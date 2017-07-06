JUST SOLD: Property transfers as of May 29, 2017

PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF 29 MAY 2017

37027

703 Ben Nevis Court, Brentwood, Chevoit Hills; Buyer: Yeganeh G Tabatabai and Mohammad E Tabatabai; Seller: Claranell and Herbon E Fleming; $899,000.

4 Torrey Pines Way, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Shana and Michael Pearson; Seller: Connie S Latta; $739,900.

9323 Navaho Drive, Brentwood, Liberty Downs; Buyer: Yvonne and Robert Sharp; Seller: Jones Trust Agreement U/A/D; $625,000.

8 Cherub Court, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Pamela and Surajit Chaudhury; Seller: James W Bakke; $322,000.

1411 Glenview Drive, Brentwood, Berkshire Estates; Buyer: Sima Norouzi and Hamid Heidari; Seller: Dawn H and Bruce J Bolen; $520,000.

6336 Waterford Drive, Brentwood; Buyer: Shannon and Bryan Franklin Josey; Seller: J P Morgan Mortgage Trust; $2,100,000.

1012 Brentwood Lane, Brentwood, Brentwood Hills; Buyer: Rachel and Blake Zanoni; Seller: Wendy Lyon; $485,000.

117 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Laura B and Thomas A Homonnay; Seller: Kimberly A Irvin; $264,000.

5006 Longstreet Drive, Brentwood; Buyer: Lauren L and Jordan D Jones; Seller: Airwood Properties LLC; $489,000.

9205 Weston Drive, Brentwood, Lansdowne; Buyer: Brian Reichenbach; Seller: Kimberly H Brannon Rev Living Trust; $2,035,000.

1852 Burland Crescent, Brentwood, Cromwell; Buyer: Mila S and Ross W Comeaux; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $747,397.

Lots 213 and 214 on Clovercroft Road, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Turnberry Homes LLC; Seller: Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc; $400,000.

1230 Knox Valley Drive, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Kali M and Frank A Cain III; Seller: Hix Investments LLC; $607,500.

1225 Parker Place, Brentwood, Concord Green; Buyer: Sarah and Richard Knapek; Seller: Rachel A and Blake R Zanoni; $495,900.

561 Midway Circle, Brentwood, Brentwood Country Club; Buyer: Fred Hall; Seller: Sandy B McDougal; $815,000.

7037 Tartan Crest Court, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Yuquian and Xingiang Yan; Seller: Hongmei Wu and Zhaobao Yin; $305,000.

1704 Stillwater Circle, Brentwood, Raintree Forest South; Buyer: Janice Brackin Tucker; Seller: Burnett Family Joint Rev Trust; $639,900.

1857 Barnstaple Lane, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Kimberly L and Michael D Pedrotti; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $896,564.

9457 Chenoweth Place, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Julie Beloate and John R Maloney; Seller: Amy W and Joshua D Wilson; $620,000.

337 Shadow Creek Drive, Brentwood, Shadow Creek; Buyer: Amelie and Olivier Alizon; Seller: Roxana and Per Ola Svensson; $549,900.

9647 Brass Valley Drive, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Jody O'Brien and Joseph Lutche; Seller: Kathy and David Steward; $579,000.

6420 Murray Lane, Brentwood, Avery; Buyer: Karen and David Walton; Seller: G P Luxury LLC; $481,250.

6420 Murray Lane, Brentwood, Avery; Buyer: Heather K and Michael Corey Ridgway; Seller: Murray Lane Development LLC; $462,940.

6420 Murray Lane, Brentwood, Avery; Buyer: Elizabeth and Christopher Wilson; Seller: Murray Lane Development LLC; $481,250.

9536 Whitby Crest Court, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Taylor Leigh Morgan and Sten Jacoby; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $900,228.

6409 Waterford Drive, Brentwood, Waterford; Buyer: Kelly Raei Hemmert and James Hunter Corley; Seller: Madelyn R and Robert A Schmitt; $825,000.

1850 Wadebridge Way, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Yvette M and Grant E Fraser; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $962,759.

911 Laurens Way, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Stephanie Mathias and Jackson Seaman; Seller: Amy A Fox; $747,668.

9186 Fox Run Drive, Brentwood, Brentmeade Estates; Buyer: Amy W and Joshua D Wilson; Seller: Kelley B and Jeffrey M Waldman; $854,000.

37046

Vacant lot on Arno-College Grove Road, College Grove; Buyer: Jenifer and Ryan Herrington; Seller: Gladys Odell Sawyer Carothers; $25,000.

8428 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Trace Construction Inc; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $171,000.

8432 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Trace Construction Inc; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $166,250.

6833 Pleasant Gate Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $104,525.

8835 Drosera Circle, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Kelly Shea and Mark Allan Manning; Seller: Gary F Slayden; $1,337,000.

8424 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Zara and Michael L Kyckelhahn; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $153,000.

37062

7146 Triple Crown Lane, Fairview, Heartland Reserve; Buyer: Jill K and David L Dilday; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $392,285.

Executors Quitclaim with Consideration at 2572-74 Fairview Boulevard, Fairview; Buyer: Thelma L Jones; Seller: Esta S Hickman Executor; $78,150.

Caney Fork Road, Fairview; Buyer: Kari F Anderson Rev Trust U/A/D 03/21/2014; Seller: Sam Burgess; $118,000.

7205 Kerry Court, Fairview, Kyles Creek Estates; Buyer: Tiffany and Christopher Martin; Seller: Stern Construction LLC; $459,000.

7407 Blue Ridge Court, Fairview, Kingwood; Buyer: Edlin and Robert C Walters; Seller: Amanda and Josh Crouch; $245,000.

7207 Rye Court, Fairview, Meadows at Fairview; Buyer: Cali and Matthew Jordan McCollum; Seller: Marianna E Kennedy and James Lee Ray; $149,900.

7311 Hidden Lake Circle, Fairview, Hidden Lake; Buyer: Davida and Randall Jones; Seller: Brittani Dan Sloan; $239,000.

37064

3000 Ledgebrook Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Prakash Jeganathan Perumal; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $429,234.

1256 Porter Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Wilson D Overton; Seller: Stacie and Harry L Crisp III; $655,500.

5108 Donovan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jan D Gengler; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $453,130.

246 2nd Avenue South (contains parcels 04400 and 04500), Franklin; Buyer: Richland South LLC; Seller: The McCullar Family LP; $1,550,000.

232 Sontag Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Andrea Klahr and Michael Del Giorno; Seller: Amy B and Doyle McKinley; $550,000.

1540 Kinnard Drive, Franklin, Heath Place at Franklin; Buyer: Ian Holland; Seller: Susan Dill and Frederick M Dowling; $430,000.

5130 Dale Ewing Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Valerie A Baker; Seller: Andrea F and John D Curl; $1,650,000.

309 Walter Roberts Street, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Yvonnda and Phillip Agent; Seller: Claudia K and Gregory P Surratt; $689,500.

Vacant lot on Big East Fork Road, Franklin; Buyer: Genell Anderson Bartel; Seller: Toline Properties LP; $821,500.

3049 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Kimberly Harris; Seller: Ashley M and John D Norman; $437,500.

4036 Blossom Trail Lane, Franklin, Blossom Park; Buyer: Lauren and Jerry Mark Smith Jr; Seller: Insignia Homes LLC; $641,003.

2819 Cale Court, Franklin, McLemore Farms; Buyer: Tanner Vandell; Seller: Amy Scott and Morris Wayne Dawson; $660,900.

214 Fitzgerald Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Colette and John Didomenico; Seller: Cynthia B and Christopher Barker; $665,000.

5955-5957 Davis Hollow Road, Franklin; Buyer: Jana B and William B King; Seller: Debby and Rollie H Beard; $30,500.

336 River Bluff Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Julia Lee and Mingun Cho; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $490,000.

2nd Avenue North, Franklin; Buyer: Caren Joy and Andrew James Dickson; Seller: J L Clay Senior Citizen Center of Williamson County; $300,000.

477 Ridgestone Drive, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Lindsey E and Joshua L Lowery; Seller: David Stephens; $395,000.

616 Jasper Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Robin K and Leo Desmond; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $669,500.

5078 Donovan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Rebecca Barimo; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $451,340.

3015 Blossom Trail Lane, Franklin, Blossom Park; Buyer: Carmody Family Rev Living Trust; Seller: Insignia Homes LLC; $604,000.

207 Walter Roberts Street, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Susan E and Edward A DeGarmo; Seller: Stonegate Homes LLC; $825,438.

4030 General Martin Lane, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: William M Whitten; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $675,520.

105 Granger View Court, Franklin, Cedarhill; Buyer: Deborah Smith; Seller: Katie and Lance Forman; $350,000.

128 Sontag Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Patricia W and Derryl D DePriest; Seller: Mark E Willenberg; $410,000.

146 Azalea Lane, Franklin, Belle Vista; Buyer: Yvette Lyn and Andrew C Meldrum; Seller: Melinda J Curran; $694,990.

413 MacKenzie Way, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Jennifer and Joshua Heath; Seller: Abigail Parkerson Holloran; $458,000.

400 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Tammy Lynn White and Edward Bruce Richards II; Seller: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; $589,950.

2074 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Shelby and Zachary Garner; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $426,408.

1219 Eliot Road, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jodie T and George M Cassity; Seller: Cynthia D and Bob M Hester; $498,000.

Jewell Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Cari B and Brooks E McDonald; Seller: Melanie and David Hill; $693,500.

5594 Parker Branch Road, Franklin; Buyer: Ann and David Barnes; Seller: Michael McConnell; $565,000.

103 Jasper Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Stephanie D Haynesworth; Seller: Alyssa and David Sanders; $600,000.

624 Overview Lane, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Elizabeth and John W Thompson; Seller: Michael C Bellinger; $346,000.

211 Coffenbury Court, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Crystal and Christopher Matesich; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $450,245.

640 Streamside Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Robert L Wigton; Seller: Domenic Cipollone; $420,000.

Vacant lot on Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $89,513.

1633 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Paige and Nicholas A Sparacino Jr; Seller: Stephanie and Gregory Pease; $710,000.

1633 Townsend Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kelly and Efron Gort; Seller: Nicholas A Sparacino; $583,000.

707 Meeting Street, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Christina and Garrett W Riojas; Seller: Tamala L and Kevin A Jones; $416,000.

5955 South Lick Creek, Franklin, Highlands of South Lick Creek; Buyer: Betsy L and Amos D Sanchez; Seller: Karen R and Philpott Laran; $150,000.

2001 Heritage Pointe Drive, Franklin, Heritage Pointe; Buyer: Gail and Marc Goldman; Seller: Vicki and James T Cherry; $525,000.

124 Lucinda Court, Franklin, Winchester Estates; Buyer: Jennifer Marx and David P Beste; Seller: Mickey D Hood; $405,000.

813 Shade Tree Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Tracy Disabantonio; Seller: Jasmine and Chad T Whitermore; $422,900.

508 Rochester Close, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Sharon A and Sherman L Smith; Seller: Legend Homes LLC; $1,181,490.

364 Byron Way, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jane D Wickiser; Seller: Jan Gengler; $412,000.

37067

503 Hodge Court, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Shankha Mukherjee; Seller: Yong Cui and Yan Ru Su; $372,000.

331 Mealer Street, Franklin, Hurstbourne Park; Buyer: Taryn and Raymond Nash; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $807,900.

305 Fletcher Court, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Holland and Charles Osteen; Seller: Lauren A and Kevin M Baes; $379,900.

1018 Meandering Way, Franklin, Falcon Creek; Buyer: Carla and Andrew Braine 2011 Family Trust; Seller: Sushma Navaratna and Prasanna V Nathan; $325,500.

277 King Arthur Circle, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Atef Ebrhim; Seller: Karen Lee Soule and Raymond Joe Ruttman Rev Trust; $684,900.

423 Wandering Trail, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Lauren and Kevin Baes; Seller: Amy D and Geoffrey Gallagher; $489,900.

1106 Watkins Creek Drive, Franklin, Watkins Creek; Buyer: Tira and Joe Bryant; Seller: Laura L and Stephen A Turner; $764,900.

3500 Herbert Drive, Franklin, Breezeway; Buyer: Hye K Joung and Chang Y Lee; Seller: Amy L and Michael S Limbert; $559,900.

1966 Turning Wheel Lane, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Chloe Tywater; Seller: Gerald William Brase; $250,000.

372 Logans Circle, Franklin, Cheswicke Farm; Buyer: Kimberly and Ellsworth Fraley Jr; Seller: Caryn A and Andrew R Collier; $525,000.

9220 Moon Glow Drive, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: Carrie and Kevin Quinn; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $677,370.

3115 Traviston Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Elizabeth C and Kristopher B Kepley; Seller: Rita D Whitener; $410,000.

1007 Eden Park Drive, Franklin, Ashton Park; Buyer: Ann W and Richard H Doran; Seller: William C Zandi; $618,000.

3061 Farmhouse Drive, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Elizabeth and Mark Sestini; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $514,834.

1049 Nolencrest Drive, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Mia L Fieldes and Joren W Dunnavant; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $443,750.

1217 Olympia Place, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Paige Waters; Seller: Rachel Anne Seifest; $419,000.

37069

2218 Clare Park Drive, Franklin, Gateway Village; Buyer: Lessie L and Scott C Shimer; Seller: Patricia and Richard Todd Gross; $430,000.

1025 Simmons Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Gina and Richard Waits II; Seller: Leigh Gannon and John C Feld; $410,000.

1804 Waterstone Court, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Stacie Renea and Harry Lee Crisp III; Seller: Mitch Kinder Development LLC; $1,595,000.

149 Riverwood Drive, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Lindsay and John B Harris; Seller: Cecelia J Manning; $490,000.

623 Black Horse Parkway, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Whitney H and Timothy M Harrington; Seller: Nicole Combs; $529,000.

322 Stable Road, Franklin, Meadowgreen Acres; Buyer: Rebecca W Koger LE; Seller: Rebecca W Koger; $195,027.

1076 Stonebridge Park Drive, Franklin, Stonebridge Park; Buyer: Rachel Edwards and David Carter Crenshaw; Seller: Laren and David Duckworth; $670,000.

1805 Blue Springs Road, Franklin, River Rest Estates; Buyer: Ruth E Trammell; Seller: Lucy M Carroll; $336,000.

1110 Summer Haven Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Melissa R and Sean Reynolds; Seller: Carol A and John Lewis; $401,900.

908 Loggers Run, Franklin, Timberline; Buyer: Angela R and Ty Eric Hultman; Seller: Kristine and Thomas A Vaught; $699,000.

3041 Flagstone Drive, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Flagstone Drive Trust; Seller: Claudia D and Scott M Henneberry; $1,185,000.

2304 Firefly Court, Franklin, Two Rivers; Buyer: Charles C Dubois; Seller: Foster Rev Trust; $1,924,000.

266 Gateway Court, Franklin, Commons at Gateway; Buyer: Deborah Pixley; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $267,640.

3019 Wilcot Way, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Kurt M Allison; Seller: Kara Leann Cravens; $281,900.

1108 Sneed Glen Drive, Franklin, Sneed Glen; Buyer: Shauna Burns and Roy Steven Graham Jr; Seller: Jennifer and Christopher Wayman; $555,000.

1161 Echo Lane, Franklin, Echo Estates; Buyer: Melanie and David Hill; Seller: Deborah H Mullis; $970,000.

37135

113 Watertown Drive, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: DAC Homebuilders LLC; Seller: Grove Park Partners LLC; $135,000.

309 Conoga Drive, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Leigh Ann and David Burden; Seller: DAC Homebuilders LLC; $729,101.

126 Newnham Bridge Drive, Nolensville, Eulas Glen; Buyer: Rachel M and Christopher E Potter; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $608,826.

3148 Bradfield Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Lisa M and Samuel D McDonald; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $526,998.

2713 Hargate Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Jamie Faye and Jason Paul Little; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $474,512.

757 Alameda Avenue, Nolensville, Catalina; Buyer: Mayur and Dixita Patel; Seller: D R Horton Inc; $647,588.

152 Sedona Woods Trail, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Dawn R and Brenton K Stephens; Seller: Sally J Silvera; $519,000.

Warren Hollow Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Barbara E and Ralph W Jenkins; Seller: Kirby Gary Jenkins; $15,000.

606 Limestone Court, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Sairain Amedi and Mohammed A Amedy; Seller: Jordan Collins-Friis Trust; $325,000.

1808 Erlinger Drive, Nolensville, Winterset Woods; Buyer: Peter J Worley; Seller: Jin Haw; $373,000.

Vacant lot on Haley Drive, Nolensville, Haley Industrial Park; Buyer: BFG Partnership; Seller: Charles D Dimick; $438,750.

802 Nolenmeade Place (includes lots 1, 8, 14, and 16), Nolensville, Nolenmeade; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: CK Residential LLC; $430,000.

856 Nolenmeade Place (Includes lots 13, 15, and 17), Nolensville, Nolenmeade; Buyer: Woodridge Homes LLC; Seller: CK Residential LLC; $330,000.

400 Oldenburg Road, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Karie and Nathan Whitaker; Seller: G P Luxury LLC; $699,900.

37174

301 Shirebrook Circle, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Gretchen Hartley; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $238,750.

434 Heroit Drive, Spring Hill, Hamptons at Campbell Station; Buyer: Ginger Jimenez and Jehu Jimenez Lopez; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $262,465.

2002 Bathurst Court, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Tyler Martin and Stephen James Bingham; Seller: Lori R and Matthew B Stone; $415,000.

305 Shirebrook Circle, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Kandace and Benjamin Sechler; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $226,200.

4029 Haversack Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Samantha and Adam Smith; Seller: Enterprises LLC D/B/A Landmark Building Co; $412,230.

6045 Sanmar Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Shannon M and James G Golias II; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $383,443.

2077 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: Kristin and Ryan Welch; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $398,407.

2081 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: Jeslin and Viney Varughese; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $391,377.

202 Oldbury Lane, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Brian Lanigan; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $214,050.

311 Shirebrook Circle, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Geoffrey Thomas Craig; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $236,025.

Order Duplex Row on Coolmore Court, Spring Hill, Lexington Farms; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Lexington Farms Homeowner Assoc Inc; $10,560.

4105 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Sharad and Jyoti Vashi; Seller: Firm Foundation Custom Homes LLC; $395,000.

4006 Colby Lane, Spring Hill, Willowvale at Harvey Springs; Buyer: Stacey M Elkins; Seller: Nicole and Erik Wosik; $331,000.

6004 Hazelbrook Place, Spring Hill, Tanyard Springs; Buyer: Karen A and Adrian A Thompson; Seller: Robin B and Dennis R Lawhun; $355,000.

1015 Fitzroy Circle, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Hoa Van Duong; Seller: Bobbie J and Gary P Carter; $289,972.

1003 Neal Crest Circle, Spring Hill, Buckner Crossing; Buyer: Gines I J and Henry P Rodriquez; Seller: Dedra Webb and Robert Windrow; $379,900.

2910 Wind Dance Road, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: Jamie L and Christopher M Dillon; Seller: Wind Dance LLC; $285,000.

2973 Stewart Campbell Point, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Robin and Dennis R Lawhun; Seller: Enterprises LLC D/B/A Landmark Building Co; $565,000.

Main Street, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Meadowbrook Co LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $87,000.

Main Street, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Meadowbrook Co LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $82,000.

Main Street, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Meadowbrook Co LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $87,000.

7007 Brindle Ridge Way, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Joseph C Mullvain; Seller: Jennifer and Jason Woodrow; $427,900.

Vacant lot on Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill, Hamptons at Campbell Station; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Tenn Contractors Inc; $59,740.

Vacant lot on Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill, Hamptons at Campbell Station; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Tenn Contractors Inc; $59,740.

2085 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: Sharon and Carlton Hills; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $393,603.

1711 Ginger Way, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Nicole T Thrower; Seller: Sharon N and Carlton Hills; $249,000.

4013 Haversack Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: R G Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $82,000.

4015 Haversack Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: R G Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $82,000.

1605 Appaloosa Court, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: Michelle L and Scott M Boyte; Seller: Lane J Melendy; $291,850.

2610 Danbury Circle, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: CSH Property One LLC; Seller: Willis V Duggan; $235,000.

1017 Via Francesco Way, Spring Hill, Benevento; Buyer: Sherry and Nick Matrascia; Seller: Zulema T and Oscar W Harrell III; $355,100.

4052 Haversack Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Zulema and Oscar W Harrell III; Seller: RG Custom Homes LLC; $434,900.

1075 Cantwell Place, Spring Hill, Belshire; Buyer: Olivia and Christopher Pramas; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $457,965.

37179

Lots 1036, 1044, and 1045 Paddock Park Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $196,500.

1531 Bunbury Drive, Thompson’s Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: R Mark Dougall; Seller: Linda S and William T Rooney; $370,000.

2849 Sutherland Drive, Thompson’s Station, Sutherland; Buyer: Gretchen M Ghossein; Seller: Holland W and Charles G Osteen; $200,000.

1600 Hampshire Place, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Susan and Craig Salazar; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $250,517.

2649 Paddock Park Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $80,237.

2001 Firtree Way, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Christy P and Casey A Stephens; Seller: Smith Trust; $435,900.

2531 Tapestry Street, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Jesse Rohwer; Seller: Angela R and John E Plunkett; $372,000.

2556 Milton Lane, Thompson’s Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Misty and Zachary Carter; Seller: Linda D and Ronald G Eddy; $305,000.

3876 Robinson Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Kimberly A Williams; Seller: John M Hendricks; $431,700.

5051 Remus Lane, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Starrlene and Donald S Pearl; Seller: Corinne and Jerry Remus; $129,800.

3078 Allenwood Drive, Thompson’s Station, Allenwood; Buyer: J Clark & Company LLC; Seller: Zurich Homes Inc D/B/A Zurich Nashville; $140,000.

Bethesda Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Emily Elana and Jeffrey Ross Bartlett; Seller: Kim M Cathey; $250,000.

2137 English Garden Way, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Malynda and Brad M Moore; Seller: Priti P and Linus David; $368,000.

2813 Sutherland Drive, Thompson’s Station, Sutherland; Buyer: Vincent M Dedario; Seller: Kylie and Timothy Halperin; $230,000.

2679 Dunstan Place Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Whitney and Matthew Beyer; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $431,075.

1604 Hampshire Place, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: McKenna R and Derek B Anderson; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $246,830.

2344 Coppergate Way, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Leah and Bryan J Hurlbut; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $522,275.

1592 Hampshire Place, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Rebecca A and David R Carley; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $280,713.