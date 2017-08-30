JUST SOLD: Property Transfers as of Aug. 8, 2017

PROPERTY TRANSFERS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF

08 AUGUST 2017

37027

9510 Wicklow Drive, Brentwood, Glenellen Estates; Buyer: Lauren E England; Seller: Patricia Lynn and Irvin Ray West; $729,000.

9699 Brass Valley Drive, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Nedra Anne and Eugene John Rapisardi; Seller: Bushrah Khodeda Yako and Habib F Aishawi; $603,000.

1208 Devens Drive, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: John Markham; Seller: Vanessa and Robert W Forbes; $915,000.

406 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Sarah Nichols; Seller: Deborah Deason and Michael J Magee; $191,000.

6223 Millbrook Road, Brentwood, River Oaks; Buyer: Rachael H and Major Matthew Milligan; Seller: Gwen M and David P Antypas; $599,000.

6460 Penrose Drive, Brentwood; Buyer: Angela B and James Brandon McWherter; Seller: Murray Lane Development LLC; $481,250.

1557 Timber Ridge Drive, Brentwood, Raintree Forest; Buyer: Cynthia and Patrick Rondinelli; Seller: Elaine B and Thomas J Higgins; $612,000.

1123 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Ryan Richard Schuman; Seller: Lindsey H Mulloy; $213,500.

Lots 1, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 13 on Moores Lane, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: One Nine Investment LLC; Seller: Missouri Investors Partnership; $200,000.

9772 Jupiter Forest Drive, Brentwood, Chestnut Springs; Buyer: Martin Were; Seller: Kim and David Lilly; $393,000.

1009 Lookout Ridge Court, Brentwood, Heathrow Hills; Buyer: Tama and James P Van Decar; Seller: Michele Marie Deen and Stephen D Poss; $1,450,000.

7047 Nolensville Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Layla A Hasan and Haji S Haji; Seller: Estate of G W Jones; $365,000.

6101 Belle Rive Drive, Brentwood, Belle Rive; Buyer: Sarena W and Marc A Bonora; Seller: Shazia and Mohammad F Fazili; $599,000.

1847 Wadebridge Road, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Ashok and Harish Kumar; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $807,536.

2192 Ella Lane, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Lisa Kay and Paul Willis Sutherland; Seller: Terry M and Pete W Hardesty; $625,000.

140 Ridgewood Lane, Brentwood, Concord Forest; Buyer: Daniel Scott Ridings; Seller: Misty Towry Patterson; $355,000.

910 Sunset Road West, Brentwood, Wetherbrooke; Buyer: Susan and Morgan Fields; Seller: Kamran Ali Khan and Shazia Kamran; $829,900.

9288 Exton Lane, Brentwood, Annandale; Buyer: 9288 Exton Lane Rev Living Trust; Seller: Sally and Scott Arthur; $2,175,000.

9347 Ansley Lane, Brentwood, Oakhall; Buyer: Jennifer C and Joel W Crim; Seller: Carla J and Barry Wallace; $585,000.

9598 Romano Way, Brentwood, Tuscany Hills; Buyer: Laura Alba and Juan Morales; Seller: Weekley Homes LLC; $865,100.

1036 Gracelawn Drive, Brentwood, Hillview Estates; Buyer: Katherine L and Jacob W Jones; Seller: Henry C Hymel; $540,000.

9214 Sydney Lane, Brentwood, Inglehame Farms; Buyer: Katrina H and Gerald Guiliano Jr; Seller: Michelle K and Warren D Debardelaben III; $799,900.

414 Mayfield Place, Brentwood, Mayfield; Buyer: Dhruvi Kakkad and Anthony Beckers; Seller: Roochita J Mathur; $654,000.

881 Arlington Heights Drive, Brentwood, Arlington Heights; Buyer: Jun Shou and Bibo Feng; Seller: Paula and David Denny Living Trust; $770,000.

6338 Panorama Drive, Brentwood, Wildwood Estates; Buyer: Erin K and Kevin R Camenisch; Seller: Justine and Todd M Lemmon; $940,000.

6407 Annandale Cove, Brentwood, Holly Tree Farms; Buyer: Anne Cameron and Nathaniel Howard Morrow; Seller: Amy and Blake R Newton; $579,900.

1877 Shamrock Drive, Brentwood, Laurelwood; Buyer: Stephanie S and Brett H Knight; Seller: Marseille E and Nicholas F Wadlington; $885,000.

9537 Dresden Square, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Tiffany Harwell; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $445,365.

1296 Bridgeton Park Drive, Brentwood, Bridgeton Park; Buyer: Faran Ferdowsi; Seller: Young-Eun and Sukhui Kim; $465,000.

1620 South Timber Drive, Brentwood, Southern Woods; Buyer: Cynthia M Johnston and Paul R Johnson; Seller: Mitze R and David H Yeater; $471,135.

9746 Jupiter Forest Drive, Brentwood, Chestnut Springs; Buyer: Sun Hye Moon; Seller: Rachel Kang and David Lee; $389,800.

200 Wellspring Court, Brentwood, Fountainbrooke; Buyer: Amanda and Stephen N Burnich; Seller: Lappin Family Rev Living Trust; $585,000.

1612 Westgate Circle, Brentwood, Westgate Plaza Condo; Buyer: Jennifer M and Kevin L Martin; Seller: Olh Family LP; $200,000.

1007 Jones Parkway, Brentwood, Brentmeade Estates; Buyer: Shirley Angela and Michael Orefice; Seller: Elizabeth Mary and Christopher J Wilson; $995,000.

1013 Stuart Lane, Brentwood, Brentwood Hills; Buyer: Leslie A and Daniel R Atchley; Seller: Jerry Heffel; $608,000.

9535 Dresden Square, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Carol Leann Morello; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $481,911.

617 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Joelle and Scott D Erickson; Seller: Janlee Ruth and Audrun Siebert; $200,000.

9723 Concord Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Sandra K and Matthew E Boyd; Seller: Heidi Elizabeth Roberts; $562,000.

9238 Brushboro Drive, Brentwood, Foxboro Estates; Buyer: Heather and Jody Bomar; Seller: Jane H and Thomas R Bussell; $525,000.

300 Fountainbrooke Drive, Brentwood, Fountainbrooke; Buyer: Alyene Brett-Weaver and Douglas R Weaver; Seller: Derek C Carver; $601,950.

9748 Dalton Court, Brentwood, Raintree Forest; Buyer: Tammy Polen and Scott Arnold; Seller: Robin L and Ronald M Schroeder; $707,000.

1609 Valle Verde Drive, Brentwood, Valle Verde; Buyer: Megan W and Andrew R Hawkins; Seller: Valle Verde Inc; $950,000.

2211 Callaburn Place, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Lindsay A and Blake H Stone; Seller: Mary K Pfeiffer; $592,000.

9536 Fayette Court, Brentwood, Raintree Forest Reserve; Buyer: Iwona and Dariusz Wyrzykowska; Seller: Jan and Peter J Pacitti; $565,500.

9541 Dresden Square, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Angela Kondor; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $473,305.

9539 Dresden Square, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Tahtia Lynette Carver; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $439,385.

37046

7305 Harlow Drive, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC D/B/A Heritage Homes TN; Seller: Hideaway Development LLC; $284,905.

7008 Crimson Leaf Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Julie K and John C Shiffert; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $713,593.

8601 Shortleaf Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Karen E and Robert A Findlay; Seller: Linda G and Chris A Taylor; $392,000.

6922 Wellsford Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $105,450.

8917 Horton Highway, College Grove; Buyer: Margaret and Henry Watson; Seller: Betty L and Thomas J Wilson; $440,000.

37062

Vacant lot on Taylor Road, Fairview; Buyer: Otter Creek Holdings LLC; Seller: Kenny Taylor; $30,000.

7394 Forrest Glenn Road, Fairview; Buyer: Christopher Detray; Seller: Peppi A Leland; $649,000.

7117 Anglin Road, Fairview; Buyer: Peyton S and Michael T Abernathy; Seller: The Estate of Millard Cecil West; $374,000.

7306 Liberty Road, Fairview; Buyer: Jeremy J Tharp; Seller: Julie A and Jeffrey C Kirk; $189,900.

7510 Cumberland Drive, Fairview, Whispering Wind; Buyer: Camden Weckesser; Seller: Carly J and Kris D Dedonder; $335,000.

7205 Glenwood Drive, Fairview, Kingwood; Buyer: Shelby and Jonathan Vineyard; Seller: Michael S Woodbridge; $284,000.

7213 Deervalley Drive, Fairview, Deervalley; Buyer: Jeremy C Dunn; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $305,834.

7211 Deervalley Drive, Fairview, Deervalley; Buyer: Marse Allen Hanback; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $275,300.

7514 Spicer Court, Fairview, Western Woods Villages; Buyer: Kaylea and Jason Ryan Rushing II; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $225,680.

7516 Spicer Court, Fairview, Western Woods Villages; Buyer: Clinton Riggs; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $234,948.

7141 Chessington Drive, Fairview, Castleberry Farm; Buyer: Carolyn D and Tony D Garrett; Seller: Jennifer Darryl L Jordan; $435,000.

7520 Nathaniel Woods Boulevard, Fairview, Western Woods Villages; Buyer: Michelle Richardson and James Keruma; Seller: Amy Leah Buford; $252,000.

7144 Old Cox Pike, Fairview; Buyer: Myrna K and Phillip A Garrett; Seller: Phillip A Garrett; $5,000.

Vacant lot on Loblolly Pine Boulevard, Fairview, Evergreen Industrial Park; Buyer: David R Cote; Seller: Holden Brothers Custom Cabinets and Interiors LLC; $90,000.

7119 Hall Road, Fairview; Buyer: Christina Metzgar; Seller: Joseph C Greene Rev Living Trust; $168,500.

37064

5919 Garrison Road, Franklin, Garrison Springs Estates; Buyer: Kristin A and Donald E Reis III; Seller: Tower Investments LLC; $144,900.

3043 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Ronee L Francis; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $442,650.

324 Astor Way, Franklin, Rogersshire; Buyer: William White; Seller: Valora and Leroy Guganious; $170,000.

701 Stonewater Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Nancy K Russell; Seller: Legend Homes LLC; $1,037,377.

4072 General Martin Lane, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Amy M and S Gregory Clarke; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $784,247.

1943 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: James F Harwell GST-Exempt Family Trust; Seller: SLC Homebuilding; $681,577.

508 Lockwood Lane, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Kristy M and Gregory M King; Seller: Mallard Homes; $503,455.

615 Rutherford Lane, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Aimee and Brian Davis; Seller: Erinn M and Britt Bullard; $465,000.

302 Connelly Court, Franklin, Reid Hill Commons; Buyer: Patricia and Lawrence Kaplan; Seller: Alvin H Kolak; $323,500.

5014 Rockport Avenue, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Pankaj and Pournima Kulkarni; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $525,391.

4055 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Swathi Ponaganti and Sesha Aparnath Akula; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $406,100.

100 Gallagher Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Susan K and Richard C Griffey; Seller: Kimberly S and Christopher A Peters; $495,000.

1000 Shannon Lane, Franklin, Redwing Farms; Buyer: Jeanne A and Bryan A Jenkins; Seller: Jenny and Robert Poe; $339,000.

513 Meadowgreen Drive, Franklin, Berry Chapel Heights; Buyer: Kirstyn T and John P Hewitt; Seller: Mary C and William M Shinnick; $376,000.

420 Galloway Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Kelli L and Mark M Ehrenberger; Seller: Catherine and Mark L Hagan; $450,000.

1268 Buckingham Circle, Franklin, Buckingham Park; Buyer: Silke Schulz; Seller: Michael J Staples; $398,500.

609 Rutherford Lane, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Stephanie T Crosby and Scott D Wilson; Seller: Beverly K and Allan Potts; $422,000.

4231 Gosey Hill Road, Franklin, Bentley; Buyer: Kimberly Strange Bryant-Palmer; Seller: Julia H Bentley; $749,900.

709 Sugartree Lane, Franklin, Maplewood; Buyer: Carla J and Michael A Atkinson; Seller: Megan and Ryan Roth; $365,000.

1059 West Main Street, Franklin; Buyer: Leigh Alison and Timothy Turner; Seller: Trace Construction Inc; $933,000.

1014 Scouting Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Lauren Luna and William Allen Caputo; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $440,362.

1341 Jewell Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Michelle D and David L May; Seller: Rosemary and Robert C Bradshaw; $735,000.

3478 Sweeney Hollow Road, Franklin; Buyer: Jill B and Samuel P Johnson; Seller: Sweeney Holler Waller LLC; $890,000.

7515 Horn Tavern Road, Franklin; Buyer: Julia A and Daniel I Sanchez; Seller: Shelby L Cooper Jonathan A Vineyard; $205,000.

1620 Kinnard Drive, Franklin, Heath Place; Buyer: Jon Wesley Streetman; Seller: Judy G and Ronald I Williams; $470,000.

5735 Old Highway 96, Franklin, Quest Ridge; Buyer: Carly J and Kris Dedonder; Seller: Maureen Beaver; $585,000.

1047 Clifton Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jonardi Family Rev Trust; Seller: SLC Homebuilding; $567,571.

1409 Governors Ridge Court, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Annette and John Jeffrey Phillips; Seller: Cory R Holman; $500,900.

200 Beasley Drive, Franklin, Century Industrial Park; Buyer: Marla French and James Allen Huskey; Seller: 200 Beasley Property LP; $6,300,000.

4428 Ivan Creek Drive, Franklin, Ivan Creek; Buyer: Chelsia E and Adam Matthew Hesler; Seller: D & T Riverbirch Homes LLC; $782,500.

3224 Peyton Court, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Emily and Benjamin Harder; Seller: Elizabeth and Anthony R Phillips; $375,000.

5539 Big East Fork Road, Franklin; Buyer: Jonathan Oppenheimer; Seller: Nancy S Hiatt Rev Trust and John R Hiatt Rev Trust; $2,150,000.

144 Bertand Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Cumberland Springs Construction LLC; Seller: LCS Investments LLC; $117,500.

5018 Water Leaf Drive, Franklin, Water Leaf; Buyer: Carbine and Assoc LLC; Seller: Gosey Hill Road Development LLC; $174,900.

1955 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Joann and Ronald D Belville; Seller: SLC Homebuilding; $663,152.

525 Bonaire Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kristin E and Robert J Dudacek; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,026,815.

371 Julianna Circle, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Kathleen W and Ashton T Smith; Seller: Karol B and Douglas S Garrett; $427,000.

2235 Brienz Valley Drive, Franklin, Brienz Valley; Buyer: Riverstone Homes LLC; Seller: Ashley and Jason Holland; $149,000.

1710 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Denise C and Robert J Rome; Seller: Kimberly A Graddy Declaration of Rev Trust; $1,115,000.

311 Inwood Way, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Lynn L and Brian S Leaf; Seller: Leigh L and Chance W Cole; $533,000.

4430 Dyke Bennett Road, Franklin; Buyer: Cathy J and Jay Barry Heisey; Seller: Sue B and Carl M Harper; $887,500.

230 Pearl Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Amanda Lynn Max and Kevin Max Smith; Seller: Bethany L and Charles Massey; $580,000.

778 Willowsprings Boulevard, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Cathy Jo and Joseph S Elwood; Seller: Dolores J Elwood; $482,700.

6234 Arno Road, Franklin; Buyer: Jesse Holman; Seller: 6234 Arno Road Trust; $950,000.

2211 Oak Circle, Franklin, Oakleaf Estates; Buyer: Brittany S and Scott S Morgan; Seller: Tyrone A Bennett; $515,000.

4043 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $90,532.

208 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Natalie A and David C Roe; Seller: Laura M Dyess; $662,000.

505 Clearbrook Court, Franklin, Carriage Park Condos; Buyer: Angela Schatz; Seller: Barbara and James P Hood; $194,900.

1002 Scouting Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Karmen Maria Valero 2000 Trust; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $474,338.

115 Cottage Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Dawn and Jeffrey Caine; Seller: Paul Shorrosh; $399,900.

1401 Kittrell Road, Franklin; Buyer: Swansons Ridge LLC; Seller: Blalock Homes LLC; $1,730,000.

506 Lockwood Lane, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Teresa S and Michael W Harland; Seller: Mallard Homes LLC; $543,061.

601 Boyd Mill Avenue #P2, Franklin, Laurelwood; Buyer: Grace and Michael Klinger; Seller: Matthew White; $150,100.

412 Cobert Lane, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Marilyn H Brooks and John J Sciambi; Seller: Teresa S and Michael W Harland; $450,000.

1949 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Donna K Fister; Seller: SLC Homebuilding; $658,850.

1907 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Laura Dyess; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $780,130.

700 Marlborough Place, Franklin, Sturbridge Point; Buyer: Linda Lahoda and Henry C Hymel; Seller: Janice L and Albert S Erwin Jr; $580,000.

4333 Ambergate Court, Franklin, Ambergate Estate; Buyer: Autumn D and James E Sitlinger; Seller: Deborah Statom; $820,000.

1217 Eliot Road, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Carolyn C and Michael C McCray; Seller: Jonardi Family Rev Trust; $524,900.

3123 Traviston Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Morgan and Nicholas Greenwood; Seller: Amy and Richard Stevens; $350,000.

1227 Adams Street, Franklin; Buyer: Laci Renee and Brian Christopher Fowler; Seller: Brenda Ann Russell; $539,900.

5813 Bending Chestnut Road, Franklin; Buyer: Linda and William Kannow; Seller: Amy E and Tate A Eskew; $425,000.

1542 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Nicole R Myers and Larry W Combs; Seller: Carbine & Associates LLC; $1,478,742.

222 Gloucester Street, Franklin, Yorktown; Buyer: Amy and Jacob England; Seller: Janet Lambert Ford Living Trust; $424,900.

613 Hillsboro Road #A27, Franklin, Executive House Condo; Buyer: Jacklin D Berry; Seller: Brenda A and William Patrick McAfee; $132,500.

3611 Parshot Lane (multiple lots), Franklin, Beechwood Plantation; Buyer: Meeting of the Rivers LLC; Seller: Beyond CH Trust; $4,795,000.

407 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Marie Zancola and Joseph Kruszewski; Seller: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; $570,566.

4024 Blossom Trail Lane, Franklin, Blossom Park; Buyer: Christel and James Foley; Seller: Insignia Homes LLC; $207,956.

108 Stream Valley Boulevard, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Cynthia and William Ruddy 2016 Trust; Seller: Patricia Hall Casillas; $767,667.

142 Cornerstone Circle, Franklin, Cornerstone; Buyer: P Diane and James Frederick Peterson; Seller: Alethea L and Chad R Hutchinson; $540,000.

318 Passage Lane, Franklin, Tywater Crossing; Buyer: Samantha and Casey Bacelieri-Centers; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $503,155.

37067

9075 Clovercroft Preserve Drive, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: Tina M Foust; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $631,742.

1407 Leeds Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Nicole and Jason L Molder; Seller: Laura E and Juan M Morales; $494,700.

2238 Falcon Creek Drive, Franklin, Falcon Creek; Buyer: Nancy and Peter Dave Frabutt; Seller: Elizabeth Erin and Martin Drury; $305,500.

705 Sedgewick Place, Franklin, Cheswicke Farm; Buyer: Logan and Daniel Raines; Seller: Nancy and Renny Osburn; $449,900.

633 Independence Drive East, Franklin, Liberty Hills; Buyer: Regina L and David K Horvath; Seller: Virgil H Maxwell; $254,000.

3044 Farmhouse Drive, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Angela and Thomas Proffitt; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $589,231.

1037 Nolencrest Drive, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Robert Britton; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $438,990.

252 Pennystone Circle, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Stacy Novak; Seller: Sharon G Rine and Frederic D Rine; $417,003.

1408 Casner Lane, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Somera and Adeel Abbasi; Seller: Mary and Marshall Ashley Stein; $420,000.

125 Big Ben Court, Franklin, Royal Oaks; Buyer: Chelsea L and Randall A Oden; Seller: Cheryl Sybert Ehrhorn; $380,000.

108 Mission Court #901, Franklin, Mission Court; Buyer: Kathy S and Randal P Higgs; Seller: Malibu Properties LLC; $195,000.

285 Dandridge Drive, Franklin, Cannonwood; Buyer: Jessica A and Christopher A Williams; Seller: Emily C and Jake Speck; $390,000.

1267 Park Run Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Matthew S Ellington; Seller: Nell G Edwards; $257,500.

1718 Biscayne Drive, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Amanda R and Jonathan D Pratt; Seller: Russell Wolf; $489,990.

1362 Fairbanks Street, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Snigoha Gaddam and Vedanth Kundar; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $463,915.

37069

2408 Bethlehem Loop Road, Franklin; Buyer: Brianna M and Weston W Roberts; Seller: Penelope W and David J Butler; $305,000.

2000 Wimbledon Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Xiaofen Gao and Dengfeng Zhang; Seller: Kelley and Alexander Swann; $392,000.

Sneed Road, Franklin; Buyer: Sneed Holding Co LLC; Seller: GHC LLC; $1,650,000.

664 Legends Crest Drive, Franklin, Legends Ridge; Buyer: Gina Szachara and Brian Todd Emerson; Seller: Stacey and David S Umland; $951,500.

6678 Hastings Lane, Franklin, Temple Hills Country Club; Buyer: Michael J Munday; Seller: Sarah C and F Scott Rosenberg; $255,000.

205 Greystone Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Suzanne and Donald Neal Gallent; Seller: Tracy and Andrew Auerbach; $510,000.

248 Arrowhead Road, Franklin; Buyer: Sunshine Girl Trust; Seller: Hays Rev Living Trust; $5,800,000.

409 Lake Valley Drive, Franklin, Legends Ridge; Buyer: Kimberly and Keith Hays; Seller: Deborah J Lawson and Robert B Wallace; $1,320,700.

307 Stable Road, Franklin, Meadowgreen Acres; Buyer: Brendan Glean and John L Solomon; Seller: The Estate of Deborah L Johnson; $250,000.

1705 Leaton Court, Franklin, River Rest Estates; Buyer: Tiffany and Ashley Clark; Seller: Angela and Jamie R George; $475,000.

362 St Andrews Drive, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Amanda and Stephen Baker; Seller: Jerrie L and Richard W Bergen; $485,000.

1027 Buena Vista Drive, Franklin, Hillsboro Cove; Buyer: Bridget and John-Michael Puckett; Seller: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; $369,964.

1620 Edgewater Court, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Shanna Michelle and J Douglas Minor; Seller: Roman Rev Living Trust; $1,465,000.

809 Aldwych Circle, Franklin, Stonebridge Park; Buyer: Bradley Holthaus; Seller: Haley D and Casey T Weeks; $795,000.

4008 Lynnwood Court, Franklin, Lynnwood Downs; Buyer: Haley Jane and Casey Terrel Weeks; Seller: John Marshall Sharp Living Trust; $819,900.

37135

Lot 3 and open space 3 on Sheldon Valley Drive, Nolensville, Sheldon Valley; Buyer: SV Retail LLC; Seller: Tisano Realty Inc; $2,115,000.

1909 Jonahs Ridge Drive, Nolensville, Sunset Park; Buyer: Carmax Auto Superstores Inc; Seller: Elizabeth D and Wesley C Dunn; $655,000.

1909 Jonahs Ridge Drive, Nolensville, Sunset Park; Buyer: Rachael J and Matthew Hoffman; Seller: Carmax Auto Superstores Inc; $655,000.

1432 Wolf Creek Drive, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Vicky G and David W Hines; Seller: Sherri L and James D Newsome; $650,000.

3149 Ballenger Drive, Nolensville, Ballenger Farms; Buyer: Jennifer and Justin Keaton; Seller: Mridu and Preetam Deorah; $350,000.

2182 Kirkwall Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Mary E and Danny O Clark; Seller: Annette M and Raymond Gough Jr; $530,000.

Lots 95 and 96 on York Road, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: CCD Oldsmith Singleton LLC; $223,250.

2629 Nolita Lane, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Lindsey Bloodworth and Adam Anderson; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $450,050.

1988 Burke Hollow Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Jimmie L Young; Seller: Barbara Goodwin and Roger Young; $90,000.

205 Gilchrist South Circle, Nolensville, Gilchrest South; Buyer: Rayna and Romondous Stover; Seller: Ridgemont Homes LLC; $835,818.

Vacant lot on Nolensville Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Freegard Partners X; Seller: JTB Enterprises LLC; $758,842.

Vacant lot on Nolensville Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Storplace Partners of Nolensville; Seller: JTB Enterprises LLC; $691,157.

508 Cedar Brook Lane, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Kaythryn and Jason Hunter; Seller: Barbara Jo Butler; $399,500.

3110 Locust Hollow, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Carrie and James Wilhoit; Seller: Teonna and Christopher P Ryan; $357,000.

Nolensville Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Storplace Partners of Nolensville; Seller: Ruby K Darks Rev Living Trust; $200,000.

1917 Jonahs Ridge Drive, Nolensville, Sunset Park; Buyer: Jaclyn A and Anthony D Moore; Seller: Shanna L and Jon D Jensen; $669,900.

Lots 12, 14, 18, 21, and 47 on Fly Road, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry; Buyer: Jones Co of TN LLC; Seller: C K Residential LLC; $625,000.

37174

1657 Witt Hill Drive, Spring Hill, Witt Hill; Buyer: Bibiana R and Giovanni Rodriguez; Seller: Theresa M Schlaff; $243,000.

107 Coolmore Court, Spring Hill, Lexington Farms; Buyer: Adriel Rae and Neal Ryan Nutter; Seller: Christopher Jackson and Jonathan Jackson; $292,000.

1740 Freiburg Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: AH4R-TN 3 LLC; Seller: Roza and Jerry Smith; $272,000.

2923 Crenshaw Court, Spring Hill, Augusta Place; Buyer: Kely L and Kinman J Covey; Seller: Justine and Kyle R Kaneris; $226,900.

2076 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: Melissa N Madsen; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $356,810.

4001 Lexie Lane, Spring Hill, Port Royal Estates; Buyer: Ashley D and Joel B Shetler; Seller: Mollie Fra and Peter Strom; $319,900.

5002 Perth Court, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Tracey and Phillip Rogers; Seller: Mark L Meares; $510,000.

1396 Round Hill Lane, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Place; Buyer: Lisa R and Joshua A Jeanblanc; Seller: Rachel Harless-Milligan and Major Matthew Milligan; $445,000.

1728 Shane Drive, Spring Hill, Shannon Glen; Buyer: Julie Ann and Darin Pickering; Seller: Suzanne M Bray; $273,000.

1822 Basilia Lane, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Tiffany N and Jerrod L Pyron; Seller: Catherine M and Phillip M Chilton; $269,000.

411 Heroit Drive, Spring Hill, Hamptons at Campbell Station; Buyer: Jessica and Wade Brown; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $306,740.

2731 Zakary Court, Spring Hill, Pipkin Hills; Buyer: Yang and Yang Gao; Seller: James P Nielsen; $204,900.

3006 Sakari Circle, Spring Hill, Dakota Pointe; Buyer: EBM Trust; Seller: Lori M and Lucien Desselle Jr; $372,100.

1514 Charleston Park Drive, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Place; Buyer: Amber and Russell Bratton; Seller: Ruth C and George G Spencer Jr; $411,000.

1043 Aenon Circle, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Karen M Colby; Seller: Kay Rogers; $249,325.

2231 Dewey Drive, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Kannan Family Trust; Seller: Sarah Mitchell and Jeramy W Ezell; $190,000.

2281 JoAnn Drive, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: Laura and Zachary P Hendon; Seller: Amanda and Kristopher Love; $230,000.

3009 Pipkin Hills Drive, Spring Hill, Pipkin Hills; Buyer: CSH Property One LLC; Seller: Jennifer Amanda and Chad M Holt; $294,000.

3039 Romain Trail, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: CSH Property One LLC; Seller: Julie K and Allan Slater; $284,000.

1733 Frieburg Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Christine Elizabeth and John Earl Tuck; Seller: Shanan L and Joshua G Harrison; $289,900.

1722 Freiburg Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Hayley E and Joshua M Weinstein; Seller: Jennifer and Jeremy King; $262,000.

411 Shirebrook Circle, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Douglas Moser; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $240,550.

1808 Baileys Trace Drive, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Chance Moore and Quyen Nguyen; Seller: Gilda Jennifer Ruiz and Jose R Portillo; $282,000.

7003 Whisperwood Avenue, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Meghann and Joshua Davis; Seller: Stoneridge Homes Inc; $440,085.

5900 Hunt Valley Drive, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Anthony P Orlando; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $559,900.

1066 Cantwell Place, Spring Hill, Belshire; Buyer: Dana S and Kenneth W Rector; Seller: Angela L Wisdom; $425,000.

3002 Greyhawk Court, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: Felour and Eric Shanklin; Seller: Terri L and Keith D Saari; $330,000.

1715 Freiburg Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Jonathan Ray; Seller: Megan H and Nicholas R Hof; $312,000.

121 Baker Springs Lane, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: Michelle L and Christian Garon; Seller: JTP Real Estate LLC; $221,900.

216 Audrey Drive, Spring Hill, Hamptons at Campbell Station; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: TN Contractors Inc; $59,740.

1806 Tellico Court, Spring Hill, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Meredith Housel; Seller: Debra S and Jeffrey A McCoy; $304,900.

3046 Sakari Circle, Spring Hill, Dakota Pointe; Buyer: Karen M and Maury D Wood II; Seller: Elizabeth F and Dennis R Shepherd; $355,000.

1812 Witt Way Drive, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Christabel I and Patrick M Cucuzza; Seller: Enterprises LLC; $493,910.

2003 Odessa Court, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Suzanne E Jenkins; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $322,963.

1962 Portway Road, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Shaun M Sisk; Seller: Karen Sue and Donnie Matthew Emerson; $300,000.

2010 Allerton Way, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: Maryanne E and Paul J Goldsmith; Seller: Shannon M and Bo R Barker; $295,000.

2086 Hemlock Drive, Spring Hill, Woodside; Buyer: Dena and Steven Place; Seller: Matthew S Ellington; $215,100.

1813 Elizabeth Court, Spring Hill, Witt Hill; Buyer: B and Daniel Edward Kelly; Seller: Karen E and David P Stange; $274,000.

2219 Jo Ann Drive, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: Beverly M Perry; Seller: Renee Ward; $233,250.

3046 Auld Tatty Drive, Spring Hill, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Teena I and John M Morgan; Seller: Barbara A and Johnathan M Smith II; $243,000.

3004 Feradach Lane, Spring Hill, Chapmans Crossing; Buyer: Mary Elizabeth and Gregory Joseph Birskovich; Seller: Karen M and Maury D Wood II; $299,900.

1037 Belcor Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Jennifer L and Ryan Rogers; Seller: Elizabeth and Rodney A Hampton; $350,000.

210 Oldbury Lane, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Lanie B and Gregory W Cash; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $263,510.

1064 Cantwell Place, Spring Hill, Belshire; Buyer: Murad Dar; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $425,000.

2977 Burtonwood Drive, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: Lori Ann Swindle Rojas; Seller: Alisha and James Carpenter; $360,000.

8029 Ragusa Circle, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Janice D and Robert B Hayes; Seller: Gilia L Hess; $338,900.

37179

2397 Redwood Trail, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Amanda Jane and David Pax Wiemers; Seller: Arin E Fletcher and Andrew T Bulluck; $422,500.

Lots 854, 1058, 1059, 1113, 1114, and 1115 on Coppergate Way, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $378,000.

2266 Chaucer Park Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $70,331.

2257 Chaucer Park Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $70,331.

2242 Chaucer Park Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Lisa and Luke A Huntzinger; Seller: Willow Branch Partners; $382,235.

Grace Creek Valley Private Lane, Thompson’s Station, Grace Creek; Buyer: Ficarazzi LLC; Seller: R & J Land Trust Co LLC; $229,900.

3897 Robinson Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Heather and Justin Weaver; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $817,793.

5498 Carters Creek Pike, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Rebecca and Ryan L Rigel; Seller: Cynthia J Frazier; $690,000.

4016 Grace Creek Valley Private Lane, Thompson’s Station, Grace Creek Valley; Buyer: Investments LLC; Seller: R & J Land Trust Co LLC; $234,900.

3533 Creamery Bridge Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Lauren H and Jason R Rust; Seller: G P Luxury LLC; $749,900.

3062 Allenwood Drive, Thompson’s Station, Allenwood; Buyer: Kimberly and Edward Umbach; Seller: Gregg and Rains Building Group LLC; $585,000.

407 Newport Meadows Circle, Thompson’s Station, Allenwood; Buyer: Carmen Martinez and Raul Camarena; Seller: Marabeth and Michael D Poole; $149,900.

4028 Randall Lane, Thompson’s Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Elizabeth Erin and Martin Roy Drury Jr; Seller: Robert E Fischer; $277,000.

1482 Channing Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Mary Jill King; Seller: Cassidy Carlgren; $295,000.

2203 Chaucer Park Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Stacie and Michael R Wegman; Seller: Anusha Surendran and Samuel V Chelliah; $449,900.

2021 Devonwood Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Michelle L and Franklin W Grauzer; Seller: Matthew Teaters; $387,000.

2924 Hadley Close Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Amber and Jason J Loudon; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $465,484.

2705 Sporting Hill Building Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Angela L Wisdom and Larry Seiple; Seller: Shaw Enterprises Inc; $615,900.

2952 Churchill Lane, Thompson’s Station, Churchill Farms; Buyer: Abigail V and Thomas A Stephenson; Seller: Stephenson Property Group LLC; $239,000.

2612 Mercer Place, Thompson’s Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Katherine C Mee and John M Izzo; Seller: Julie and Josh Berry; $295,000.

1011 Cashmere Drive, Thompson’s Station, Cherry Glen Condo; Buyer: Lori A and Joel M Moss; Seller: Emily and Dustin Dunbar; $175,000.

2725 Tollie Lane, Thompson’s Station, The Pines; Buyer: Kimberly A Mulligan and Noah H Coffman; Seller: Holly J and Harold D Murrell Jr; $425,000.

2036 Blackberry Estates Drive, Thompson’s Station, Blackberry Estates; Buyer: Holly J and Harold D Murrell Jr; Seller: Susan S and Daniel J Eisenbraun; $696,000.

3082 Allenwood Drive, Thompson’s Station, Allenwood; Buyer: Lynda M Spillane; Seller: Ashley N and Nicholas F Helms; $874,900.