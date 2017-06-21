JUST SOLD: Property Transfers as of April 24, 2017

PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF 24 APRIL 2017

37027

1389 Moonlight Trail, Brentwood, Kings Crossing; Buyer: Corie and Eric Smetana; Seller: Samantha and James Reedy III; $809,900.

768 Sinclair Circle, Brentwood, Princeton Hills; Buyer: Janice and Rodney L Burt; Seller: Judy Ann and Peter S Scully; $1,195,000.

315 Wilson Pike, Brentwood, Mooreland; Buyer: Todd H Hancock and Larry T Hancock; Seller: Gwen and Scott Oatsvall; $349,000.

146 Rue de Grande, Brentwood, Crockett Springs; Buyer: Peggy and Glen Bartosh; Seller: Jerrelynn J Davis; $650,000.

1003 Lexington Drive, Brentwood, Saratoga Hills; Buyer: Shelby and Benjamin Scott Shepherd; Seller: Susan M and E Dow Walker Jr; $530,000.

1862 Barnstaple Lane, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Mary Kay Wright; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,091,406.

809 Davis Drive, Brentwood, Carondelet; Buyer: John Samolis; Seller: Mae Fannie; $508,410.

8216 Holly Road, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Louise R and Michael G Miller; Seller: Dana T Brooks; $1,237,250.

813 Steeplechase Drive, Brentwood, Foxboro Estates; Buyer: Stephanie A and Kory R Dawson; Seller: Cynthia Ann and Thomas Shawn Rasey; $675,000.

1694 Kindra Court, Brentwood, Raintree Forest South; Buyer: Christa and Scott Ballew; Seller: Bridget J and Derek M Lenard; $604,500.

2607 Myers Park Terrace, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Kalpana Chand and Niren Naidu; Seller: Amanda and Nathan W Hamlet; $510,000.

886 Holly Tree Gap Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Helena and Erik Horsman; Seller: Botsko Builders Inc; $401,150.

3 Carmel Lane, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Susan K and Douglas J Rohleder; Seller: Linda S Hinton; $1,450,000.

1564 Fawn Creek Road, Brentwood, Raintree Forest; Buyer: Victoria L and Travis E Parker III; Seller: Leigh F and William A Parsons; $537,000.

1630 Volunteer Court, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Ashley L Renner; Seller: Beverly B and David K Knox; $324,900.

6904 Holt Lea Court, Brentwood, Stone Creek Park; Buyer: Amy and Mark Thompson; Seller: Monica Fabiana Moscheni and Horacio Bortolotti; $595,000.

1215 Devens Drive, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Jennifer and Richardo Val Ybarra; Seller: Nancy C and John J Bailey III; $970,000.

1251 Wheatley Forest Drive, Brentwood, Bridgeton Park; Buyer: Haroun Soltan; Seller: Esmaeili Farnaz and Payman Zad; $460,000.

1525 Boreal Court, Brentwood, Raintree Forest Reserve; Buyer: Pamela J and George H Clayton; Seller: Bennie Helland; $160,000.

816 Turnbridge Drive, Brentwood, Concord Crossing; Buyer: Demyana Girgis and Ashraf Ibrahim; Seller: Tara Jones; $580,000.

2216 Hillsboro Valley Road, Brentwood, Hillsboro Valley; Buyer: H Rodes Hart Sr; Seller: Carolyn Sue Sieveking 2014 Trust; $1,700,000.

1486 Marcasite Drive, Brentwood, Woodlands at Copperstone; Buyer: Archana and Vinay Prasad; Seller: Megan and David Christian Vazquez; $625,000.

Right of way on Mountview Place, Brentwood; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Melvin D Law Jr; $32,322.

Right of way on Ragsdale Road, Brentwood; Buyer: City of Brentwood; Seller: Governors Club Property Owners Association; $4,600.

Right of way on Sunset Road, Brentwood; Buyer: City of Franklin; Seller: Carol Branam and Rex Elbert H Arebdall II; $34,100.

507 Sunberry Court, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: C B Investments LLC; Seller: Rebecca S Edzard; $170,000.

37046

Horton Highway, College Grove; Buyer: Tim C Hill and Greg S Mashburn; Seller: Urban Samuel Scales; $325,000.

6820 Falls Ridge Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $107,350.

8491 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, the Grove; Buyer: William E Siren; Seller: Beth S and Joseph R Nacarato; $337,000.

37062

Lots 18, 24, 25, and 28 on Holly Leaf Way, Fairview, Deer Valley; Buyer: Ole South Properties Inc; Seller: Global Trust Investment Co LLC; $174,000.

Lot 22 on Holly Leaf Way, Fairview, Deer Valley; Buyer: Ole South Properties Inc; Seller: Global Trust Investment Co LLC; $43,500.

7195 Elrod Road, Fairview; Buyer: Lindsey Mitchell and Dakota Blackwell; Seller: Philip Wilburn Walker; $155,000.

7107 Aggie Hamilton Lane, Fairview; Buyer: Joe Anne and Alexander Garrison; Seller: Cheryl and Donnie Mangrum; $475,000.

Lots 14, 15, 16, 17, and 18 on Fernvale Springs Way, Fairview, Fernvale Springs; Buyer: Duke & Duke LLC; Seller: Youssi Custom Homes of TN LLC; $107,500.

7521 Fairfield Court (Quitclaim with consideration), Fairview, Fairfield Court; Buyer: Julia G and George G Gray; Seller: Rebecca Lynn Gray; $161,287.

7112 Taylor Road, Fairview; Buyer: Barbara Dawn and James Paul Evans; Seller: Nellie Raye Pewitt; $150,000.

Horn Tavern Road, Fairview; Buyer: Innovated Construction Co LLC; Seller: James P Caldwell Sr; $35,000.

7232 McCormick Lane, Fairview, McCormick Grove; Buyer: Mary E and David W Fox; Seller: Linda K and Ronald A Rowe; $565,000.

7103 Dogwood Court, Fairview, Glenhaven; Buyer: Jennifer M and David B Formosa; Seller: Melissa A and Chad A Feyerabend; $184,500.

7887 Horn Tavern Road, Fairview, Springway; Buyer: Michelle R Gerety; Seller: Rachel O Meadors; $205,000.

Brooklet Cove, Fairview, Deer Valley; Buyer: Todd Theroff; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $304,510.

7163 Triple Crown Lane, Fairview, Heartland Reserve; Buyer: Jennifer and Robin C Rutherford; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $419,800.

7134 Glenhaven Drive, Fairview, Glenhaven; Buyer: Rebecca A Wall; Seller: David L Bibee; $195,000.

7323 Horn Tavern Road, Fairview, Horn Tavern Estates; Buyer: Lisa Ann Gusty; Seller: Robert E Corliss; $232,000.

7329 Sullivan Road, Fairview, Sullivan Fannie Estates; Buyer: Curtis Poe; Seller: Arthur V Stinson; $80,000.

37064

821 Victoria Drive, Franklin, Rebel Meadows; Buyer: Andrew G Mornout; Seller: Kathy S and Richard Pearson; $315,000.

2704 McLemore Way, Franklin, McLemore Farms; Buyer: Audrey S and Thomas G Kuhn; Seller: Shannon and Richard M Lambert; $565,000.

5038 Rockport Avenue, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Julia A and Wesley B McDaniel; Seller: NVR Inc; $593,734.

390 Southwinds Drive, Franklin, Woodlands; Buyer: GSKS Properties LLC; Seller: David Copper LLC; $1,000,000.

1015 Generations Way, Franklin, Franklin Christian Academy; Buyer: Franklin TN Alzheimers Investors LLC; Seller: Harpeth Medical Investors LLC; $1,400,000.

5084 Donovan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Melonnie and Donald H Klein; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $451,275.

3201 Baker Lane, Franklin, Kinnard Springs; Buyer: Mary Ann and David L Ragan; Seller: Wendy and Les Boehme; $896,000.

5888 Pinewood Road, Franklin; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: C E Crews Jr KC Trust; $150,000.

516 Eastview Drive, Franklin, Eastview; Buyer: Woodroof Corner LLC; Seller: William T Smithson; $189,000.

306 Everbright Avenue, Franklin, Everbright; Buyer: TBM Properties LLC; Seller: Barbara M Ables; $250,000.

1060 Clifton Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Natalie Madge and John P Haines; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $562,122.

5411 Pinewood Road, Franklin; Buyer: Jedidiah LLC; Seller: Floyd Moss Rev Living Trust; $135,000.

2056 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Casey and Travis Brown; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $428,165.

516 Castlebury Court, Franklin, Buckingham Park; Buyer: Diana Vraney; Seller: Larry Cox; $285,000.

5114 Donovan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Virginia and Jeffrey V Brys; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $465,740.

2121 New Highway 96 West, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $137,868.

4336 Peyt-Trinity Road, Franklin; Buyer: Aspen and Raymond Lee Luzier Jr; Seller: CC Bishop Investments LLC; $275,000.

2014 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Theresa Michelle Harris; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $489,645.

466 River Bluff Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Riverbluff Investments LLC; $110,000.

9112 Keats Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kathy and John Reynolds; Seller: Caroline C and Johnston Cooper Hopkins; $620,000.

1248 Carriage Park Drive, Franklin, Carriage Park Condos; Buyer: Genovese D Gallagher; Seller: Monica and Mark W Hudgins; $216,750.

5001 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Erin Williams; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $441,901.

479 Forrest Park Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Sandra and Justin Collins; Seller: Julianne L and Jeffrey A Caldwell; $429,900.

3601 Leipers Valley Trail, Franklin, Leipers Valley; Buyer: Charles J English; Seller: Lepley Properties LLC; $348,000.

1552 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: 1552 Championship LLC; Seller: Anita G and Harry P Daily; $835,000.

Waddell Hollow Road, Franklin; Buyer: Kari Paige and Jason Grant Buck; Seller: Lisa M and Jim Fitzsimmons; $210,000.

1307 Windsor Drive, Franklin, West Meade; Buyer: Karen Ritchey; Seller: Andrew Gentry Fox; $219,900.

502 Tiger Lily Court, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Ruth Elise Bates and Eugene Franklin Caldwell; Seller: Amy T and Andrew B Brown; $336,900.

807 Ronald Drive, Franklin, Rebel Meadows; Buyer: Megan I and Nathaneal M Galaske; Seller: Israel Holliday; $349,000.

Rich Circle, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Burnswick Construction Co Inc; Seller: Boulevard Building Group LLC; $270,000.

4437 Savage Pointe Drive, Franklin, Savage Pointe; Buyer: Suzanne M and David N Banker; Seller: Samantha and Kevin Santilli; $529,900.

1394 Buckingham Circle, Franklin, Buckingham Park; Buyer: Anna Conlee and Gerald Jonathan Jones; Seller: Emma and Matthew McCarthy; $395,000.

2125 Summer Hill Circle, Franklin, Summer Hill; Buyer: Kelly J Roy and Michael M Meyers; Seller: Sherry A and Jesse C Bowe; $864,000.

706 Fountainwood Boulevard, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Ruth Lea and Andrew J Larsen; Seller: Jackie and Lewis Bonadies; $520,735.

5024 Rockport Avenue, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Farhana Nazmin and Mo Saidur Rahman; Seller: N P Dodge Jr and the N P Dodge Jr Trust; $583,000.

409 Strathmore Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Margaret P McLaughlin and Matthew R Hoek; Seller: Theresa Michelle Harris; $437,500.

368 Byron Way, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: M Kathryne and James W Bauerly; Seller: Rachael Krupek Duperrieu; $425,000.

1036 Clifton Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Helen and David Rood; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $564,656.

710 Abbott Place, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Rachael Emma Krupek and Steven Wynn Duperieu; Seller: Bonnie Alsup and Kim Alan Richardson; $650,000.

335 Starling Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Lee I and David R Farabaugh; Seller: Carol A Thomas; $624,200.

Streamside Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $94,567.

Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Laurene Giagnorio; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $301,350.

205 Coffenbury Court, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Meredith D and David A Gauthier Jr; Seller: NVR Inc; $416,151.

108 Addison Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kimberly M and Jonathan M Davis; Seller: Jessica R and Robert M Cietek Jr; $620,000.

161 Grigsby Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Sara Beth and Scott Matthew Miller; Seller: Jill and Kunu Kaushal; $540,000.

2125 Homestead Lane, Franklin, Heritage Pointe; Buyer: Cornerstone Investments Inc; Seller: Priority Trustee Services of TN LLC; $610,000.

106 Granville Road, Franklin, Orleans Estate Condos; Buyer: Dawn Marie Dejongh; Seller: Dawnita Haywood and Christopher Thurston; $124,000.

108 Sontag Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Paula D and James W Cannon; Seller: Christina S and John J Latina Jr; $460,000.

5556 Hargrove Road, Franklin; Buyer: Meredith B and Christopher M Weis; Seller: Citifinancial Servicing LLC; $115,000.

3124 Bruce Gardens Circle, Franklin, Spencer Hall; Buyer: Christina N and Timothy H Thom; Seller: Jessica Barrera and Josh Knotts; $485,000.

2007 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Rosario and Ian A Minchey; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $451,872.

1101 Downs Boulevard #96, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Smitha and Ravi Tiyyagura; Seller: Mary K and Ian Z Henderson; $200,000.

4443 Harpeth School Road, Franklin; Buyer: Brianne and Jarrad Grant Shivers; Seller: Doris Irene and Gary Pedrick; $250,000.

37067

405 Autumn Lake Trail, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Mary and Mark Stamelos; Seller: Peggy S and Glen F Bartosh; $725,000.

3014 Bent Tree Road, Franklin, Falcon Creek; Buyer: Robin Harris; Seller: Mary Lisa Manier; $299,900.

4115 Verde Meadow Drive, Franklin, Village of Clovercroft; Buyer: Mary Brad Petty; Seller: Patrick P Jackson; $559,899.

217 Scurlock Court, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Elizabeth and Grant Hinton; Seller: Jennifer and Eric Davis; $549,000.

90 Clovercroft Preserve, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Clovercroft Preserve LLC; $157,000.

243 Bateman Avenue, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Jong Chul and Joo Hyang Choi Park; Seller: Zhizhou and Lijun Wang; $425,000.

421 Grant Park Drive, Franklin, Residences of Grant Park; Buyer: Amanda Marie Mills; Seller: Vicki Lynch and William Allen Sherrard; $421,000.

3611 Herbert Drive, Franklin, Breezeway; Buyer: Maria Mercedes and Jason Wayne Cluck; Seller: Ladonna Y Boyd; $657,000.

199 Broadwell Circle, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Ellen H and James D Finney; Seller: Paula M and Ronald E Taylor; $455,000.

3201 Aspen Grove Drive #K6, Franklin, Aspen Grove; Buyer: Robert W Bates; Seller: Robert M Lufkin; $270,000.

1031 Nolencrest Drive, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Alison A and Blake S Blackshear; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $494,113.

225 Bateman Avenue, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Graham Perkins; Seller: Faye W Goins; $380,000.

Edward Curd Lane, Franklin, Highfield Park; Buyer: Project Holding Co LLC; Seller: Small/Curd Road LP; $9,600,000.

4104 Clovercroft Road, Franklin; Buyer: Holly Holy LLC; Seller: Cornerstone Investments Inc; $1,500,000.

106 Mission Court #801, Franklin, Mission County Office Condo; Buyer: Maria and Jeremiah Steinhauer; Seller: Randall Alex Thompson; $225,000.

307 Neely Court, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Megan A and Jonathan M Williams; Seller: Kimberly L and Matthew T McCall; $419,900.

37069

1343 Mother Boulevard, Franklin, Gateway Village; Buyer: Patrick Jackson; Seller: Natalie B Ruggiero; $434,990.

8000 Penbrook Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Emory Christopher Martin; Seller: William H Mahler Jr; $323,853.

508 Bridal Way Court, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Lee and Robert Brewster; Seller: Tammy Lynn Easley; $299,900.

2141 Hartland Road, Franklin; Buyer: Turnberry Homes LLC; Seller: McKay Living Trust; $4,000,000.

278 Gateway Court, Franklin, Commons at Gateway; Buyer: Susan D Shell; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $360,000.

151 Clarendon Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Sandra K and Lawrence D Patrick; Seller: Linda J Johnson; $349,200.

329 Cannonade Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Susan M and Brian Fuzzell; Seller: Deborah K and Thomas R Kleinschmidt; $365,000.

1225 Kilrush Drive, Franklin, River Landing; Buyer: Melodee and David Shatswell; Seller: Susan D and Thomas J Schumacker; $800,000.

339 Colt Lane, Franklin, Meadowgreen Acres; Buyer: David Rosen; Seller: Donna Osburn; $280,000.

197 Boxwood Drive, Franklin, River Rest; Buyer: Don E Sherwood Family Trust; Seller: Elaine H and Phillip D Husband; $330,000.

37135

861 Stonebrook Boulevard, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Alan Smith; Seller: Susan Reed and Douglas McLean; $330,000.

164 Whitney Park Drive, Nolensville, Whitney Park; Buyer: Tara J and Nathan Page; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $423,605.

9130 Holstein Drive, Nolensville, Farms at Clovercroft; Buyer: Melissa S and Jeremy P Hand; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $770,419.

155 Whitney Park Drive, Nolensville, Whitney Park; Buyer: Jia Zhuang; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $464,875.

1208 Countryside Road, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Katherine and James Toney; Seller: Tosha R and Dennis Michael Haynes; $300,000.

1729 Warren Hollow Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Renny A and Nancy K Osburn; Seller: Susan H and David V Waddell; $610,000.

1423 Bluegrass Road, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Martha E and Brian J Lewis; Seller: Christopher A Campbell; $286,900.

7399 Nolensville Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Terravista Development Co; Seller: Baldeep S Hayer; $1,200,000.

7407 Nolensville Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Terravista Development Co; Seller: Linda J and Donald R Rawls; $750,000.

1237 Fallsworth Drive, Nolensville, Whitney Park; Buyer: Cindy J Forman and Danielle G Kendall; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $478,648.

731 Eldon Lane, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Kohn Lee and Soo Lee; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $486,475.

37174

2289 Jo Ann Drive, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: AH4R-TN 3 LLC; Seller: Kathleen and Leon Verdoorn; $208,000.

1938 Portway Road, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Caroline Blythe and Jacob Thomas Fleming; Seller: Stephen H Schwandner; $250,000.

1019 Hemlock Drive, Spring Hill, Woodside; Buyer: CSH Property One LLC; Seller: Nicole C Mitchell; $264,000.

Easement at 2900 Burtonwood Drive, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: AMH2014-3 Borrower LLC; $701.

Easement at 2900 Burtonwood Drive, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: AMH2014-3 Borrower LLC; $899.

6048 Sanmar Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Lessie B Baskin; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $320,000.

6034 Sanmar Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Erica A and Tyler H Kahn; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $315,760.

707 Rain Meadow Court, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Patterson Co LLC; Seller: Avenue Homes LLC; $87,000.

1958 Allerton Way, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: Sheila R and Rodrick A Montgomery; Seller: NVR Inc; $345,861.

1960 Allerton Way, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: Casandra and Alan Bates; Seller: NVR Inc; $321,870.

105 Hiram Court, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: Misty and Cameron McLaughlin; Seller: Jennifer Stone; $220,000.

1219 Chapmans Retreat Drive, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Lindsay and Christian Vandever; Seller: Christopher J Lafave; $290,000.

6051 Sanmar Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Nicole and Brandon Williams; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $377,442.

4023 Williford Way, Spring Hill, Tanyard Springs; Buyer: Wayne M Eckerle; Seller: Kandra N and Edmund T Morison; $354,900.

200 Oldbury Lane, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Donna G Wilkes; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $254,225.

1043 Hemlock Drive, Spring Hill, Woodside; Buyer: Hannah and Brad Oliver; Seller: Ruby Alene and Donald Edmondson; $240,000.

301 Cashmere Drive, Spring Hill, Cherry Glen Condo; Buyer: Carmen D and Stephen L Traylor; Seller: Dorothy L Stanley; $91,640.

Easement at 2919 Sams Court, Spring Hill, Pipkin Hills; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Kristin M Reynolds and Jeremy D Williams; $1,600.

1621 Zurich Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Russell D Urquhart; Seller: Day Joiner and William B Henderson; $277,000.

1409 Savannah Park Drive, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Place; Buyer: Elizabeth L and Jeffrey M Weatherly; Seller: Wilma and Richard Marlow; $485,000.

4026 Haversack Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Denise L and Robert J Jones; Seller: Enterprises LLC D/B/A Landmark Building Co; $449,900.

1009 Misty Morn Circle, Spring Hill, Highlands at Campbell Station; Buyer: Kathy and Richard Pearson; Seller: Margaret and G W Brown; $238,000.

1012 Lexington Farms Drive, Spring Hill, Lexington Farms; Buyer: Amber and Matthew Williams; Seller: Lilian K Thomas-Wilson; $283,000.

6044 Sanmar Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Renee Hall and Mark Dragone; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $299,556.

3007 Fresh Water Court, Spring Hill, Tanyard Springs; Buyer: Pamela Ann and Steven Kent Clark; Seller: Ashley and Mandi Gaskin; $346,500.

206 Oldbury Lane, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Rebecca Lee Curry; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $209,250.

4060 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Dena M Provenzano and Caleb R Hunter; Seller: Dustin W Cheek; $480,000.

1068 Cantwell Place, Spring Hill, Belshire; Buyer: Debbie and Dennis L Fenton; Seller: Julia Lynne and Michael P Atzert; $420,000.

Right of way at 100 Baker Springs Lane, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Lisa and George Martin; $48,100.

2006 Via Francesco Court, Spring Hill, Benevento East; Buyer: Katherine and Michael Nash; Seller: Robert Wagers; $399,900.

2983 Stewart Campbell PT, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Elaine and Steven P Hoff; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $525,000.

37179

2004 Devonwood Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Mary Kelsey and Zachary Brian Jeppesen; Seller: Leah M and Bryan J Hurlbut; $418,000.

2710 Camden Court, Thompson’s Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Kristopher Sage; Seller: Elaine M and Gregory F Sage; $250,000.

2105 Newark Lane, Thompson’s Station, Towne Village at Tollgate; Buyer: Janice Carnal and Jacqueline Weatherly; Seller: Becky S Dean; $274,000.

1105 Newpath Court, Thompson’s Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Chandler and William Blalock; Seller: Casandra M Bates; $225,000.

3524 Robbins Nest Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Tiffany and Chad Anderson; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $537,049.

716 Rain Meadow Court, Thompson’s Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Angela and Trenton McCally; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $417,765.

2655 Dunstan Place, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: April E and Joshua P Cribbs; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $416,000.

2640 Paddock Park Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Kristin L and Christopher J Lafave; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $411,605.

2825 Stacey Street, Thompson’s Station, Pecan Hills; Buyer: Laurie A and David W Malone; Seller: Laurel A and Andrew S Walsh; $525,000.

2797 Jutes Drive, Thompson’s Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Deborah T and Herbert F Nelson Jr; Seller: Elizabeth L and Jeffrey Michael Weatherly; $293,700.

804 Cashmere Drive, Thompson’s Station, Cherry Glen Condo; Buyer: Katherine M and Toby R Kemp; Seller: Breanne E Martel and Trenton M Ehrlich; $157,000.