JUST SOLD: Property transfers as of March 14, 2017

PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF 14 MARCH 2017
37027
5014 Ashby Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood Hills; Buyer: Courtney and Chase L Condon; Seller: Krista and Zachary Jameson; $581,000.
Vacant lot on Crockett Road, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Legend Homes LLC; Seller: Holt Witherspoon LLC; $338,350.
Lots 38 and 40 on Crockett Road, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Legend Homes LLC; Seller: Holt Witherspoon LLC; $747,400.
1705 Knightsbridge Pike Close, Brentwood, Montclair; Buyer: Melinda S and James E Williams; Seller: Ann and Gary W Ivey; $915,000.
242 Governors Way, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Jodie and Tommy Rose; Seller: Heather and David Carroll; $1,590,000.
1510 Knox Valley Drive, Brentwood, Concord Chase Estates; Buyer: Alfred Ciffo; Seller: Myrta Teresa and David Dowland; $600,100.
Lots 39, 107-109, 111, and 141-146 on Crockett Road, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Holt Witherspoon LLC; $2,648,950.
9516 Grand Haven Drive, Brentwood, Raintree Forest Reserve; Buyer: Ruth and Trevor Pavey; Seller: Joan M and Brian L Sherrill; $589,000.
1400 Montmorenci Pass, Brentwood, Cartwright Close; Buyer: Jill and John Cross; Seller: Tuscany Properties LLC; $540,000.
Murray Lane, Brentwood, Avery; Buyer: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; Seller: Murray Lane Development LLC; $428,725.
Murray Lane, Brentwood, Avery; Buyer: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; Seller: Murray Lane Development LLC; $520,725.
Murray Lane, Brentwood, Avery; Buyer: Trina R and James C Spangler; Seller: Murray Lane Development LLC; $500,000.
Murray Lane, Brentwood, Avery; Buyer: Trina R and James C Spangler; Seller: Murray Lane Development LLC; $458,250.
2529 Shays Lane, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Brynn L and Lukus M Kindlesparker; Seller: Charles K Galiwango; $545,000.
212 Ennismore Lane, Brentwood, Annandale; Buyer: Jeanette and Dennis Lombardo; Seller: Carla Maria and Victor Berrios; $920,000.
5140 Murray Lane, Brentwood, McGavock Farms; Buyer: Nancy C and John J Bailey III; Seller: Sherri A and Britin H Boatright; $1,562,000.
9568 Dresden Square, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Scott T Nichols; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $874,993.
Murray Lane, Brentwood, Avery; Buyer: Mark Krysynski; Seller: Murray Lane Development LLC; $520,725.
9792 Glenmore Lane, Brentwood, Owl Creek; Buyer: Deidre and Roger Sauve; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $576,889.
753 Steadman Court, Brentwood, Avery; Buyer: Arnold Homes LLC; Seller: Murray Lane Development LLC; $484,250.
756 Steadman Court, Brentwood, Avery; Buyer: Arnold Homes LLC; Seller: Murray Lane Development LLC; $469,250.
9805 Glenmore Lane, Brentwood, Owl Creek; Buyer: Soujanya Mandala and Sridhar Uppari; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $524,425.
37046
6769 Pleasant Gate Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Najma Altaf and Zaheer Nayeemullah; Seller: NVR Inc; $439,650.
8483 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Gary Slayden; Seller: TVG TN I LLC; $283,500.
37062
7517 Spicer Court, Fairview, Western Woods Village; Buyer: Charles D Reed; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $229,972.
7111 Colquitt Way, Fairview, Western Woods Village; Buyer: Heather Deeann Brown; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $224,400.
7210 Dogwood Drive, Fairview, Glenhaven; Buyer: Heather M and Paul N Fryer; Seller: Jennifer Patterson; $232,500.
7338 Michael Lankford Road, Fairview; Buyer: Judy and Albert Pewitt Jr; Seller: Lindsey and Nicholas Green; $415,000.
7310 Cox Run Court, Fairview, Cox Run; Buyer: Aspen K and Ronnie S Collins; Seller: Verchota and Jennifer Leigh Mount; $295,000.
7404 Palgrave Court, Fairview, Kyles Creek; Buyer: Kelly Lynn Woods; Seller: Audie Joe Johnson D/B/A Cardinal Investment Group; $385,000.
Fallen Bee Tree, Fairview; Buyer: William Mark Richter; Seller: James E Gammon Jr and James W Gammon; $430,000.
7513 Spicer Court, Fairview, Western Woods Village; Buyer: Sherri and Matthew Kyle Swift; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $252,635.
7330 Planters Road, Fairview, Meadows at Fairview; Buyer: Teresa K and Robert J Roland; Seller: Joseph Dipasquale; $141,900.
37064
1221 Buckingham Circle, Franklin, Buckingham Park; Buyer: Michelle Sherree and Kenneth Dale Van Vilet; Seller: Corinne O Grisham; $355,000.
114 Hobbs Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Brooke Nichole Myers; Seller: Jennifer and Jordan Walker; $597,000.
2218 Oakleaf Drive, Franklin, Oakleaf Estates; Buyer: Ciara Properties; Seller: Daniel Zachary Jonynas; $429,000.
2025 Ledgebrook Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $93,449.
707 Shelley Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Pamela Lynn Brann; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $710,825.
4621 Delta Springs Lane, Franklin, Delta Springs; Buyer: Michelle and Chad Ramsey; Seller: Bridget N and Scott B Johnson; $730,000.
449 Wild Elm Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Melissa D and David C Taylor; Seller: Molly M Kelly; $760,000.
316 Morning Mist Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Molly Kelly and Jay Cloud; Seller: Nashville Construction Co Inc; $987,500.
941 Hornsby Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Michelle P and Clifford Franklin Horne III; Seller: Brenley Crossing Partners; $564,000.
1937 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $135,855.
1943 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $135,855.
1949 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $135,855.
9190 Keats Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Pamela S and Tom B Harris III; Seller: Stonegate Homes LLC; $769,900.
5102 Donovan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Genie F and Kirk J Kelso; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $469,515.
823 Chrisman Drive, Franklin, Rebel Meadows; Buyer: Karen Christine Hamm; Seller: Evangeline Grace; $364,000.
405 Wild Elm Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Suzanne Danielle Butler and John E Leu; Seller: Sara B and Danny H Northcutt; $1,175,000.
1785 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Patricia D and Wayne E Dunn; $90,800.
200 Oak Drive, Franklin, Hill Estates; Buyer: Mark Johnson; Seller: Brenda Coffee; $162,000.
8017 Brookpark Avenue, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Renate S and David R Chalk; Seller: NVR Inc; $382,995.
5040 Rockport Avenue, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Amy D Burrow and John W Dickinson; Seller: NVR Inc; $485,813.
309 Evan Court, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Ashwini Godse and Tejas Bedekar; Seller: Morgan H and Edward Tucker Millard; $449,160.
613 Hillsboro Road #B12, Franklin, Executive House Condo; Buyer: Lynda Suzanne Murff and Lynda Shelton; Seller: Porfiro Rivera; $95,000.
205 Creekstone Boulevard, Franklin, Creekstone Commons; Buyer: Jerry Orten; Seller: Chad Ramsey; $469,990.
1657 Wellington Green, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Jennifer R and Jason T Gant; Seller: Laura Behne; $342,000.
314 Devonshire Drive, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Laura and Kurtis Lillie; Seller: Kristin and Justin P Womack; $379,500.
6001 Headwaters Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Tiffany M Shipman and Edward Lacivita; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $539,503.
2010 Gracious Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Deepika Gooje; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $309,343.
601 Boyd Mill Avenue #R4, Franklin, Laurelwood; Buyer: Ruth L and Stephen L Smith; Seller: Karen Ann Baxter; $173,500.
771 Willowsprings Boulevard, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Claire R and Edward W B Burch; Seller: Anita Rene and Paul Joseph Kaikaris; $565,000.
3660 Bear Creek Road, Franklin; Buyer: Ronald Johnston; Seller: Holly S Dobberpuhl; $73,000.
226 Old Liberty Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Katelyn Abernathy and John Matthews IV; Seller: Donna and Bradley Dearman; $248,500.
144 Stream Valley Boulevard, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Connie and Eddie Hill; Seller: Timothy Harvey; $594,900.
4440 Harpeth School Road, Franklin; Buyer: Christy E and Benjamin A Copenhaver; Seller: Rhonda R and C Hugh Hicks; $579,900.
1445 Governors Ridge Court, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Charlotte A and Philip D Smith; Seller: Laurie E and Eric Hall; $412,000.
1932 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kristen and Vern Heyer; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $684,415.
4049 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Richard A Appel; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $465,558.
4037 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $88,507.
2210 Creekside Lane, Franklin, Oakwood Estates; Buyer: Cathy A and John J Peterson; Seller: June and Richard L Goodwin; $430,845.
2205 Morriswood Court, Franklin, Oakwood Estates; Buyer: Katherine and Kenneth S Grisham; Seller: Susan C and Mark J Willy; $449,900.
617 Sugartree Lane, Franklin, Maplewood; Buyer: Geneva and Robert Carter; Seller: Kathleen M and Christopher J Suitter; $355,000.
508 Bancroft Way, Franklin, Rogersshire; Buyer: Kaitlin Nicole Marshall and Derek Harrison Tingle; Seller: Amber and Konstantin Rubis; $298,500.
519 Bonaire Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $173,576.
308 Circuit Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Susan F and Mark M Chaffin; Seller: Boulevard Building Group LLC; $580,000.
467 Alfred Ladd Road East, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Joyce and Billy Kim; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $512,560.
37067
2105 Melody Drive, Franklin, Falcon Creek; Buyer: Melanie D Baker; Seller: Russell Bowlin; $235,000.
3049 Farmhouse Drive, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Patricia and Stephen Curlee; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $395,620.
Lots 11 and 19 on Blossom Trail, Franklin, Blossom Park; Buyer: Insignia Homes LLC; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $200,000.
1709 Decatur Circle, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Joseph Robert Lillagore; Seller: Denise P and William J Shepard; $355,000.
167 Broadwell Circle, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Ashley and Parker Grisham; Seller: Marika McCoy; $419,900.
3513/3515 South Carothers Road, Franklin; Buyer: Poonam and Rakesh Bery; Seller: Alexandra Tieu and Michael J Jaurigue; $387,500.
619 Patriot Lane, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Jeff Lyle Lowe; Seller: Angela R and Jeremy D Elliott; $477,900.
1237 Park Run Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Zaida Toro Miura; Seller: Parker Woodard; $245,000.
170 Trinity Road, Franklin; Buyer: Ronnie Lee Ladd; Seller: Roger K Hood; $13,097.
Arno Road, Franklin; Buyer: Marshall Clay Crowell; Seller: Mary Ann Crowell; $13,687.
Arno Road, Franklin; Buyer: William Keith Crowell; Seller: Mary Ann Crowell; $13,687.
3535-3537 Carothers Parkway, Franklin; Buyer: Kaveh Balough Gharaei; Seller: Alexandra Tieu and Michael J Jaurigue; $387,500.
1002 Vista Circle, Franklin, Cross Creek; Buyer: Josephine Mwikali Ndolo and Tangayl Glthu; Seller: Patricia M and Craig B Woodard; $544,500.
175 Rosa Helm Way, Franklin, Franklin Commons; Buyer: Smith Partners LLC; Seller: GRT Properties LLC and Rob Walker; $750,000.
3018 Westerly Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Kimberly Wooden and Bryan Haddock; Seller: Beverly J and Christopher Solimine; $539,900.
37069
254 Gateway Court, Franklin, Commons at Gateway; Buyer: Brandon L Phillips; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $386,382.
2035 Glastonbury Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Cristiana Valeria and Erik MacJames Waybright; Seller: Allison D and John C Smith Jr; $349,000.
5006 Rizer Point Drive, Franklin, Rizer Point; Buyer: Sumit Narayan; Seller: Emily E and Nicholas J Bonomo; $420,000.
220 Winter Hill Road, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Margaret P Hubbard and Paul Francis Kingsbury; Seller: Kimberly A McCoin; $440,000.
707 Mockingbird Drive, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Laura Ervin; Seller: Donna Ranay Collins; $381,000.
1202 Perkins Lane, Franklin, Montpier Farms; Buyer: Jennifer and Timothy Ward; Seller: Hayley J and Paul Shane Bailey; $457,000.
1009 Buena Vista Drive, Franklin, Hillsboro Cove; Buyer: Anita Rene and Paul Joseph Kaikaris; Seller: Grove Park Construction LLC and GP Luxury LLC; $1,310,000.
37135
9854 Sam Donald Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Carrie Pierce; Seller: Trisha Meece; $463,700.
1265 Fallsworth Drive, Nolensville, Whitney Park; Buyer: Michelle G and Brandon E Wharton; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $488,030.
2132 Sugar Mill Drive, Nolensville, Sherwood Green Estates; Buyer: Thao T Tran and Long C Truong; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $521,552.
720 Eldon Lane, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Amy J and Kenneth L McConnell Jr; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $532,983.
8828 Caswick Court, Nolensville, Burkitt Place; Buyer: Chris and George Ramos; Seller: Upma and Jason Martin; $482,000.
118 Newnham Bridge Drive, Nolensville, Eulas Glen; Buyer: Elisabeth H Malis and Allen D Morgan; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $643,275.
1993 Eulas Way, Nolensville, Eulas Glen; Buyer: Hannah and Eric Olsen; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $529,602.
2254 Broadway Street, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Amy K Sherwin; Seller: Stephanie L and David A Phillippe; $360,000.
Vacant lot on Sunset Road, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: DAC Homebuilders LLC; Seller: Grove Park Partners LLC; $135,000.
Vacant lot on Sunset Road, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: DAC Homebuilders LLC; Seller: Grove Park Partners LLC; $135,000.
Vacant lot on Sunset Road, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: DAC Homebuilders LLC; Seller: Grove Park Partners LLC; $135,000.
Vacant lot on Sunset Road, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: DAC Homebuilders LLC; Seller: Grove Park Partners LLC; $140,000.
5154 Falling Water Road, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: DAC Homebuilders LLC; Seller: CK Development LLC; $115,000.
309 Norfolk Court, Nolensville, McFarlin Woods; Buyer: Carol and Gregory A Phillips; Seller: Susan M and Thomas J Baker; $353,000.
104 Harley Court, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: DAC Homebuilders LLC; Seller: CK Development LLC; $115,000.
2629 Nolita Lane, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Thomas W Moon; $80,000.
834 Nolenmeade Place, Nolensville, Nolenmeade; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: CK Residential LLC; $100,000.
6120 Christmas Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Amanda G and Al Smith Jr; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $397,665.
822 Nolenmeade Place, Nolensville, Nolenmeade; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: CK Residential LLC; $95,000.
842 Nolenmeade Place, Nolensville, Nolenmeade; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: CK Residential LLC; $115,000.
128 Sedona Woods Trail, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Lauren Marie and Ryan Allen Nelson; Seller: Angela D and David B Honeycutt; $479,000.
4804 Powder Spring Road, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Marla L and James D Cook; Seller: Sharon and Joe Yuhasz; $368,000.
209 Gilchrist Circle South, Nolensville, Gilchrist South; Buyer: Amy C and Jason D Patrick; Seller: Ridgemore Homes LLC; $836,543.
37174
4112 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Rachel and Todd R Elder; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $418,000.
2010 Via Francesco Court, Spring Hill, Benevento East; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Sheryl L and Steven B Johnson; $3,700.
207 Shirebrook Circle, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Sheridan Richardson and Wayne Coffee; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $224,200.
201 Shirebrook Circle, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Jamie Sue Schramm; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $229,225.
1968 Allerton Way, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: Ellen L and Mark E Morris; Seller: NVR Inc; $349,182.
4792 Main Street, Spring Hill, Medical Commons of Spring Hill; Buyer: Spring Hill Storage Partners LLC; Seller: Dibil LLC; $750,000.
6005 Dupont Cove, Spring Hill, Woodside; Buyer: Jessie Bennett; Seller: Stephanie and Christopher A Sutherland; $194,400.
6017 Trotwood Lane, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Jacqueline and Matthew Misiasz; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $424,900.
3014 Pipkin Hills Drive, Spring Hill, Pipkin Hills; Buyer: Martha Elizabeth Peach; Seller: Regina K and Charles l Rathbone; $254,900.
1803 Covey Rise Court, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: Oluyomi A and Olayinka O Olopade; Seller: Lisa and Gregg A Swinford; $295,000.
4041 Haversack Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Kallie L and Christopher S Terrazas; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $412,900.
3091 Sakari Circle, Spring Hill, Dakota Pointe; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Renee E and Ryan A Bailey; $8,800.
3105 Appian Way, Spring Hill, Benevento; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Joseph J Saccente; $10,950.
4002 Canberra Drive, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Samantha and Derrick Shawn Foster; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $491,000.
8010 June Apple Lane, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Danielle W and Blake L Haines; Seller: Enterprises LLC D/B/A Landmark Building Co; $489,900.
3019 Sommette Drive, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Candy E and Martin J O’Connell; Seller: Jenna L and Landon K Miller; $344,900.
1821 Portview Drive, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Susan Mellberg; Seller: Patricia A Baugh; $231,830.
113 Clavie Crew Lane, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Copperstone Development Partners LLC; $57,113.
1915 Kittemer Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Clark Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $95,000.
1913 Littemer Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Clark Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $95,000.
1002 Lowrey Place, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Jennifer and Garrett Wells; $7,000.
1907 Kittemer Lane (includes lots 297, 298, and 305-307), Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Clark Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $475,000.
1314 Chapman Court, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Riley P Mills; Seller: Teresa G and Mark A Montgomery; $259,900.
3069 Romain Trace, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Elizabeth and Jonathan Davidson; Seller: Danielle and Blake Haines; $299,000.
37179
5024 Carters Creek Pike, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Greene Family Nominee Trust; Seller: Brooke and John D Myers Jr; $940,000.
2013 Callaway Park Place, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Nancy and Richard Parker; Seller: Nicole and Benjamin J Dilks; $430,000.
3039 Newport Valley Circle, Thompson’s Station, Newport Valley; Buyer: Erin E Birchfield; Seller: Martha Elizabeth Peach; $160,000.
2127 Chaucer Park Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Elizabeth H and Chandler L Gaines; Seller: Katie and Adam Gray; $418,000.
2669 Paddock Park Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $79,418.
2677 Paddock Park Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $79,418.
2674 Paddock Park Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $79,418.
2668 Paddock Park Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $79,418.
2501 Wellesley Square Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $69,575.
503 Coppertop Court, Thompson’s Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Kathy S and Craig Johnson; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $388,240.
3148 Natoma Circle, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Jenna and Landon Miller; Seller: Christy E and Benjamin A Copenhaver; $565,000.