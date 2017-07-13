JUST SOLD: Property transfers as of June 12, 2017

PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF 12 JUNE 2017

37027

5015 Fountainhead Drive, Brentwood, Fountainhead; Buyer: Mary K and Brian J Smith; Seller: Lisa L and Robert D Ravener Jr; $1,500,000.

9483 Chesapeake Drive, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Tammy J and Edward W Daech; Seller: Deborah and Dominic F Puglese; $700,000.

1548 Lost Hollow Drive, Brentwood, Raintree Forest; Buyer: Kristi Anthony Keeter and Leard Logan; Seller: Elizabeth Brumage Crawford; $535,900.

624 Calverton Lane, Brentwood, Wetherbrooke; Buyer: Jennifer and Frederick C Dasso; Seller: Adrienne and John P Reed; $885,000.

7116 North Lake Drive, Brentwood, Southern Woods; Buyer: Marisa E and Jeffrey Michael Vaiksnoras; Seller: Amelia H and James L Hagar; $518,000.

1826 Bronwyn Court, Brentwood, Inglehame Farms; Buyer: Julie A and Gary W Dotson; Seller: Melicent L and Charles T Homan; $806,000.

1207 Concord Hunt Drive, Brentwood, Concord Hunt; Buyer: Gayle N and William H Taylor; Seller: Shirley H Osbourn Family Trust; $750,000.

2216 Hillsboro Valley Road, Brentwood, Hillsboro Valley; Buyer: Christina Hart Bigelow 2008 Trust; Seller: H Rodes Hart Sr; $900,000.

327 Shadow Creek Drive, Brentwood, Shadow Creek; Buyer: Christine and John Jenkins; Seller: 327 Shadow Creek Rev Trust; $579,900.

1206 Devens Drive, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Vanessa and Robert W Forbes; Seller: Rebekah L and Kevin E Craft; $850,000.

412 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Jenna Stafford; Seller: Patrice and Philip Edwards; $265,000.

9008 Concord Road, Brentwood, Brentmeade Estates; Buyer: Abdullah N Abdullah and Lokman Mirhan Rashid; Seller: Deborah and Furney Griffin; $648,990.

1731 Ravello Way, Brentwood, Tuscany Hills; Buyer: Anne and Scott Gloudeman; Seller: Carrie A and Jason W Barlow; $949,500.

9531 Whitby Crest Court, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Patricia G and Robert D Vineski; Seller: Pulte Homes Tennessee LP; $850,000.

6333 Panorama Drive, Brentwood, Wildwood Estates; Buyer: Natalie Tate and William Kearney Gay; Seller: Amy G and John M Walters; $679,000.

1115 Indian Point Drive, Brentwood, Indian Point; Buyer: Elisa and Kyle T Harris; Seller: Kimberly H and David L Tetzlaff; $780,000.

134 Frierson Street, Brentwood; Buyer: Equity Trust Co; Seller: Charles J Berkey Jr and John C Lovell; $370,000.

5300 McGavock Road, Brentwood, McGavock Farms; Buyer: Megan and Nicklaus Atria; Seller: Donna M and Gary B Doggett; $875,000.

1008 Manley Lane East, Brentwood, Hillview Estates; Buyer: Jennifer J and James Michael Swan Sr; Seller: Shirley P and Joseph M Draper Jr; $465,000.

9209 Shawnee Trail, Brentwood, Indian Point; Buyer: Tara and Billy Marshall Schaffer; Seller: Elisa and Kyle T Harris; $509,000.

1235 Buckhead Drive, Brentwood, Courtside at Southern Woods; Buyer: Yao Zhang and Mingfeng Bai; Seller: Heather D and John D Rowe; $519,900.

370 Childe Harold Circle, Brentwood, Fountainbrooke; Buyer: Cheryl and Robert Van Tilburg; Seller: Sandra and Kevin Richter; $729,000.

8222 Alamo Road, Brentwood, Crockett Hills; Buyer: Nina Fowler and Andrew William Norris; Seller: Teddy C Wallin Rev Living Trust; $520,000.

Murray Lane, Brentwood, Avery; Buyer: Legend Homes LLC; Seller: Murray Lane Development LLC; $454,500.

9924 Lodestone Drive, Brentwood, Concord Crossing; Buyer: Christine Lynn and David Lynn Dellinger; Seller: Barbara and Rex Enderson; $524,000.

1763 Stillwater Circle, Brentwood, Raintree Forest; Buyer: Melissa A and Jeremy T Salmon; Seller: Stillwater LLC; $715,000.

8319 Carriage Hills Drive, Brentwood, Carriage Hills; Buyer: Sherrie K and David Dumler; Seller: Molly Hans and David John Wagner; $474,900.

6867 Walnut Hills Drive, Brentwood, Walnut Ridge; Buyer: Levi Grantham LLC; Seller: Shelly F Walker; $429,900.

6532 Cloverbrook Drive, Brentwood, Brighton Wood; Buyer: Karen Westbrooks and Terry Reeves; Seller: Somphet and Dror Flantzman; $624,900.

1805 Benziger Terrace, Brentwood, Sonoma; Buyer: Zahra S and Seung-Baek Yi; Seller: Michelle M and Steven D Brown; $705,000.

Murray Lane, Brentwood, Avery; Buyer: Lindsay R and Joel T Lyons; Seller: Murray Lane Development LLC; $409,900.

107 Breaker Circle, Brentwood, Courtside at Southern Woods; Buyer: Benjamin Earl Bates; Seller: Tina M and Leslie P Luke; $525,000.

1219 Lavada Place, Brentwood, Concord Green; Buyer: Michelle and Bradley W Hoover; Seller: Kari Lynn Schmidt and James A Pusateri III; $611,000.

6812 Walnut Hills Drive, Brentwood, Walnut Ridge; Buyer: Rachel and Jason Allen; Seller: Elizabeth A Martin and Walter G Donaldson; $376,400.

2106 Dye Court, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Karen Maureen and Bradley Fraser Hodson; Seller: Nancy Lee and Gary Lee Parrish; $605,600.

37046

Lots 214, 218 and 307 on Edgemore Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Jones Co of TN LLC; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $380,245.

6733 Pleasant Gate Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Stephanie D and Mason W Noel; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $446,877.

5448 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Laurie and Terence Hagen; Seller: Lindsay T Butler and Jennifer R Butler; $1,124,900.

7016 Crimson Leaf Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $133,905.

6475 Peytonsville-Arno Road, College Grove; Buyer: Anita S and James S Byram; Seller: The Estate of Doris W Smithson; $1,100,000.

Smithson Road, College Grove; Buyer: Rebekah L Allen; Seller: Jo Ann Smithson Trust; $170,000.

37062

Hunting Camp Road, Fairview; Buyer: Kimberly K and Timothy P Doolan; Seller: Fairview Properties LLC; $105,000.

7709 Chester Road, Fairview, Rolling Acres; Buyer: Michael P Snoddy; Seller: Kaytlen M and Zachary R Walker; $182,500.

7328 Sugar Camp Hollow Road, Fairview; Buyer: David P Cox; Seller: Walter Aaron Cothran; $106,000.

7529 Nathaniel Woods Boulevard, Fairview, Western Woods Village; Buyer: Tracy M and Michael J Wussow; Seller: Emily and Tyler Ensminger; $264,900.

Old Cox Pike, Fairview; Buyer: Debby G and Roger E Lampley; Seller: Betty J Fox; $120,000.

7229 Dice Lampley Road, Fairview, Pinecrest; Buyer: Mary Harrington; Seller: April D and Anthony J Sullivan; $271,000.

7207 Harding Drive, Fairview, Daugherty Estates; Buyer: Brenda Denise Cooper; Seller: Craig Milner; $250,000.

7359 Fernvale Road, Fairview, Row at Fernvale; Buyer: Katherine T and Chase B Burnett; Seller: Jones and Stephen Kenneth Reeves; $352,500.

7408 Meadow Wood Way, Fairview, Meadow Wood Place; Buyer: Shana and James Ladwig; Seller: Jerrod Edward Guenet and Nicholas Hollingsworth; $252,000.

7903 Old Nashville Road, Fairview; Buyer: Farrar H and Mark A Cusomato; Seller: Melanie and Jason Hill; $347,900.

7178 Wiley Circle Road, Fairview, Western Woods Village; Buyer: Iliand Denise and Fred Harvey; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $254,900.

1193 Highway 96 North, Fairview; Buyer: Tonya Michelle and Peter James Sepulveda; Seller: Frank Gross; $387,500.

37064

565 Marigold Drive, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Shirley P and Joseph M Draper; Seller: Susan and Carrol Kleinschmidt; $475,500.

310 Astor Way, Franklin, Rogersshire; Buyer: Jane and Thomas Lamar Riney Jr; Seller: James E Riley Jr; $350,000.

2600 Link Drive, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Elizabeth A and Trenton D Potter; Seller: Shari L Lyle; $377,000.

3228 Gardendale Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Ali C and Daniel S O'Leary; Seller: Renee Waddell; $329,000.

2136 Summer Hill Circle, Franklin, Summer Hill; Buyer: Kristen N and Bradley Carter; Seller: Olisha L and Larry D Hollingsworth; $758,000.

100 Rob Roy Court, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Jenna R and Ryan P Riggen; Seller: Hollie and Stephen Polizzotto; $408,500.

4050 Camberley Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $98,900.

3012 Narrow Ford Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Deborah Bennett; Seller: Laura and Bryant Brantley; $474,990.

401 Fontaine Drive, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Justin R Anderson; Seller: Melanie and Gregory A Lemon; $396,000.

371 9th Avenue North, Franklin, Hard Bargain; Buyer: Lena W and James C Hogan; Seller: Lou Ella and Lew A Harrison; $151,000.

7305 Bethshears Road, Fairview, School Heights; Buyer: Malory and Caleb Ray Anderson; Seller: Debra E and Brandon W Jones; $202,000.

423 Spring View Drive, Franklin, Spring View Estates; Buyer: Mark Lawrence; Seller: Daniel Shaver; $428,000.

3119 Langley Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Sarah and Sean Groleau; Seller: Suzanne Young and Graig Alan Spencer; $308,000.

Vacant lot on Liberty Road, Franklin; Buyer: Susan and Harold Freeman; Seller: Fairview Properties LLC; $113,000.

Vacant lot on Green Chapel Road, Franklin; Buyer: Traceland LLC; Seller: Mazel E Sullivan Family Trust; $1,260,000.

1991 Carters Creek Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Across 2 Creeks LLC; Seller: Sandra and Neil B Chaffin; $250,000.

4421 Buchanan Lane, Franklin, Savage Pointe; Buyer: Marina and William Holloway; Seller: Cornerstone Construction Co of TN LLC; $929,900.

2066 General Martin Lane, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Heather and Bradley Dennis; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $540,892.

2078 General Martin Lane, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Rebekah Leanne and Kevin Edward Craft; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $536,650.

4044 Camberley Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $98,900.

4038 Camberley Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $98,900.

379 Snowden Street West, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Kelly A and Stephen A Brown; Seller: Sonya and Jason W Turkovich; $670,000.

2079 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: John G Wolf; Seller: Home Value Renovators I LLC; $850,000.

3206 Dark Woods Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Margaret R and Whitford T Jeffords; Seller: Donna and Edward Groves; $350,000.

212 Mary Webb Street, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: McCall G and Brandon T Smith; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $370,150.

4220 Pate Road, Franklin; Buyer: Sandi and Michael Morey; Seller: James Harold Maxwell; $310,000.

2216 Bowman Road, Franklin, Oakwood Estates; Buyer: Susan and Paul G Passman; Seller: Celeste A and Michael F Schmidt; $423,000.

318 Avondale Drive, Franklin; Buyer: Mark B Brown; Seller: Danielle B and James M Smith; $330,900.

326 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Paula Jo and William Boles; Seller: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; $671,371.

1116 Clairmonte Drive, Franklin, Clairmonte; Buyer: Kristyn Rogers and Maren Wilker; Seller: Victoria P Malki and Keith Andrew Stiles; $345,000.

Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Julia Costa Meadows; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $260,270.

5747 Walker Hill Road, Franklin; Buyer: Cynthia F and Dan P Clark; Seller: Susan and Paul G Passman; $593,000.

507 Central Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Jenny E Lonnstam and James A Peterson; Seller: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; $633,537.

2007 Gracious Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Tracie K and Nathaniel J Hantle; Seller: Simmons Ridge Jo Venture and Simmons Ridge PTNR LLC; $290,000.

2013 Gracious Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Diane S Dublin and Lynda Carol Dublin; Seller: Simmons Ridge Jo Venture and Simmons Ridge PTNR LLC; $316,586.

2026 Ledgebrook Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Kamal Kirat Grewal and Rabinder Kaur; Seller: NVR Inc; $413,666.

1967 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Holly A and Christopher J Picciurro Rev Living Trust; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $629,853.

2013 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Savitha Kukkupuni and Prashantha Madhurashri; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $412,839.

1973 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Valerie and Robert W Lamb; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $828,887.

2104 Southern Preserve Lane, Franklin, Southern Preserve; Buyer: Lindsay H and Matthew E Wright; Seller: Cadence Construction LLC; $868,900.

2801 Mack Lane, Franklin, McEwen Estates; Buyer: Mistique Lynn and Kerry Beth O’Day; Seller: Rebekah L Allen; $649,000.

251 Strahl Street, Franklin; Buyer: C & C Residential Property Inc; Seller: Lasheena Ladon Hardison; $130,000.

4031 General Martin Lane, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Richard M Baer; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $600,565.

138 Azalea Lane, Franklin, Belle Vista; Buyer: Deer Creek Homes LLC; Seller: Belle Vista Ph 3 LLC; $140,000.

2906 McLemore Circle, Franklin, McLemore Farms; Buyer: Bank of New York Trust; Seller: Shapiro & Ingle LLP Sub Trust; $581,515.

421 Eddy Lane, Franklin, Winchester Estates; Buyer: Carol K and Jon P Krawcyk; Seller: Capstone Homes LLC; $390,000.

Lots 2, 4, 7, 10, and 14 on Dragonfly Court, Franklin, Ralston Row; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners; Seller: Ralston Row LLC; $832,500.

120 Middleboro Circle, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Molly and Frank Morrissey Jr; Seller: Ann Mears Fox; $390,000.

742 Fountainwood Boulevard, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Holly E and Kevin C McClung; Seller: Carol N Faulkner; $554,900.

601 Boyd Mill Avenue #J4, Franklin, Laurelwood; Buyer: Kelly D Krahl and Paula K Hunter; Seller: Teresa R Hissong; $179,001.

422 Verandah Lane, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Carol Faulkner; Seller: Kathleen R and James C Utley; $395,000.

2025 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Meredith C and John F Cade; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $459,321.

2609 Link Drive, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Mishalah A Bleymaier and Boyd W Farrish; Seller: Cara E and Nathan G Erbe; $370,000.

630 Lockwood Lane, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Alexandra and Scott Sanville; Seller: Mallard Homes LLC; $621,212.

507 Hollyhock Way, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Amy L and Frederick A Worral; Seller: Whitney B and Kyle M Davis; $390,000.

1915 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Amy B Hardy; Seller: Rubin Lublin TN PLLC Sub Trust; $285,000.

779 Fontwell Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Heather and John A Sehring; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $569,087.

37067

1004 Cedarview Lane, Franklin, Cedarmont Farms; Buyer: Laura and Bryant Brantley; Seller: Rhonda K Baskin; $599,000.

9084 Chardonnay Trace, Franklin, Chardonnay; Buyer: Vanessa and Ibrahim Faddoul; Seller: Marcia M and Barry C Lingelbach II; $755,000.

217 Barrington Court West, Franklin, Barrington; Buyer: Lana and Joshua C Camp; Seller: Mistique and Kerry S O’Day; $575,000.

3037 Farmhouse Drive, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Kelly and John Jelinek; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $478,930.

1813 Cynthiana Lane, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Jennifer Wright and James R Myer; Seller: Suzanne and Clayton James; $536,000.

209 Waterbury Circle, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Kathryn M and Barry L Hutton; Seller: Mary L Stooksbury; $659,000.

670 Pebble Springs Drive, Franklin, Ashton Park; Buyer: Daniel R Paxman; Seller: Anna M and Steven L Grizzle; $680,000.

1112 Park Run Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Robin Wilkes; Seller: Susan Becker Living Trust; $242,000.

233 Waterbury Circle, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Jennifer C and Jeremy W Richards; Seller: Betty Frey and James William Smith; $730,000.

504 Autumn Springs Court, Franklin, Autumn Springs Court; Buyer: Summer and Rob Curwen; Seller: Keith White; $225,000.

1305 Pickwick Park Court, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Chiranjiv Kumar and Varada C Sharma; Seller: Toni M and Jason V Jensen; $408,900.

3120 Lorena Court, Franklin, Watkins Creek; Buyer: Linda S and Edward F Haussermann; Seller: Carol and Jack D Stoffer; $617,000.

314 Mealer Street, Franklin, Hurstbourne Park; Buyer: Deanna Lynne and Francisco Ruben Sandoval; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $770,000.

9201 Moon Glow Drive, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Clovercroft Preserve LLC; $157,000.

3201 Aspen Grove Drive #J4, Franklin, Parkside at Aspen Grove; Buyer: James R Russell; Seller: Cameron DeClerk; $266,000.

1045 Watkins Creek Drive, Franklin, Watkins Creek; Buyer: Meghan Colby S and Joshua Wayne Johnson; Seller: Debra B and Gordon F Gregory; $690,900.

1265 Park Run Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Alicia Barrett; Seller: Lacey W and Bruce C Mason; $254,900.

115 Snapdragon Court, Franklin, Garden Club; Buyer: Maul TN Community Property Trust Agreement; Seller: Tara and Billy Schaffer; $585,000.

6000 Blackwell Lane, Franklin, Weatherford Estates; Buyer: Lanell A and Michael T Story; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $1,114,503.

4740 Edwardian Private Trace, Franklin, Manors at Highclere; Buyer: Julia S and Lee E Wilson; Seller: RPS Properties LLC; $330,000.

1432 Decatur Circle, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Sheila D McCullough; Seller: Janet W Skinner; $345,000.

3023 Cecil Lewis Drive, Franklin, Watkins Creek; Buyer: Susan G and Walter A Stabler; Seller: Barbara S and William D Shrewsbury; $571,000.

1726 Liberty Pike, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Mansi Sheth and Vineet Agrawai; Seller: Julie and Peter J Horton Jr; $475,000.

305 Canton Stone Drive, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Joyce Lynn and Timothy Kerwin Kreth; Seller: Anissa Nelson and Charles Carlisle; $810,000.

1222 Liberty Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Gateway Mosby Cool Springs LLC; Seller: Mosby Cool Springs LLC; $5,004,000.

1003 Vincent Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Marie Conner and Erik Aalto; Seller: Ruth and Martin Drury; $525,000.

2016 Brewster Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Jyothirmayee and Rambabu Challa; Seller: 1994 Family Trust; $495,000.

Carothers Parkway, Franklin; Buyer: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; Seller: Tedean GP; $2,445,000.

1157 Olde Cameron Lane, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Amanda C and Jheremy N Zetans; Seller: Terrilynn S and Christopher K McNear; $484,900.

129 Broadwell Circle, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Eva Tarjanne Ballog and Arpad Tamas Tarjan; Seller: Maguire Family Rev Living Trust; $532,000.

37069

410 Newbary Court, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: George Stevens; Seller: Judith E Godwin; $296,500.

1577 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Finley Lyle Trust; Seller: Michael W Coyne; $2,175,000.

142 Cottonwood Drive, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Jennifer and Jonathan C Acuff; Seller: Rebecca Rice Haskins and Anna Rice Thomas; $500,000.

710 High Point Ridge Road, Franklin, Forest Home Farms; Buyer: Revision Homes LLC; Seller: Larry Cox; $300,000.

105 Cavalcade Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Patrick 1994 Family Trust; Seller: Dane Alexander; $330,500.

1449 Willowbrooke Circle, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Elizabeth J M and Brady J Fulton; Seller: Jack L Wallin; $1,065,000.

103 Bobby Drive, Franklin, Grassland Estates; Buyer: Rein Picou and Wilder Boule; Seller: Spencer Properties D/B/A Request Properties GP; $389,000.

1313 Moher Boulevard, Franklin, Gateway Village; Buyer: Jan and Steven G Brooks; Seller: Christine and Mark Zinzilieta; $406,000.

415 Stable Drive, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Julia Ann and Matthew Thomas Sullivan; Seller: Patricia W Poole; $415,000.

239 Heathstone Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Lori A and Thomas E Wroblewski; Seller: Erika and Clarke Clingenpeel; $510,000.

37135

7032 Nolen Park Circle, Nolensville, Nolen Park; Buyer: Lindy and Charles Zach Steele; Seller: Susan and Jeffrey Talley; $456,000.

1744 Molly Hollow Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Deborah L and Scott W Williams; Seller: Teressa and David Elliott; $506,000.

2004 Hebron Trace Private Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek Townhomes; Buyer: Stephanie Woodruff Hale; Seller: Adam C Presley; $280,000.

1125 Eckerton Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Jennifer Dawn and Dana Paul Briggs; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $552,664.

1141 Eckerton Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Brenda L and Joe W Jones; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $571,460.

1421 Peppermint Lane, Nolensville, Ballenger Farms; Buyer: Jennifer M and Richard N Ramsey; Seller: Hope and Geoff Warfel; $387,500.

3268 Burris Drive, Nolensville, Sherwood Green Estates; Buyer: Maria Edith Lopez and J Guadalupe Sanchez; Seller: Laurie E and Ronald H Matthews Jr; $510,000.

Pleasant Hill Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Charles Flippen; Seller: Stacey E Crain and Stacy A McElroy; $15,000.

3136 Bradfield Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Geoff A and Hope Warfel; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $539,630.

2516 Carmine Street, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Sally Mehany and Samuel Tadros; Seller: Scott A Wells; $440,000.

37174

1802 Lowell Court, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Adrian Garrison Jr; Seller: Julie and Jeffrey Westall; $300,500.

4028 Haversack Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Lisa and Darrell Neal; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $439,900.

4009 Pendleton Drive, Spring Hill, Belshire; Buyer: Rhonda and Joseph Buhagiar; Seller: Beth and John Ryan Buxbaum; $335,000.

1024 Aenon Circle, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Rebecca A and James B Bennett; Seller: Kimberly S and Wesley Brian Hames; $327,500.

4025 Haversack Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Martha and John Stanley; Seller: Enterprises LLC; $431,102.

3006 Davinci Court, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Brian J Noah; Seller: Pulte Homes Tennessee LP; $403,045.

1729 Freiburg Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Aleli and Ewell Crigger Jr; Seller: Kimberly Monds; $285,000.

2829 Douglas Lane, Spring Hill, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Ariel and James Newsome; Seller: Kara and Daniel Chris Binkley; $318,500.

1028 St Hubbins Drive, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Rene and Ryan Connolly; Seller: Amos Zain; $475,000.

8020 Puddleduck Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Jenna and Sean Cannady; Seller: Jackson Valley Land Partners LLC; $585,000.

Haversack Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Clark Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $87,000.

4011 Haversack Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Clark Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $87,000.

4008 Haversack Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Clark Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $87,000.

2902 Wills Court, Spring Hill, Pipkin Hills; Buyer: Bethany H and Hunter A Sims; Seller: Salena Gail Garza F/K/A Salena G Burkett; $200,000.

2013 Brisbane Drive, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Hayley and Junius Rowland; Seller: Jeanne L and John W Wells Jr; $457,174.

6011 Trotwood Lane, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Linda Carrington-Latorre and Jose R Latorre; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $429,900.

2808 Candlewicke Drive, Spring Hill, Candlewood; Buyer: Marie Del Rocio L Zamorano and Juan Gerardo Valadez; Seller: Erin W and Joseph G Bader; $250,000.

1028 Persimmon Drive, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Bhamidipati Family Rev Living Trust; Seller: Linda K and Thomas E Stewart; $219,000.

2019 Fiona Way, Spring Hill, Chapmans Crossing; Buyer: Marc C Hoggle; Seller: Shawn and David Mathis; $262,500.

3017 Yellow Brick Court, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Kristen Dawn and Joshua Frederic Copeland; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $439,895.

4108 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Cherilyn L and Roderick D Bynum; Seller: Firm Foundation Custom Homes LLC; $476,250.

1917 Portway Road, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: George H Bandy and Harold K Bandy; Seller: Robert Mark Hartung; $237,000.

1063 Harvey Springs Drive, Spring Hill, Willowvale at Harvey Springs; Buyer: Josey and Clayton Baker; Seller: Brie Anne Knox and Matthew Heen; $400,000.

4031 Freemantle Circle, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Virginia F and Thomas McCarthy; Seller: Megan and Greg Clayton; $445,000.

4015 Pendleton Drive, Spring Hill, Belshire; Buyer: Cheryl W and David A Dutton; Seller: Greta H and James Walsh; $435,000.

4981 Paddy Trace, Spring Hill, Woodside; Buyer: Melody Owen Thompson; Seller: Caitlin and Jonathan William Sell; $265,000.

1270 Baker Creek Drive, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: Natalie and Jeffrey Graham; Seller: Tchaye Natacha and Jonathan R Graber; $235,000.

37179

3054 Allenwood Drive, Thompson’s Station, Allenwood; Buyer: Susan M Haws; Seller: Arnold Homes LLC; $624,473.

1907 Bunbury Court, Thompson’s Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Carmen C and Douglas M Duncan; Seller: Peggy Ann Gloger; $275,500.

1003 Cashmere Drive, Thompson’s Station, Cherry Glen Condo; Buyer: Tammara and John Murphy; Seller: Susan Roberts; $142,500.

2159 Ravenscourt Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Donna Kay and Stephen E Grauberger; Seller: Kathryn D and Keith S Epps; $472,500.

303 Shirebrook Circle, Thompson’s Station, Shirebrook; Buyer: Lori Kuhn; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $227,000.

3632 Wareham Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Nichole D Smith and Ethan A Ritchie; Seller: Phillip Todd Smith; $315,000.

2119 Carlton Lane, Thompson’s Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: KJI 401K Trust; Seller: Christine Easley Rev Living Trust; $198,000.

1760 Barker Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Kimberly and Samuel Butler; Seller: Leona A and William O Butler; $177,400.

Little Pond Lane, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Walter S Buckley Family Trust; Seller: Deborah K Bennett; $680,000.

3581 Creamery Bridge Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: G P Luxury LLC; Seller: Blueprint Prop LLC; $165,000.

4839 Bethesda Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Rebecca L and Steven Kutz; Seller: Lindsay and George Tuvell; $377,900.

1410 Channing Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Spring Leaf Properties LLC; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $181,961.

2715 Sutherland Drive, Thompson’s Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Rebecca L Stallone; Seller: John C Pace; $208,600.

1702 Mildare Court, Thompson’s Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Randy Reynolds; Seller: Heather and Pete McKnight; $350,000.

1976 Evergreen Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Hailey and Timothy Phelps; Seller: James Kral; $450,000.

Johnson Hollow Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Sara Nance and Sarah Nance Newcome; Seller: Mary C Johnson; $40,500.