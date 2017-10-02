JUST SOLD: Property transfers as of Aug. 31

PROPERTY TRANSFERS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF 31 AUGUST 2017

37027

2345 Hillsboro Valley Road, Brentwood, Smallwood; Buyer: H Rodes Hart St Trust and Suntrust Bank Trust; Seller: Patti Hart and Brian Scott Smallwood; $6,500,000.

1182 Retreat Pass, Brentwood, Willowmet; Buyer: Regina and Chris Koeper; Seller: Karen A Norfleet McEwan and David G McEwan; $489,900.

718 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Stephanie and Shannon Wilson; Seller: Doris and Humbert Maggiacomo; $239,500.

801 Singleton Lane, Brentwood, Stonecrest; Buyer: Crank Family Trust; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $918,150.

1723 Surrey Drive, Brentwood, Montclair; Buyer: Laura Lock and Nicholas Joseph Sorabella; Seller: Elizabeth B and David Anderson; $899,900.

1554 Lost Hollow Drive, Brentwood, Raintree Forest; Buyer: Lindsey J and Christopher B Cameron; Seller: Bethany K and Erin W Clark; $545,500.

1034 Holly Tree Gap, Brentwood; Buyer: Equity Trust Co; Seller: Farrah and Brad E Maltz; 243,640.

Red Oak Drive, Brentwood, Courtside at Southern Woods; Buyer: Ary and Daniel Carl; Seller: Aimee H and Bryan E Shepherd; $565,970.

9031 Fallswood Lane, Brentwood, Brentwood Glen; Buyer: Ge and Yan Fei; Seller: Sarina Williams and James Owen Fordice; $730,000.

104 Teakwood Court, Brentwood, Southern Woods; Buyer: Mikyoung Yang; Seller: Keum Sook and Ill Hwan Park; $415,000.

1598 Copperstone Drive, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Angela and John P Wilson; Seller: Nabilah Rahman and Khaled Ahmed Abdel-Kader; $590,000.

118 Governors Way, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Adam Devault; Seller: Kamal Nejati Gilani; $767,500.

1432 Plymouth Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood South; Buyer: Alice J and Michael H Sanderlin; Seller: Karen D and Ernest Bryant Jones; $550,000.

6219 Bridlewood Lane, Brentwood, River Oaks; Buyer: Haile Properties; Seller: Mary and Stephen H Ballard; $560,000.

1315 Arrowhead Drive, Brentwood, Indian Point; Buyer: Wendy Zamora and Jason Calleiro; Seller: Kevin White; $546,500.

1459 Witherspoon Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Debbie R and Gary L Doebler; Seller: Castle Contractors LLC; $387,234.

1565 Lost Hollow Drive, Brentwood, Raintree Forest; Buyer: Melissa and Andrew Dulioki; Seller: Wendy Peia and Daniel John Oakes; $511,000.

1908 Rosewood Valley Drive, Brentwood, Wildwood Valley Estates; Buyer: Kristin Lee and George Robert Frost; Seller: Lydia L and Adam MacDonald; $669,000.

Stella Vista Court, Brentwood, Sneed Manor; Buyer: Kevin M McNamara; Seller: Sneed Manor Development Co Inc; $725,000.

1716 Richbourg Park Drive, Brentwood, Montclair; Buyer: Nicole M and Gary J Roberts Jr; Seller: Birdee Family Rev Living Trust; $1,100,000.

745 Duncan Court, Brentwood, Princeton Hills; Buyer: Jason L Allen; Seller: Lynne M Russell; $938,000.

1616 Crystal Lake Drive, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Paul R Olexa II; Seller: William D Christie Jr; $315,000.

9703 Concord Ridge Court, Brentwood, Concord Ridge; Buyer: Atef Basta; Seller: Joyce Guiry; $639,000.

9556 Dresden Square, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Melicent L and Charles Todd Homan; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $614,239.

37046

7318 Harlow Drive, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: Kelly and Hudson Plachy; Seller: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; $915,071.

8567 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Ailleen V and Edward F Downey Jr; Seller: McFarland Shane Construction LLC; $1,575,000.

7021 Lanceleaf Drive, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: April and Steadman Nall; Seller: Old South Construction LLC; $780,000.

7052 Crimson Leaf Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Jones Co of TN LLC; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $135,090.

6679 Cross Keys Road, College Grove; Buyer: Jennifer B and Kevin R Teague; Seller: Andrea L and Samuel Price Johnson; $480,000.

6262 Wild Heron Way, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Amy and Kent Ayer; Seller: April Erb and Brian Todd; $315,000.

Arno-Allisona Road, College Grove; Buyer: Rock and Roll Farm; Seller: Victoria L and Donald L Mingus; $88,152.

37062

7112 Mangrum Drive, Fairview; Buyer: David Jones Builders LLC; Seller: Eddie Paul Huff; $35,000.

7104 Mangrum Drive NW, Fairview; Buyer: Donald Sullivan; Seller: Ricky Bledsoe; $110,000.

37064

7019 Headwaters Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Nawrass Aldabbagh; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $490,163.

3006 Ledgebrook Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Lauren and Jason Matthew Giesler; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $491,130.

136 Ridgemont Place, Franklin, Ridgemont Place; Buyer: Amy and Douglas Mullady; Seller: Alison and Michael Baldoni; $320,000.

1035 Clifton Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jane C and George Doyle Watson; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $513,031.

6033 Blackwell Lane, Franklin, Weatherford Estates; Buyer: Brenda C and Eayne N Eldridge; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $919,900.

375 Stonegate Drive, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Jennifer L and Adam G Narciso; Seller: Thomas R Wilamowski; $384,000.

1302 Mallard Drive, Franklin, Boyd Mill Estates; Buyer: Emily D and Allen F Burgess; Seller: Lisa Ellen Walters; $275,000.

253 Karnes Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Anita N and William D Pennell; Seller: The Estate of Arthur C Lebahn; $450,000.

214 Cavanaugh Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Ashley L and Kristopher L Boron; Seller: Stonegate Homes LLC; $1,131,739.

1632 Birchwood Circle, Franklin, Twin Oaks; Buyer: Kaitlyn and Michael W Schauer; Seller: Katie A and Brian L McLarty; $335,000.

611 Rutherford Lane, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Kimberly and Robert Clutsam; Seller: Joan and Michael Dieal; $463,000.

390 Finnhorse Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Anna Katherine and Steven D Harris Jr; Seller: Tammy S and Gregory J Alberico; $587,500.

406 North Petway Street, Franklin, Petway Place; Buyer: April D Wideman; Seller: Kathy L and Ralph E Drury; $256,620.

4098 Camberley Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Melissa A and Richard A Snead; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $676,936.

1931 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Julie K and James R Tuerff; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $898,800.

96 Pearl Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Sherry L and Eric Parmenter; Seller: Penny and Gene Vernon; $375,000.

1229 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, Ellington Park; Buyer: K A and J R Lawrence; Seller: Klyda N Pitts;

$525,000.

150 Wise Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Rayna M and Jason M Mercer; Seller:

Carrie and Robert C McBrayer; $550,000.

1023 Benelli Park Court, Franklin, Benelli Park; Buyer: Alison J and David G Rogers; Seller: Luna Custom Homes LLC; $260,000.

425 Cummins Street, Franklin; Buyer: LST Investment Trust; Seller: Wanda K Shepperd; $400,000.

3001 Gracious Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Deborah Jean Reffert; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $321,649.

109 Tulip Lane, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: James Christopher Wren; Seller: Maria G Cooper; $339,900.

808 Dartmoor Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Kerry Beason; Seller: Karrie Lynn Cummings and Joel E Whicker; $487,500.

274 Stonehaven Circle, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Kelly Vane and Travis Fravel; Seller: Jamie and Michael S Dugger; $422,000.

6030 Keats Street #301, Franklin, Westhaven Vistas; Buyer: Stone Family Rev Living Trust; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $376,040.

612 Hillsboro Road, Franklin, Riverview Estates; Buyer: Allison Burel and James Charles Thomas; Seller: Lee Ann and Daryl Burgess; $450,000.

1511 Sunset Drive, Franklin; Buyer: Anmol P Mehta; Seller: The Estate of Norma Jean F Grisham; $250,000.

Lots 1107 and 1165 on Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; Seller: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; $264,000.

4122 Jensome Lane, Franklin, Harpeth Woods; Buyer: Janice and Jackie Jackson; Seller: Teresa and Paul Newsome; $425,000.

7043 Headwaters Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Tricia J Holtz and Stephen W Hagan; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $495,999.

2013 Braum Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Morgan Elizabeth Justiss ad Jeffrey Jay Davison; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $444,126.

3206 Boyd Mill Avenue, Franklin; Buyer: Earthworks Design Build LLC; Seller: George Washington Tomlin; $900,000.

1453 Mayberry Lane, Franklin, Mayberry Station; Buyer: Mary Beth and Mark R Taylor; Seller: Undisclosed; $446,000.

113 Wren Court, Franklin, Charlton Green; Buyer: Paul Michael Medley; Seller: June D and John Marcus Brewer; $545,000.

516 Antebellum Court, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Xiu Zhu Zhang; Seller: Jenna Werling and Howard B Cowart; $413,400.

1211 Carnton Lane, Franklin, Links; Buyer: Nancy Nichols Schwartz Rev Trust; Seller: Cheryl Ann and Anthony Porter Owens; $749,000.

37067

716 Huffine Manor Circle, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Margaret J Mather; Seller: Diana and Daniel Zeigler; $259,000.

708 Glen Oaks Drive, Franklin, Cheswicke Farm; Buyer: Emily Jo Young; Seller: Melissa A and Jeremy T Salmon; $465,000.

321 Wandering Circle, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Sharon Weidner Hickman and Michael J Staples; Seller: Katherine Berschbach Cooper and Carlos Geoffrey; $599,900.

505 Norman Park Court, Franklin, Hurstbourne Park; Buyer: Robert Vriend; Seller: Brenda C and Wayne N Eldridge; $620,000.

1314 Wolverton Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Betty and Wayne Barcheski; Seller: Nancy N and Tommy W Thomas; $452,500.

934 Hickory Hills Drive, Franklin, Hickory Hills; Buyer: Lydia and Adam MacDonald; Seller: Paula Hartley; $519,000.

2028 Bratton Place Drive, Franklin, Amber Glen; Buyer: Ann and Paul J George; Seller: Edelstein Rev Living Trust; $421,000.

1043 Nolencrest Drive, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Kevin Day; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $449,906.

1937 Griffin Drive, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Pratibha Bharathi and Praveen Kumar Gupta Pokal; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $470,000.

37069

1013 Cumberland Park Drive, Franklin, Gateway Village; Buyer: Lisa and Mark Wright; Seller: George Allen Hime; $359,500.

6657 Hastings Lane, Franklin, Temple Hills Country Club; Buyer: Ashley and Edward J Dinkins; Seller: Cornerstone Premiere Homes LLC; $1,100,000.

206 Eastgate Crescent Place, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Marcia D and Richard L Smith; Seller: Caroline Paige and Eric Lutz; $435,000.

50 Banwell Park, Franklin, Prescott Place; Buyer: Jody McIntyre Orton; Seller: Kathryn A and Jeremy H Stuart; $344,900.

210 Stanton Hall Lane, Franklin, Prescott Place; Buyer: Kathy S Lafever; Seller: Joy and Brant Chesser; $242,000.

504 Crofton Park Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Kristen and Robert Pelosi; Seller: Stacey Marie and Edward Allen; $450,000.

2495 Old Natchez Trace, Franklin; Buyer: Stacey and Austin Lee Madison; Seller: Nancy C and Stephen P Maher; $1,200,000.

207 Cheekwood Court, Franklin, Cheekwood; Buyer: Mary S and Jason H Miller; Seller: David A Young; $525,000.

107 Foxwood Lane, Franklin, Harpeth Hills; Buyer: Miad Ballai; Seller: Lauren A and Joseph A Klich; $385,000.

109 Riverwood Drive, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Sara and Wyatt E Wood; Seller: Jennifer J Ammel and James T Stanton; $544,900.

1820 Pace Haven, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Jennifer L and Scott M Sievertsen; Seller: Donna and Jay Richards; $670,000.

1104 Grafton Drive, Franklin, Stonebridge Park; Buyer: Kathryn and Friedrich Krispin; Seller: Laura A and Britt R Maxwell; $650,000.

308 Wedgewood Court, Franklin, Wedgewood Place; Buyer: April Carnevale; Seller: Linda B Van Gorden; $334,000.

2163 South Berrys Chapel Road, Franklin; Buyer: John Weber; Seller: Carmen and Kelly O Kennedy; $590,000.

37135

4788 Kintore Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Brenda Jo and Ronald Lewis Limberg; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $497,525.

705 Calmore Court, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Nidhi Pandya and Kuldeep Lakhesar; Seller: Yazdian Development Group Inc; $474,900.

5035 Burke Trail, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Anthony J Martin; Seller: Sarah J and Micah N Melville; $305,000.

605 Peruvian Court, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Brittany P and Kevin L Finn; Seller: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; $715,000.

8645 Burkitt Place Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Place; Buyer: Emily J and Christopher J Martinez; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $450,000.

2250 Broadway Street, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Marina Aziz and Emad Henary; Seller: James R Hawkins; $429,000.

7372 Nolensville Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Katherine A and Andrew J Flanigan; Seller: Wanda G and Michael W Barker; $280,000.

321 Conoga Drive, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Corrie and Sean Byron; Seller: Barlow Builders LLC; $806,694.

4524 Sawmill Place, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Maria Ramos Lara; Seller: Angela and Steve Haug; $400,000.

1200 Bell Pond Lane, Nolensville, Bell Pond Estates; Buyer: Gwen and Troy W Noe; Seller: J Lynne and Jacob E Standifird; $935,000.

2025 Universe Court, Nolensville, Winterset Woods; Buyer: Laura Ann and Jess Michael Oathout; Seller: Joo Y and Yong M Kim; $415,000.

804 Stone Meadow Court, Nolensville, Whittmore; Buyer: Mannamattathil and Seethal Dinamani; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $425,830.

805 Stone Meadow Court, Nolensville, Whittmore; Buyer: Tara and Colby Shea; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $437,235.

Quitclaim with Consideration on Burke Hollow Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Kim K and Wallace B Browning; Seller: Barbara E and Ralph W Jenkins; $1,995.

37174

1003 Rachel Beth Court, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Darwin Allen Beloate; Seller: Mara Veronica and Jashua James Wheeler; $342,000.

2026 Keene Circle, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Amberly D and Kevin D Hill; Seller: Phoebe J and David A Lemonds; $404,400.

419 Heroit Drive, Spring Hill, Hamptons at Campbell Station; Buyer: Patricia O Smith; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $330,875.

1386 Round Hill Lane, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Place; Buyer: Marci L and Mark S Hanes; Seller: Michael Adam Meeks and Albert W Ivey III; $410,000.

1060 Auldridge Drive, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Bryan Yarbrough; Seller: Stacie L and Michael R Wegman; $422,500.

1017 Neal Crest Circle, Spring Hill, Buckner Crossing; Buyer: Jamie L Parrott; Seller: Heather L and Jeremy P Bawcom; $347,500.

8018 Fenwick Lane, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Angela D and Daniel C Holman; Seller: Kimberly Richardson and Caleb Bates; $405,700.

2007 Odessa Court, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Roni and Jeff McKernan; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $360,106.

Lots 254 and 266 on Rainmeadow Court, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Patterson Co LLC; Seller: Avenue Homes LLC; $174,000.

5017 Saunders Terrace, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Heather B and Steven K Wirth; Seller: Kris Ann and Michael Joseph Behrens; $288,000.

1785 Witt Way Drive, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Mindee and Andrew Jones; Seller: Stephanie Marie and Randal Scott Anderson; $536,000.

6029 Sanmar Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Martha Valdez Diaz and Carlos A Barocio Gonzalez; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $340,000.

3005 Grouse Circle, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Angela J and Carl A Williamson; Seller: Mindee and Andrew Jones; $592,000.

1711 Stephenson Lane, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Katherine W McCauley; Seller: Margaret J and Howard A Acre; $221,000.

1309 Round Hill Lane, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Place; Buyer: Tara and Jon Vestrheim; Seller: Marcus S Moffett; $417,500.

1837 Portview Drive, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Heidi Milla and John J Anderson; Seller: Portview Drive Trust; $239,000.

1884 Baileys Trace Drive, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: Carrie and Adam J Turbyfill; Seller: Kari L and George T Kaparos; $342,000.

2922 Stapleton Drive, Spring Hill, Cochran Trace; Buyer: Cobalt Properties I LLC; Seller: Suzanne S Wilkinson and Joseph D West; $204,000.

2840 Candlewicke Drive, Spring Hill, Candlewood; Buyer: Trenton Winfield Moore and Jiwon Choi Family Trust; Seller: Jennifer D Ballard and Andrea L Clark; $229,150.

2237 Jo Ann Drive, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: Neisha and Brandon Igler; Seller: Ernest Armentrout; $245,900.

1167 McCoury Lane, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Lindsay Brackeen and Chad Kibbe; Seller: Robert P Posey; $410,900.

3005 Sakari Circle, Spring Hill, Dakota Pointe; Buyer: Molly E and Russell Britton; Seller: Stacie and Matthew Houser; $371,000.

2905 Haddox Place, Spring Hill, Cochran Trace; Buyer: CSH Property One LLC; Seller: James B Tomlin; $206,000.

3031 Farmville Circle, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: CSH Property One LLC; Seller: Allen Larossi; $299,000.

37179

2910 Monterey Court, Thompson’s Stations, Aston Woods; Buyer: Emily and Cole H Isenbarger; Seller: Betty Kayitesi and Emmy Nteziryayo; $243,000.

5008 Stately Drive, Thompson’s Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Elizabeth B Williford and John Anderson; Seller: Grace and Jonathan Mayfield; $394,000.

2683 New Port Royal Road, Thompson’s Stations, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Demetrio A Majano; Seller: Alisha M Felmlee and David Rossi; $239,900.

2134 Loudenslager Drive, Thompson’s Stations, Loopers Landing; Buyer: Nancy and Paul H Webb; Seller: Waits Lee Anne Boggs; $240,000.

Vacant lot on Robbins Nest Road, Thompson’s Stations, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; Seller: MBSC Bridgemore LLC; $125,000.

Vacant lot on Robbins Nest Road, Thompson’s Stations, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; Seller: MBSC Bridgemore LLC; $125,000.

Vacant lot on Robbins Nest Road, Thompson’s Stations, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; Seller: MBSC Bridgemore LLC; $125,000.

Vacant lot on Robbins Nest Road, Thompsons’ Stations, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Old South Construction LLC; Seller: MBSC Bridgemore LLC; $125,000.

Vacant lot on Robbins Nest Road, Thompson’s Stations, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Old South Construction LLC; Seller: MBSC Bridgemore LLC; $125,000.

Vacant lot on Robbins Nest Road, Thompson’s Stations, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Tennessee Valley Homes Inc; Seller: MBSC Bridgemore LLC; $125,000.

Vacant lot on Robbins Nest Road, Thompson’s Stations, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Old South Construction LLC; Seller: MBSC Bridgemore LLC; $125,000.

Tom Anderson Road, Thompson’s Stations; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: The Estate of R C Alexander; $22,000.

2124 Chaucer Park Lane, Thompson’s Stations, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Stephanie M and Randal Anderson; Seller: Fred Evans II; $433,000.

2808 Dustin Drive, Thompson’s Stations, Station South; Buyer: Teyana R and Brian C Sweeney; Seller: Christina and Bryan Robinson; $279,900.

3096 Millerton Way, Thompson’s Stations, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Joann E Reisen; Seller: Kelly M Vane and Travis B Fravel; $392,000.

2703 Paddock Park Drive, Thompson’s Stations, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Shannon D and Trevor P Howarter; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $418,240.

2734 Paddock Park Drive, Thompson’s Stations, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Pamela J Beverly; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $419,568.

4827 Bethesda Road, Thompson’s Stations; Buyer: Liya I Winters; Seller: Jack W Burroughs; $290,000.

4640 Old Harpeth-Peyt Road, Thompson’s Stations; Buyer: Emma S and Travis E Henry; Seller: Anne E Pechie; $585,000.

3740 Ronstadt Road, Thompson’s Stations, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Katie and Lance Forman; Seller: Shaw Enterprises LLC; $625,000.

Multiple vacant lots on Robbins Nest Road, Thompson’s Stations, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Crescent Homes TN LLC; Seller: MBSC Bridgemore LLC; $2,040,000.

1357 Saybrook Crossing, Thompson’s Stations, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Phillip D Parkinson; Seller: Yvette L and Andrew Meldrum; $352,000.

2150 Loudenslager Drive, Thompson’s Stations, Loopers Landing; Buyer: Teresa Idema; Seller: Kathy L Trammell Co-Trust and Barbara L Moses Co-Trust; $237,900.