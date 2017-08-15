JUST SOLD: Property transfers as of July 25, 2017

PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF

25 JULY 2017

37027

10 Portrush Court, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Mia and David J Arcella; Seller: Ashley A and Michael B Fitz; $1,100,000.

9555 Dresden Square, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Bryn and Nathan Luce Harrison III; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $637,984.

1614 Valle Verde Drive, Brentwood, Valle Verde; Buyer: Suzanne Jean and Brian Marc Goldstine; Seller: Superior Remodeling LLC; $1,195,000.

Vacant lot on Holly Tree Gap Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Alphonse H Davis; Seller: John W Lovier; $245,900.

502 Abbey Drive, Brentwood, Belle Rive; Buyer: Jessica D and Daniel S Bauchiero; Seller: Lisa H and Harold E Crye; $857,500.

1591 Mallory Lane, Brentwood, Mallory Park; Buyer: Gardner School Partnership; Seller: Gregel School Prop III LLC; $3,402,000.

1750 Tuscany Way, Brentwood, Tuscany Hills; Buyer: Carol Dickinson and Dewitt Claunch; Seller: Penny and Charles Butler; $932,000.

1726 Surrey Drive, Brentwood, Montclair; Buyer: Miklos David Kertai; Seller: Denise A and Jon C O’Shaughnessy; $790,000.

306 Shadow Creek Drive, Brentwood, Shadow Creek; Buyer: Claudia and Jimmy Barajas; Seller: Shanthi and Munirathina Sundaramoorthy; $547,500.

304 Shadow Creek Drive, Brentwood, Shadow Creek; Buyer: Dai Liu and Zhipeng Cao; Seller: Shanti S and Santosh S Venkatraman; $560,000.

608 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: John Austin Mays; Seller: Diane W Sylvis; $195,000.

2400 Deerbourne Drive, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Marianne E and Nicholas G Marotta II; Seller: Lori O and Carl J York; $580,000.

9716 Onyx Lane, Brentwood, Woodlands at Copperstone; Buyer: Gina and Robert Cameron Caldwell; Seller: Jenna Le and Mark M Bell; $535,000.

8202 Foxview Court, Brentwood, Brenthaven East; Buyer: Aaron J Porter; Seller: Andrea and Matthew W Miller; $725,000.

6503 Arrowhead Springs Court, Brentwood, Hidden Valley Estates; Buyer: Susan Baechler and Bradley M Trom; Seller: Joy B and John A Day; $1,200,000.

500 North Woods Court, Brentwood, Southern Woods; Buyer: Megan and Hari McGowan; Seller: Lisa and Mark Pendley; $432,000.

9503 Wexcroft Drive, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Karen Aileen Hensley Living Trust; Seller: Jennifer Surlock and Regan Colby Harris; $843,900.

1411 Robert E Lee Lane, Brentwood, Stonehenge; Buyer: Riad Mohamed; Seller: Michelle T Edwards; $705,000.

617 Calverton Lane, Brentwood, Wetherbrooke; Buyer: Tabitha and Kenneth Vanns; Seller: Flanagan TN Community Property Trust; $1,115,000.

1541 Indian Hawthorne Court, Brentwood, Chestnut Springs; Buyer: Fatema Pedhiwala and Murtuza Chaklasi; Seller: Chon Hye Kim; $369,900.

526 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Theresa and Sharvan Johnson; Seller: Michelle Demarsilis; $190,600.

1827 Grey Pointe Drive, Brentwood, Inglehame Farms; Buyer: Yilan Hu and Weigiang Huang; Seller: Angelique Y and Gerard A Huelsmann; $898,000.

1808 Benzinger Terrace, Brentwood, Sonoma; Buyer: Amy and Travis Hassell; Seller: Patricia A and Daniel C Ahlert; $829,000.

1004 Liberty Church Trail (includes lots 0004 and 0005), Brentwood, Liberty Farm; Buyer: Reed Family Trust; Seller: Amy J and J William Anderson; $3,500,000.

6104 Wendover Glen, Brentwood, Cambridge Hills; Buyer: Elizabeth Allison and Ryan Hackett; Seller: Devin N and Mark A Floyd; $875,000.

1572 Woodberry Court, Brentwood, Raintree Forest; Buyer: Megan L and Kyle J Phillips; Seller: Sharon Larson and Charles Daniel Dunn; $540,000.

9474 Chesapeake Drive, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Tina and Christopher J Eeles; Seller: Kimberly J and James D Gross; $671,000.

9513 Midlothian Drive, Brentwood, Northumberland; Buyer: Nicole and Cory Mathis; Seller: Stuart Weise; $784,900.

6 Sawgrass Lane, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Karen and Charles Westlund; Seller: Janis K and Howard B Lisle; $1,049,000.

9203 Old Smyrna Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Nancy S Rutherford; Seller: Sneed Manor Development Co Inc; $1,300,000.

8008 Vaden Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood Meadows; Buyer: Lauren Christian Benke and Juan Carlos Hooper; Seller: Angela R Magill and Trena J Wade; $531,400.

19 Missionary Drive, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Beth H and Stephen F Brush; Seller: Veronica Davalos and Alfonso Zendejas; $910,000.

1648 Highfield Lane, Brentwood, Oakhall; Buyer: Ashley and Stephen K Wood Jr; Seller: Mary Frances Sholar; $482,000.

1711 Richbourg Park Drive, Brentwood, Montclair; Buyer: Jennifer Surlock and Regan Colby Harris; Seller: Melissa Scott Azlin and Brian Keith Sisk; $900,000.

6007 Foxborough Square East, Brentwood, Foxland Hall; Buyer: Julie E Albertson; Seller: Allison S and Ryan G Meyers; $680,000.

6102 Foxland Drive, Brentwood, Foxland Hall; Buyer: Allison S and Ryan Meyers; Seller: Shannon L and Daniel R Price; $680,000.

5220 Meadow Lake Road, Brentwood, Meadow Lake; Buyer: Lesley and Christopher Starnes; Seller: Carole L and Bobby T Logue; $682,500.

1414 Brenthaven Drive, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Christina Elizabeth and Robert Ryan Duncan; Seller: Sara Helen and John Brandon Rife; $593,640.

37046

3080 Old Murfreesboro Road, College Grove; Buyer: Hillarie and Brian Clevlen; Seller: Dorothy F Moore; $538,020.

6704 Bison Private Lane, College Grove; Buyer: Juliette Y Brooks and Anthony T Demaio; Seller: Ben G Fitzpatrick Trust and Yun Wang Trust; $225,000.

6241 Wild Heron Way, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Laura Ann and David Lee Still; Seller: Murphy Family Trust; $925,000.

Vacant lot on Horton Highway, College Grove; Buyer: Nanette and Jonathan Rourk; Seller: Delacy Ann Bellenfant; $146,000.

Lots 227 and 282 on Pleasant Gate Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Brentwood Communities; $210,900.

37062

7219 Horn Tavern Road, Fairview; Buyer: Helen R and William J Ralston; Seller: Audrey Lynn and Timothy Scott Carlson; $268,250.

Vacant lot on Liberty Road (Trustee’s Deed), Fairview; Buyer: Stream Whistle LLC; Seller: The Estates of Suzanne Michelle Holmes; $42,900.

7210 Lakewood Club Drive, Fairview; Buyer: Robin and John Kitchell; Seller: Rebekah Graham Robinson; $151,660.

2017 Fairview Boulevard, Fairview; Buyer: Austin Bates; Seller: Bank of America; $1,251,000.

7473 Sleepy Hollow Road, Fairview; Buyer: Kathryn G Dean; Seller: Shawna and Benjamin T Stepp; $170,000.

7305 Demetrius Court, Fairview, Fernvale Heights; Buyer: Karen and Kristopher Jenkins; Seller: Deborah W Thompson Rev Living Trust; $215,000.

7114 Bahne Road, Fairview; Buyer: Kara C and Justin M Kendle; Seller: Deborah D and Kenneth W Irwin; $360,000.

7521 Fairfield Court, Fairview, Fairfield Court; Buyer: Kayci J T and John T Greer; Seller: Julia G and George G Gray; $205,000.

7130 Randolph Lane, Fairview, Fernvale Heights; Buyer: Christine G Ackerson; Seller: Nicholas Lauritano; $214,900.

7150 Anderson Road, Fairview; Buyer: Suzanne Keigley and Stephen Allen Coffee; Seller: Kesha M and Daylan E Davis; $639,900.

7115 Little John Lane, Fairview, Chester Creek; Buyer: Kelly and Scott Frost; Seller: Ann Friesem August; $253,700.

7125 Wheat Road, Fairview, Meadows at Fairview; Buyer: Kayla Mumphrey; Seller: Tara L and Robert L Crow; $170,000.

Liberty Road, Fairview; Buyer: Brian M Russell; Seller: Fairview Properties LLC; $115,000.

7107 Singer Drive, Fairview, Brush Creek; Buyer: Jedidiah Chambers and Robert S Chambers; Seller: Diana M and Steven R Dodson; $160,000.

Parcels 07800, 07801, 07900, and 07901 on Old Nashville Road, Fairview; Buyer: Otter Creek Holdings LLC; Seller: Jennifer Rose Bufford; $900,000.

37064

111 Grenadier Drive, Franklin, Cadet Homes; Buyer: Russell Lacey; Seller: Carla L and Lee T Anderson; $170,000.

1029 Clifton Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Michele O and Thomas C Lutz; Seller: SLC Homebuilding; $515,446.

3025 Ardrossan Drive, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Marie and David Beltran; Seller: Mallard Homes; $478,126.

2047 Goose Creek Drive, Franklin, Goose Creek Estates; Buyer: Katrina and Daniel Kiedis; Seller: Megan O and Joshua E Self; $512,500.

1120 Culpepper Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: David E Gebhardt Rev Trust; Seller: Gloria Mai Travis; $308,000.

1008 Scouting Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Pratiksha and Amit Wasnik; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $499,655.

1564 Kinnard Drive, Franklin, Heath Place at Franklin; Buyer: Katy and Doug Qualls; Seller: Jessica and James M Perry; $475,000.

1613 Cabot Drive, Franklin, Heath Place at Franklin; Buyer: Jessica R and James M Perry; Seller: Betty Jean and William Clyde Ewen Family Trust; $450,000.

117 Pearl Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Dana Swanson and John Stephen Minetos; Seller: Catherine S and Joshua T Womack; $460,000.

232 Heathersett Drive, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Kellie and Christopher Deckard; Seller: Tiffany B and Trenton A Satterfield; $409,900.

5496 Old Highway 96, Franklin; Buyer: Cheryl Ann and Anthony Porter Owens; Seller: Todd Edward Locke; $238,000.

Old Highway 96, Franklin; Buyer: Cheryl Ann and Anthony Porter Owens; Seller: Todd Edward Locke; $2,000.

507 Alfred Ladd Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Jessica and John Voss; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $517,555.

807 Edwards Drive, Franklin, Rebel Meadows; Buyer: Anne Clarke Smeeton; Seller: Carmen C and Jerin L Renfroe; $348,000.

1038 Scouting Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Sharayah Christan and Jonathan Scott Winkler; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $399,691.

1023 Clifton Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Susan R Birdwell Living Trust; Seller: SLC Homebuilding; $519,880.

1956 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Hostler 2011 Rev Trust; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $795,650.

436 Alfred Ladd Road East, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Kinsley Holt and Mathew Shannaham McBride; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $533,000.

1041 Clifton Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Shery T and Thomas L Lamb; Seller: SLC Homebuilding; $505,142.

5145 Donovan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Ragsdale Family Trust; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $779,215.

5400 Waddell Hollow Road, Franklin; Buyer: Kellie McDowell; Seller: Lynne Schuler Evans; $1,600,000.

1335 Eliot Road, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Catherine and Ronald M Winstead; Seller: Malissa and Adam D Hall; $610,000.

1141 Carter Street, Franklin; Buyer: Derrick L Johnson; Seller: James Jackson; $60,000.

513 Central Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Yichun and Jacob Wilson; Seller: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; $576,974.

1185 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mary Ashley and William Tyler Brown; Seller: Myles Crawford; $628,000.

1205 Grayson Court, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Gina and Shane Dillman; Seller: Linda Gail and Fred Delonia Butler Rev Living Trust; $437,500.

309 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Stephanie and Richard Yaras; Seller: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; $614,967.

362 4th Avenue South #7, Franklin, Winstead Court; Buyer: Jose Collado Alvarez; Seller: William M Whitten; $287,900.

113 Ewingville Drive, Franklin, Ewingville; Buyer: Mary Carolyn Northup and Judy Kay Mucenieks; Seller: Linda S Warren; $469,500.

2208 Oak Circle, Franklin, Oakleaf Estates; Buyer: Lisa and Joseph Wayne Stanford; Seller: Patricia A Klein; $424,000.

445 Alfred Ladd Road East, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Julie M and Andrew J Zehnder; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $540,760.

100 Moss Lane, Franklin, Green Valley; Buyer: Douglas A Brooks; Seller: Donna J Bennett; $280,000.

427 William Wallace Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Kim C and Gerald Scott Henry Jr; Seller: Holly A Hasson-Griswold and David L Griswold; $420,000.

305 Wisteria Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Matthew Wallace; Seller: Leslie B and Larry W Campbell; $389,900.

1024 Brink Place, Franklin, Magnolia Place; Buyer: Jessica and Jacob Stillman; Seller: Carmen and Anthony R Davis; $240,000.

101 Patrick Avenue, Franklin, Idlewood; Buyer: Leslie C Johnston; Seller: Valadez Rigoberto and Alejandra Lopez; $314,900.

1008 Hornsby Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; Seller: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; $129,000.

3105 St Stephens Way, Franklin, Spencer Hall; Buyer: Amy and Ronnie Guptill; Seller: Emily D and Christopher C Sommer; $435,000.

2007 Hornsby Drive (includes lots 1145, 1146, 1166, and 1167), Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; Seller: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; $528,000.

1019 Hornsby Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; Seller: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; $258,000.

5161 Donovan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Stephanie West and Myles Allen Crawford; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $765,660.

217 Messenger Lane, Franklin, Tywater Crossing; Buyer: Dawna R and Ernesto Lazo III; Seller: Patterson Company LLC; $428,935.

333 Truman Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Davangi and Sachin Dev; Seller: Desire D and David D Fuller; $450,000.

4001 Flatwater Street, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Pamela A and Terry L Garrison; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $356,225.

6030 Keats Street #303, Franklin, Westhaven Vistas; Buyer: Kristine Dulik; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $396,105.

212 Jennette Place, Franklin, Maplewood; Buyer: Sarah J and Glenn Johnson; Seller: Kathleen O’Neill; $375,000.

734 Harrow Lane, Franklin, Chestnut Bend; Buyer: Leslie and Larry Campbell; Seller: Jehan Hicks and Scott Andrew Corbin; $552,000.

311 Highland Avenue, Franklin, Highland Gardens; Buyer: Lisa and Timothy Feagans; Seller: Brittanie O and Lucas A Smith; $448,000.

213 Camellia Court, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Katherine A and Timothy M Conklin; Seller: Kirsten and Gary Peck; $435,750.

1256 Buckingham Circle, Franklin, Buckingham Park; Buyer: Benjamin T Dance; Seller: Kara Clinkenbeard and Brendan Boles; $388,000.

404 Barnwood Court, Franklin, Carriage Park Condos; Buyer: Cobb Family LLC; Seller: Katherine C and Stephen A Wharton; $217,000.

Lots 17 and 21 on Maysbrook Lane, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Stonegate Homes LLC; $330,000.

4037 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Kelley E and Andrew L R Keller; Seller: NVR Inc; $451,710.

1230 Carter Street, Franklin; Buyer: Erica D Allen; Seller: Ivaney Hornbuckle and Roderick Grigsby; $245,800.

122 Ftizgerald Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Beth Mason; Seller: Phyllis J Johnson; $580,000.

501 Marigold Drive, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Jessy M and Antony L Blaine; Seller: Billie A Hoobler Irrev Trust; $477,000.

5708 Hopewell Ridge Road, Franklin, Hopewell Ridge; Buyer: Sharon F and Carl Joseph Adcock; Seller: Mary J and Timothy Richards; $225,000.

37067

90 Clovercroft Preserve Drive, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: Sharon K and James C Moffett; Seller: NVR Inc; $737,826.

8002 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: Mayron and Elwyn Huddleston; Seller: Nancy Anne Long Stephen; $385,100.

1412 Leeds Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Anthony D Gardner; Seller: Dawne R and Steven P Johnson; $570,000.

1229 Limerick Lane, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Suzanne Eleanor and Nicholas E Tieder; Seller: Lauren L and Jason M Giesler; $437,000.

309 Tinnan Avenue, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Patrick Harrington; Seller: Steven Stocker; $590,000.

662 Pebble Springs Drive, Franklin, Ashton Park; Buyer: Rebecca Grace and Jeff Byron Dollar; Seller: Mary and Kyle Killett; $610,000.

2201 Falcon Creek Drive, Franklin, Falcon Creek; Buyer: Hannah M and Jacob G Ferrell; Seller: Penny Byram; $335,000.

100 Mealer Street, Franklin, Hurstbourne Park; Buyer: Linda Diane and Richard Leon Marvin Rev Trust; Seller: Linda W and Jim Bellamy Jr; $580,000.

3020 Cecil Lewis Drive, Franklin, Watkins Creek; Buyer: Tiffany B and Trenton A Satterfield; Seller: Amy Leigh and Bryan Christopher Tucker; $585,000.

125 Broadwell Circle, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Stacey and Chris Coleman; Seller: Christina and Steve Paik; $559,250.

609 Amberleigh Court, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Caroline and Alain Gobert; Seller: Mary E and Mark E Stamelos; $490,000.

200 Royal Oaks Boulevard #H4, Franklin, Jackson Place; Buyer: Amber and Brian Gates; Seller: Dwight A Stevens; $195,880.

317 Tinnan Avenue, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Christina and Steve Paik; Seller: Amy M and Harold S Sanford; $615,000.

1858 Pleasant Hill Road, Franklin, Pleasant View Hill; Buyer: Anita Perry and Mark Daniel Lane; Seller: Rebecca F and L Randall Jackson; $690,000.

201 Gillespie Drive, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: IMT Capital IV Cool Springs LLC; Seller: BRE Piper MF Cool Springs TN LLC; $97,500,000.

905 Miranda Place, Franklin, Cheswicke Farm; Buyer: Seratun Jannat and Abdulllah Al Khaled; Seller: Saeng Ahm Kim; $432,649.

37069

1057 Vaughn Crest Drive, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Stefanie L and Joel L Fine; Seller: Linda R Anderson; $2,200,000.

137 Carphilly Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Gretchen and Seth Killingbeck; Seller: Joy Underwood; $545,000.

2210 Clare Park Drive, Franklin, Gateway Village; Buyer: Michelle T Edwards; Seller: Jennifer L Tujague; $427,000.

121 Saddle Bridge Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Megan and Ryan P Brebner; Seller: Jaci and Charles Kirkham; $500,000.

156 Riverwood Drive, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Brandi Wilson; Seller: H Rodes Hard Jr.; $433,424.

230 Stable Road, Franklin, Meadowgreen Acres; Buyer: Andrew Siegenthaler; Seller: Megan D and William Andrew Harper; $310,000.

2441 North Berrys Chapel Road, Franklin, Hidden Valley Estates; Buyer: Denise M and Christopher C Tabscott; Seller: Virginia A and John Loecher; $989,500.

325 Cannondale Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Blair V and David B Carter; Seller: Frank and Viky Fisher; $389,900.

1128 Deer Lake Road, Franklin, Hunting Creek Farms; Buyer: Jeanie L and Robert M Dennis Jr; Seller: Kelly and Scott Frost; $462,500.

405 Whitley Court, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Holly McLaurin and Matthew Denson Deshazo; Seller: Ashley and Duane D Smith; $465,000.

304 Meadowgreen Drive, Franklin, Meadowgreen Acres; Buyer: Kirstyn T and John Hewit; Seller: Judy Windham and Victory McGowan; $383,000.

1400 Mentelle Drive, Franklin, River Landing; Buyer: GRSW Stewart Real Estate Trust; Seller: Akers Rev Living Trust; $730,000.

1400 Mentelle Drive, Franklin, River Landing; Buyer: Johan H and Scott A Corbin; Seller: GRSW Stewart Real Estate Trust; $730,000.

1408 Amesbury Lane, Franklin, Preserve at Echo Estates; Buyer: Martha E Overby and Gino R Tenace; Seller: Cornerstone Premier Homes LLC; $385,000.

2010 Boxwood Drive, Franklin, River Rest Estates; Buyer: Laura and Andrew Saul; Seller: Samuel E Jackson and Kevin C Jackson; $365,000.

2100 Granby Court, Franklin, Harts Landmark; Buyer: Jennifer C and Joseph R King; Seller: Trace Construction Inc; $1,025,000.

1688 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Merideth and John Starling III; Seller: Mattie M and Clayton D Gentry; $675,000.

37135

Vacant lot on York Road, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: CCD Oldsmith Singleton LLC; $111,625.

612 Nevins Place, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Bettetina J and John W Bensman; Seller: Dana K and Grant A Clark; $405,000.

9118 Holstein Drive, Nolensville, Farms at Clovercroft; Buyer: Joseph J Syling; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $754,457.

524 Clemente Avenue, Nolensville, Catalina; Buyer: Ronette A and Steven W Askew; Seller: D R Horton Inc; $638,849.

Lots 1008, 1009, 1012, and 1014 on Watertown Drive, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Barlow Builders LLC; Seller: Grove Park Partners LLC; $600,000.

York Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Avenue Homes LLC; Seller: CCD Oldsmith Singleton LLC; $2,025,000.

1904 Jonahs Ridge Drive, Nolensville, Sunset Park; Buyer: Charousapha Danny and Jae Y Park; Seller: Cindy L and Brian J Dunphy; $640,500.

193 Lodge Hall Road, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Alison Ledbetter; Seller: Nancy Ann and Kerry Michael Ledgewood; $429,900.

9209 Dutch Belted Court, Nolensville, Farms at Clovercroft; Buyer: Shauna L and William A McKinnon; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $808,101.

2012 Delaware Drive, Nolensville, Winterset Woods; Buyer: Margret Fouad and Mina Kamel; Seller: Lazarus Les; $463,500.

1934 Burke Hollow Road, Nolensville; Buyer: John P Palelil; Seller: Joyce L Edwards; $410,000.

Vacant lot on York Road, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: CCD Oldsmith Singleton LLC; $111,625.

Lots 76 and 101 on York Road, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: CCD Oldsmith Singleton LLC; $223,250.

Lots 207, 208, 211, 212, and 213 on Lawson Lane, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Turnberry Homes LLC; Seller: Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc; $765,075.

301 Conoga Drive, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Angela R and Scott C Beaudry; Seller: DAC Homebuilders LLC; $706,826.

809 Stonebrook Drive, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Allen & Co Property Management LLC; Seller: Lori L Mullinix and David E Webb; $229,900.

37174

1008 Maleventum Way, Spring Hill, Benevento East; Buyer: Kathy Joann and Ronell Stokes; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $367,370.

2114 Spring Hill Circle, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: Blue Gates LLC; Seller: Jennifer Lynn and James A Logsdon; $208,000.

113 Clavie Crew Lane, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: Amanda and Ernest D Gravatt Jr; Seller: NVR Inc; $382,603.

2926 Burtonwood Drive, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: Carina and Matthew Fox; Seller: Shelli and Rick L Wilkerson; $320,000.

5010 Dubose Court, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Lavonne A and Jeffrey W Mazik; Seller: Jane A and Paul P Perfilio; $350,000.

1855 Portview Drive, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Kelly Wayne and Michelle S Choate; Seller: Doreen T Brown; $290,000.

7001 Kidman Lane, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Barbara and William Farris Jr; Seller: Meadowbrook Co LLC; $569,900.

2986 Stewart Campbell Point, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Stephanie K and David Kelly; Seller: Wyatt Builders LLC; $549,900.

1920 Kittemer Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: April L K and Steven S Spoerl; Seller: Enterprises LLC D/B/A Landmark Building Co; $459,900.

1026 Lowrey Place, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: Lori L and Caron T Clark; Seller: Tatyanna Shamma-Hanna and Nael N Hanna; $242,000.

3312 Applan Court, Spring Hill, Benevento; Buyer: Amy Elizabeth and Jeremy Micael Pickett; Seller: Meredith E and Benjamin A Housel; $485,000.

4081 Locerbie Circle, Spring Hill, Chapmans Crossing; Buyer: Carla L and Lee T Anderson; Seller: Jason Hollifield; $300,800.

2014 Autumn Ridge Way, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Julie and Jonathan Newton; Seller: Prominence Building Corp; $629,630.

2913 Faldo Lane, Spring Hill, Augusta Place; Buyer: Danielle N Hoopes and Fred M Marion; Seller: Shelley and Dannie Rio; $224,000.

2024 Gweneth Drive, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Samantha Slonim and Brandon A Hamilton; Seller: Stacey R and Ricky E Davis; $483,500.

1042 Hemlock Drive, Spring Hill, Woodside; Buyer: Melissa Milligan Cleppe; Seller: Lauren J Addie; $262,000.

4005 Red Brick Court, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Debra and Kevin Mannix; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $323,900.

1001 Fall Creek Court, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Gricelda M and Luis J Ruiz; Seller: Susan B and Alex L Camire; $420,000.

2012 Morrison Avenue, Spring Hill, Highlands at Campbell Station; Buyer: Prudence Wilkins; Seller: Carol L and Andrew J Doyle Sr; $250,000.

6012 Trout Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: English Family Rev Trust; Seller: Dierdre and Vincent Racanelli Sr; $424,000.

2007 Lima Court, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Rebecca and Mark Abbruzzetti; Seller: Ashley R and Hughes Colby M Saddler; $290,900.

6035 Sanmar Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Arthur Mahase; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $350,127.

4002 Arnst Way, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: Sharon and Stephen Kisling; Seller: Alicia and Jay Bradley Eatherly; $265,000.

7011 San Gilberto Court, Spring Hill, Benevento East; Buyer: Pamela V and Charles H Kimball III; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $453,889.

2079 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Copperstone Development Partners LLC; $56,408.

2900 Wills Court, Spring Hill, Pipkin Hills; Buyer: Safari One Asset Co LLC; Seller: EPH 2 Assets LLC; $211,205.

2017 Autumn Ridge Way, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Janel and Brian J Leonard; Seller: Enterprises LLC D/B/A Landmark Building Co; $599,900.

7044 Salmon Run, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Dawn Breecker and Daniel P O’Sullivan; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $429,142.

2005 Odessa Court, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Stacia and Victor Kareh; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $414,258.

37179

2845 Jesse Court, Thompson’s Station, Sutherland; Buyer: 2845 Jessie Court Trust; Seller: James J Bubb; $192,500.

3529 Creamery Bridge Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Mandy and Logan Collins; Seller: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; $675,000.

2715 Cash Court, Thompson’s Station, Maplelawn Estates; Buyer: Jenny Thompson; Seller: Kara Christine and Justin Michael Kendle; $240,000.

5014 Evanston Way, Thompson’s Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Caren R and John E Lynes Jr; Seller: James H Smith; $365,000.

2725 Jacob Drive, Thompson’s Station, Ashwicke Park; Buyer: Colette Michael and Ryan Adam Roth; Seller: Mary Allison and Jacob A Fasig; $222,000.

2200 Loudenslager Drive, Thompson’s Station, Campbell Station; Buyer: Michele and Michael J Chatterton; Seller: Tabitha C and Kenneth C Vanns; $599,000.

2063 Bungalow Drive, Thompson’s Station, Towne Village at Tollgate; Buyer: Vanessa Young Colley and Jeffrey Phillip Turner; Seller: Jennifer L Ray Grzybowski; $285,000.

2157 Loudenslager Drive, Thompson’s Station, Loopers Landing; Buyer: Deborah Bounds; Seller: Erin M Atkinson; $244,900.

2123 Chaucer Park Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Jennifer Lynn and James A Logsdon; Seller: Mad Real Estate Inv LLC; $362,000.

4020 Compass Pointe Court, Thompson’s Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Catherine G and David S Fisher; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $464,120.

2017 Bungalow Drive, Thompson’s Station, Towne Village at Tollgate; Buyer: Ashley A Wheeler; Seller: Nichole S and Zachary Kendall Ragland; $280,000.

2008 Critz Lane (including 145-03207 and 145-02002), Thompson’s Station; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Gale E and George E Ross; $40,700.

2835 Chase Place, Thompson’s Station, Sutherland; Buyer: Catherine A and Tyler Quillet; Seller: Wendy Gregus; $228,000.

2940 Hadley Close Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Brittany and Nicholas Heffington; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $445,885.

2781 Critz Lane, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: John and Sheryl Levan; Seller: Stephanie K and Kelly T Davis; $289,900.

3764 Ronstadt Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Kari M and Dustin J Stoker; Seller: Shaw Enterprises LLC; $809,784.

2709 Sporting Hill Bridge, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Boyd Daniel Young Sr; Seller: Shaw Enterprises LLC; $589,900.

Thompsons Station Road West, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Candace Williams; Seller: Old Hillsboro Building Co LLC; $310,000.