $284,500.

2063 Keene Circle, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Patricia J and Robert C McColl; Seller: Stacy and Wesley Brinson; $379,900.

3013 Feradach Lane, Spring Hill, Chapmans Crossing; Buyer: Preethi Reddy Bheemidi and Vishwanath R Gangireddy; Seller: Amy and Christopher Lebel; $316,500.

1063 Cantwell Place, Spring Hill, Belshire; Buyer: Christina Boshell and Jason Paul Milford; Seller: Tamara M and Patrick R Snyder; $424,400.

3075 Sakari Circle, Spring Hill, Dakota Pointe; Buyer: Maria and Brandon S Conlin; Seller: Crystal A and Steve A Lavalle; $383,750.

3019 Romain Trace, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Johnnie Butler; Seller: Arabella Etienne; $274,000.

4800 Ash Hill Road, Spring Hill; Buyer: Sergio A Casillas and Thomas A Sampson; Seller: Marjorie M and Mark B Medley; $250,000.

209 Audrey Drive, Spring Hill, Hamptons at Campbell Station; Buyer: Villa Place Properties LLC; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Fox Ridge Homes; $319,280.

2229 Jo Ann Drive, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: Charmen F White; Seller: Covenant Property Holdings LLC; $245,000.

2002 Spring Meadow Circle, Spring Hill, Spring Meadow; Buyer: Kayla and Scott Karan; Seller: Heather N and Justin F Buttner; $236,000.

Auld Tatty Drive, Spring Hill, Highlands at Campbell Station; Buyer: Louise Strang; Seller: Maria and James Owen; $243,000.

2039 North Amber Drive, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Kacy M and David M Smith; Seller: Erin L and Mark A Cates; $369,900.

37179

5305 Mead Park Court, Thompson’s Station, Vale Creek; Buyer: Ginger and Jim Lundquist; Seller: Cutting Edge Construction Inc; $681,100.

2880 Americus Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Emily E Acker and Stephen Huff; Seller: Michael E Ray Living Trust; $356,000.

4013 Compass Pointe Court, Thompson’s Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Jeanine R and Walter McIntosh Jr; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $460,710.

204 Trophy Court, Thompson’s Station, Churchill Farms; Buyer: Elissa K and Kirk M O’Connor; Seller: Platim Pop Co Inc; $289,900.

3646 Martins Mill Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Angela and William G Turner; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $473,484.

3010 Liverpool Drive, Thompsons Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: McGinty 2000 Living Trust; Seller: Jennifer A and Jeffrey G Rowe; $304,900.

2701 New Port Royal Road, Thompson’s Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Nandith Nandakumar; Seller: Debra L and Henry J Techentin; $278,000.

1008 McKenna Drive, Thompson’s Station, Newport Valley; Buyer: Alisa Ann Fordning and James McKenzie; Seller: Robert J Santos; $154,100.

2246 Chaucer Park Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $69,575.

1619 Bryson Cove, Thompson’s Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Katherine and Aaron Meade; Seller: Patti W Connelly; $219,900.