JUST SOLD: Property transfers as of March 21, 2017

PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF 21 MARCH 2017

37027

7038 Tartan Crest Court, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Barbara Y and Perry L Catchings Sr; Seller: Wanda R Withers; $225,000.

9214 Cherokee Lane, Brentwood, Indian Point; Buyer: Thomas Walter Delaney; Seller: William T Hemphill Jr; $315,000.

9203 Sheridan Park Court, Brentwood, Sheridan Park; Buyer: Paula R and Kevin T Hale; Seller: Savita and Navin Gupta; $1,260,000.

1036 Beech Grove Road, Brentwood, Beech Grove Farms; Buyer: Bettina M and Jonathan Still; Seller: Karla A and Philip H Knisley; $697,500.

9530 Sanctuary Place, Brentwood, Hampton Reserve; Buyer: Crystalina D and James C Hyatt; Seller: Kelli A Turner-Molette and Lee Molette II; $1,950,000.

2477 Titans Lane, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Laura Henson and Isaiah A Knouff; Seller: Vanessa and John Byers; $550,000.

1893 Charity Drive, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Priya and Arvind Wadhawan; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $943,749.

Lots 20 and 23 on Murray Lane, Brentwood, Avery; Buyer: Montgomery Classic Construction LLC; Seller: Murray Lane Development LLC; $915,750.

9185 Brushboro Court, Brentwood, Brentmeade Estates; Buyer: Dena and Jon Billington; Seller: Malissa and Robert M Sheppard; $1,020,000.

9399 Big Horn Ridge, Brentwood, Elmbrooke; Buyer: Caroline and Matthew Hale; Seller: Tammy and Randall Durham; $1,100,000.

1050 Falling Leaf Circle, Brentwood, Windstone; Buyer: Patricia Diane and Bradley L Barrett Sr; Seller: Hazel M Pierce; $809,000.

9304 Hidden Oaks Drive, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Allison Smith and Christopher W Schwall; Seller: Laurie M and Timmy L Hall; $565,000.

2 Innisbrook Lane, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Robert Lee; Seller: Rubin Lublin TN PLLC Substitute Trustee; $689,351.

37046

Lots 217, 221, and 314 on Edgemore Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Jones Co of TN LLC; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $376,880.

6777 Pleasant Gate Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $103,600.

6652 Edgemore Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Jane E and David J Broderick; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $553,273.

6695 Eudailey Covington Road, College Grove; Buyer: Jennifer and Dennis Contreras; Seller: Shelley and Theodore Tobens; $840,000.

37062

7175 Triple Crown Lane, Fairview, Heartland Reserve; Buyer: Hanna and Valery Artsikhovich; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $347,145.

7134 Donald Wilson Drive, Fairview, Polston Place; Buyer: Austin J Owens; Seller: Amanda R Baker and Rodney S Doyle; $320,000.

7580 Caney Fork Road, Fairview; Buyer: James Thomas Jones; Seller: Benny Lampley; $168,000.

Kimbark Trace, Fairview, Stable Acres; Buyer: Whitney and Mark Williams; Seller: Barry W Sullivan; $79,000.

7352 Overbey Road, Fairview; Buyer: Natalie and Alahverdi Askerov; Seller: Julie V and Tim R Pruitt; $465,000.

37064

312 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Emily C and William Brian Wright; Seller: Laura and Michael L Roden; $725,000.

1100 West Main Street #A7, Franklin, Colony House Condo; Buyer: Alexander Black and Cliff Reliford; Seller: Renee Kammer Successor Trust; $77,000.

5036 Laughing Brook Lane, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Michelle and Jim Kang; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $494,695.

768 Shelly Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jeannie and Mark Gordon; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $723,184.

424 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; Seller: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; $1,290,000.

1101 Downs Boulevard #E105, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: IRA Innovations LLC FBO Jason A Reierson Trad IRA; Seller: Sherri Ton-Griggs; $192,500.

2229 Oakbranch Circle, Franklin, Oakleaf Estates; Buyer: Rhoda Keith and Howard Mitchell Foley; Seller: Kristi A Whitacre; $418,500.

4121 New Highway 96 West, Franklin; Buyer: Alison Kaye Harmon and Clyde E Collins; Seller: Katie M and Michael Buchanan; $710,000.

3165 Tristan Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Kellie Rose and Theodore Francis Pizza Jr; Seller: Nancy Ann and Kevin M Shoemake; $329,728.

1253 Chickering Drive, Franklin, West Meade; Buyer: Barry Branan White II; Seller: April Beth and Stephen Ray Mallory; $209,900.

915 Jewell Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jackie L and Lewis M Bonadies; Seller: Abigail and Andrew S Fishbone; $503,000.

519 Jasper Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: April M and Karol Lorine Xenos; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $652,325.

Lots 11 and 12 on Maysbrooke Lane, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Crescent Helm LLC; $283,755.

324 Liberty Pike, Franklin, Jamison Station Condos; Buyer: Traci Griffith Winter; Seller: Harold W Roe Rev Living Trust; $415,000.

4050 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Judith and Jerry Ryan; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $425,861.

2121 New Highway 96 West, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $197,800.

107 Swain Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Jeanne M and Steven P Roche; Seller: Hollie Bushart and Steven Gene Holt; $395,000.

361 Circuit Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Natalia Dubnyak and Alexey Nesterov; Seller: Gregg & Rains Building Group LLC; $630,000.

808 Granville Road, Franklin, Orleans Estate Condos; Buyer: Patricia Nesler; Seller: Ralph A Corley III; $117,000.

735 Mt Hope Street, Franklin, Hard Bargain Mt Hope; Buyer: Jasmine V Lillard; Seller: Hard Bargain Mt Hope Redevelopment Inc; $220,000.

930 Hornsby Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Julia and Matthew Belsante; Seller: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; $609,701.

6031 Headwaters Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Uma Roshan and Roshan Vasudev Gunaseelan; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $420,297.

507 Ellington Drive, Franklin, Ellington Park; Buyer: Jennifer L and Michael L Acker; Seller: Tara J Howell and Tara H Shannon; $550,000.

2003 Barclay Lane, Franklin, Barclay Place; Buyer: Martha B and James R Garges; Seller: Deborah Leinart and Marshall W Millikin; $479,000.

317 Carawood Court, Franklin, Carawood; Buyer: Alisha and Milton Erickson; Seller: DCBW Investments LLC; $222,000.

604 West End Circle, Franklin, West End Circle; Buyer: Lori M and Phillip T Hammond; Seller: Valley View Builders LLC; $520,000.

6512 Brandon Park Way, Franklin, Brandon Park Downs; Buyer: Joanna Hope and James R McKnight Jr; Seller: Michelle and Mark Chestnut; $1,225,000.

92 Poplar Street, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Hollie and Steven Holt; Seller: Lynn Mary and Jerry Alan Barrow; $537,000.

217 Coffenbury Court, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $88,507.

6050 Maysbrook Lane, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Timothy M McCorkle; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $589,900.

Vacant lot on Powell-Sullivan Road, Franklin; Buyer: Brenda S and John R Dennis; Seller: Thomas R Smith; $100,000.

1175 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Kelley E and Colton William Riley; Seller: William T Minshall; $435,000.

421 Melba Circle, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Karen S Cordell and Dennis J Durkin; Seller: Lindsay Butler and Barlow Builders LLC; $800,000.

Vacant lot on Eddy Lane, Franklin, Cottages at Eddy Lane; Buyer: Gary F Slayden; Seller: Avenue II Dev LLC; $156,234.

Vacant lots on Eddy Lane, Franklin, Cottages at Eddy Lane; Buyer: Gary F Slayden; Seller: Avenue II Dev LLC; $468,794.

312 Stewart Street, Franklin; Buyer: Shelley B and Theodore R Tobens; Seller: Helen Creek Dozier; $600,000.

9009 Wenlock Lane, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Jennefer and Matthew A Ginsburg Jr; Seller: Mallard Homes LLC; $562,900.

538 Alfred Ladd Road East, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Kim and Randall Laboone; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $501,628.

254 Riverbend Drive, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Amanda Marie and Nikolas Andrew Solima; Seller: Lawson L Turk; $310,000.

2313 Kennedy Court, Franklin, Residences at South Wind; Buyer: David F Staats; Seller: Catherine C Carminati; $226,500.

219 Snowden Street, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Michelle L and Dwane E Crews; Seller: Burnswick Construction Co Inc; $665,000.

4324 Columbia Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Kimberly D and Roger L Leblanc; Seller: Lucy C and Jerry W Owens; $775,000.

37067

1531 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Elizabeth S and Eric L Wake; Seller: Gwendolyn Castle Saunders; $269,000.

201 Toliver Court, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Robert L Turner; Seller: Jamie Stahly; $369,000.

1402 Copperfield Place, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Jamie Stahly and Robert Busler; Seller: Elizabeth C and Daniel J Long; $510,000.

1813 Lanceford Court, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Laurinda D and Matthew A Steinmeyer; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $506,304.

223 Bateman Avenue, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Raja Arvind Penumaka; Seller: Eva Tarjanne Ballog and Arpad Tamas Tarjan; $399,000.

1534 Liberty Pike, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Shazia Ibrahim and Abdul Saif; Seller: Megan and John O’Neal; $344,000.

1230 Broadmoor Circle, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Stacy L and Jared M Robbins; Seller: Lindsay Evans and Burgess Mitchell; $465,000.

Hurstbourne Park Boulevard, Franklin, Hurstbourne Park; Buyer: Linda M and Randy L Younger; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $742,500.

902 Market Street, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Anna Allysia and Sean P Boland; Seller: Rebecca W and Chad H Bowman; $394,500.

6073 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: Charles R Atkinson; Seller: The Estate of Louise B Searcy; $299,000.

3064 Wilson Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Paul Fessel; Seller: Patricia Clegg; $450,000.

311 Terri Park Way, Franklin, Hurstbourne Park; Buyer: Patrick Retton and Joel Bednoski; Seller: Jennifer L and Dennis M Contreras; $570,000.

1918 Green Hills Boulevard, Franklin, Worthington; Buyer: Wendy Courtright and John Nettnin; Seller: Billie M and Jay P Sampsell; $600,000.

273 King Arthur Circle, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Ola and Richmond Akatue; Seller: Tamara L Callahan; $800,000.

8020 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: Audrey H and William E Lenox; Seller: Ruby and Carl Wood Rev Trust; $365,000.

1669 Guy Ferrell Road, Franklin; Buyer: Lindsay Kishanna Evans-Mitchell and Burgess Mitchell; Seller: Bank National Assoc Trust; $500,000.

37069

1017 Walton Road, Franklin, Hillsboro Acres; Buyer: Brittanie O and Lucas A Smith; Seller: Gary H Aydelott; $332,860.

232 Gateway Court, Franklin, Commons at Gateway; Buyer: Carly R Shear and Scott Slavsky; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $391,000.

101 Somerton Park, Franklin, Prescott Place; Buyer: Kristen Williams Crosby and William Osborne III; Seller: Maria Krakauer and Mark Mendel; $315,000.

483 Essex Park Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Dane Alexander; Seller: Stephanie and David Vaughters; $384,000.

710 High Point Ridge Road, Franklin, Forest Home Farms; Buyer: Larry Cox; Seller: The Estate of James Owens; $285,737.

1190 Grafton Drive, Franklin, Stonebridge Park; Buyer: Kenya and Robert Sparks; Seller: Samuel Riyad; $524,900.

7005 Penbrook Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Sarah and Logan Hughes; Seller: Junquin Wu and Scott Wilson; $365,000.

7004 Penbrook Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Xiaoli Liu and Haifei Li; Seller: Leighanne Gordon O’Hearn; $322,000.

3120 Braintree Road, Franklin, Farmington; Buyer: Janelle G and Brock D Warner; Seller: Brenda J and J Richard Wagers Jr; $609,000.

37135

9121 Holstein Drive, Nolensville, Farms at Clovercroft; Buyer: Johanna and John Mayes; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $734,163.

3132 Bradfield Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Jeffrey Alan Pratt; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $497,012.

2470 Rocky Fork Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Jennifer and Cavan McCann; Seller: Debra H and Gregg S Hawkins; $150,000.

1344 Creekside Drive, Nolensville, Ballenger Farms; Buyer: Kruse Family Rev Trust; Seller: Crystal and Jeffrey Landrum; $300,000.

2717 Zumac Court, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Inimai Rajesh and Harish Nadar; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $379,842.

731 French River Road, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Leonie Marie and Adrian Lee Foltz; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $573,441.

2101 Grand Street, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Michael Davis; Seller: Timothy Harvey; $449,000.

326 Conoga, Nolensville, Bennington; Buyer: Klauspeter E Schwebler; Seller: DAC Homebuilders LLC; $650,580.

1647 Sunset Road, Nolensville; Buyer: DAC Homebuilders LLC; Seller: Grove Park Partners LLC; $135,000.

37174

4004 Gari Baldi Court, Spring Hill, Benevento East; Buyer: Nataliya Tkackuk; Seller: Jennifer M and Joseph M Florio; $361,000.

2747 Mollys Court, Spring Hill, Pipkin Hills; Buyer: Eva C and Ronnie E Howard Jr; Seller: Erin and Aaron Spelzhaus; $205,000.

3021 Sakari Circle, Spring Hill, Dakota Pointe; Buyer: Leighanne Schlichte and Benjamin Dehaan; Seller: Jessica R and Jonathan D Johnson; $320,000.

2712 Double Tree Way, Spring Hill, Spring Hills Estates; Buyer: NASH 2 SF LLC; Seller: Odeyssa Douglas and Marlon Locklear; $221,900.

1774 Witt Way Drive, Spring Hill, Witt Hill; Buyer: Deborah C and Jerry E Fulop; Seller: Deborah Jean and James Randall Andrews; $250,000.

1004 Tanyard Springs Drive, Spring Hill, Tanyard Springs; Buyer: Heidi and Darren Mulligan; Seller: Gabriela and Ric D Robbins; $348,000.

1766 Witt Way Drive, Spring Hill, Witt Hill; Buyer: Sarah and Daniel Cornett; Seller: Jessica Ann and Jeffrey M Craig; $269,000.

111 Clavie Crew Lane, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Copperstone Development Partners LLC; $57,113.

1801 Portview Drive, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Teresa Dale Dunn; $1,475.

207 Audrey Drive, Spring Hill, Hamptons at Campbell Station; Buyer: Karina Cordova and Rigoberto Sanchez Giron; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $291,002.

1872 Portview Drive, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Holli M and Matthew E McKinney; Seller: James A Hagaman; $257,000.

2071 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: Ashley H and Christopher R Kelley; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $398,490.

8012 Puddleduck Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Payal and Saumir Patel; Seller: Jackson Valley Land Partners LLC; $531,000.

2004 Bathurst Court, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Lauren P and Joseph L Scyoc Jr; Seller: Audrey H and William E Lenox; $399,000.

2271 Dewey Drive #H2, Spring Hill, Gables at Wakefield; Buyer: NASH 2 SF LLC; Seller: Esther H and Daniel E Lambert; $133,250.

2271 Dewey Drive #H3, Spring Hill, Gables at Wakefield; Buyer: NASH 2 SF LLC; Seller: Esther H and Daniel E Lambert; $133,250.

2271 Dewey Drive #F2, Spring Hill, Gables at Wakefield; Buyer: NASH 2 SF LLC; Seller: Esther H and Daniel E Lambert; $133,250.

1037 Hemlock Drive, Spring Hill, Woodside; Buyer: Nugent Family Trust; Seller: Melissa Ellen and Curtis Michael Smith; $255,000.

1007 Fitzroy Circle, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Myra Johns and Troy Jimmy Curry; Seller: Valerie C and Williams C Isom Jr; $390,000.

202 Audrey Drive, Spring Hill, Hamptons at Campbell Station; Buyer: Christa Avello and Joshua Coyle Lanford; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $301,400.

406 Preakness Drive, Spring Hill, Churchill Farms; Buyer: AH4R-TN 3 LLC; Seller: The Estate of Brittany Renee Miller; $209,000.

8009 San Cabrillo Court, Spring Hill, Benevento East; Buyer: Kristina Bren and Eric Persons Lloyd; Seller: Michelle and Joseph Edward Parkhurst; $370,000.

1911 Kittemer Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Clark Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $95,000.

1909 Kittemer Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Clark Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $95,000.

8029 Puddleduck Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Jaymie M and Peter J Miller; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $705,000.

37179

3528 Robbins Nest Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Ashley and Lee Creviston; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $517,120.

3533 Robbins Nest Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Catherine and John Pate Langley; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $549,500.

3157 Hazelton Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Kristin and Justin P Womack; Seller: Robin Leigh; $415,000.

2787 New Port Royal Road, Thompsons Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Lisa and Michael Hale; Seller: Charlene and William Talley; $439,900.

Vacant lot on Paddock Park Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $596,500.

2001 Firtree Way, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Smith Trust; Seller: Lori and Phillip Hammond; $429,000.

1626 Hampshire Place, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Rebekah J Patterson; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $237,000.

2884 Sutherland Drive, Thompsons Station, Sutherland; Buyer: Amanda and Justin W Scoggin; Seller: Jeanette Tlucek; $220,000.