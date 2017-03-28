JUST SOLD: Property transfers as of Mar. 7, 2017

PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF
07 MARCH 2017
37027
1733 Reins Court, Brentwood, Carriage Hills; Buyer: Stephanie Bartlett and Brian Dallas Brinson; Seller: Doreen Dimento and James F Farthing; $565,000.
2026 Valleybrook Drive, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Vanessa and John Byers; Seller: Grace Chee-San Chan and Huy J Ngo; $625,300.
6030 Maryland Way, Brentwood; Buyer: Beulah and Norman Clower LE; Seller: Beulah and Norman Clower; $475,000.
9470 Dalton Court, Brentwood, Raintree Forest South; Buyer: Anne and Jason Linder; Seller: Patience and Olufemi Adejoke; $590,000.
342 Childe Harolds Circle, Brentwood, Fountainbrooke; Buyer: Shahpar and Farzad Kamtarin; Seller: Jeanie and Thomas Frautschy; $634,500.
Murray Lane, Brentwood; Buyer: Sue Ann and Jonathan M Eubanks; Seller: Murray Lane Development LLC; $460,000.
6420 Murray Lane, Brentwood; Buyer: Robin M and Brandon Fleming; Seller: Murray Lane Development LLC; $484,250.
7034 Mooreland Court, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Marcia Davis; Seller: Jaclyn A and Stephen Brewster; $299,000.
Lots 0042, 0028, and 0055 on Burland Crescent, Brentwood, Cromwell; Buyer: Encore
Construction LLC; Seller: Propst Nashville LLC; $510,000.
9570 Dresden Square, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Susan Terry and Richard Allen Friedman; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $601,260.
1806 Sonoma Trace, Brentwood, Sonoma; Buyer: Beth A and Michael R Larimer; Seller: Susan J and Timothy P Kaliher; $655,000.
1913 Beechville Terrace, Brentwood, Oakhampton; Buyer: Kristen and Gulam Kuli-Zade; Seller: Sharon L and Glen C Pakis; $640,000.
9537 Thoroughbred Way, Brentwood, Beech Grove Farms; Buyer: Ling Zhu; Seller: Diana and Alireza Farhangi; $590,000.
7 Vellano Place, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Turner Nashe Jr; Seller: Emma and Phillip W Head; $915,000.
Crockett Road, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Stonegate Homes LLC; Seller: Holt Witherspoon LLC; $398,950.
Murray Lane, Brentwood; Buyer: 6464 Penrose Drive Trust; Seller: Murray Lane Development LLC; $481,250.
1802 Camborne Place, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Sherri R and Joe L Williamson; Seller: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; $1,328,122.
1502 Dillard Court, Brentwood, Concord Chase Estates; Buyer: Karen J and John A Carroll; Seller: Russell Brian Wolf; $659,990.
8110 Dozier Place, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Sarah F and Victor D Goodrick; Seller: The Estate of Buford D Dye; $422,000.
1110 Brookview Drive, Brentwood, Liberty Downs; Buyer: Kalliope and Earl Richard Gillam; Seller: Jimmie L and John L Dominguez; $589,900.
1045 Holly Tree Gap Road, Brentwood, Callie Ann Estates; Buyer: Amber L Ervin and Levi Graham Woodroof; Seller: Montgomery Classic Construction; $1,300,000.
1516 Chestnut Springs Road, Brentwood, Chestnut Springs; Buyer: Zachary A McMinn; Seller: Craig Lamb; $370,000.
Murray Lane, Brentwood; Buyer: Jewell C Forlaw Rev Living Trust; Seller: Murray Lane Development LLC; $523,000.
37046
6764 Falls Ridge Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Jenelle M and Robert J Warner; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $625,000.
7012 Lanceleaf Drive, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: Regina A and Jeffrey W Nicks; Seller: Ernst Group LLC; $204,900.
8530 Webb Road, College Grove; Buyer: Kimberly J and Raymond L Pennington III; Seller: Karen E and Leo H Haberer; $80,000.
6266 McDaniel Road, College Grove; Buyer: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; Seller: McDaniel Road Farm LLC; $5,000,000.
6826 Falls Ridge Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Pamela and Allan Schmidt; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $655,888.
6651 Cross Keys Road, College Grove; Buyer: Regina H and Michael L Sullivan; Seller: Carole L and Thomas C Naslund; $2,250,000.
8524 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Lisa D and Robert W Peery; Seller: TVG TN LLC; $225,000.
7035 Marwood Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Tiffany McLean and Collins Landon Dukes; Seller: NVR Inc; $524,236.
7011 Lanceleaf Drive, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: Aspen Construction LLC; Seller: Arrington National Development LLC; $125,000.
8451 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Pamela R and Keith R Parker; Seller: TVG TN I LLC; $283,500.
7017 Lanceleaf Drive, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: Jennifer L and Christopher P Turner; Seller: Tennessee Valley Homes Inc; $795,000.
37062
7212 Mary Susan Lane, Fairview, New Montgomery Place; Buyer: Kelly and David Sassano; Seller: Jill and David Dilday; $260,000.
7176 Triple Crown Lane, Fairview, Heartland Reserve; Buyer: Karen Samuel; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $399,278.
7114 Colquitt Way, Fairview, Western Woods Village; Buyer: CSH Property One LLC; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $214,900.
7301 Brooklet Cove, Fairview, Deer Valley; Buyer: Stephanie R and Richard Max Garner; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $265,900.
7109 Colquitt Way, Fairview, Western Woods Village; Buyer: Tommie Lou Collins; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $197,248.
7174 Triple Crown Lane, Fairview, Heartland Reserve; Buyer: Catherine and James Leskody; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $361,890.
7825 Fernvale Road, Fairview; Buyer: B Noel Jones; Seller: Denise Ward; $245,000.
7506 Cherokee Hills Road, Fairview, Sharpes Run; Buyer: Edward J Angell; Seller: Alicia J and James T Lankford; $238,000.
7103 Varden Court, Fairview, Meadow Wood Place; Buyer: Mary and Terrance Williams Jr; Seller: Melanie and Andrew Erwin; $268,000.
7173 Triple Crown Lane, Fairview, Heartland Reserve; Buyer: Judith Rebekah and Bobby Blake Gillespie; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $393,100.
7165 Triple Crown Lane, Fairview, Heartland Reserve; Buyer: Ndomupei M and Alfandika Nyandoro; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $383,764.
7014 City Center Way, Fairview, Bowie Commons; Buyer: Vosburgh Family LP; Seller: Verdad Fairview LLC; $2,281,000.
7203 Hidden Lake Drive, Fairview, Thompsons Landing; Buyer: Tammy S and Jay H Moore; Seller: Amy M and James R Hazelwood Jr; $330,000.
37064
1124 Jewell Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Margaret Lynn Badgett Rev Trust; Seller: Martha A and Michael E Broderick Rev Trust; $615,000.
537 Maplegrove Drive, Franklin, Maplewood; Buyer: Julie A Benavides; Seller: Richard Benavides; $180,000.
Lots 102, 106, 117, and 119 on Water Leaf Court, Franklin, Water Leaf; Buyer: Cadence Construction LLC; Seller: Gosey Hill Road Development LLC; $829,800.
6013 Headwaters Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Arthur L Anderson; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $446,522.
713 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Luna Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Samuel Ralph Brown Jr; $750,000.
715 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Luna Custom Homes LLC; Seller: William O Brown; $150,000.
813 West End Circle, Franklin, West End Circle; Buyer: Rebecca Smith; Seller: Alina and Michael Handley; $265,000.
1511 Keystone Drive, Franklin, Keystone; Buyer: Donna Carol and Keith Alan West; Seller: Karen and John A Carroll; $550,000.
674 Finnhorse Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Christina A and Seth M Guida; Seller: Kimberly N and Terrance C Gray; $527,000.
531 Sydenham Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Sandra D Levesque; Seller: Mallard Homes LLC; $452,900.
219 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Danielle and Justin G Schellenberg; Seller: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; $516,577.
1407 Wildwood Court, Franklin, Boyd Mill Estates; Buyer: Martha A Whitney; Seller: Charlotte and Joseph P Bick; $285,000.
1025 Saint Georges Way, Franklin, Lexington Farms; Buyer: Russell J Costello; Seller: Debra H and Anthony Lyro; $530,000.
1114 Clairmonte Drive, Franklin, Clairmonte; Buyer: Susan G and Craig H Brent; Seller: Rebecca M and Michael A Wexler; $327,503.
936 Hornsby Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Joyce M Bryant; Seller: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; $550,245.
1413 Wildwood Court, Franklin, Boyd Mill Estates; Buyer: Nugent Family Trust; Seller: LRW Holdings LLC; $270,000.
121 Abercairn Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Heidi L and Kenton J Burnette; Seller: Shari E and Mark A Absher; $540,000.
413 Avon River Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Kayla and Drew Clayton; Seller: Ford Properties LLC; $421,000.
5028 Rockport Avenue, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Christine and Paul Stone; Seller: NVR Inc; $629,183.
4002 General Martin Lane, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Jennifer and Jordan A Walker; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $772,800.
2016 Gracious Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Romana Ullah; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $303,395.
Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Donita B and Perry Scott Dennis Living Trust; Seller: Cynthia B and Mark R Enderle; $500,000.
103 Niblick Court, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Jennifer L Hosmer and Christian Brian Ortega; Seller: Camille and Jean-Luc Dufour; $401,000.
1112 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: M Kathryne and James W Bauerly; Seller: Amy V and William H Poche; $535,000.
1931 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $172,345.
727 Mount Hope Street, Franklin, Hard Bargain Mt Hope; Buyer: Derria S Sparkman; Seller: Hard Bargain Mt Hope ReDevelopment Inc; $224,300.
4055 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $88,507.
107 Eaton Court, Franklin, Charlton Green; Buyer: Mary V Craig; Seller: Connie B and Bruce T Weathers; $535,000.
1116 Harpeth Industrial Drive, Franklin; Buyer: Franklin 240 LLC; Seller: Danny Davis; $1,000,000.
1101 Downs Boulevard #A102, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Kelcie Kameko Donegan and William Campbell Wilson; Seller: Carla M and Kenneth J Fischer; $196,000.
1525 Holmes Circle, Franklin, Heath Place at Franklin; Buyer: Vicki Phillips and Jeffrey Looney; Seller: Laura F and Fred E Oettel; $420,000.
613 Hillsboro Road #B11, Franklin, Executive House Condo; Buyer: Yraisa Thibisay Ruiz; Seller: Gary D Harville; $67,500.
Old Charlotte Pike East, Franklin; Buyer: Montgomery Classic Construction LLC and Jason Winn; Seller: Ralph W McCracken and David J McDaniel; $900,000.
1059 West Main Street, Franklin; Buyer: Trace Construction Inc; Seller: The Estate of Robert L Poe; $880,000.
221 Bancroft Cove, Franklin, Rogersshire; Buyer: Connie and John Rich Jr; Seller: Kelvas Family Trust; $495,000.
1580 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Amy and Morris Dawson; Seller: Monica DeSilva and Kevin Nicholas Kelsey; $640,000.
121 Princess Circle, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Tianna and James R Burroughs; Seller: Boulevard Building Group LLC; $699,000.
2078 Goose Creek Drive, Franklin, Goose Creek; Buyer: Stacey and Brian Erickson; Seller: Amber S Jordan; $675,000.
37067
2022 Turning Wheel Lane, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Sreenath Raju Bheemaraju and Karimulla Shaik; Seller: Joseph R Lillagore; $240,000.
9075 Clovercroft Preserve, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Clovercroft Preserve LLC; $157,000.
1531 Braden Circle, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Melanie and Jeremy J Lyon; Seller: Christopher R Ranallo; $425,000.
512 Grant Park Court, Franklin, Grant Park at Cool Springs; Buyer: Emily Ann Gilliam; Seller: Leventhal Family Trust; $421,000.
121 Selinawood Place, Franklin, Village of Clovercroft; Buyer: Andrew Scott Johnston 2012 Trust; Seller: Andrew Johnston; $67,000.
1746 Liberty Pike, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Amy Jones; Seller: Jack Green III; $366,500.
1482 Casner Lane, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Venkata Siva Prasad Dara and Mehar Sudha Allam; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $459,520.
1106 Frenchtown Lane, Franklin, Ashton Park; Buyer: John Morris Shelton III; Seller: Angie Y and Samuel C Yeager; $452,500.
3010 Coral Bell Lane, Franklin, Garden Club; Buyer: Summer M and Craig A Aukerman; Seller: Danilo Thomas Santini Trust; $640,000.
7072 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: Judy H Cooper; Seller: Jean M Penrod; $371,000.
1026 Nolencrest Drive, Franklin, Top Root Hills; Buyer: Robin and Jeffrey Woods; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $494,298.
121 Golden Meadow Lane, Franklin, Golden Meadows; Buyer: Elizabeth Aguilar and Jonathan D Madera; Seller: Tabitha Lynn and Gregory Schwartz; $370,500.
7130 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: Stephen G Erwin; Seller: Geraldine N Oldashi; $352,500.
411 Malcolm Drive, Franklin, Hurstbourne Park; Buyer: Ruth O and Robert A Tennille Jr; Seller: Costa Family Trust; $617,000.
1608 Twin Square Way, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Jesse C and John A Morgan; Seller: Melissa L and Hunter G Todd; $615,000.
204 Tom Robinson Road, Franklin, Green Valley; Buyer: Monica Dion and Scott Mitchell; Seller: Sarah Vannozzi; $370,000.
107 Lanes End Drive, Franklin, Hurstbourne Park; Buyer: Katherine and James Nichols; Seller: Rachel Lee and Max Richard Narancich III; $582,000.
37069
171 Deercrest Circle, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Kimberly Malick; Seller: Alison M and Joseph M Smith; $159,500.
1249 Sneed Road West, Franklin; Buyer: Jennifer and Roger Brown; Seller: The Estate of William E Moran; $1,100,000.
5008 Bentgrass Court, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Marcia and Delton Haynes; Seller: Sarah C and F Scott Rosenberg; $874,900.
1673 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin, Evelyn Price Estate; Buyer: HB & TS Utility District of Williamson County; Seller: Covington Family Rev Living Trust; $225,000.
119 Boxwood Drive, Franklin, River Rest; Buyer: Rhonda A and John M Wicks; Seller: Paul G Presson Jr Rev Living Trust; $290,000.
2024 Stonewall Jackson Drive, Franklin, Battlewood Estates; Buyer: Jennifer Chapman and Glenn Hunter McAdams; Seller: Carney M and Ernest M Hawkins; $550,000.
2535 Old Natchez Trace, Franklin; Buyer: Louise and George Renaudin II; Seller: Mandi Anna and Bart Edward Ashley Jr; $1,360,000.
1022 Cumberland Park Drive, Franklin, Gateway Village; Buyer: Christopher S Oakley; Seller: Douglas David Fraser; $305,000.
6035 Pasquo Road, Franklin; Buyer: Rochford Realty & Construction Co Inc; Seller: Natchez Associates LP; $352,000.
37135
151 Whitney Park Drive, Nolensville, Whitney Park; Buyer: Jane H Forrester; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $440,960.
1000 Brittain Downs Drive, Nolensville, Brittain Downs; Buyer: Jeanne M and Steven W Boutillier; Seller: TCBING Trust; $547,000.
Lots 11 and 12 on Burris Drive, Nolensville, Sherwood Green Estates; Buyer: Regent Homes LLC; Seller: Regent Sherwood Green Dev LLC; $230,000.
6131 Christmas Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Chelsey and Tyler Wall; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $405,762.
343 Crescent Moon Circle, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Helena and Gregory Charles Governale; Seller: PH Investments LLC; $524,900.
1664 Sunset Park Drive, Nolensville, Sunset Park; Buyer: Tehri K and Samuel M Roberts; Seller: Joyce M Bryant; $610,000.
1111 Eckerton Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Tiffany D Smith and Matthew T Purcell; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $635,997.
9244 Holstein Drive, Nolensville, Farms at Clovercroft; Buyer: Kegin Qian and Yajun Yi; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $729,114.
2145 Sugar Mill Drive, Nolensville, Sherwood Green Estates; Buyer: Niobie L and James M Marlowe; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $562,775.
1992 Eulas Way, Nolensville, Eulas Glen; Buyer: Monica Fridberg; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $597,125.
1143 Eckerton Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Megan Genice and Gerald Cornelius Giles; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $584,900.
842 Stonebrook Bouleavard, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Amanda Elyse and Timothy James Mann; Seller: Joylyn and Andrew T Patton; $420,000.
37174
4143 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Vaughn and Keith E Cockrum; Seller: Melinda A and Scott Michael Jones; $405,500.
Commonwealth, Spring Hill; Buyer: TN Spring Hill Columbia Pike LLC; Seller: Cheryl S Magli Family Trust; $1,960,000.
1972 Allerton Way, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Megan B Heikkinen and Christopher G Cruzen; Seller: NVR Inc; $354,414.
3011 Romain Trail, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Kayla and Robert McElhaney; Seller: Mandy and Lucas Lefevre; $295,000.
1019 Rudder Drive, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Diana V and Dieter Erwin DeMendivil; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $393,664.
1016 Fitzroy Circle, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Rebecca and Michael A Wexler; Seller: John A Murphy; $419,900.
1004 Fitzroy Circle, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Lawrence Kelly; Seller: K & S Realty LLC; $280,000.
1970 Allerton Way, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: Pamela J and A Kinney Cook; Seller: NVR Inc; $321,165.
1966 Allerton Way, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Shari R and Leon Byrd Jr; Seller: NVR Inc; $342,628.
206 Audrey Drive, Spring Hill, Hamptons at Campbell Station; Buyer: Tiffany and Nathan Byram; Seller: NVR Inc; $313,560.
3019 Harrah Drive, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Meredith K and Joshua N Martin; Seller: Janeen Monique and Wayne Weaver; $332,500.
2025 Gwyneth Road, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Mandy L and Lucas P Lefevre; Seller: Susan and Jay Mellberg; $485,000.
1036 St Hubbins Drive, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Christy and Joshua T Conway; Seller: Lori E and Walker B Cavalcanti; $344,900.
4040 Haversack Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Pattie and David Wirth Family Trust; Seller: Clark Custon Homes LLC; $436,100.
1471 Bern Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Julia Ann Hancock and Charles S Castleberry; Seller: Jennifer and Johnny Wooten; $270,000.
2271 Dewey Drive #G2, Spring Hill, Gables at Wakefield; Buyer: Sarah Jane Barnes; Seller: Esther H and Daniel E Lambert; $149,900.
7051 Salmon Run, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Valerie and Chris Lefeld; Seller: Firm Foundation Custom Homes LLC; $493,550.
37179
3619 Martins Mill Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Alicia and Alexander Datzman; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $509,990.
3182 Natoma Circle, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Janet E James; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $477,000.
2585 Westerham Way, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Carolyn P and James W Stark; Seller: Lynn Gillman; $295,850.
Vacant lot on Bethesda Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Charlene D and Hugh M Williams Jr; Seller: Paul G Williams Rev Living Trust; $179,000.
3647 Martins Mill Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Deborah and Michael Jeannette; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $428,040.
2809 Chatham Place Court, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Donald W Baham; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $438,160.
2715 Sutherland Drive, Thompson’s Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: John C Pace; Seller: Brent Adam Summers; $120,000.
1607 Hampshire Place, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Stephanie L Wiggins; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $280,358.
1507 Beaufort Place, Thompson’s Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Nicola L Powis and James M Hurlburt; Seller: Jamie D and John Steiner; $265,000.
3585 Creamery Bridge Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: GP Luxury LLC; Seller: Blueprint Properties LLC; $155,000.
4701 Traders Way, Thompson’s Station, Heritage Commons; Buyer: Seven Points LLC; Seller: Woodard Properties TN II LLC; $2,325,000.
1623 Hampshire Place, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Therese E and Timothy L Grable; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $269,660.
4007 Randall Lane, Thompson’s Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Angela Coward and Jason Woolf; Seller: Cherilyn and Roderick Bynum; $258,000.
2044 Callaway Park Place, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Katie and Adam G Gray; Seller: Brandi L and Gregory R Marcum; $416,000.
1305 Cashmere Drive, Thompson’s Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Taylor Hobson Woodall; Seller: Mandy and Nikolas Andrew Solima; $152,500.
3824 Bear Creek Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Gina M West and Matthew A Sepanic; Seller: Rebekah and Terry Buckley; $283,305.
2656 Churchill Drive, Thompson’s Station, Campbell Station; Buyer: Jennifer B and Johnny C Wooten III; Seller: Mary Leigh and Mark Alan Pirtle; $428,000.
2332 Coppergate Way, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Nicole and Benjamin Dilks; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $559,116.
1615 Hampshire Place, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Kaylen A and Brian P Carrick; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $241,730.