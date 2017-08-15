JUST SOLD: Property transfers as of July 18, 2017

PROPERTY TRANSFERS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF

18 JULY 2017

37027

5105 Dorchester Circle, Brentwood, Stonehenge; Buyer: Ali and Marian Katie; Seller: Michele and Keli Kennedy-Jarosz; $550,000.

Wilson Pike, Brentwood; Buyer: Robert Loudermilk; Seller: James E Adams Jr 2016 Revocable Trust; $375,000.

7028 Tartan Drive, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Jamie Johnson and Matthew Hoppe; Seller: Linda and John Patrick Shafer; $320,000.

Wilson Pike, Brentwood; Buyer: Christopher P Smith; Seller: James E Adams Jr Trust; $125,000.

Witherspoon, Brentwood; Buyer: Barlow Builders LLC; Seller: Holt Witherspoon LLC; $295,000.

1738 Ravello Way, Brentwood, Tuscany Hills; Buyer: Sirva Relocation Credit LLC; Seller: Kephart Family Trust; $1,273,339.

1738 Ravello Way, Brentwood, Tuscany Hills; Buyer: Angela N and Joshua B Willie; Seller: Sirva Relocation Credit LLC; $1,273,337.

5110 Jackson Lane, Brentwood, Brentwood Hills; Buyer: Ashley and Anthony W Ellis; Seller: Lynn and William Gregory Caulkins; $340,000.

5007 Woodland Hills Drive, Brentwood, Fountainhead; Buyer: Karen B Fuqua; Seller: Willia Dean English; $540,000.

1849 Barnstaple Lane, Brentwood, Morgan Farm; Buyer: Nadine and Jimmy E Francis; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $898,638.

8 Colonel Winstead Drive, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Joy S and George I Powell Jr; Seller: Gayla Justine and Daniel Charles Vild; $1,849,000.

8253 Frontier Lane, Brentwood, Parkside at Brenthaven; Buyer: Laura and David Ashkazari; Seller: Aaron J Porter; $925,000.

1621 Oakhall Drive, Brentwood, Oakhall; Buyer: Andrea S and Dana S Proctor; Seller: Sarah and Scott Nichols; $569,900.

6213 Bridlewood Lane, Brentwood, River Oaks; Buyer: Caye B and Ronald William Davis; Seller: Mary Jane MacIntire; $500,000.

1115 Wilson Pike, Brentwood; Buyer: Michelle Jo and John Stuart Povliches; Seller: Betty Ann Bryan Duncan; $1,220,000.

516 Bel Air Place (Quitclaim with Consideration), Brentwood, Bel Air Estates; Buyer: Kevin D Norwood; Seller: Susan L Norwood; $20,000.

516 Bel Air Place (Quitclaim with Consideration), Brentwood, Bel Air Estates; Buyer: Sarah and James Houser; Seller: Kevin D Norwood; $735,000.

7 Wild Wing Court, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: David B Borland; Seller: Darby J Robold; $1,020,000.

37046

6657 Edgemore Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Marcia F and James Clayton Bittner; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $555,138.

6013 Native Pony Trail, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Kimberly and Theodore Abajian; Seller: Laurie H and Nicholas R Mendez; $1,350,000.

6038 Pelican Way, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Melissa Ann and William J Brown; Seller: Shane McFarland Construction LLC; $1,174,534.

6788 Pleasant Gate Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Brentwood Communities; $102,675.

5190 Wildings Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Teresa A and Dennis K Hamm; Seller: Teri C and Eddie P Huff; $1,345,000.

6641 Arno Road, College Grove; Buyer: Crystal and Chadwick Caro; Seller: Barton Lee Jones; $184,900.

6453 Drumright Road, College Grove; Buyer: Susan H and Christopher Reeder; Seller: Shirley Osborne and Reid Allen Batsel; $619,000.

8529 Highland Rim Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Sheryl A Barnett-Hughes and Jack R Hughes; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $911,402.

37062

7145 Catherine Drive, Fairview, Fernvale Heights; Buyer: Melissa Black Paschal and Patricia Ann Braddock; Seller: Elizabeth and Jack Watson; $191,500.

7544 Cherokee Hills Road, Fairview, Cherokee Hills; Buyer: AH4R-TN3 LLC; Seller: Russell A Pottle; $223,000.

7218 Homeplace Lane, Fairview; Buyer: Barbara and Robert Sturgeon; Seller: Betty Jean and Michael B Place; $46,000.

7504 Nathaniel Woods, Fairview, Western Woods Village; Buyer: Brittany and Adam Elliott; Seller: Caitlin S and Christopher S Burgdorf; $249,000.

7364 Sugar Camp Hollow, Fairview, Songbird Springs; Buyer: Sarah Ann Salas; Seller: Linda and Joseph Danielle; $115,000.

7108 Bahne Road (Quitclaim with Consideration), Fairview; Buyer: Patricia Ann Troglen Lee and Dennis Clayton Troglen; Seller: Michael E Troglen; $77,833.

7136 Triple Crown Lane, Fairview, Heartland Reserve; Buyer: Shilpa and Amit Sharma; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $349,390.

7109 Red Maple Court, Fairview, Chester Estates; Buyer: Kenneth Eiland; Seller: Gina P and Joseph A Singer; $130,700.

7323 Spencer Mill Road, Fairview; Buyer: Mary Caradine and Gregory David Hamrick; Seller: Kimberly M MacDonald; $228,820.

37064

3123 Winberry Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Helene J and Gerald E West; Seller: Sarah M and John M Motley; $298,000.

Lots 1, 2, and 3 Windcross Court, Franklin, Artessa; Buyer: SP/LLU Artessa LLC; Seller: Artessa Franklin LLC; $57,600,000.

6019 Headwaters Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Swetha Cheekaia and Mahendranath R Kashana; Seller: CMH Parks Inc; $438,315.

541 Vintage Green Lane, Franklin, Through the Green; Buyer: John Humber; Seller: CMH Parks Inc; $313,927.

1437 Ridley Drive, Franklin, Mayberry Station; Buyer: Andrea Ann and Nathan Mark Brampton; Seller: Timothy J Stannard; $435,000.

820 Charming Court, Franklin, Tywater Crossing; Buyer: Sarah M and John Michael Motley; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $429,253.

6326 and 6327 Arno Road, Franklin; Buyer: Ji Young Jung and Kwang H Jung; Seller: Hillview Properties LLC; $275,000.

314 Circuit Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Julian Walter Fagan IV; Seller: Boulevard Building Group LLC; $639,999.

2209 Springdale Drive, Franklin, Oakwood Estates; Buyer: Joshua James Buchanan; Seller: Barbara B and Wyndom Edward Chapman; $383,700.

712 Watson Branch Drive, Franklin, Maplewood; Buyer: Felecia Dianne and Mark Horton; Seller: Odessa Lankford; $220,000.

119 East Fowlkes Street, Franklin; Buyer: Cynthia N and Daniel J Petersen; Seller: Dale and William T Powell; $260,000.

1047 Honey Bush Circle, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Jane M and Billy J Kim; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $287,500.

304 Highland Avenue, Franklin, Highland Gardens; Buyer: Iiya Toshinskiy; Seller: Karen Ann and Dwight Allen Mauk; $490,000.

1119 and Lot 26 Warrior Drive, Franklin, Leeland; Buyer: Kelli C and Jeffrey L Bullock; Seller: The Estate of Bettye A Harper; $530,300.

325 Fitzgerald Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Traci and Michael Whitley; Seller: Elena Y and Eric G Huch; $590,000.

3210 Turndale Court, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Caitlin N and Matthew Edwards; Seller: Traci and Michael Whitley; $317,900.

218 Pearl Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Carol Ann Thomas; Seller: Kimberly A and Jason Z Rose; $432,500.

936 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Courtney and Ryan C Grande; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $429,900.

955 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Enuka Chanumolu and Saideswar R Thondapu; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $456,447.

937 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Rashmi and Karnakar Ganji; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $435,755.

762 Shelley Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Amy and Matthew Glover; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $501,231.

935 Hornsby Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Stacy Smith; Seller: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; $569,840.

737 Fontwell Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Nancy A and James Breslin; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $454,080.

725 Fontwell Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Mindy Powell-Hardy and Greg Hardy; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $491,695.

256 Truman Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Brian Whitson; Seller: Teda R and Dean A Pennington; $545,000.

6281 Meeks Road, Franklin; Buyer: Debora and Gary Walsh; Seller: Maria and Matthew Tipton; $535,535.

13 Cedar Court, Franklin, Green Valley; Buyer: Ann Moran; Seller: Lynette D Wright; $325,000.

4472 South Carothers Road, Franklin, Butters; Buyer: Bridget B and Friedrich W Haimberger; Seller: Rebecca Ellen Wells and Waymond S Boyer III; $210,000.

544 Vintage Green Lane, Franklin, Through the Green; Buyer: Michael S Framstad; Seller: CMH Parks Inc; $315,042.

1355 Jewell Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Tabitha and Joseph Reever; Seller: Marilyn Reever; $450,000.

718 Fontwell Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Agodi K and Ebele M Umeukeje; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $478,208.

Doug Thompson Road, Franklin; Buyer: Gregory Scott Geilfuss; Seller: Winifred F Kraft; $57,000.

511 Bancroft Way, Franklin, Rogersshire; Buyer: Madelyne and Jordan See; Seller: Jeannette and Joshua Johnian; $353,500.

Bending Chestnut Road, Franklin; Buyer: Ami K and Joshua M Anderson; Seller: Old Hillsboro Building Co LLC; $350,000.

4515 South Carothers Road, Franklin, Hinds; Buyer: Donna and Steven M Lacey; Seller: Jennifer A and William T MacDonald; $450,000.

707 Fontwell Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Jennifer and Vanessa Laughlin; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $540,754.

133 Azalea Lane, Franklin, Belle Vista; Buyer: Linda and Clarrence Johnson; Seller: Deer Creek Homes Inc; $701,242.

309 James Avenue, Franklin; Buyer: Michelle Lynn Labruyere and Janel Mehuron; Seller: Beverly A Lovell; $342,000.

1607 Granville Road, Franklin, Orleans Estate Condos; Buyer: Colton Maginnis; Seller: Laurie C and Robert A Porter III; $111,000.

1101 Downs Boulevard #188, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Tiffany S Johnson; Seller: Randall J Bedwell; $189,000.

213 Tyne Drive, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Ella Haile Dunn; Seller: Sandra J and David A Harper; $419,500.

Lots 1792, 1793, and 1794 on Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $390,300.

2967 McLemore Circle, Franklin, McLemore Farms; Buyer: Angela and Douglas Tennapel; Seller: David R Watson; $710,000.

214 3rd Avenue South, Franklin; Buyer: Margaret Thompson Smith Trust; Seller: Ann G and Michael J Bodnar; $2,275,000.

120 Gosling Drive, Franklin, Goose Creek Estates; Buyer: Amanda and Justin Martin; Seller: Anna and Jordan Reed; $504,000.

404 Melba Circle, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Pamela A and Robert W Burnett; Seller: Hillside Homes Inc; $840,000.

6000 Keats Street #104, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mary Kay and Donald J Klausing; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $364,805.

712 Wadestone Trail, Franklin, Creekstone Commons; Buyer: Jennifer B and Malcolm H Cook; Seller: Leslie A Sherman; $420,000.

Vacant lot on Lampkins Bridge Road, Franklin; Buyer: William Keith Crowell; Seller: Marshall Clinton Crowell; $13,850.

169 Harold Court, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Christine G and Mark E Zinzilieta; Seller: CMH Parks Inc; $458,756.

4273 Pate Road, Franklin; Buyer: April S and Ryan Cleckner; Seller: Nancy Westmen and Thomas Cleppe; $411,000.

2122 Southern Preserve Lane, Franklin, Southern Preserve; Buyer: Blalock Homes LLC; Seller: Gosey Hill Road Development LLC; $174,900.

5034 Water Leaf Drive, Franklin, Water Leaf; Buyer: Strock Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Gosey Hill Road Development LLC; $184,900.

1053 Honey Bush Circle, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Dane Anthony Fornero; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $300,902.

1065 Honey Bush Circle, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Mary L and Alan K Brown; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $280,824.

37067

1319 Cottingham Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Carole B and Stephen R Arends; Seller: Becky and Clayton Peterson; $644,000.

1032 Meandering Way, Franklin, Falcon Creek; Buyer: Jenna Jenkins; Seller: Lindsey Arnold; $278,000.

1725 Biscayne Drive, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Keith A Martin; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $468,800.

231 Bateman Avenue, Franklin, Cool Spring East; Buyer: Gordon Cookshaw; Seller: Alyssa Anne Parham; $377,000.

819 Chad Court, Franklin, Liberty Hills; Buyer: Monica and John Cougan; Seller: Sondra D and Christopher G H Morton; $442,000.

1821 Lanceford Court, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Amy Owen and Ron Joseph Nieberding; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $485,645.

106 Leaf Court, Franklin, Falcon Creek; Buyer: Tonya C and Charles A Peterson; Seller: Donna and Steven Lacey; $300,500.

8091 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: Mary A Phillips; Seller: Maurice W Ault; $340,000.

608 Grange Hill Court, Franklin, Cheswicke Farms; Buyer: Margaret R and Larry P Ward; Seller: Sinha-Gupta Family Rev Living Trust; $427,900.

1821 Lanceford Court, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Amy Owen and Ron Joseph Nieberding; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $485,645.

2033 Canyon Echo Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $103,178.

1418 Marrimans Court, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Megan K and Maxwell R Britton; Seller: Michael J Nacarato IV 2012 Real Estate Trust; $415,500.

1302 Liberty Pike, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Mina Shojaeiparsa and Mohammad Reza Pahlevani; Seller: Martha S Johnston and George V Silbernagel III; $335,000.

200 Verde Meadow Drive, Franklin, Village of Clovercroft; Buyer: Nichole I and Gregory J Johnson; Seller: Brenda K and James E Irwin; $450,000.

600 German Lane (Quitclaim with Consideration), Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Wendi McConnell; Seller: Scott P Allen; $5,000.

37069

Prescott Place, Franklin, Prescott Place; Buyer: Tiffanie N Brncich; Seller: Samantha T and Adam

Smith; $237,500.

37135

105 Sedona Woods Trail, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Lisa and Brian D Nelson; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $530,000.

1055 Crossfield Drive, Nolensville, Whittmore; Buyer: Shannon and Matthew Carnes; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $493,975.

3128 Bradfield Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Heather M and Adonis W Lenzy; Seller:

Jones Co of TN LLC; $497,469.

1633 Dandelion Court, Nolensville, Ballenger Farms; Buyer: Kristina Marie Neahring; Seller: Jayasudha Nepoleon; $410,000.

1254 Fallsworth Drive, Nolensville, Whitney Park; Buyer: Raksha and Sudheer Banala; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $466,115.

8661 Burkitt Place, Nolensville, Burkitt Place; Buyer: Elizabeth Guzzo and Ian Thomas Adkins; Seller: Pamela R and Jeffrey Blake Daniels; $385,000.

3149 Bradfield Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Jenna and David Michael Stange; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $582,205.

1125 Eckerton Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $98,175.

2713 Zumac Court, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Thomas W Moon; $80,000.

240 Dobson Branch Court, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Angharad and Jones Irving-Phillips; Seller: Stephanie S and Jonathan M Trusty; $267,900.

1832 Looking Glass Lane, Nolensville, Ballenger Farms; Buyer: Christina Lynn and Brent Thomas Robinson; Seller: Jonathan M Whitehurst; $364,000.

8060 Warren Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Courtney R and Brandon T Fuson; Seller: CMH Parks Inc; $379,286.

314 Conga Drive, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: DAC Homebuilders LLC; Seller: Grove Park Partners LLC; $140,000.

37174

6040 Sanmar Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Christina J and Kaden Fox; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $333,400.

1716 Shane Drive, Spring Hill, Shannon Glen; Buyer: Emily Mullenix and Eric D Gentry; Seller: Danielle A and Jesse L Cunningham; $250,000.

2272 Jo Ann Drive, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: Brian and Aletha Moore; Seller: Irma and Efrain Ibarra; $207,000.

4011 Locerbie Circle, Spring Hill, Chapmans Crossing; Buyer: Irma and Efraim Ibarra; Seller: Veronica P and Mark C Evins; $279,900.

3007 Candlelite Drive, Spring Hill, Candlewood; Buyer: John Murphy; Seller: Robert B Rose; $192,500.

7006 Kidman Lane, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Suzanne and William Stradling; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $459,900.

8026 Ragusa Circle, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Alison J and John L Fischer; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $349,400.

2012 Katach Court, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Brandi N and Jason D Jones; Seller: Latonya and Derwin Jackson; $374,700.

2185 Spring Hill Circle, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: Pamela and Paul Lovelace; Seller: Stephen E Grauberger; $188,000.

8017 Puddleduck Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Tammy Elizabeth and Glenn Charles Langerbeins; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $627,875.

2217 Jo Ann Drive, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: Teresa Raborn and Richard Dale Bogle; Seller: Dana R Mabe; $243,900.

4004 Canberra Drive, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Elizabeth C and Matthew J Roberts; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $496,900.

37179

Remus Private Lane, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Lauren Cook and Robert Isaac Walker; Seller: Corinne and Jerry Remus; $125,000.

2007 McKenna Drive, Thompson’s Station, Newport Valley; Buyer: Mary Lou and Mark A Wagner; Seller: Anthony R Nigretto; $159,000.

2008 Blackberry Estates Drive, Thompson’s Station, Blackberry Estates; Buyer: Samantha and Kevin Santilli; Seller: Debra and Dwight D Houston; $685,000.

2671 Dunstan Place Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Celebration Homes; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $78,600.

2313 Coppergate Way, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Celebration Homes; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $78,600.

1711 Tellico Drive, Thompson’s Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Taylor and Anthony R Nigretto; Seller: Teddy J Gilliam; $275,400.

501 Coppertop Court, Thompson’s Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Priyanka Garg and Kaushal Goyal; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $387,965.

1854 Popes Chapel Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Coco and Matthew Taylor O'Connor; Seller: Larry L Hollis; $65,000.

3006 Callaway Park Place, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Giulietta C and Lawrence Thomas Card; Seller: CMH Parks Inc; $414,973.

4003 Compass Pointe Court, Thompson’s Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Richa Verma and Deepak Juneja; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $363,300.

2000 Newark Lane, Thompson’s Station, Retreat at Tollgate Village; Buyer: Janis and Robert Goodwin; Seller: Randall Shaw; $262,000.

3802-14 Johnson Hollow Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Elaine D and Charles Z Moore; Seller: Ernestine B Huff; $650,000.

3010 Callaway Park Place, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Elizabeth and Matthew S Bogosian; Seller: CMH Parks Inc; $424,160.

2305 Coppergate Way, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Aleshia and Christopher Lane; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $462,575.

2013 Firtree Way, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Emily Farris Payne; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $368,060.

Lots 6012, 6013, and 6031 on Creamery Bridge Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Cornerstone Construction Co of TN LLC; Seller: Bluespring Properties LLC; $480,000.