JUST SOLD: Property transfers as of March 14, 2017

PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF 14 MARCH 2017

37027

5014 Ashby Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood Hills; Buyer: Courtney and Chase L Condon; Seller: Krista and Zachary Jameson; $581,000.

Vacant lot on Crockett Road, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Legend Homes LLC; Seller: Holt Witherspoon LLC; $338,350.

Lots 38 and 40 on Crockett Road, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Legend Homes LLC; Seller: Holt Witherspoon LLC; $747,400.

1705 Knightsbridge Pike Close, Brentwood, Montclair; Buyer: Melinda S and James E Williams; Seller: Ann and Gary W Ivey; $915,000.

242 Governors Way, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Jodie and Tommy Rose; Seller: Heather and David Carroll; $1,590,000.

1510 Knox Valley Drive, Brentwood, Concord Chase Estates; Buyer: Alfred Ciffo; Seller: Myrta Teresa and David Dowland; $600,100.

Lots 39, 107-109, 111, and 141-146 on Crockett Road, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Holt Witherspoon LLC; $2,648,950.

9516 Grand Haven Drive, Brentwood, Raintree Forest Reserve; Buyer: Ruth and Trevor Pavey; Seller: Joan M and Brian L Sherrill; $589,000.

1400 Montmorenci Pass, Brentwood, Cartwright Close; Buyer: Jill and John Cross; Seller: Tuscany Properties LLC; $540,000.

Murray Lane, Brentwood, Avery; Buyer: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; Seller: Murray Lane Development LLC; $428,725.

Murray Lane, Brentwood, Avery; Buyer: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; Seller: Murray Lane Development LLC; $520,725.

Murray Lane, Brentwood, Avery; Buyer: Trina R and James C Spangler; Seller: Murray Lane Development LLC; $500,000.

Murray Lane, Brentwood, Avery; Buyer: Trina R and James C Spangler; Seller: Murray Lane Development LLC; $458,250.

2529 Shays Lane, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Brynn L and Lukus M Kindlesparker; Seller: Charles K Galiwango; $545,000.

212 Ennismore Lane, Brentwood, Annandale; Buyer: Jeanette and Dennis Lombardo; Seller: Carla Maria and Victor Berrios; $920,000.

5140 Murray Lane, Brentwood, McGavock Farms; Buyer: Nancy C and John J Bailey III; Seller: Sherri A and Britin H Boatright; $1,562,000.

9568 Dresden Square, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Scott T Nichols; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $874,993.

Murray Lane, Brentwood, Avery; Buyer: Mark Krysynski; Seller: Murray Lane Development LLC; $520,725.

9792 Glenmore Lane, Brentwood, Owl Creek; Buyer: Deidre and Roger Sauve; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $576,889.

753 Steadman Court, Brentwood, Avery; Buyer: Arnold Homes LLC; Seller: Murray Lane Development LLC; $484,250.

756 Steadman Court, Brentwood, Avery; Buyer: Arnold Homes LLC; Seller: Murray Lane Development LLC; $469,250.

9805 Glenmore Lane, Brentwood, Owl Creek; Buyer: Soujanya Mandala and Sridhar Uppari; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $524,425.

37046

6769 Pleasant Gate Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Najma Altaf and Zaheer Nayeemullah; Seller: NVR Inc; $439,650.

8483 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Gary Slayden; Seller: TVG TN I LLC; $283,500.

37062

7517 Spicer Court, Fairview, Western Woods Village; Buyer: Charles D Reed; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $229,972.

7111 Colquitt Way, Fairview, Western Woods Village; Buyer: Heather Deeann Brown; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $224,400.

7210 Dogwood Drive, Fairview, Glenhaven; Buyer: Heather M and Paul N Fryer; Seller: Jennifer Patterson; $232,500.

7338 Michael Lankford Road, Fairview; Buyer: Judy and Albert Pewitt Jr; Seller: Lindsey and Nicholas Green; $415,000.

7310 Cox Run Court, Fairview, Cox Run; Buyer: Aspen K and Ronnie S Collins; Seller: Verchota and Jennifer Leigh Mount; $295,000.

7404 Palgrave Court, Fairview, Kyles Creek; Buyer: Kelly Lynn Woods; Seller: Audie Joe Johnson D/B/A Cardinal Investment Group; $385,000.

Fallen Bee Tree, Fairview; Buyer: William Mark Richter; Seller: James E Gammon Jr and James W Gammon; $430,000.

7513 Spicer Court, Fairview, Western Woods Village; Buyer: Sherri and Matthew Kyle Swift; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $252,635.

7330 Planters Road, Fairview, Meadows at Fairview; Buyer: Teresa K and Robert J Roland; Seller: Joseph Dipasquale; $141,900.

37064

1221 Buckingham Circle, Franklin, Buckingham Park; Buyer: Michelle Sherree and Kenneth Dale Van Vilet; Seller: Corinne O Grisham; $355,000.

114 Hobbs Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Brooke Nichole Myers; Seller: Jennifer and Jordan Walker; $597,000.

2218 Oakleaf Drive, Franklin, Oakleaf Estates; Buyer: Ciara Properties; Seller: Daniel Zachary Jonynas; $429,000.

2025 Ledgebrook Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $93,449.

707 Shelley Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Pamela Lynn Brann; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $710,825.

4621 Delta Springs Lane, Franklin, Delta Springs; Buyer: Michelle and Chad Ramsey; Seller: Bridget N and Scott B Johnson; $730,000.

449 Wild Elm Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Melissa D and David C Taylor; Seller: Molly M Kelly; $760,000.

316 Morning Mist Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Molly Kelly and Jay Cloud; Seller: Nashville Construction Co Inc; $987,500.

941 Hornsby Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Michelle P and Clifford Franklin Horne III; Seller: Brenley Crossing Partners; $564,000.

1937 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $135,855.

1943 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $135,855.

1949 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $135,855.

9190 Keats Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Pamela S and Tom B Harris III; Seller: Stonegate Homes LLC; $769,900.

5102 Donovan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Genie F and Kirk J Kelso; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $469,515.

823 Chrisman Drive, Franklin, Rebel Meadows; Buyer: Karen Christine Hamm; Seller: Evangeline Grace; $364,000.

405 Wild Elm Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Suzanne Danielle Butler and John E Leu; Seller: Sara B and Danny H Northcutt; $1,175,000.

1785 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Patricia D and Wayne E Dunn; $90,800.

200 Oak Drive, Franklin, Hill Estates; Buyer: Mark Johnson; Seller: Brenda Coffee; $162,000.

8017 Brookpark Avenue, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Renate S and David R Chalk; Seller: NVR Inc; $382,995.

5040 Rockport Avenue, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Amy D Burrow and John W Dickinson; Seller: NVR Inc; $485,813.

309 Evan Court, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Ashwini Godse and Tejas Bedekar; Seller: Morgan H and Edward Tucker Millard; $449,160.

613 Hillsboro Road #B12, Franklin, Executive House Condo; Buyer: Lynda Suzanne Murff and Lynda Shelton; Seller: Porfiro Rivera; $95,000.

205 Creekstone Boulevard, Franklin, Creekstone Commons; Buyer: Jerry Orten; Seller: Chad Ramsey; $469,990.

1657 Wellington Green, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Jennifer R and Jason T Gant; Seller: Laura Behne; $342,000.

314 Devonshire Drive, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Laura and Kurtis Lillie; Seller: Kristin and Justin P Womack; $379,500.

6001 Headwaters Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Tiffany M Shipman and Edward Lacivita; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $539,503.

2010 Gracious Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Deepika Gooje; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $309,343.

601 Boyd Mill Avenue #R4, Franklin, Laurelwood; Buyer: Ruth L and Stephen L Smith; Seller: Karen Ann Baxter; $173,500.

771 Willowsprings Boulevard, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Claire R and Edward W B Burch; Seller: Anita Rene and Paul Joseph Kaikaris; $565,000.

3660 Bear Creek Road, Franklin; Buyer: Ronald Johnston; Seller: Holly S Dobberpuhl; $73,000.

226 Old Liberty Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Katelyn Abernathy and John Matthews IV; Seller: Donna and Bradley Dearman; $248,500.

144 Stream Valley Boulevard, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Connie and Eddie Hill; Seller: Timothy Harvey; $594,900.

4440 Harpeth School Road, Franklin; Buyer: Christy E and Benjamin A Copenhaver; Seller: Rhonda R and C Hugh Hicks; $579,900.

1445 Governors Ridge Court, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Charlotte A and Philip D Smith; Seller: Laurie E and Eric Hall; $412,000.

1932 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kristen and Vern Heyer; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $684,415.

4049 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Richard A Appel; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $465,558.

4037 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $88,507.

2210 Creekside Lane, Franklin, Oakwood Estates; Buyer: Cathy A and John J Peterson; Seller: June and Richard L Goodwin; $430,845.

2205 Morriswood Court, Franklin, Oakwood Estates; Buyer: Katherine and Kenneth S Grisham; Seller: Susan C and Mark J Willy; $449,900.

617 Sugartree Lane, Franklin, Maplewood; Buyer: Geneva and Robert Carter; Seller: Kathleen M and Christopher J Suitter; $355,000.

508 Bancroft Way, Franklin, Rogersshire; Buyer: Kaitlin Nicole Marshall and Derek Harrison Tingle; Seller: Amber and Konstantin Rubis; $298,500.

519 Bonaire Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $173,576.

308 Circuit Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Susan F and Mark M Chaffin; Seller: Boulevard Building Group LLC; $580,000.

467 Alfred Ladd Road East, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Joyce and Billy Kim; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $512,560.

37067

2105 Melody Drive, Franklin, Falcon Creek; Buyer: Melanie D Baker; Seller: Russell Bowlin; $235,000.

3049 Farmhouse Drive, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Patricia and Stephen Curlee; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $395,620.

Lots 11 and 19 on Blossom Trail, Franklin, Blossom Park; Buyer: Insignia Homes LLC; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $200,000.

1709 Decatur Circle, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Joseph Robert Lillagore; Seller: Denise P and William J Shepard; $355,000.

167 Broadwell Circle, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Ashley and Parker Grisham; Seller: Marika McCoy; $419,900.

3513/3515 South Carothers Road, Franklin; Buyer: Poonam and Rakesh Bery; Seller: Alexandra Tieu and Michael J Jaurigue; $387,500.

619 Patriot Lane, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Jeff Lyle Lowe; Seller: Angela R and Jeremy D Elliott; $477,900.

1237 Park Run Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Zaida Toro Miura; Seller: Parker Woodard; $245,000.

170 Trinity Road, Franklin; Buyer: Ronnie Lee Ladd; Seller: Roger K Hood; $13,097.

Arno Road, Franklin; Buyer: Marshall Clay Crowell; Seller: Mary Ann Crowell; $13,687.

Arno Road, Franklin; Buyer: William Keith Crowell; Seller: Mary Ann Crowell; $13,687.

3535-3537 Carothers Parkway, Franklin; Buyer: Kaveh Balough Gharaei; Seller: Alexandra Tieu and Michael J Jaurigue; $387,500.

1002 Vista Circle, Franklin, Cross Creek; Buyer: Josephine Mwikali Ndolo and Tangayl Glthu; Seller: Patricia M and Craig B Woodard; $544,500.

175 Rosa Helm Way, Franklin, Franklin Commons; Buyer: Smith Partners LLC; Seller: GRT Properties LLC and Rob Walker; $750,000.

3018 Westerly Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Kimberly Wooden and Bryan Haddock; Seller: Beverly J and Christopher Solimine; $539,900.

37069

254 Gateway Court, Franklin, Commons at Gateway; Buyer: Brandon L Phillips; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $386,382.

2035 Glastonbury Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Cristiana Valeria and Erik MacJames Waybright; Seller: Allison D and John C Smith Jr; $349,000.

5006 Rizer Point Drive, Franklin, Rizer Point; Buyer: Sumit Narayan; Seller: Emily E and Nicholas J Bonomo; $420,000.

220 Winter Hill Road, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Margaret P Hubbard and Paul Francis Kingsbury; Seller: Kimberly A McCoin; $440,000.

707 Mockingbird Drive, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Laura Ervin; Seller: Donna Ranay Collins; $381,000.

1202 Perkins Lane, Franklin, Montpier Farms; Buyer: Jennifer and Timothy Ward; Seller: Hayley J and Paul Shane Bailey; $457,000.

1009 Buena Vista Drive, Franklin, Hillsboro Cove; Buyer: Anita Rene and Paul Joseph Kaikaris; Seller: Grove Park Construction LLC and GP Luxury LLC; $1,310,000.

37135

9854 Sam Donald Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Carrie Pierce; Seller: Trisha Meece; $463,700.

1265 Fallsworth Drive, Nolensville, Whitney Park; Buyer: Michelle G and Brandon E Wharton; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $488,030.

2132 Sugar Mill Drive, Nolensville, Sherwood Green Estates; Buyer: Thao T Tran and Long C Truong; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $521,552.

720 Eldon Lane, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Amy J and Kenneth L McConnell Jr; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $532,983.

8828 Caswick Court, Nolensville, Burkitt Place; Buyer: Chris and George Ramos; Seller: Upma and Jason Martin; $482,000.

118 Newnham Bridge Drive, Nolensville, Eulas Glen; Buyer: Elisabeth H Malis and Allen D Morgan; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $643,275.

1993 Eulas Way, Nolensville, Eulas Glen; Buyer: Hannah and Eric Olsen; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $529,602.

2254 Broadway Street, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Amy K Sherwin; Seller: Stephanie L and David A Phillippe; $360,000.

Vacant lot on Sunset Road, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: DAC Homebuilders LLC; Seller: Grove Park Partners LLC; $135,000.

Vacant lot on Sunset Road, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: DAC Homebuilders LLC; Seller: Grove Park Partners LLC; $135,000.

Vacant lot on Sunset Road, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: DAC Homebuilders LLC; Seller: Grove Park Partners LLC; $135,000.

Vacant lot on Sunset Road, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: DAC Homebuilders LLC; Seller: Grove Park Partners LLC; $140,000.

5154 Falling Water Road, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: DAC Homebuilders LLC; Seller: CK Development LLC; $115,000.

309 Norfolk Court, Nolensville, McFarlin Woods; Buyer: Carol and Gregory A Phillips; Seller: Susan M and Thomas J Baker; $353,000.

104 Harley Court, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: DAC Homebuilders LLC; Seller: CK Development LLC; $115,000.

2629 Nolita Lane, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Thomas W Moon; $80,000.

834 Nolenmeade Place, Nolensville, Nolenmeade; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: CK Residential LLC; $100,000.

6120 Christmas Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Amanda G and Al Smith Jr; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $397,665.

822 Nolenmeade Place, Nolensville, Nolenmeade; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: CK Residential LLC; $95,000.

842 Nolenmeade Place, Nolensville, Nolenmeade; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: CK Residential LLC; $115,000.

128 Sedona Woods Trail, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Lauren Marie and Ryan Allen Nelson; Seller: Angela D and David B Honeycutt; $479,000.

4804 Powder Spring Road, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Marla L and James D Cook; Seller: Sharon and Joe Yuhasz; $368,000.

209 Gilchrist Circle South, Nolensville, Gilchrist South; Buyer: Amy C and Jason D Patrick; Seller: Ridgemore Homes LLC; $836,543.

37174

4112 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Rachel and Todd R Elder; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $418,000.

2010 Via Francesco Court, Spring Hill, Benevento East; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Sheryl L and Steven B Johnson; $3,700.

207 Shirebrook Circle, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Sheridan Richardson and Wayne Coffee; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $224,200.

201 Shirebrook Circle, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Jamie Sue Schramm; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $229,225.

1968 Allerton Way, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: Ellen L and Mark E Morris; Seller: NVR Inc; $349,182.

4792 Main Street, Spring Hill, Medical Commons of Spring Hill; Buyer: Spring Hill Storage Partners LLC; Seller: Dibil LLC; $750,000.

6005 Dupont Cove, Spring Hill, Woodside; Buyer: Jessie Bennett; Seller: Stephanie and Christopher A Sutherland; $194,400.

6017 Trotwood Lane, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Jacqueline and Matthew Misiasz; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $424,900.

3014 Pipkin Hills Drive, Spring Hill, Pipkin Hills; Buyer: Martha Elizabeth Peach; Seller: Regina K and Charles l Rathbone; $254,900.

1803 Covey Rise Court, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: Oluyomi A and Olayinka O Olopade; Seller: Lisa and Gregg A Swinford; $295,000.

4041 Haversack Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Kallie L and Christopher S Terrazas; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $412,900.

3091 Sakari Circle, Spring Hill, Dakota Pointe; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Renee E and Ryan A Bailey; $8,800.

3105 Appian Way, Spring Hill, Benevento; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Joseph J Saccente; $10,950.

4002 Canberra Drive, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Samantha and Derrick Shawn Foster; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $491,000.

8010 June Apple Lane, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Danielle W and Blake L Haines; Seller: Enterprises LLC D/B/A Landmark Building Co; $489,900.

3019 Sommette Drive, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Candy E and Martin J O’Connell; Seller: Jenna L and Landon K Miller; $344,900.

1821 Portview Drive, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Susan Mellberg; Seller: Patricia A Baugh; $231,830.

113 Clavie Crew Lane, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Copperstone Development Partners LLC; $57,113.

1915 Kittemer Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Clark Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $95,000.

1913 Littemer Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Clark Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $95,000.

1002 Lowrey Place, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Jennifer and Garrett Wells; $7,000.

1907 Kittemer Lane (includes lots 297, 298, and 305-307), Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Clark Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $475,000.

1314 Chapman Court, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Riley P Mills; Seller: Teresa G and Mark A Montgomery; $259,900.

3069 Romain Trace, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Elizabeth and Jonathan Davidson; Seller: Danielle and Blake Haines; $299,000.

37179

5024 Carters Creek Pike, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Greene Family Nominee Trust; Seller: Brooke and John D Myers Jr; $940,000.

2013 Callaway Park Place, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Nancy and Richard Parker; Seller: Nicole and Benjamin J Dilks; $430,000.

3039 Newport Valley Circle, Thompson’s Station, Newport Valley; Buyer: Erin E Birchfield; Seller: Martha Elizabeth Peach; $160,000.

2127 Chaucer Park Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Elizabeth H and Chandler L Gaines; Seller: Katie and Adam Gray; $418,000.

2669 Paddock Park Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $79,418.

2677 Paddock Park Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $79,418.

2674 Paddock Park Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $79,418.

2668 Paddock Park Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $79,418.

2501 Wellesley Square Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $69,575.

503 Coppertop Court, Thompson’s Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Kathy S and Craig Johnson; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $388,240.

3148 Natoma Circle, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Jenna and Landon Miller; Seller: Christy E and Benjamin A Copenhaver; $565,000.