March 29, 2017

JUST SOLD: Property transfers as of Mar. 7, 2017

PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF

07 MARCH 2017

37027

1733 Reins Court, Brentwood, Carriage Hills; Buyer: Stephanie Bartlett and Brian Dallas Brinson; Seller: Doreen Dimento and James F Farthing; $565,000.

2026 Valleybrook Drive, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Vanessa and John Byers; Seller: Grace Chee-San Chan and Huy J Ngo; $625,300.

6030 Maryland Way, Brentwood; Buyer: Beulah and Norman Clower LE; Seller: Beulah and Norman Clower; $475,000.

9470 Dalton Court, Brentwood, Raintree Forest South; Buyer: Anne and Jason Linder; Seller: Patience and Olufemi Adejoke; $590,000.

342 Childe Harolds Circle, Brentwood, Fountainbrooke; Buyer: Shahpar and Farzad Kamtarin; Seller: Jeanie and Thomas Frautschy; $634,500.

Murray Lane, Brentwood; Buyer: Sue Ann and Jonathan M Eubanks; Seller: Murray Lane Development LLC; $460,000.

6420 Murray Lane, Brentwood; Buyer: Robin M and Brandon Fleming; Seller: Murray Lane Development LLC; $484,250.

7034 Mooreland Court, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Marcia Davis; Seller: Jaclyn A and Stephen Brewster; $299,000.

Lots 0042, 0028, and 0055 on Burland Crescent, Brentwood, Cromwell; Buyer: Encore

Construction LLC; Seller: Propst Nashville LLC; $510,000.

9570 Dresden Square, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Susan Terry and Richard Allen Friedman; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $601,260.

1806 Sonoma Trace, Brentwood, Sonoma; Buyer: Beth A and Michael R Larimer; Seller: Susan J and Timothy P Kaliher; $655,000.

1913 Beechville Terrace, Brentwood, Oakhampton; Buyer: Kristen and Gulam Kuli-Zade; Seller: Sharon L and Glen C Pakis; $640,000.

9537 Thoroughbred Way, Brentwood, Beech Grove Farms; Buyer: Ling Zhu; Seller: Diana and Alireza Farhangi; $590,000.

7 Vellano Place, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Turner Nashe Jr; Seller: Emma and Phillip W Head; $915,000.

Crockett Road, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Stonegate Homes LLC; Seller: Holt Witherspoon LLC; $398,950.

Murray Lane, Brentwood; Buyer: 6464 Penrose Drive Trust; Seller: Murray Lane Development LLC; $481,250.

1802 Camborne Place, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Sherri R and Joe L Williamson; Seller: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; $1,328,122.

1502 Dillard Court, Brentwood, Concord Chase Estates; Buyer: Karen J and John A Carroll; Seller: Russell Brian Wolf; $659,990.

8110 Dozier Place, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Sarah F and Victor D Goodrick; Seller: The Estate of Buford D Dye; $422,000.

1110 Brookview Drive, Brentwood, Liberty Downs; Buyer: Kalliope and Earl Richard Gillam; Seller: Jimmie L and John L Dominguez; $589,900.

1045 Holly Tree Gap Road, Brentwood, Callie Ann Estates; Buyer: Amber L Ervin and Levi Graham Woodroof; Seller: Montgomery Classic Construction; $1,300,000.

1516 Chestnut Springs Road, Brentwood, Chestnut Springs; Buyer: Zachary A McMinn; Seller: Craig Lamb; $370,000.

Murray Lane, Brentwood; Buyer: Jewell C Forlaw Rev Living Trust; Seller: Murray Lane Development LLC; $523,000.

37046

6764 Falls Ridge Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Jenelle M and Robert J Warner; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $625,000.

7012 Lanceleaf Drive, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: Regina A and Jeffrey W Nicks; Seller: Ernst Group LLC; $204,900.

8530 Webb Road, College Grove; Buyer: Kimberly J and Raymond L Pennington III; Seller: Karen E and Leo H Haberer; $80,000.

6266 McDaniel Road, College Grove; Buyer: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; Seller: McDaniel Road Farm LLC; $5,000,000.

6826 Falls Ridge Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Pamela and Allan Schmidt; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $655,888.

6651 Cross Keys Road, College Grove; Buyer: Regina H and Michael L Sullivan; Seller: Carole L and Thomas C Naslund; $2,250,000.

8524 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Lisa D and Robert W Peery; Seller: TVG TN LLC; $225,000.

7035 Marwood Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Tiffany McLean and Collins Landon Dukes; Seller: NVR Inc; $524,236.

7011 Lanceleaf Drive, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: Aspen Construction LLC; Seller: Arrington National Development LLC; $125,000.

8451 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Pamela R and Keith R Parker; Seller: TVG TN I LLC; $283,500.

7017 Lanceleaf Drive, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: Jennifer L and Christopher P Turner; Seller: Tennessee Valley Homes Inc; $795,000.

37062

7212 Mary Susan Lane, Fairview, New Montgomery Place; Buyer: Kelly and David Sassano; Seller: Jill and David Dilday; $260,000.

7176 Triple Crown Lane, Fairview, Heartland Reserve; Buyer: Karen Samuel; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $399,278.

7114 Colquitt Way, Fairview, Western Woods Village; Buyer: CSH Property One LLC; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $214,900.

7301 Brooklet Cove, Fairview, Deer Valley; Buyer: Stephanie R and Richard Max Garner; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $265,900.

7109 Colquitt Way, Fairview, Western Woods Village; Buyer: Tommie Lou Collins; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $197,248.

7174 Triple Crown Lane, Fairview, Heartland Reserve; Buyer: Catherine and James Leskody; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $361,890.

7825 Fernvale Road, Fairview; Buyer: B Noel Jones; Seller: Denise Ward; $245,000.

7506 Cherokee Hills Road, Fairview, Sharpes Run; Buyer: Edward J Angell; Seller: Alicia J and James T Lankford; $238,000.

7103 Varden Court, Fairview, Meadow Wood Place; Buyer: Mary and Terrance Williams Jr; Seller: Melanie and Andrew Erwin; $268,000.

7173 Triple Crown Lane, Fairview, Heartland Reserve; Buyer: Judith Rebekah and Bobby Blake Gillespie; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $393,100.

7165 Triple Crown Lane, Fairview, Heartland Reserve; Buyer: Ndomupei M and Alfandika Nyandoro; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $383,764.

7014 City Center Way, Fairview, Bowie Commons; Buyer: Vosburgh Family LP; Seller: Verdad Fairview LLC; $2,281,000.

7203 Hidden Lake Drive, Fairview, Thompsons Landing; Buyer: Tammy S and Jay H Moore; Seller: Amy M and James R Hazelwood Jr; $330,000.

37064

1124 Jewell Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Margaret Lynn Badgett Rev Trust; Seller: Martha A and Michael E Broderick Rev Trust; $615,000.

537 Maplegrove Drive, Franklin, Maplewood; Buyer: Julie A Benavides; Seller: Richard Benavides; $180,000.

Lots 102, 106, 117, and 119 on Water Leaf Court, Franklin, Water Leaf; Buyer: Cadence Construction LLC; Seller: Gosey Hill Road Development LLC; $829,800.

6013 Headwaters Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Arthur L Anderson; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $446,522.

713 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Luna Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Samuel Ralph Brown Jr; $750,000.

715 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Luna Custom Homes LLC; Seller: William O Brown; $150,000.

813 West End Circle, Franklin, West End Circle; Buyer: Rebecca Smith; Seller: Alina and Michael Handley; $265,000.

1511 Keystone Drive, Franklin, Keystone; Buyer: Donna Carol and Keith Alan West; Seller: Karen and John A Carroll; $550,000.

674 Finnhorse Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Christina A and Seth M Guida; Seller: Kimberly N and Terrance C Gray; $527,000.

531 Sydenham Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Sandra D Levesque; Seller: Mallard Homes LLC; $452,900.

219 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Danielle and Justin G Schellenberg; Seller: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; $516,577.

1407 Wildwood Court, Franklin, Boyd Mill Estates; Buyer: Martha A Whitney; Seller: Charlotte and Joseph P Bick; $285,000.

1025 Saint Georges Way, Franklin, Lexington Farms; Buyer: Russell J Costello; Seller: Debra H and Anthony Lyro; $530,000.

1114 Clairmonte Drive, Franklin, Clairmonte; Buyer: Susan G and Craig H Brent; Seller: Rebecca M and Michael A Wexler; $327,503.

936 Hornsby Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Joyce M Bryant; Seller: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; $550,245.

1413 Wildwood Court, Franklin, Boyd Mill Estates; Buyer: Nugent Family Trust; Seller: LRW Holdings LLC; $270,000.

121 Abercairn Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Heidi L and Kenton J Burnette; Seller: Shari E and Mark A Absher; $540,000.

413 Avon River Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Kayla and Drew Clayton; Seller: Ford Properties LLC; $421,000.

5028 Rockport Avenue, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Christine and Paul Stone; Seller: NVR Inc; $629,183.

4002 General Martin Lane, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Jennifer and Jordan A Walker; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $772,800.

2016 Gracious Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Romana Ullah; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $303,395.

Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Donita B and Perry Scott Dennis Living Trust; Seller: Cynthia B and Mark R Enderle; $500,000.

103 Niblick Court, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Jennifer L Hosmer and Christian Brian Ortega; Seller: Camille and Jean-Luc Dufour; $401,000.

1112 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: M Kathryne and James W Bauerly; Seller: Amy V and William H Poche; $535,000.

1931 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $172,345.

727 Mount Hope Street, Franklin, Hard Bargain Mt Hope; Buyer: Derria S Sparkman; Seller: Hard Bargain Mt Hope ReDevelopment Inc; $224,300.

4055 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $88,507.

107 Eaton Court, Franklin, Charlton Green; Buyer: Mary V Craig; Seller: Connie B and Bruce T Weathers; $535,000.

1116 Harpeth Industrial Drive, Franklin; Buyer: Franklin 240 LLC; Seller: Danny Davis; $1,000,000.

1101 Downs Boulevard #A102, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Kelcie Kameko Donegan and William Campbell Wilson; Seller: Carla M and Kenneth J Fischer; $196,000.

1525 Holmes Circle, Franklin, Heath Place at Franklin; Buyer: Vicki Phillips and Jeffrey Looney; Seller: Laura F and Fred E Oettel; $420,000.

613 Hillsboro Road #B11, Franklin, Executive House Condo; Buyer: Yraisa Thibisay Ruiz; Seller: Gary D Harville; $67,500.

Old Charlotte Pike East, Franklin; Buyer: Montgomery Classic Construction LLC and Jason Winn; Seller: Ralph W McCracken and David J McDaniel; $900,000.

1059 West Main Street, Franklin; Buyer: Trace Construction Inc; Seller: The Estate of Robert L Poe; $880,000.

221 Bancroft Cove, Franklin, Rogersshire; Buyer: Connie and John Rich Jr; Seller: Kelvas Family Trust; $495,000.

1580 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Amy and Morris Dawson; Seller: Monica DeSilva and Kevin Nicholas Kelsey; $640,000.

121 Princess Circle, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Tianna and James R Burroughs; Seller: Boulevard Building Group LLC; $699,000.

2078 Goose Creek Drive, Franklin, Goose Creek; Buyer: Stacey and Brian Erickson; Seller: Amber S Jordan; $675,000.

37067

2022 Turning Wheel Lane, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Sreenath Raju Bheemaraju and Karimulla Shaik; Seller: Joseph R Lillagore; $240,000.

9075 Clovercroft Preserve, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Clovercroft Preserve LLC; $157,000.

1531 Braden Circle, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Melanie and Jeremy J Lyon; Seller: Christopher R Ranallo; $425,000.

512 Grant Park Court, Franklin, Grant Park at Cool Springs; Buyer: Emily Ann Gilliam; Seller: Leventhal Family Trust; $421,000.

121 Selinawood Place, Franklin, Village of Clovercroft; Buyer: Andrew Scott Johnston 2012 Trust; Seller: Andrew Johnston; $67,000.

1746 Liberty Pike, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Amy Jones; Seller: Jack Green III; $366,500.

1482 Casner Lane, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Venkata Siva Prasad Dara and Mehar Sudha Allam; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $459,520.

1106 Frenchtown Lane, Franklin, Ashton Park; Buyer: John Morris Shelton III; Seller: Angie Y and Samuel C Yeager; $452,500.

3010 Coral Bell Lane, Franklin, Garden Club; Buyer: Summer M and Craig A Aukerman; Seller: Danilo Thomas Santini Trust; $640,000.

7072 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: Judy H Cooper; Seller: Jean M Penrod; $371,000.

1026 Nolencrest Drive, Franklin, Top Root Hills; Buyer: Robin and Jeffrey Woods; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $494,298.

121 Golden Meadow Lane, Franklin, Golden Meadows; Buyer: Elizabeth Aguilar and Jonathan D Madera; Seller: Tabitha Lynn and Gregory Schwartz; $370,500.

7130 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: Stephen G Erwin; Seller: Geraldine N Oldashi; $352,500.

411 Malcolm Drive, Franklin, Hurstbourne Park; Buyer: Ruth O and Robert A Tennille Jr; Seller: Costa Family Trust; $617,000.

1608 Twin Square Way, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Jesse C and John A Morgan; Seller: Melissa L and Hunter G Todd; $615,000.

204 Tom Robinson Road, Franklin, Green Valley; Buyer: Monica Dion and Scott Mitchell; Seller: Sarah Vannozzi; $370,000.

107 Lanes End Drive, Franklin, Hurstbourne Park; Buyer: Katherine and James Nichols; Seller: Rachel Lee and Max Richard Narancich III; $582,000.

37069

171 Deercrest Circle, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Kimberly Malick; Seller: Alison M and Joseph M Smith; $159,500.

1249 Sneed Road West, Franklin; Buyer: Jennifer and Roger Brown; Seller: The Estate of William E Moran; $1,100,000.

5008 Bentgrass Court, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Marcia and Delton Haynes; Seller: Sarah C and F Scott Rosenberg; $874,900.

1673 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin, Evelyn Price Estate; Buyer: HB &amp; TS Utility District of Williamson County; Seller: Covington Family Rev Living Trust; $225,000.

119 Boxwood Drive, Franklin, River Rest; Buyer: Rhonda A and John M Wicks; Seller: Paul G Presson Jr Rev Living Trust; $290,000.

2024 Stonewall Jackson Drive, Franklin, Battlewood Estates; Buyer: Jennifer Chapman and Glenn Hunter McAdams; Seller: Carney M and Ernest M Hawkins; $550,000.

2535 Old Natchez Trace, Franklin; Buyer: Louise and George Renaudin II; Seller: Mandi Anna and Bart Edward Ashley Jr; $1,360,000.

1022 Cumberland Park Drive, Franklin, Gateway Village; Buyer: Christopher S Oakley; Seller: Douglas David Fraser; $305,000.

6035 Pasquo Road, Franklin; Buyer: Rochford Realty & Construction Co Inc; Seller: Natchez Associates LP; $352,000.

37135

151 Whitney Park Drive, Nolensville, Whitney Park; Buyer: Jane H Forrester; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $440,960.

1000 Brittain Downs Drive, Nolensville, Brittain Downs; Buyer: Jeanne M and Steven W Boutillier; Seller: TCBING Trust; $547,000.

Lots 11 and 12 on Burris Drive, Nolensville, Sherwood Green Estates; Buyer: Regent Homes LLC; Seller: Regent Sherwood Green Dev LLC; $230,000.

6131 Christmas Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Chelsey and Tyler Wall; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $405,762.

343 Crescent Moon Circle, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Helena and Gregory Charles Governale; Seller: PH Investments LLC; $524,900.

1664 Sunset Park Drive, Nolensville, Sunset Park; Buyer: Tehri K and Samuel M Roberts; Seller: Joyce M Bryant; $610,000.

1111 Eckerton Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Tiffany D Smith and Matthew T Purcell; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $635,997.

9244 Holstein Drive, Nolensville, Farms at Clovercroft; Buyer: Kegin Qian and Yajun Yi; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $729,114.

2145 Sugar Mill Drive, Nolensville, Sherwood Green Estates; Buyer: Niobie L and James M Marlowe; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $562,775.

1992 Eulas Way, Nolensville, Eulas Glen; Buyer: Monica Fridberg; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $597,125.

1143 Eckerton Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Megan Genice and Gerald Cornelius Giles; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $584,900.

842 Stonebrook Bouleavard, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Amanda Elyse and Timothy James Mann; Seller: Joylyn and Andrew T Patton; $420,000.

37174

4143 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Vaughn and Keith E Cockrum; Seller: Melinda A and Scott Michael Jones; $405,500.

Commonwealth, Spring Hill; Buyer: TN Spring Hill Columbia Pike LLC; Seller: Cheryl S Magli Family Trust; $1,960,000.

1972 Allerton Way, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Megan B Heikkinen and Christopher G Cruzen; Seller: NVR Inc; $354,414.

3011 Romain Trail, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Kayla and Robert McElhaney; Seller: Mandy and Lucas Lefevre; $295,000.

1019 Rudder Drive, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Diana V and Dieter Erwin DeMendivil; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $393,664.

1016 Fitzroy Circle, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Rebecca and Michael A Wexler; Seller: John A Murphy; $419,900.

1004 Fitzroy Circle, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Lawrence Kelly; Seller: K &amp; S Realty LLC; $280,000.

1970 Allerton Way, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: Pamela J and A Kinney Cook; Seller: NVR Inc; $321,165.

1966 Allerton Way, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Shari R and Leon Byrd Jr; Seller: NVR Inc; $342,628.

206 Audrey Drive, Spring Hill, Hamptons at Campbell Station; Buyer: Tiffany and Nathan Byram; Seller: NVR Inc; $313,560.

3019 Harrah Drive, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Meredith K and Joshua N Martin; Seller: Janeen Monique and Wayne Weaver; $332,500.

2025 Gwyneth Road, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Mandy L and Lucas P Lefevre; Seller: Susan and Jay Mellberg; $485,000.

1036 St Hubbins Drive, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Christy and Joshua T Conway; Seller: Lori E and Walker B Cavalcanti; $344,900.

4040 Haversack Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Pattie and David Wirth Family Trust; Seller: Clark Custon Homes LLC; $436,100.

1471 Bern Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Julia Ann Hancock and Charles S Castleberry; Seller: Jennifer and Johnny Wooten; $270,000.

2271 Dewey Drive #G2, Spring Hill, Gables at Wakefield; Buyer: Sarah Jane Barnes; Seller: Esther H and Daniel E Lambert; $149,900.

7051 Salmon Run, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Valerie and Chris Lefeld; Seller: Firm Foundation Custom Homes LLC; $493,550.

37179

3619 Martins Mill Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Alicia and Alexander Datzman; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $509,990.

3182 Natoma Circle, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Janet E James; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $477,000.

2585 Westerham Way, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Carolyn P and James W Stark; Seller: Lynn Gillman; $295,850.

Vacant lot on Bethesda Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Charlene D and Hugh M Williams Jr; Seller: Paul G Williams Rev Living Trust; $179,000.

3647 Martins Mill Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Deborah and Michael Jeannette; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $428,040.

2809 Chatham Place Court, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Donald W Baham; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $438,160.

2715 Sutherland Drive, Thompson’s Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: John C Pace; Seller: Brent Adam Summers; $120,000.

1607 Hampshire Place, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Stephanie L Wiggins; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $280,358.

1507 Beaufort Place, Thompson’s Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Nicola L Powis and James M Hurlburt; Seller: Jamie D and John Steiner; $265,000.

3585 Creamery Bridge Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: GP Luxury LLC; Seller: Blueprint Properties LLC; $155,000.

4701 Traders Way, Thompson’s Station, Heritage Commons; Buyer: Seven Points LLC; Seller: Woodard Properties TN II LLC; $2,325,000.

1623 Hampshire Place, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Therese E and Timothy L Grable; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $269,660.

4007 Randall Lane, Thompson’s Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Angela Coward and Jason Woolf; Seller: Cherilyn and Roderick Bynum; $258,000.

2044 Callaway Park Place, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Katie and Adam G Gray; Seller: Brandi L and Gregory R Marcum; $416,000.

1305 Cashmere Drive, Thompson’s Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Taylor Hobson Woodall; Seller: Mandy and Nikolas Andrew Solima; $152,500.

3824 Bear Creek Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Gina M West and Matthew A Sepanic; Seller: Rebekah and Terry Buckley; $283,305.

2656 Churchill Drive, Thompson’s Station, Campbell Station; Buyer: Jennifer B and Johnny C Wooten III; Seller: Mary Leigh and Mark Alan Pirtle; $428,000.

2332 Coppergate Way, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Nicole and Benjamin Dilks; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $559,116.

1615 Hampshire Place, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Kaylen A and Brian P Carrick; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $241,730.

