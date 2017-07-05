JUST SOLD: Property transfers as of May 22, 2017

PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF 22 MAY 2017

37027

1400 Bowman Lane, Brentwood, Brentwood South; Buyer: Kenneth A Polivka; Seller: Jessie and Luther J Henderson; $360,500.

1201 Navaho Drive, Brentwood, Liberty Downs; Buyer: Margaret Burnett and Robert W Ikard Jr; Seller: Patterson Joint Rev Trust; $685,000.

131 Rue de Grande, Brentwood, Crockett Springs; Buyer: Jana and Kevin Bruce Collins; Seller: Twila H and Thomas F Lance Jr; $570,000.

1588 Red Oak Drive, Brentwood, Courtside at Southern Woods; Buyer: Julia and Paul A Phelps Sr; Seller: Faith and John Jameson; $485,000.

1119 Haverhill Drive, Brentwood, Concord Hunt; Buyer: Jennifer Seibels and Garrett Meacham Davidson; Seller: Gina and David White; $759,500.

327 Fountainbrooke Drive, Brentwood, Fountainbrooke; Buyer: Meagan Carr and Jonathan L Martin; Seller: Alka and Anish Baijal; $590,000.

9650 Brunswick Drive, Brentwood, The Estates of Bonbrook; Buyer: Viviana and Scott Harshman; Seller: Phyllis A Martin; $719,000.

9748 Concord Pass, Brentwood; Buyer: Jennifer and Clifton Odgen; Seller: Ashley Frye and Kelly W Woods; $820,000.

409 Dahlia Drive, Brentwood, Murray Estates; Buyer: Rachel E and Matthew Kitchen; Seller: Julie S and McMitchen D Kirby Jr; $555,000.

9703 Amethyst Lane, Brentwood, Woodlands at Copperstone; Buyer: Robert J McCormick; Seller: Terri and Thomas McCarter; $672,000.

317 Granny White Pike, Brentwood, River Oaks; Buyer: Jennifer F and Stephen Wade Morrell; Seller: Thomas J Atkins; $1,750,000.

618 Sunnybrook Drive, Brentwood, Shadow Creek; Buyer: Brittany and Dexter McCluster; Seller: Jane A and Emmett M Duncan III; $565,000.

9437 Coxboro Drive, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Jessica Jo Rich and Sean Paul Sutherland; Seller: Jane S and Christopher D Klassen; $540,000.

507 Breithorn Cove, Brentwood, Breithorn; Buyer: Emily Schwedler and Randy Tashjian; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $962,560.

9793 Glenmore Lane, Brentwood, Owl Creek; Buyer: Melanie Gast; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $474,990.

1538 Shining Ore Drive, Brentwood, Copperstone; Buyer: Sydney and Robert Brent Bubis; Seller: Leigh M and Dustin R Wicks; $662,500.

1760 Forsyth Park Drive, Brentwood, Montclair; Buyer: Heather and Anthony Brown; Seller: Mary Ann and Thomas C Keenan; $760,000.

1013 Manley Lane East, Brentwood, Hillview Estates; Buyer: Dennis Batey; Seller: The Estate of Oscar Alan Sipes; $300,000.

508 Childe Harolds Lane, Brentwood, Fountainbrooke; Buyer: Brie Ann and Matthew John Heen; Seller: Patti Ford; $545,000.

90 Governors Way, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Gwen and John Culbreth; Seller: Rouhaniford Living Trust; $900,000.

3 Torrey Pines Way, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Margaret M and Michael G Music; Seller: Joleen L and Jonathan L Costa; $1,090,000.

803 Albemarle Court, Brentwood, Concord Crossing; Buyer: Angela H and Raymond Neil Bateman; Seller: Margaret and Michael Music; $575,000.

1745 Ravello Way, Brentwood, Tuscany Hills; Buyer: Aaron Porter; Seller: Valerie Mennen; $950,000.

9517 Elmbrooke Boulevard, Brentwood, Elmbrooke; Buyer: Debra S and Robert J Fair III; Seller: Margaret Stephen Living Trust; $999,900.

9702 Turquoise Lane, Brentwood, Woodlands at Copperstone; Buyer: Marilee A and Douglas W Bevans; Seller: Sara A and John R Wallace; $645,000.

1843 Wadebridge Way, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Paula Denny; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $974,515.

6964 Arno-Allisona Way, Brentwood; Buyer: David Russell Montgomery; Seller: Wendy W and Robert C Hunnicutt; $1,610,000.

216 Williamsburg Circle, Brentwood, Williamsburg Estates; Buyer: Nancy and Tommy Allen; Seller: Melinda A and Daniel L Simpson; $623,000.

37046

6511 Bridle Way Drive, College Grove, Bridle Way Farms; Buyer: Carly A and James L Noe III; Seller: Mark E Schols; $1,450,000.

6595 Owen Hill Road, College Grove; Buyer: Nancy and Robert E Motsenbocker; Seller: Joanne and Albert K Robinette; $126,000.

6550 Bethesday Heights Lane, College Grove; Buyer: Amber R and Alexander W Jones; Seller: Felicia and Danny M Higdon; $300,500.

8757 Horton Highway, College Grove; Buyer: Cynthia L New; Seller: Anita S and James S Byram; $250,000.

6909 Wellsford Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $104,525.

7329 Harlow Drive, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: Aspen Construction LLC; Seller: Hideaway Investments LLC; $284,905.

7321 Harlow Drive, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: Aspen Construction LLC; Seller: Hideaway Investments LLC; $284,905.

8444 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Kristine and Thomas Alan Vaught; Seller: Trace Construction Inc; $1,099,900.

37062

7120 Chessington Drive, Fairview, Castleberry Farm; Buyer: Kristen Sheree and William Albert Allen IV; Seller: Paula and Thomas Dean Long; $368,000.

7215 Deervalley Drive, Fairview, Deervalley; Buyer: Bobbi Jean and Michael Patrick Riley; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $252,443.

7302 Brooklet Cove, Fairview, Deervalley Downs; Buyer: Tressa Anne McKeon; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $265,900.

7304 Brooklet Cove, Fairview, Deervalley Downs; Buyer: Julie L and Harry Madison; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $276,900.

Lots 17,21, 26, 27, 29, and 30 on Holly Leaf Way, Fairview, Deer Valley Downs; Buyer: Ole South Property Inc; Seller: Global Trust Investment Co LLC; $261,000.

7332 Planters Road, Fairview, Meadows at Fairview; Buyer: Cheryl G Campero; Seller: Laura Morrissey; $141,900.

7315 Chester Road, Fairview; Buyer: Laurie A Westhoven; Seller: Ginger C and James M Armstrong; $200,000.

219 Highway 96 North, Fairview; Buyer: Beatriz A and Lucas F Ashley; Seller: David P Primm and Jeremiah J Lambert; $249,900.

7300 Brooklet Cove, Fairview, Deervalley; Buyer: Carly Lane Caudy; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $272,900.

7404 Rice Court, Fairview, Meadows at Fairview; Buyer: Heather Farmer and Byron R Ross Jr; Seller: Robbye Carolyn and Donald Lampley; $140,900.

Parcels 02803 and 02805 on Cox Pike, Fairview; Buyer: A-1 Home Builders Inc; Seller: Benny L Sullivan; $135,000.

7302 Brush Creek Road, Fairview; Buyer: Brittany M and John E Sullivan; Seller: Natasha Lee Smith; $58,000.

37064

6151 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: David C McDaniel; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $251,790.

101 Monticello Road, Franklin, Monticello; Buyer: Charles Shonholtz; Seller: Allison A and Frankl L Revetta; $389,000.

344 Astor Way, Franklin, Rogersshire; Buyer: Tonia and Scott Brownell; Seller: Karey M and Peter Coleman; $329,900.

511 Castlebury Court, Franklin, Buckingham Park; Buyer: Rachel and Brian Follis; Seller: Martha T and Michael D Strickland; $389,000.

9014 Wenlock Lane, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Nicole Taylor and Burney Joseph Lamar; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $371,005.

106 Tiffany Court, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Felice Michael and Robert Don Augsburg; Seller: Nicole C and John M Harrell; $436,000.

105 Beechlawn Drive, Franklin, Ellington Park; Buyer: Barbara J Kinney and David Crawley; Seller: Amber J and Brian D Bartley; $490,000.

5796 Natchez Trace Road, Franklin; Buyer: Colleen and David Kosiek; Seller: Susan and Allan S Williams; $78,500.

115 Clapham Street, Franklin, Reid Hill Commons; Buyer: Dorothy A and James O Ratcliffe; Seller: H Lee Alexandrow-Bush; $356,000.

1104 Hunters Chase Drive, Franklin, Hunters Chase; Buyer: John M Milazo; Seller: Vickie H and Douglas F Crosier; $335,000.

1908 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $176,960.

100 Pebblecreek Road, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Myrna and Joaquin Flores; Seller: Shannon D Nussey; $282,500.

4510 Hyannis Court, Franklin, Delta Springs; Buyer: Natalia and David Lumpkin; Seller: Teri S Devries; $800,000.

190 Edmond Court, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Katie L and Randall G Keele; Seller: Theresa R McGinness; $409,000.

200 Greer Court, Franklin, Spring View Estates; Buyer: Timothy Halperin; Seller: Elizabeth Walker and William Ward Hart; $455,000.

508 Hollyhock Way, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Lori L Bramlett; Seller: Jennifer E and Joel M Musee; $383,200.

7542 Union Valley Way, Franklin; Buyer: Caleb A Duke; Seller: Brian M Russell; $177,000.

223 Maple Drive, Franklin, Hill Estates; Buyer: Katherine and David Green; Seller: Avery Louis Williams; $230,000.

3125 Bush Drive, Franklin, Spencer Hall; Buyer: Jennifyr C and Ramiro R Duran; Seller: Elizabeth F and Christopher D Knotts; $393,000.

2037 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Susan and Terrance Bridges; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $405,945.

2131 Melody Drive, Franklin, Falcon Creek; Buyer: Alan Stewart; Seller: Angela and Greg Peters; $369,425.

4044 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $89,513.

719 Braemere Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Angela and Christopher W Sanders; Seller: Amanda L Greene; $430,000.

115 Morning Mist Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Julie Laughlin and John C Bomar; Seller: Nationstar Reo Sub 1B LLC; $575,000.

2159 Hartland Road, Franklin, Harts Landmark; Buyer: Diane and Tom Shapiro; Seller: Barlow Builders LLC; $881,000.

285 Stonehaven Circle, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Melissa Jo and Alan Lee McDonald; Seller: Alysha and Christopher J Marx; $439,900.

1016 State Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Rhonda J and John C Wiedman; Seller: Joann Marie and Francis Stephen Babish; $495,000.

459 Finnhorse Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Courtney Marie and Set Andrew King; Seller: Christopher Andrew Wood; $435,000.

1048 Clifton Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Nicholas Ferguson; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $623,998.

280 Wisteria Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Amanda M and Cameron T DeClerk; Seller: Susan B and David B Rogers; $392,000.

725 Braemer, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Stephanie Louise and David Dean Mechem; Seller: William Troy Wurth; $470,901.

1233 Kelly Court, Franklin, Clairmonte; Buyer: Katheryn D and James O Anderson; Seller: Sarah Jo and Samuel T Brinson; $290,000.

1180 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Elizabeth F and Christopher D Knotts; Seller: Tesha and Michael Ford; $611,000.

415 Strathmore Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Angela and Greg Peters; Seller: Angela Renee and Ty Erick Hultman; $515,000.

2049 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Natalie Michelle and Greg Phillip Jacobs; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $437,346.

214 Stillcreek Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Phillips Family Trust; Seller: Sara and Gregg Hooker; $465,000.

1264 Ascot Lane, Franklin, Redwing Meadows; Buyer: Nancy and Jonathan Truax; Seller: Dale C Dodson; $414,750.

225 Oak Drive, Franklin, Hill Estates; Buyer: Sarah Winslow; Seller: Brenda J and Donald E Bolin; $270,000.

742 Harrow Lane, Franklin, Chestnut Bend; Buyer: Julie Ton and Timothy Allen Henry; Seller: Amy and Mark Goodson; $625,000.

620 Streamside Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Jillian H and Daniel P Young; Seller: Kimberly and Brian Richardson; $415,000.

1028 Echelon Drive, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Renee Layher; Seller: Mallard Homes LLC; $481,683.

5133 Donovan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Nancy H and Thomas F Getten; Seller: Stonegate Homes LLC; $793,765.

Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Battleground Properties GP; Seller: Rural Plains Partnership; $750,000.

37067

200 Mealer Street, Franklin, Hurstbourne Park; Buyer: Amy G and Jonathan D Myers; Seller: Dierdre E and John F Curran; $750,000.

5060 Maysbrook Lane, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Crescent Helm LLC; $127,689.

4129 Mirrasou Court, Franklin, Chardonnay; Buyer: Alysha and Chris Marx; Seller: Jennifer L and William G Sterling; $849,900.

9228 Moon Glow Drive, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: Katie W and Justin M Estes; Seller: NVR Inc; $642,266.

3056 Farmhouse Drive, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Jennifer and Ryan Harkai; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $497,793.

1516 Bledsoe Lane, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Leann Renee and Anthony Gerald Didier; Seller: Barbara A and Roy A Suhadolnik; $595,000.

310 Lionsheart Way, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Zo P and Hames Harper; Seller: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; $1,949,900.

738 Huffine Manor Circle, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Julia E and Drew Fraser; Seller: Lauren and Mark Ellison; $252,000.

5060 Abington Ridge Lane, Franklin, Abington Ridge; Buyer: Stephanie and Peter J Hamell; Seller: Stephanie Haynesworth; $627,500.

1001 Eden Park Drive, Franklin, Ashton Park; Buyer: Brenda H and Elbert O Garner; Seller: Jane S Smith; $460,000.

601 Cloverbrook Lane, Franklin, Breckenridge; Buyer: Chantal Cynthia and Christopher Ryan Ortega; Seller: Ruth I and Gerald A Swedeen; $420,000.

37069

248 Gateway Court, Franklin, Commons at Gateway; Buyer: Shi Won Lee; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $352,815.

117 Delta Boulevard, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Mae Jean S Walls; Seller: Crystal C Sayes; $443,000.

1115 Blue Springs Road, Franklin, River Rest; Buyer: Leslie and Seam M Foote; Seller: Latefia and Lloyd S Gentry; $400,000.

205 Warwick Park Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Jennylynn and Andrew Lawrence Carey; Seller: Amy L and Tyler T Muesch; $500,000.

107 North Berwick Lane, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Amy and Tyron Draper; Seller: Brent Clements; $699,000.

85 Alton Park Lane, Franklin, Windsor Park; Buyer: G Kevin King; Seller: Betty R and George T Whitehorn; $280,000.

1026 Glastonbury Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Peggy and Randy Williams; Seller: Sarah and Fred T Bergman; $280,000.

509 Franklin Road, Franklin; Buyer: Letitia and Russell Baldwin; Seller: Ben D Osburn Jr Living Trust; $725,000.

146 North Berwick Lane, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Edward M Miller; Seller: Susan M Fitzpatrick and Peter Bracegirdle; $650,000.

1049 Buena Vista Drive, Franklin, Hillsboro Cove; Buyer: Thomas J Atkins; Seller: Jennifer F and Stephen Wade Morrell; $350,000.

1025 Vaughn Crest Drive, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Ranzan Family Trust; Seller: Diane and Tom Shapiro; $2,000,000.

1120 Hillview Drive, Franklin, Hillsboro Acres; Buyer: Carole L and Bobby T Logue; Seller: Brown Living Trust; $449,000.

1024 Vaughn Crest Drive, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Karen M and Devan D Ard Jr; Seller: Melissa McPherson-Monaco; $325,000.

1000 Cumberland Park Drive, Franklin, Gateway Village; Buyer: Julie S and McMitchen Dean Kirby Jr; Seller: Joseph C Hallett; $420,000.

1305 Natchez Trace Road, Franklin, Montpier Farms; Buyer: Kimberly J Mullin and Gregory L Boss; Seller: Peggy J Boss; $350,000.

37135

617 Mer Rouge Drive, Nolensville, McFarlin Woods; Buyer: Nelda C and Robert C Vest; Seller: Letetia K and Roy H Clark; $367,500.

1245 Fallsworth Drive, Nolensville, Whitney Park; Buyer: Ericka L Twyman and Datanya L McGee; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $508,878.

4619 Van Leer Court, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Mackelprang Family Trust; Seller: McCandless Family Rev Trust; $355,000.

1249 Fallsworth Drive, Nolensville, Whitney Park; Buyer: Jeanne and Randy Davis; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $527,330.

739 Eldon Lane, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Ruth and Ray Baumgartner; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $538,005.

2839 McCanless Road, Nolensville, Dalton & Battle; Buyer: Brandi Lambert and John B Puet; Seller: Amy L and Thomas D Cotton; $625,000.

2521 Nolita Lane, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Talat Chaudhry and Fahad Talat; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $374,825.

2613 Nolita Lane, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Audrey and Seth Williams; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $403,930.

6124 Christmas Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Kathryn Hahn and Kevin Connolly; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $389,900.

3225 Burris Drive, Nolensville, Sherwood Green Estates; Buyer: Regent Homes LLC; Seller: Regent Sherwood Green Dev LLC; $115,000.

1609 Dandelion Court, Nolensville, Ballenger Farms; Buyer: Leslie Morgan and Slade Forrest Exley Jr; Seller: Christine A and Barton J Magowan; $425,000.

217 Gilchrist South Circle, Nolensville, Gilchrist South; Buyer: Terrah and Brad Akard; Seller: Ridgemont Homes LLC; $835,888.

1752 Warren Hollow Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Jennifer L Devan and Eric G Hawk; Seller: Nancy Jo Steffler; $725,000.

201 Norfolk Lane, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; Seller: Pennymac Loan Services LLC; $208,530.

37174

204 Oldbury Lane, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Ginger and Robert Oliver; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $211,050.

1016 Lowrey Place, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: Lucia E Casique and Layne P Miller II; Seller: Kimberly J and Jeffrey C Stevenson; $285,000.

4106 Chancellor Drive, Spring Hill, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Courtney L and Derek M Bareman; Seller: Shelly A and Donald E Workman; $310,000.

1829 Sugar Ridge Road, Spring Hill; Buyer: Leigh Ann Reid and Jeffrey Todd Swords; Seller: Tara and Aaron Bakken; $220,000.

2010 Portman Drive, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Cheryl and Andrew Cox; Seller: Katherine and David Green; $244,000.

Consent Order of Condemnation at Spring Hill-Duplex Road, Spring Hill; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Chapmans Retreat LLC; $3,800.

Order of Condemnation at Chapmans Crossing, Spring Hill, Chapmans Crossing; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Chapmans Crossing Homeowners Association Inc; $5,670.

3025 Sommette Drive, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Ana and Dzeko Muratovic; Seller: Katherine and Kenneth Fudala; $355,000.

5903 Hunt Valley Drive, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Mindy D and Grant C Swertfeger; Seller: Meadowbrook Companies LLC; $559,900.

1230 Baker Creek Drive, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: Sara and Rudy Rodriques; Seller: Jennifer J and David J Baysinger; $262,000.

5901 Hunt Valley Drive, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Judith Ochoa and Javier Sanchez; Seller: Firm Foundation Custom Homes LLC; $526,750.

2064 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Copperstone Development Partners LLC; $57,113.

1952 Allerton Way, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: Melanie A and Brett R Nebel; Seller: NVR Inc; $340,545.

209 Shirebrook Circle, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Michael-Anthony Limchoc Esparza; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $221,900.

3049 Foust Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Shelby J and Jabus E Jones; Seller: Tracy and Guy Thomas Roberts; $299,900.

4033 Haversack Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Meredith L and Stephen H Garvin; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $451,400.

1078 Aenon Circle, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Trina J and Paul G Arrieta; Seller: Mindy-Jeanne D and Grant C Swertfeger; $369,900.

2968 Augusta Trace Drive, Spring Hill, Augusta Place; Buyer: Casey F Young; Seller: Sarah A and Charles J K Wortman; $183,800.

37179

Lots 213 and 218-226 Safe Haven Place, Thompson’s Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Brixworth Prop LLC; Seller: Smart Living LLC; $870,000.

1067 Brixworth Drive, Thompson’s Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Patricia A and Duane W Hawkings; Seller: Woodridge Homes LLC; $449,900.

4772 Bethesda Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Jessica Williams; Seller: Katie M and William Milton Giles Jr; $355,750.

2772 Cabin Run Bridge, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Melissa H and Aaron G Dawson; Seller: Diane M and Timothy H Akers; $673,000.

2865 Americus Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Brenda A and Michael L Waraniak; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $495,000.

4017 Compass Pointe Court, Thompson’s Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Kelli S and Philip N Downer; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $376,365.

3854 Somers Lane, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate; Buyer: Martha Thomas and Michael Dennis Strickland; Seller: Karen and Robert Munson; $420,000.