JUST SOLD: Property transfers as of May 1, 2017

PROPERTY TRANSFERS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF 01 MAY 2017

37027

9312 Seminole Drive, Brentwood, Liberty Downs; Buyer: Amy and Brian Eytchison; Seller: Elaina W and Michael D Brintnall; $595,000.

925 Ashford Court, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Kimberly and Michael Chester; Seller: Kathleen M and Robert B Herbert; $685,000.

703 Gervaise Court, Brentwood, Fountainbrooke; Buyer: Michelle and Dylan Hess; Seller: Ann Marie Johnson; $628,000.

6586 Sunnyside Court, Brentwood, Sunny Side Estates; Buyer: Alison and Steven Coley; Seller: Andrea W and Barry M Johnson; $560,000.

1425 Robert E Lee North, Brentwood, Stonehenge; Buyer: Tosha and Dennis Haynes; Seller: The Estate of Linda G Fisher; $440,000.

7112 North Lake Drive, Brentwood, Southern Woods; Buyer: Andrea and Gilbert Mana; Seller: Julie H and Michael Ditraglia; $435,000.

8221 Halford Place, Brentwood, Hallbrook; Buyer: Harpreet and Brian Rector; Seller: Angie Larsen; $392,000.

1832 Burland Crescent, Brentwood, Cromwell; Buyer: Heidi Speer and West Tyler; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $895,000.

1850 Burland Crescent, Brentwood, Cromwell; Buyer: Jennifer G Beck and John A Love; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $887,506.

9810 Glenmore Lane, Brentwood, Owl Creek; Buyer: Kelli A Turner-Molette; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $617,900.

9510 Elmbrooke Boulevard, Brentwood, Elmbrooke; Buyer: Dipti Suketu and Suketu K Chokshi; Seller: Heidi J and Jeff T Speer; $1,090,000.

318 Shadow Creek Drive, Brentwood, Shadow Creek; Buyer: Mary and Bryan Vastano; Seller: Nancy Ann and Charles J Hoesel; $523,000.

510 Pointer Place, Brentwood, McGavock Farms; Buyer: Jillian E and Harrison Garrett Beasley; Seller: Heather Lynn Williams; $900,000.

8306 Bridle Place, Brentwood, Carriage Hills; Buyer: Faye W Goins; Seller: Daniel M Nolan; $525,000.

6409 Johnson Chapel Circle, Brentwood, Johnson Cove; Buyer: Caroline C and Brandon K Jenkins; Seller: G P Luxury LLC; $2,300,000.

1837 Burland Crescent, Brentwood, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Terri and Daniel Mark Nolan; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $924,827.

1224 General MacArthur Drive, Brentwood, Concord Country Estates; Buyer: Janet Gerges and Rimon Makar; Seller: Kathy H Smith and Donna Hightower; $330,000.

37046

8259 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Dana T and Bill G Brooks; Seller: Karen C and Robert W Mathus; $1,260,000.

6788 Pleasant Gate Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Nicholas Suzich; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $467,781.

7084 Crimson Leaf, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Sierra and Brett Jacobson; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $572,500.

6885 Eudailey-Covington Road, College Grove, Eudaily Lanieve Estate; Buyer: L Edward Smoak Jr; Seller: Cecilia L Mynatt and Charles David Delbridge; $665,000.

7057 Lanceleaf Drive, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: Joanna M and Lee S Wilson; Seller: Wiesner Custom Homes; $786,844.

6844 Choctaw Road, College Grove; Buyer: Mary Lou Carney; Seller: Deborah B and James R Polk; $437,900.

Cox Road, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: Lindsey and Zach Todd; Seller: Arrington National Development LLC; $150,000.

37062

1418 Fairview Boulevard, Fairview, Brush Creek; Buyer: Caylee North and Daniel Cole Stafanek; Seller: Carlo Cervantes-Tovar; $210,500.

7206 Clearview Drive, Fairview, Clearview Meadows; Buyer: James E Thompson; Seller: Pearline Mangrum; $170,000.

7160 Triple Crown Lane, Fairview, Heartland Reserve; Buyer: Amber L and Joe Wheeler Mears III; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $368,184.

8000 Rose Ridge Private Lane, Fairview, Rose Ridge; Buyer: Marlena Ostafin and Adam Gruszka; Seller: Sam Burgess; $112,000.

7403 Palgrave Court, Fairview, Kyles Creek; Buyer: Christen L and Justin A Dowdy; Seller: Mischon Ramey; $385,000.

7306 Clearview Drive, Fairview, Clearview Meadows; Buyer: Jessica L and David P Kempf; Seller: Damaris F and Eugene W King; $205,000.

37064

248 Granger View Circle, Franklin, Cedarhill; Buyer: Diane E and Norman Evans; Seller: Full Service Residential Solutions LLC; $350,000.

1012 Clifton Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Leigh and William Vaughn; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $519,275.

624 Lockwood Lane, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Renee Lopez and Thomas Gaudreau; Seller: Mallard Homes LLC; $595,000.

3043 General Martin Lane, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Colleen M and Walter F Goggin Jr; Seller: Amber and Phillip Agans; $549,900.

118 Azalea Lane, Franklin, Belle Vista; Buyer: Catie Lane and Matthew Wyatt Bailey; Seller: Deer Creek Homes Inc; $644,407.

4053 New Highway 96, Franklin, Marshall Estates; Buyer: Matthew Hirsch; Seller: Rebecca A and John G Warpinski; $150,000.

256 Dandridge Drive, Franklin, Cannonwood; Buyer: Anna Harutyunyan and Edgar Rubenov; Seller: Brenda L and Joe Wilton Jones; $410,025.

212 Coffenbury Court, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Anna W and Michael J Boeh; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $459,790.

2033 Canyon Echo Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Theresa B Burchfield; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $471,080.

4084 General Martin Lane, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Aubery Family Trust; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $710,000.

2044 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Cathleen and James M Roberts; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $442,712.

3409 Sweeney Hollow Road, Franklin, Riedling Acres; Buyer: Teresa and Norman Gielda; Seller: Karen Whitford; $1,610,000.

264 Noah Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Rachel R and Robert E Irby III; Seller: Kellis and Andrew Miller; $484,900.

1319 Eliot Road, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Joann Marie and Francis Stephen Babish; Seller: Judith H and Charles D Haynes; $635,000.

727 Wadestone Trail, Franklin, Creekstone Commons; Buyer: Whitney Nicole and Brady Tyler Harris; Seller: Lindsay and John Harris; $425,000.

5672 Pinewood Road, Franklin; Buyer: Jamie Parsons; Seller: Michael McConnell; $550,000.

307 Meadowglade Lane, Franklin, Moores Landing; Buyer: Lois Kay and Charles Dudley Farmer; Seller: Carol L and Dale L Strubbe; $412,500.

453 Mackenzie Way, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Dana D and Thomas Deane Duggan; Seller: Trisha M and Joel Barone; $465,000.

4234 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: John Weber; Seller: Michael McConnell; $575,000.

119 Ridgewood Road, Franklin, Green Valley; Buyer: Tracy L and Richard W Nunes; Seller: Friendship For Life Trust; $404,000.

5012 Laughing Brook Lane, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Barbara E and Henry Paul Bechard; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $495,590.

4097 Camberley Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $137,868.

3159 Langley Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Mary and Ian Henderson; Seller: Jennie M and Anthony Michael Rico; $339,900.

1251 Chickering Drive, Franklin, West Meade; Buyer: Kristen Gregory and Steven B Kenney; Seller: Andrea Sims Kearner and Ashlee Sims Debusk; $209,000.

1226 Porter Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jennie Denton; Seller: Holly and Paul Hensley; $519,500.

Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Justin Robertson; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $350,470.

Lots 1 and 2 on Henpeck Lane, Franklin, Oakleaf Estates; Buyer: Robin and Thomas Davis; Seller: Tony Mitchell Cox; $645,645.

5045 Rockport Avenue, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $104,467.

1015 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: M Katheryne and James W Baurely; Seller: Marissa Love and Christopher Joseph Williams; $550,000.

9003 Keats Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Michelle A and Robert W Bomholt; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $805,830.

216 Wrennewood Lane, Franklin, Reid Hill Commons; Buyer: Linda Blankenship; Seller: Lynn and Charles E Woodside; $325,000.

3135 Vera Valley Road, Franklin, Spencer Hall; Buyer: Vaishali Naik and Subhash G Desai; Seller: Teal and Ali Alsaleh; $339,000.

484 Ridgestone Drive, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Kiersten Woodby and John Lower; Seller: Kali Marie and Adam P McWilliams; $388,000.

602 Watermark Way, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Gail E Moore; Seller: Cynthia and Daniel Petersen; $385,000.

2092 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Marisa R and Matthew C Clifton; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $460,771.

344 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Rachelle M and Jacob W McCalmon; Seller: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; $632,481.

502 Sydenham Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Tabitha Carissa and John Allen Lehman; Seller: J & S Living Trust; $344,000.

541 Sydenham Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Alice and Kamel Tejeda; Seller: Mallard Homes LLC; $458,675.

1420 Amesbury Lane, Franklin, Preserve at Echo Estates; Buyer: Steve Tidwell and Clay Tidwell; Seller: PSP Echo Partners LLC; $277,000.

1414 Amesbury Lane, Franklin, Preserve at Echo Estates; Buyer: Steve Tidwell and Clay Tidwell; Seller: PSP Echo Partners LLC; $272,000.

9020 Wenlock Lane, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Shawn Damirian; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $373,605.

2220 Castlewood Drive, Franklin, Oakwood Estates; Buyer: Cayla C and Benjamin Barrette; Seller: Catherine Connolly and Michael Zubarik; $400,000.

449 Alfred Ladd Road East, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Kyle J and John P Dombach; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $548,760.

37067

1316 Decatur Circle, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Thomas V Cannon Jr; Seller: Kimberly and Bryan Haddock; $355,000.

Vacant lot on Lake Valley Drive, Franklin; Buyer: Tina C and Steven D Mann; Seller: IRA Innovations LLC; $50,000.

3326 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin, Lincoln Square Condos; Buyer: Kathie S Randal P Higgs; Seller: Paula D and Vincent Zuccaro; $259,000.

3112 Millbank Lane, Franklin, Spencer Hall; Buyer: Heather and Marc Raymond; Seller: Joseph Baldwin; $377,530.

835 Pintail Court, Franklin, Eagles Glen; Buyer: Molly Megan and Sam David Pinkley; Seller: Natalie and Wesley Lauterbach; $400,000.

426 Lena Lane, Franklin, Village of Clovercroft; Buyer: Kim and Corey Moore; Seller: Allison and Joshua A Bailey; $668,000.

702 Pebble Springs Drive, Franklin, Ashton Park; Buyer: Rhonda R and Steven E Cantrell; Seller: Susan Robin Pittel; $625,465.

308 Matherson Court, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Kimberly L and Matthew T McCall; Seller: Ronald A Newstrand; $536,250.

1201 Olympia Place, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Catherine B Hanna; Seller: Carolyn and Wesley Hostetler; $439,000.

5039 Saddleview Drive, Franklin, Cedarmont Farms; Buyer: Julie and James Edmonds; Seller: Candie D Hopkins and Randi N Luna; $535,000.

1605 Sumter Court, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Florence and Paul Zomerduk; Seller: Balasandeepa Gondesi and Sasikumarreddy Nagireddy; $404,000.

3043 Farmhouse Drive, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Katie and Luke Ashley; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $423,131.

4540 Stagecoach Circle, Franklin, Watkins Creek; Buyer: Amanda L Greene; Seller: Martha D and Richard A Carmona; $771,000.

325 Wandering Circle, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Maria Alverez and Jesus A Carmona; Seller: Taylor and Jacoby Morgan; $590,000.

1050 Nolencrest Drive, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Anna C and Cameron Eades; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $490,088.

37069

191 Boxwood Drive, Franklin, River Rest; Buyer: Thack I LLC; Seller: Lee Ann R Rehorn; $224,400.

111 General N B Forrest Drive, Franklin, Battlewood Estates; Buyer: Amanda L Garrett; Seller: Beth A Sturm; $455,000.

5002 Rizer Point Drive, Franklin, Rizer Point; Buyer: Catherine H and Sean R Stephens; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $449,157.

1600 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Stephanie P and Derek W Edwards; Seller: Frances Ratcliffe Smith; $2,548,141.

Vacant lot on Old Natchez Trace, Franklin; Buyer: Stephanie P and Derek W Edwards; Seller: Frances Smith 2012 Trust; $326,859.

Vacant lot on Lake Valley Drive, Franklin; Buyer: Full Moon Rev Trust; Seller: IRA Innovations LLC; $20,000.

406 Stable Drive, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Margaret R and Christopher William Roth; Seller: Amy and Keller McBride; $540,000.

205 Foxwood Lane, Franklin, Sun Valley Estates; Buyer: Sarah and Jeremy Reeves; Seller: Nancy J Muir; $385,000.

402 Lake Valley Drive, Franklin; Buyer: Mohssen Sharifi; Seller: IRA Innovations LLC; $140,000.

1413 Willowbrooke Circle, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Lynn J and Glen A Civitts; Seller: Cynthia L Jones and Nelson D Lare; $1,490,000.

1203 Moher Boulevard, Franklin, Gateway Village; Buyer: Jennifer and Russell Sandlin; Seller: Karen Woodliff; $396,000.

2013 Lynnwood Drive, Franklin, Lynnwood Downs; Buyer: Gayle and Jon Sisler; Seller: Robin R and Ronald R Loeppke; $582,500.

37135

9236 Holstein Drive, Nolensville, Farms at Clovercroft; Buyer: Katrina M and Charles Henry Howchin-Tucker; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $715,584.

2156 Sugar Mill Drive, Nolensville, Sherwood Green Estates; Buyer: Julie R and Christopher Dey; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $509,800.

Nolensville Road, Nolensville; Buyer: David W Harr and Jonathan D Lucas; Seller: Jean C and Willis G Wells; $435,600.

2208 Steel Court, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Kristina and Eric J Stansell; Seller: Nancy Alina and Scott Thomas Szczekocki; $615,000.

5132 Falling Water Road, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Karen C and Leonard J Wiseman Jr; Seller: DAC Homebuilders LLC; $582,923.

2091 Kidd Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Sarah M and Christopher A Campbell; Seller: The Estate of Frances T Lee; $295,000.

Lots 77 and 78 on Waldridge Court, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc; $242,400.

1061 Crossfield Drive, Nolensville, Whittmore; Buyer: Andrew T Perry and Jerry R Miele; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $412,066.

1147 Eckerton Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Kimberly D Sanders; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $580,960.

2090 Eucalyptus Way, Nolensville, Catalina; Buyer: Morgan B and Tyler A Smith; Seller: Kelli J and Jason R Ricketts; $577,000.

2113 Sugar Mill Drive, Nolensville, Sherwood Green Estates; Buyer: Lori O and Carl J York; Seller: Ping and Dennis D O’Dwyer; $542,000.

1917 Ashburn Court, Nolensville, Winterset Woods; Buyer: Matiah Martin and Haojie Wang; Seller: Mary K Leaver Culberson and Brent R Culberson; $424,900.

732 Alameda Avenue, Nolensville, Catalina; Buyer: Ruth Ann and Michael K Clark; Seller: Dr Horton Inc; $609,394.

6132 Christmas Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Shari L and Charles E Beauregard; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $422,768.

1820 Burke Hollow Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Candice Nichole Rutledge and Ronnie Matthew Adams; Seller: Nelda Carlene Burke and Robert C Vest; $400,000.

9138 Holstein Drive, Nolensville, Farms at Clovercroft; Buyer: Allyson and Darren G Fitzsimons; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $798,270.

3221 Burris Drive, Nolensville, Sherwood Green Estates; Buyer: Ken C Duong; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $573,450.

2693 Hargate Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Julian N Bankston; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $556,161.

37174

4871 Paddy Trace, Spring Hill, Woodside; Buyer: Erin and Ryan Curry; Seller: Kristie Lau and Tony Choi Tung Wei; $265,900.

2004 Morrison Avenue, Spring Hill, Highlands at Campbell Station; Buyer: Eileen Factor; Seller: Debra A Barnes; $230,000.

436 Heroit Drive, Spring Hill, Hamptons at Campbell Station; Buyer: Dan Parrish; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $287,990.

4932 Main Street, Spring Hill, Campbell Station Commons; Buyer: City of Spring Hill TN; Seller: CI TN Main Street Owner LLC; $65,000.

6031 Sanmar Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Melinda J and Christopher S Proia; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $308,704.

1061 Brixworth Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Patterson Co LLC; Seller: Avenue Homes LLC; $87,000.

5018 Speight Street, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Emily E and William C Kester; Seller: Sara Eatherly and Stephen Oeser; $303,000.

2308 Skilman Way, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: Elizabeth A and Barry W Eads; Seller: Mittie S Wilson; $255,000.

Easement at 3065 Sakari Circle, Spring Hill, Dakota Pointe; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Tiffany and Benjamin Farmer; $8,800.

2982 Stewart Campbell Point, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Rebekah and Brandon Arora; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $499,900.

1029 Lexington Farms Drive, Spring Hill, Lexington Farms; Buyer: Kellina Shea Williams and Daniel Bruchman; Seller: Kendra Lynn and Brian Daniel Brooks; $279,900.

2095 Hemlock Drive, Spring Hill, Woodside; Buyer: Amil Toscanelli Living Trust; Seller: Corey Porta; $203,000.

1260 Baker Creek Drive, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: John R Brewer; Seller: Felicia and Demille Brown; $291,972.

203 Shirebrook Circle, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Christy K Knight; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $224,200.

202 Bates Court, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: April Gandy; $25,598.

2086 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Copperstone Development Partners; $57,113.

3001 Pipkin Hills Drive, Spring Hill, Pipkin Hills; Buyer: Rebecca and Keith A Blanchard; Seller: Kelly A and Larry D Halbert; $260,000.

4008 Kelsey Way, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: Jordan K and Ricky T Bater; Seller: Susan and Orlando Cespedes; $215,000.

3041 Sakari Circle, Spring Hill, Dakota Pointe; Buyer: Kendra Lynn and Brian Daniel Brooks; Seller: Deborah and Michael Foster; $368,000.

Right of Way on Spring Hill-Duplex Road, Spring Hill; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Christina Rose and Adam B Morgan; $2,550.

1223 Baker Creek Drive, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: Kimberly R Harper; Seller: Whitney Rae Bradley and Garrett Sloan Smith; $228,500.

4160 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Adalin L Thiel; Seller: Ashley S and William T Golson III; $400,000.

3300 Appian Court, Spring Hill, Benevento; Buyer: Van Dat My Hin and Dinh Ton Truong; Seller: Nicole D and Alexander Pesant; $395,000.

1922 Lowrey Place, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: Mary Maxey; Seller: Patricia A Credland; $235,000.

2900 Torrence Trail, Spring Hill, Cochran Trace; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Jammie A and James L Magee; $6,750.

2801 Cochran Trace Drive, Spring Hill, Cochran Trace; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Mary Theresa Heyes; $24,500.

Spring Hill-Duplex Road, Spring Hill; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Wellsprings Christian Church; $64,113.

2936 Spring Hill-Duplex Road, Spring Hill, Dakota Pointe; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Wellsprings Christian Church; $21,710.

37179

2120 Loudenslager Drive, Thompson’s Station, Loopers Landing; Buyer: AH4R-TN 3 LLC; Seller: Katherine A and Michael D Nash; $250,000.

3081 Americus Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Shirley and Luke A Binner; Seller: Rachel and Gabriel Howard; $500,000.

2653 Paddock Park Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Lauren and Joseph M Peek; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $413,790.

2674 New Port Royal Road, Thompson’s Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Bethany and Jack Kitch; Seller: Julia M Richardson; $246,500.

4794 Harpeth-Peytonsville Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Catherine Allen and Michael Dennis Cornett; Seller: Kimberly A Shumate and Sonny J Clark; $300,000.

3629 Robbins Nest Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Reagen Nolan and Danny Lee Robinson; Seller: Franks McClain Holloway; $799,000.

5466 Carters Creek Pike, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Jennifer and Michael Edwards Hayes; Seller: Mitzi G and Jeffrey S Whittin; $419,000.

5520 Broken Ridge Hollow Lane, Thompson’s Station, Broken Ridge Hollow; Buyer: Alice June Sasnett and Rafael A Valle; Seller: Kim P and John D Scott; $310,000.

1836 Barker Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Ruth Ann and Gary Lee Shearer Jr; Seller: Loretta and Jeffrey Van Driel; $430,000.

1341 Saybrook Crossing, Thompson’s Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Jennifer M and Kenneth E Hanley; Seller: Randy A and Janet L Faggard; $299,000.

4660 Reed Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Paul S McGinnis; Seller: Jo-Ellyn P and Elmo J Robinson III; $270,000.

4014 Compass Pointe Court, Thompson’s Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Henry Family Rev Living Trust; Seller: Pulte Homes Tennessee LP; $412,940.

2862 Iroquois Drive, Thompson’s Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Angela M Milligan; Seller: Cynthia and Edward Griffith and Griffith Rev Living Trust; $236,900.