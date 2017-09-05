JUST SOLD: Property transfers as of Aug. 15, 2017

PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF

15 AUGUST 2017

37027

1114 Twin Springs Drive, Brentwood, Twin Springs; Buyer: Jaime Reed and William F Loeffel; Seller: Krista and Zachary Jameson; $505,000.

399 Jones Parkway, Brentwood, Annandale; Buyer: Carol L and John Russell; Seller: Sandra L and Gregory H Burfitt; $1,800,000.

9513 Butler Drive, Brentwood, Twelve Oaks; Buyer: Janice G and Stephen A Berger; Seller: Kristin Marie Hess and Paul Michael Medley Jr; $685,000.

1924 Beechville Terrace, Brentwood, Oakhampton; Buyer: Rachel M and Jim Corum; Seller: Karen E Wieckert and Rogers P Hall; $781,000.

7 Spyglass Hill, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Raeber Family 2005 Trust; Seller: Susan Surber Trust and Kimberly Dickens Vella Trust; $1,795,000.

9519 Nottaway Drive, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Cheryl and Paul Skonieczny; Seller: Barlow Builders LLC; $1,105,000.

6227 Milbrook Road, Brentwood, River Oaks; Buyer: Erin Wray and Bethany Kolenic Clark; Seller: Jillian Elizabeth and Harrison Garrett Beasley; $768,950.

602 Firefox Drive, Brentwood, Shadow Creek; Buyer: Azhar Amiraly and Amiraly A Rehmatullah; Seller: Bharathi A and Adhikarla R Rao; $580,000.

9922 Maupin Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Susan and Jonathan Taylor; Seller: Gilbert and Wellinghurst; $428,500.

1734 Ravello Way, Brentwood, Tuscany Hills; Buyer: Swati and Eric M Greenfield; Seller: Hillside Homes Inc; $1,150,000.

7120 North Lake Drive, Brentwood, Southern Woods; Buyer: Lee A and John Sevier; Seller: Ginger S and Les Goodall; $540,000.

9550 Normandy Way, Brentwood, Beech Grove Farms; Buyer: Choon Werle and Andrew Clevenger; Seller: Gail A and Ronald L Howie; $635,000.

201 Ennismore Lane, Brentwood, Annandale; Buyer: Elizabeth and Jeffrey Gaccione; Seller: Johanna and William E Bendell; $1,315,000.

9554 Dresden Square, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Samantha K and Christopher R Snyder; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $715,040.

8352 Carriage Hills Drive, Brentwood, Carriage Hills; Buyer: Kathryn Joyce and Joseph Augustus Cook III; Seller: Melissa and Michael A Hudson; $515,000.

9675 Aurora Court, Brentwood, Copperstone; Buyer: Mingfang Hu and Zhibin Huang; Seller: Heidi and Andrew Baxter; $690,000.

1815 Barnstaple Lane, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Michelle L and Thomas Paul Brennan Jr; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,164,000.

503 Dahlia Drive, Brentwood, Murray Estates; Buyer: Alison T and Matthew A Self; Seller: Janna and Brian Williams; $656,000.

6027 Murray Lane, Brentwood; Buyer: Holly and David Merrell; Seller: Alison and David G Rogers; $1,075,000.

2109 Cimmaron Drive, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Brentwood Home and Property Trust; Seller: Antonia D and David B Avirom; $569,900.

1211 Round Grove Court, Brentwood, Cartwright Close; Buyer: Tammy Williams; Seller: Trace Construction Inc; $2,100,981.

6303 Tupper Place, Brentwood, River Oaks; Buyer: James Heyer; Seller: Terry Glenn Dill and Michael Dill; $530,000.

380 Shadow Creek Drive, Brentwood, Wetherbrooke; Buyer: Lauren Brumback and Michael Sebright; Seller: Eunwoo Shim and Jae J Choo; $690,000.

1308 Winchester Road, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Emily and Ellery Workman; Seller: The Estate of Mary E Petty; $510,000.

9243 Hunterboro Drive, Brentwood, Foxboro Estates; Buyer: Lauren F and Justin Robert Roper; Seller: Laura E Robertson and Charles L Upshur; $712,500.

618 Hunters Lane, Brentwood, Foxland Hall; Buyer: Anita Beth and James N Adams Jr; Seller: Carole and Thomas Naslund; $654,500.

37046

Byrd Lane, College Grove; Buyer: Thomas P Wilson Trust; Seller: Marilyn Wilson Hawkins; $472,600.

Cross Keys Road, College Grove; Buyer: Katherine G and Ronald G Campbell; Seller: Lucy H Morgan Trust; $500,000.

6409 Arno-College Grove Road, College Grove; Buyer: Angela D and David B Honeycutt; Seller: Jennifer and William E Parrish; $285,000.

8641 Belladonna Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Tracy and John J Heller; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $255,000.

5000 Native Pony Trail, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Janee R and Glen Henderson; Seller: Marilyn and Danny Whetstone; $250,000.

6373 Lampkins Bridge Road, College Grove, Lampkin Bridge Estates; Buyer: Kelsey G and Adam F Swygert; Seller: Deborah K and Johnny D Maberry; $369,900.

8090 Pellican Way, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Jannette and Jerome Wolak; Seller: Robert Glenn Martindale; $125,000.

6831 Glenn Lane, College Grove; Buyer: Eddie Lee Taylor; Seller: Lakeview Loan Services LLC; $158,500.

6749 Pleasant Gate Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Kathryn J and Larry S Simms; Seller: NVR Inc; $433,035.

37062

7129 Fernvale Springs Way, Fairview, Fernvale Springs; Buyer: Betty Beasley; Seller: Duke & Duke LLC; $183,550.

7492 Christopher Street, Fairview, Fernvale Heights; Buyer: Jeana E and Jeffrey S Odom; Seller: Mark Lowrey; $204,000.

7741 Caney Fork Road, Fairview; Buyer: Kiel Family Rev Trust; Seller: Yvonne E and Brian Anthony Woodcock; $227,500.

Vacant lot on Old Nashville Road, Fairview; Buyer: S M Commercial LLC; Seller: Jennifer Rose Bufford; $240,000.

1895 Fairview Boulevard, Fairview, Prince Pointe; Buyer: Megan Hull; Seller: Ann M McConnell; $292,000.

2017 Fairview Boulevard, Fairview; Buyer: Austin Bates; Seller: Bank of America; $1,251,100.

7148 Triple Crown Lane, Fairview, Heartland Reserve; Buyer: Sharon L and George Balint; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $424,950.

825 Highway 96 North, Fairview; Buyer: Peter Farmer; Seller: Antoinette and Billy Jack Whitley; $325,000.

7547 Cherokee Hills Road, Fairview, Cherokee Hills; Buyer: Kiara K D Born; Seller: J Brian Lee; $260,000.

7105 Donald Wilson Drive, Fairview, Polston Place; Buyer: Jessica L and Jason M Frazier; Seller: Janet and Robert Thomas Frank; $335,000.

Black Pine Road, Fairview, Evergreen Industrial Park; Buyer: Casey Tequilla and Jon Kristopher Mangrum; Seller: Cassandra K Fagan; $129,900.

7103 Colquitt Way, Fairview, Western Woods Village; Buyer: Alfred Takop; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $253,900.

7176 Wiley Circle, Fairview, Western Woods Village; Buyer: Jennifer L Mount; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $206,731.

7186 Wiley Circle, Fairview, Western Woods Village; Buyer: Nora H and James H Meadows; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $260,468.

37064

219 Fitzgerald Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Patrick Shepard; Seller: Julie and Sherman Snyder; $650,000.

424 Riverbluff Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Sheri L and Terrell W Washington; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $526,000.

178 Clyde Circle, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Skillen Family Trust; Seller: Gina A and Robert E Butler; $574,000.

230 Adams Court, Franklin, Adams Square; Buyer: Lisa Culp Taylor; Seller: Julie M and Robert J Faster; $450,000.

513 Rochester Close, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Douglas Lokken; Seller: Stonegate Homes LLC; $1,386,000.

426 Wild Elm Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Holley and Mark Arthur Sedlak; Seller: Bridget G and John Michael Puckett; $975,000.

Carothers Parkway, Franklin; Buyer: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; Seller: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; $1,188,000.

Lots 1117, 1122, and 1138 on Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; Seller: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; $387,000.

4025 General Martin Lane, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Adrienne and Brian Bennett; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $650,000.

1134 Mulberry Street, Franklin; Buyer: Jill B and Samuel P Johnson; Seller: Music City Holdings LLC; $178,369.

4031 Flatwater Street, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Edna C Webb; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $317,556.

1702 Grassmere Road, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mike Ford Builders LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $136,605.

4049 Camberley Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $121,900.

817 Watson Branch Drive, Franklin, Maplewood; Buyer: Cari A and Michael C Winfree; Seller: Tracy W and Paul M Souza; $345,000.

141 Princess Circle, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Leslie Burton and Travis Morgan; Seller: Land Desing Co Inc; $735,000.

204 Everbright Avenue, Franklin, Everbright; Buyer: Sarina Williams and James O Fordice; Seller: Legend Homes LLC; $929,900.

708 Pearre Springs Way, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Shannon DeMarco Rev Trust; Seller: Christina and Daniel R Layus; $450,000.

419 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Stacey Krijakin and David Ayles; Seller: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; $558,259.

1261 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, Ellington Park; Buyer: Lucy and Jerry Owens; Seller: J Diane Curtis; $1,440,000.

420 Bridge Street (Quitclaim), Franklin; Buyer: Bridge Street Partners LLC; Seller: Williamson County Tennessee; $1,200,000.

1126 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Lisa and Randy Roney; Seller: Betty A and Thomas W Rogers Jr; $505,000.

302 Circuit Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: CLH Investments LLC; Seller: Boulevard Building Group LLC; $689,900.

6030 Keats Street #202, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Phyllis Jean Johnson and William Joseph Root; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $366,305.

604 Jasper Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Cheryl Wiggins and Craig Irvin; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $645,950.

5009 Lone Oak Private Trail, Franklin; Buyer: Laurie Hays and Mark C Houston; Seller: Sullivan Ridge LLC; $1,250,000.

414 Bridge Street, Franklin; Buyer: 414 Bridge Street LLC; Seller: Alcott Routon Properties II; $1,800,000.

746 Fountainwood Boulevard, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Nancy and Richard Moulton; Seller: Katherine Nicole and Taylor D Wallace; $525,000.

118 Front Street #104, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Carol Potts and John Barry Sensing; Seller: Margaret A and William D Buttrey; $395,000.

314 Morning Mist Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Allison and Storme Warren; Seller: Robin and Brandon Gleming; $1,140,000.

302 Starling Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jane C and David A Roberts; Seller: Nancy C Estes; $585,000.

425 Alfred Ladd Road East, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Amanda Hale and Christopher Michael Cox; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $555,910.

301 Jennette Place, Franklin, Maplewood; Buyer: Mia A and Joshua F Beaty; Seller: Jacqueline A and Christopher A Woodlee; $364,900.

1958 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Darrel E Reifschneider Trust; Seller: Darrel E Reifschneider; $350,000.

4000 Ledgebrook Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $95,699.

2015 Canyon Echo Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Cheryl Nesbit; Seller: Tammi Frazier; $418,950.

653 Pembroake Lane, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Lucretia and Brian Grant; Seller: Kyndal and James W Hung; $421,000.

4025 Flatwater Street, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Virginia P and Norman B Rohrer; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $321,644.

Carters Creek Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Vulcan Lands Inc; Seller: MAC Partnership; $25,000.

6109 Stags Leap Way, Franklin, Stags Leap; Buyer: Develyn W and Michael E Demers; Seller: Shelly and Dan J Dedo; $544,900.

446 Wire Grass Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Christopher Loomis; Seller: Jean and George Styron; $517,000.

2049 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Judy and Jowl Whitaker; Seller: Marie Tutor; $390,000.

1425 Ridley Drive, Franklin, Mayberry Station; Buyer: Shannon and Steven Wright; Seller: Rhonda and Steven E Cantrell; $470,000.

608 Prince Charles Way, Franklin, Buckingham Park; Buyer: Tyson and Julie Ann Morgan; Seller: Alice J and Christopher D Thacker; $362,000.

3000 Carters Creek Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Jennifer and Darrin Honnell; Seller: Sara K and Jonathan E Lewis; $525,000.

3103 Millbank Lane, Franklin, Spencer Hall; Buyer: Natalie Nigro and Jacob Donnelly; Seller: Katrina E Lubbers; $404,000.

4060 New Highway 96 West, Franklin; Buyer: Chen Ken Karger; Seller: Linda Ann and Robert C Urban; $550,000.

1205 Vintage Grove Lane, Franklin, Carlisle; Buyer: Christine and Ben Owenell; Seller: Jean H and James L Williams; $639,723.

327 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Deborah S Hopkins and John E Haefele; Seller: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; $536,955.

628 Stonewater Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Laura Jill and Britt Reynolds; Seller: Kristin D and William R Barron; $818,000.

111 Southeast Parkway Court, Franklin, South Park; Buyer: Eutaw Construction Co Inc; Seller: Bishop Joint Venture; $2,100,000.

513 Bancroft Way, Franklin, Rogersshire; Buyer: Susan C and Richard W Painter; Seller: Kayla and Travis Burgess; $424,900.

338 3rd Avenue South, Franklin; Buyer: Courtney D and Thomas Matthew Daniel; Seller: Troy Shafer; $283,500.

37067

1961 Griffin Drive, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Zainab Safeena and Sajid Shaik; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $453,840.

4042 Blossom Trail Lane, Franklin, Blossom Park; Buyer: Insignia Homes LLC; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $100,000.

221 Breezeway Lane, Franklin, Breezeway; Buyer: Andrea S and Matthew J Hart; Seller: Deborah L and Robert B Street; $620,000.

419 Mealer Street, Franklin, Hurstbourne Park; Buyer: Jennifer and Keith Moody; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $764,900.

1356 Fairbanks Street, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Sridevi Maddukuri and Kian Koyadon; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $473,423.

149 Richards Glen Drive, Franklin, Richards Glen; Buyer: Joseph Remillard; Seller: Dawn D and Thomas P Arnold; $569,000.

8002 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: Duell Family Irr Trust; Seller: Mayron and Elwyn Huddleston; $387,000.

1943 Griffin Drive, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Soujanya Nagarajarao and Harsha Banavara; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $432,070.

3741 Stagecoach Drive, Franklin, Watkins Creek; Buyer: Neelamben and Chiragkumar Patel; Seller: Christel and James Foley; $740,000.

3088 Wilson Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Ashley and Cody Clayton; Seller: Linda G Freeman; $515,000.

2021 Upland Drive, Franklin, Falcon Creek; Buyer: Krystal and Jonathan Nite; Seller: Jennifer L Mattox; $327,000.

3201 Aspen Grove Drive #G6, Franklin, Parkside at Aspen Grove; Buyer: Rowena F Friesen; Seller: Mario Abreu; $267,500.

615 Barrington Drive, Franklin, Hurstbourne Park; Buyer: Marilyn P and Michael A Boyette; Seller: LaDonna S Mills; $845,000.

3201 Aspen Grove Drive #F4, Franklin, Parkside at Aspen Grove; Buyer: Sedona Sun LLC; Seller: Patricia Hardin; $280,900.

3022 Oxford Glen Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Rachel and Bradford St Clair; Seller: Julie C and Bryan Currier; $500,000.

265 Dandridge Drive, Franklin, Cannonwood; Buyer: Tatyana and Alexander Evrenson; Seller: Leslie B Burton and Travis M Morgan; $424,000.

37069

413 Chamberlain Park Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Maria E and Michael Wayne Burns; Seller: Kristin and Clint Smart; $499,900.

276 Ben Brush Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Julia E and Caleb S Chapman; Seller: Joan S and Charles M Guthrey; $393,000.

2010 Trent Park Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Abigail Popham and Matthew Hogue; Seller: Julia Elizabeth Caleb S Chapman; $320,000.

1015 Del Rio Court, Franklin, Magnolia Place; Buyer: Sarah A and Joshua W Rose; Seller: John DeMarco; $299,999.

509 Jefferson Davis Drive, Franklin, Grassland Estate; Buyer: Diana and Matthew Dowdle; Seller: Judith B Fleming Rev Living Trust; $480,000.

1026 Glastonbury Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Carly Williams; Seller: Peggy and Randy Williams; $404,500.

101 Seminole Drive, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Mary Tailov and Keih Hollister; Seller: Margaret O Redmon; $520,000.

3004 Flagstone Drive, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Elizabeth L and Malvern R Smith III; Seller: Ann M and Gary Collier; $850,000.

1223 Moher Boulevard, Franklin, Gateway Village; Buyer: Amanda Busby Morris; Seller: Karen M and Donald R Russell; $363,000.

384 Sandcastle Road, Franklin, Timberline; Buyer: Sherry J and William R McHale; Seller: Terris C and Michael H Meadors; $672,000.

37135

6010 Yellowstone Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Kelly and Justin Holt; Seller: Nancy J and William P Walker Jr; $375,000.

Fly Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Jones Co of TN LLC; Seller: C K Residential LLC; $721,245.

Fly Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Jones Co of TN LLC; Seller: C K Residential LLC; $434,105.

Fly Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Jones Co of TN LLC; Seller: C K Residential LLC; $228,035.

1305 Bull Run Court, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Michele S and Steven L Hoefle; Seller: Michael Sir; $635,900.

3246 Burris Drive, Nolensville, Sherwood Green Estates; Buyer: Leigh A and Timothy E Bussell; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $529,450.

2305 Carouth Court, Nolensville, Winterset Woods; Buyer: Victoria and Lucas Abolafia; Seller: Michelle S and Steven L Hoefle; $463,200.

649 Nevins Place, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Jenna L and Matthew T Schoen; Seller: Andrew Preslar; $407,500.

4782 Kintore Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: John H Giovannetti; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $467,095.

1832 Apperly Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc; $91,809.

8264 Middlewick Lane, Nolensville, Burkitt Place; Buyer: Shelley Hargis and Adam Gaines; Seller: Kelly and Jim Mallory; $459,900.

6006 Fishing Creek Road, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Erika Germano-Pietrzak and Brian Pietrzak; Seller: Caroline M and Jackson R Brownlee; $460,000.

2605 Nolita Lane, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Sharon R and Ken Bianchi; Seller: NVR Inc; $468,946.

1013 Brittain Downs Drive, Nolensville, Brittain Downs; Buyer: Camille W and Orson E Steward; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $533,403.

201 Gilchrist South Circle, Nolensville, Gilchrist South; Buyer: Jennifer and Shawn Kaplan; Seller: Ridgemont Homes LLC; $756,600.

8192 Middlewick Lane, Nolensville, Burkitt Place; Buyer: Megan and Sam Ferrise III; Seller: Jennifer Blair and Hugh Ross Wetzel; $470,000.

Fly Road, Nolensville; Buyer: DAC Homebuilders LLC; Seller: C K Residential LLC; $1,625,000.

Fly Road, Nolensville; Buyer: DAC Homebuilders LLC; Seller: C K Residential LLC; $125,000.

Fly Road, Nolensville; Buyer: DAC Homebuilders LLC; Seller: C K Residential LLC; $125,000.

37174

1017 Lowrey Place, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: Kyle Greenwood; Seller: Sarah and Jason

Smith; $215,000.

802 Cashmere Drive, Spring Hill, Cherry Glen Condos; Buyer: McCrae Schroder Court Living Trust; Seller: Sherry L Hintz; $175,000.

1056 Achiever Circle, Spring Hill, Port Royal Estates; Buyer: Lindsay R and Matthew R Bowen; Seller: Larisa Stokes and David Lee Galloway; $294,900.

3010 Yellow Brick Court, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Haritha and Sudheer Yellasiri; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $366,900.

Right of Way on Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Corp of the Presiding Bishop Church; $65,425.

1878 Portway Road, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Property Owner 3 LLC; Seller: Lisa Greenwood and James Patrick Mann; $235,000.

1317 Carmack Court, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Property Owner 3 LLC; Seller: Justin M and Heather D Weaver; $250,000.

1375 Round Hill Lane, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Place; Buyer: David M Simpkins; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $462,407.

1020 Fitzroy Circle, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Carey Ann and Michael J Hartkopf; Seller: Kendell and Stacy Turnbull; $443,000.

3049 Sakari Circle, Spring Hill, Dakota Pointe; Buyer: Kayla J and Justin D Brothers; Seller: Cathy P Myers; $350,000.

7019 Brindle Ridge Way, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Melissa Ann and Scott Alan Albright; Seller: Rachael and Ashley Schroeder; $436,000.

6016 Sanmar Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Cindy Reilly and Michael V Baltz; Seller: Vadra F and Michael G Thatcher; $373,000.

3006 Stewart Campbell Point, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Jessica and Ronald Snyder II; Seller: Carolyn Marie Whitaker-Bukowski and Bryan C Bukowski; $520,000.

1066 Aenon Circle, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Janice Johnson and Timothy Mitchell; Seller: Dawn Jarosz; $350,000.

407 Shirebrook Circle, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Caitlin Galo; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $233,150.

403 Shirebrook Circle, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Tammie Sleigh; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $232,325.

2923 Wills Court, Spring Hill, Haynes Crossing; Buyer: CSH Property One LLC; Seller: Serena B and Benjamin Timothy Lawson; $216,500.

2103 Parliament Drive, Spring Hill, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Tarri A and Ronald W Koppelberger; Seller: Janice Best; $380,000.

2102 Burges Lane, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Tashia Roffey and Dan Vinson; Seller: Allison G and William D Little; $285,000.

1040 Tanyard Springs Drive, Spring Hill, Tanyard Springs; Buyer: Newman Family Living Trust; Seller: Holly M and Jason C Peveler; $359,500.

2230 Dewey Drive, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Kathryn D and Michael D Wrye; Seller: Maria Gonzales Garcia and Howard Lee Hartley; $273,000.

1090 Misty Morn Circle, Spring Hill, Highlands at Campbell Station; Buyer: Janice Best; Seller: Jon M Thompson; $268,000.

2828 Rippavilla Way, Spring Hill, Cochran Trace; Buyer: Safari One Asset Co LLC; Seller: Joel Hudson; $202,500.

2235 Jo Ann Drive, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: Laura K and Kory Matthew Kierulff; Seller: Zachary A and Kellie N Thompson; $246,900.

4163 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: HP TN I LLC; Seller: Kelly J and Billy W Carroll Jr; $440,000.

307 Shirebrook Circle, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Suzanne Bray; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $226,200.

37179

2609 Mercer Place, Thompson’s Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Lindsey and Nathaniel Cole; Seller: Harumi and Tomohiro Yamahara; $281,000.

2313 Coppergate Way, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Emily Reagan and David Kramer; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $449,900.

3541 Creamery Bridge Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Jeffrey T and Christie E Barteau; Seller: Encore Construction LLC; $680,000.

2069 Newark Lane, Thompson’s Station, Towne Village at Tollgate; Buyer: Gay Sickles; Seller: Makenzie and Robert Brenner; $286,500.

2633 Blair Park Circle, Thompson’s Station, Arbor Lakes; Buyer: Teresa A and Eugene C Gresham; Seller: Heather E and Geoffrey Cameron West; $255,000.

Fry Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Wendy Eckenstine; Seller: KMK Acres LLC; $455,000.

4832 Bethesda Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Pamela and Gary Jordan; Seller: Marsha Secor and Robert T Rucker Rev Living Trust; $715,000.

3815 Wareham Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Jan E and Joel L Hardin; Seller: Diane Falcone; $450,000.

3584 Creamery Bridge Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; Seller: Blueprint Properties LLC; $155,000.

Vacant lot on Toll Bridge Way, Thompson’s Station, Vale Creek; Buyer: Chris Richey and Kenneth R Burd Jr; Seller: Jodie Gleason; $159,990.

2008 Bairnsdale Drive, Thompson’s Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Dalia G and Alberto R Torres; Seller: Vanessa and Kristopher Dolberry; $310,000.