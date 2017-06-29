JUST SOLD: Property transfers as of May 15, 2017

PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF 15 MAY 2017

37027

754 Kirby Place, Brentwood, Princeton Hills; Buyer: Tuya Pal and Shalin Naren Shah; Seller: Dena L and Jon M Billington; $1,465,000.

Murray Lane, Brentwood, Avery; Buyer: G P Luxury LLC; Seller: Murray Lane Development LLC; $460,000.

912 Laurens Way, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Marcis A Ryder; Seller: Karen S and Michael L Hughes; $725,000.

701 Sinclair Circle, Brentwood, Princeton Hills; Buyer: Jing Wu; Seller: Linzi McConnell; $1,610,000.

763 McClendon Court, Brentwood, In-a- Vale Estates; Buyer: Angela and Timothy Nelms; Seller: Kay L and Bradley C Fry; $500,000.

9534 Whitby Crest Court, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Sonya Sreyas and Sreyas Surati; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $763,500.

1611 Reed Drive, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Lisa K and Thomas Wilson Jr; Seller: Marie P and Robert O Bolam; $184,000.

47 Governors Way, Brentwood, The Governors Club; Buyer: East Property Management LLC; Seller: East Asset Management LLC; $2,283,400.

9007 Forest Lawn Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood Park; Buyer: Patricia and Patrick Lohmeyer; Seller: Jody D and W Scott Fetcher; $370,540.

9318 Atherton Drive, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Lauren M and Jeffrey T Cochran; Seller: Jessica and Scott Caden; $623,000.

420 Childe Harolds Lane, Brentwood, Fountainbrooke; Buyer: Nancy and Richard Ross; Seller: Andrea Leigh-Ross and Justin Allender; $568,225.

9552 Sanctuary Place, Brentwood, Hampton Reserve; Buyer: Katy J and Damien D Harmon; Seller: Christine Marie and Curtis Andrew Holtz; $1,444,808.

37046

8816 Horton Highway, College Grove, College Grove; Buyer: Calvin D Haggard; Seller: Tony F Walker Jr; $196,000.

6934 Wellsford Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Jennifer M and Sean W Pontow; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $417,241.

8916 Calendula Lane, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Melissa and Hunter Todd; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders; $790,676.

5107 Murfreesboro Road, College Grove, Tractor Supply; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Triune Partners LLC; $21,950.

8613 Belladonna Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Janis K and Howard B Lisle II; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $210,000.

8587 Heirloom Boulevard (including lots 7020 and 7021), College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Jennifer Kathryn Lussing Rev Trust; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $337,250.

6913 Owendale Lane, College Grove, Owendale; Buyer: Valerie and David Mauro; Seller: Gayle H Blanks; $170,000.

37062

7100 Treywick Court, Fairview, McCormick Grove; Buyer: Rose M and Keith A Smith; Seller: Lynn and Gary McDonald; $463,000.

7284 Old Franklin Road, Fairview, Castleberry Farm; Buyer: Emily M Jones and Kenneth S Choate; Seller: Troy A Pennington; $367,500.

7102 Colquitt Way, Fairview, Western Woods Village; Buyer: Ruby D Starkey; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $229,683.

7208 Birch Bark Drive, Fairview, Chester Estates; Buyer: Colleen K Reynolds; Seller: John C Mahoney; $190,000.

7401 Holly Leaf Valley, Fairview, Deer Valley; Buyer: Gary Travis Grant; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $264,900.

7208 Deer Valley Drive, Fairview, Deer Valley; Buyer: Margaret A and Mark D Hodge; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $277,900.

7314 Allans Ridge Lane, Fairview, Kyles Creek; Buyer: Man Ren Chen and Hui Zhou; Seller: Audie Joe Johnson D/B/A Cardinal Investment Group; $415,000.

37064

220 Lewisburg Avenue, Franklin; Buyer: Karen S and Michael L Hughes; Seller: Ruthann H and Eric C Ross; $1,194,000.

423 Knob Court, Franklin, Keegans Glen; Buyer: Alicia and Gizzy O’Toole; Seller: Abigail R Mathias and Blake O McLean; $299,900.

9026 Wenlock Lane, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Christine C Heins; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders; $384,735.

267 Stonehaven Circle, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Margaret and David Diaz; Seller: Christine C and Christopher R Andrews; $395,000.

104 Hardison Avenue, Franklin, Rolling Meadows; Buyer: Denise G Moody; Seller: C & C Residential Prop Inc; $180,000.

751 Willowsprings Boulevard, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Cindy A Church; Seller: Sandra Abner Minor Family Trust; $495,000.

1604 Indian Creek Circle, Franklin, Indian Meadows; Buyer: Elizabeth Courtney and Michael Gregory Baumer; Seller: Cheri J Hicks and Thomas R Haselden; $385,000.

1114 Harpeth Industrial Court, Franklin; Buyer: Franklin 240 LLC; Seller: MJJ Partnership LP; $950,000.

1324 Ascot Lane, Franklin, Redwing Meadows; Buyer: Lindsay B Holland; Seller: Nelva O and Kenneth Doyle Whited; $400,000.

205 Monks Way, Franklin, Millgate; Buyer: Barbara Ann Kell; Seller: The Estate of Geneda E Stamps; $349,000.

634 Independence Drive East, Franklin, Liberty Hills; Buyer: Gayle C Kindig and Gregg S Murphy; Seller: Jakelyn and David H Fitchorn; $315,000.

450 Wild Elm Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Celi and Seth Mosley; Seller: Carbine & Assoc. LLC; $1,470,667.

503 Cairnview Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Julie Renee and Andrew Douglas Lynch; Seller: Rebecca A and David R Carley; $448,000.

2068 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Shelby Alexandra Halbert and Steven Porter Jr; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $456,565.

3723 New Highway 96 West, Franklin; Buyer: AES Properties LLC; Seller: Ana M and Rogelio Anaya; $530,000.

1407 Clairmonte Circle, Franklin, Clairmonte; Buyer: Maureen and Todd Robert; Seller: Wallace Quillen; $350,000.

6151 Rural Plains Circle #206, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Therese Griggs; Seller: Parks Rev Living Trust; $294,000.

5821 Parker Branch Tr, Franklin, Traceland Estates; Buyer: Cathy and Steve Craver; Seller: Virginia and John Brewer; $355,000.

806 Founders Pointe Boulevard, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Amy and Matthew J Claerbout; Seller: Jennifer R and Charles S McReynolds; $420,000.

3016 Narrow Ford Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Tara and Joe Rice; Seller: Stephanie T and Travis H Parker; $440,000.

304 Oberlin Court, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Traci and James Gawarecki; Seller: Jeanne R and Edward Farrenkothen; $500,000.

225 Cavanaugh Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Zurish Homes Inc D/B/A Zurich Nashville; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $171,496.

1105 Settlers Court, Franklin, Settlers Point; Buyer: Rebecca Rosengarten; Seller: Betty Jane Pence; $340,000.

37067

1316 Liberty Pike, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Karen Russell; Seller: April D and Keith A Avery; $345,000.

1119 Kirkwood Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Lauryn Salassi and Todd Charles Gilliam; Seller: Jennifer F and Stephen W Morrell; $630,000.

100 Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin, Aspen Grove; Buyer: Marie B and Edwin G Kirkland; Seller: Alex M Chun; $2,250,000.

1410 Burnside Drive, Franklin, Ashton Park; Buyer: Leslie Edwards Norman; Seller: Renee and David K Walker; $435,000.

224 Chatfield Way, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Linda Bradford Rev Trust; Seller: Charon C and Sean C Gibbons; $800,000.

1238 Broadgate Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Ani and Patrick Ryan Osborne; Seller: Farrah M Utroska; $459,900.

1075 Cedarview Lane, Franklin, Cedarmont Farms; Buyer: Jacquelyn A and James A Ziemba; Seller: Jill E Lauber; $569,000.

3009 Oxford Glen Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Meghan and Scott A Littlejohn; Seller: Carol J and William Bedi Jr; $510,000.

3048 Coral Bell Lane, Franklin, Garden Club; Buyer: David M Conley; Seller: Saundra K and Michael D Thornton; $655,000.

3201 Aspen Grove Drive #J1, Franklin, Parkside at Aspen Grove; Buyer: Elizabeth Smith; Seller: Andrea Lopez; $276,500.

761 Glen Oaks Drive, Franklin, Cheswicke Farm; Buyer: Joanne L and Steven M Murbach; Seller: Luann M and William E Overby; $458,000.

3201 Aspen Grove Drive #M2, Franklin, Aspen Grove; Buyer: Gail Stroud; Seller: Ginger T Busby; $267,000.

37069

608 Cotswold Park Court, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Amy Lynn and Tyler Muesch; Seller: Ida Cline and James Dale Lancaster; $569,500.

2277 North Berrys Chapel Road, Franklin, Stewart Hills; Buyer: Rebecca and Richard Cowart; Seller: Stephanie and Ian Coburn; $250,000.

37135

216 Dobson Branch Court, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Donna Leeann and Keith T Gregory; Seller: Lindsey G Hinds-Brown and Bradley G Brown; $315,000.

2617 Nolita Lane, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Colleen Alyce and Michael David Kerr; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $362,611.

792 French River Road, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Jennifer C and David Davenport; Seller: Fran Latham and Joseph Michael Gatch; $422,000.

821 Cranberry Lane, Nolensville, Ballenger Farms; Buyer: Jaelle Michelle and Robert Scott Johnson; Seller: Pamela and A Kinney Cook; $399,993.

2133 Sugar Mill Drive, Nolensville, Sherwood Green Estates; Buyer: Maria Goncalves; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $503,475.

37174

2037 Fiona Way, Spring Hill, Chapmans Crossing; Buyer: Valerie J and Robert E Wilson; Seller: Bonnie Lynn and Corey Matthew Anderson; $320,000.

1459 Bern Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Joylene and Charles W Starling; Seller: Julie Taylor and Terry Joe Hopkins; $272,000.

1013 Nealcrest Circle, Spring Hill, Buckner Crossing; Buyer: Joyce V and David B Slaughter; Seller: Lea Allison and Tycho J Rovers; $375,000.

2243 Jo Ann Drive, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: Wayne O Weaver; Seller: Olimpia P and Daniel M Motta; $230,000.

Lots 227, 229, 231, 233, 235, 228, 230, 232, 234, and 236 on Koman Lane, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Smart Living LLC; $870,000.

1006 Rudder Drive, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Laurin Makohon and John Robert Greco; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $341,328.

8038 Fenwick Lane, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Marilyn P and Frederic E Staats III; Seller: Patricia P and Radames Aponte; $380,000.

1805 Devon Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Schoolhouse Suites LLC; Seller: Amisadhay and Luis G Molina; $280,000.

3009 Carpenter Pass, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Elizabeth S Scott E Craig; Seller: David M Newburn; $282,000.

2975 Stewart Campbell PT, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Dragan Stancevic; Seller: Enterprises LLC; $590,000.

4037 Haversack Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Ann T and Wallace A Quillen; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $431,102.

704 Rain Meadow Court (includes multi lots), Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Patterson Co LLC; Seller: Avenue Homes LLC; $174,000.

37179

3080 Americus Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Lucy and Timothy Hassett; Seller: Chantal and Reginald Keith Kinsman; $479,900.

2621 Churchill Drive, Thompson’s Station, Churchill Farms; Buyer: Claudia I V Lazcano and Yonatan Enriquez; Seller: James B Bennett; $231,000.

4235 Little Pond Lane, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Richard R Carlson; Seller: Deborah Bennett; $65,000.

2694 Pantall Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: GTLC LLC; Seller: Alex Hall; $190,000.

4036 Randall Lane, Thompson’s Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Abigail and Chase Q McDonald; Seller: Gloria Garcia Gomez; $225,000.

3541 Robbins Nest Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Shana L and Robert M Nichols; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $540,643.

1606 Bryson Cove, Thompson’s Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Meredith J and Ryan A Sachs; Seller: Meaghan H and William R Ashe; $232,000.

3025 Newport Valley Circle, Thompson’s Station, Newport Valley; Buyer: Laura Windsor Joyce; Seller: Christina and Jamie A Woods; $165,000.