JUST SOLD: Property transfers as of May 8, 2017

PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF 08 MAY 2017

37027

102 Teakwood Court, Brentwood, Southern Woods; Buyer: Amanda and Chad Cottingham; Seller: William E Burks Jr; $549,900.

9306 Navaho Drive, Brentwood, Indian Point; Buyer: Cynthia and Russell D Guier; Seller: Kimberly and Danny R Mahaney; $605,000.

1859 Barnstaple Lane, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Laura A and Daniel P Prestegaard; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $910,976.

711 Helmsdale Place North, Brentwood, Highland View; Buyer: Taylor and Richard Guglielmo; Seller: Donna F and Lawrence W Middleton; $595,000.

1763 MacAllan Drive, Brentwood, Glen Abbey; Buyer: Karen L and Bret J Miller; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $803,921.

712 Tyneside Circle, Brentwood, Whetstone; Buyer: Mary K and Brandon Ocampo; Seller: Grantland W Hammond; $925,000.

1010 Jones Parkway, Brentwood, Brentmeade Estates; Buyer: Ashley R and Arjun Seth; Seller: Elaine Mongeon; $655,000.

1595 Glenellen Way, Brentwood, Glenellen Estates; Buyer: Ashley Victoria and Kevin D Antoon;

Seller: Kaitlyn Rae and James O Collignon Jr; $789.400.

1566 Copperstone Drive, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Souzan Nakhla and Amgad Abdelsayed; Seller: Sandra and David Tyler; $579,500.

5129 Prince Phillip Cove, Brentwood, Stonehenge; Buyer: Angela R and Richard C Myers; Seller: Courtney and Kenneth Hammons; $424,000.

614 Firefox Drive, Brentwood, Shadow Creek; Buyer: Beth and John Humble; Seller: Susan D San Jule and Michael L Robinson; $499,900.

1416 Bunker Hill Road, Brentwood, Brentwood South; Buyer: Julie and Jonathan Starnes; Seller: Virginia S Hatfield; $483,000.

1524 Covington Drive, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Eric R Wolf; Seller: Helen D Glenn; $475,000.

405 Enclave Court, Brentwood, Shadow Creek; Buyer: Marisela Hernandez and Keith C Payet; Seller: Emily and Ellery Workman III; $583,900.

1718 Charity Drive, Brentwood, Raintree Forest South; Buyer: Tracy and Samuel D Urso; Seller: Sherrie K and Brian M Donovan; $595,000.

Parcels 00201 and 00902 on Split Log Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; Seller: Whistler Farms Ltd Liability Co; $300,000.

1118 Arrowhead Drive, Brentwood, Indian Point; Buyer: Ryan W and David M Sedlacek; Seller: Lindsay B and Ian P Holland; $565,000.

9804 Glenmore Lane, Brentwood, Owl Creek; Buyer: Narmin Said; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $512,305.

5 Medalist Court, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Kimberly H and Todd C Brannon; Seller: Linda G and Chris A Taylor; $1,075,000.

1512 Crockett Hills Boulevard, Brentwood, Concord Chase Estates; Buyer: Timothy Steinlein; Seller: Sherri Trisdale; $750,000.

Raindrop Circle, Brentwood; Buyer: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; Seller: Whistler Farms LLC; $285,000.

385 Childe Harold Circle, Brentwood, Fountainbrooke; Buyer: (No Name Given) Nadiya; Seller: Rosalie S and Thomas J McClard; $700,000.

5116 Williamsburg Road, Brentwood, Iroquois Estates; Buyer: Pantheon Development LLC; Seller: Wuichet Properties LLC; $515,000.

714 Rosslare Circle, Brentwood, Whetstone; Buyer: Taylor and Nicholas A Rew; Seller: Jennifer and Richardo Ybarra; $669,900.

9533 Whitby Crest Court, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Tara A and Tyler J Nielson; Seller: Pulte Homes Tennessee LP; $979,924.

413 Enclave Court, Brentwood, Shadow Creek; Buyer: Devina and Bhavik Patel; Seller: Janet Natale; $562,500.

1723 Stillwater Circle, Brentwood, Raintree Forest South; Buyer: Alison Ann and Albert Daniel Jackson III; Seller: Danette D and Thomas A Ranseen; $640,000.

5150 Hereford Court, Brentwood, McGavock Farms; Buyer: Katherine L and Thomas R Medlin III; Seller: Nancy O and Michael Andrew Zoretic; $933,000.

2133 Key Drive, Brentwood, Hunterwood; Buyer: Christine Brinkerhoff; Seller: Amy Hill and John Michael Mauldin; $616,000.

2205 Husker Court, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Halkett Family Trust; Seller: Georganna K and Lawrence Vecchi; $626,000.

5105 Cornell Court, Brentwood, Princeton Hills; Buyer: Terry Hardesty and Pete Hardesty; Seller: Debra S and Rober J Fair III; $1,800,000.

1418 Devens Drive, Brentwood, Brenthaven East; Buyer: Christopher Shawn Dillard; Seller: Elayne Haley Rayburn Living Trust; $565,000.

9652 Radiant Jewell Court, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Mridu and Preetam Deorah; Seller: Blanca and Sassan Moradian; $507,275.

1560 Timber Ridge Drive, Brentwood, Raintree Forest; Buyer: Jessica and Brandon Bass; Seller: Cynthia A Brunett-Jones; $539,900.

37046

6237 Wild Heron Way, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Beverly H and William M Anderson Rev Living Trust; Seller: Atkins & Assoc Homebuilders Inc; $878,500.

3701 Bosk Lane, College Grove, Grove Park; Buyer: Cecilia L Mynatt and Charles D Delbridge; Seller: James Ferguson; $150,000.

6405 Locust Ridge Road, College Grove; Buyer: Lisbeth C Pulecio; Seller: Michael E Jarrett; $30,000.

7032 Lanceleaf Drive, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: Jessica L and Brent Farmer; Seller: Woodridge Homes LLC; $1,300,000.

Lots 261 and 262 on Wellsford Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $209,050.

8316 Shoreline Court, College Grove, Grove; Buyer: Steven R Bostelman; Seller: TVG TN I LLC; $575,000.

6045 Native Pony Trail, College Grove, Grove; Buyer: Gena F and Richard F Hustable; Seller: Darlene and John Alan Thompson; $280,000.

Arno Road, College Grove; Buyer: Kirby Gary Jenkins; Seller: Lipscomb University; $375,000.

6498 Arno-College Grove Road, College Grove; Buyer: Charles A Patterson Jr; Seller: Rhonda and George Scruggs; $28,000.

37062

7167 Triple Crown Lane, Fairview, Heartland Reserve; Buyer: Tiffany Marie Leiva and Jonathan E Leiva Matarrita; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $342,491.

Fairview Boulevard, Fairview; Buyer: SS Fairview LLC; Seller: GES Fairview LLC; $230,000.

7452 Penngrove Lane, Fairview, Sharpes Run; Buyer: Sarah and Robert Lea; Seller: Amy and Jason Phillips; $254,900.

7626 King Road, Fairview; Buyer: Timothy J Ferguson; Seller: Thomas Eugene Ferguson; $133,500.

7101 Sugar Maple Drive, Fairview, Rolling Acres; Buyer: Pleasant Shade Partnership LP; Seller: Linda Sue Gann; $120,000.

8012 Rose Ridge Private Lane, Fairview, Rose Ridge; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Marcie Hadden and Christopher Ellis; $114,500.

7308 Stirrup Lane, Fairview, Stable Acres; Buyer: Nicole and Scott E Chasteen; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $465,261.

7345 Liberty Road, Fairview; Buyer: Dayna L and Corey K White; Seller: Fairview Properties LLC; $115,000.

7110 Gregory Court, Fairview, Springway; Buyer: Jacqueline and James R Hardin; Seller: Rose M and Keith A Smith; $247,500.

7118 Sutton Place, Fairview, Dogwood Hills; Buyer: Rita and Keith Mangrum; Seller: Bridget and Larry L Lee; $90,000.

7203 Harding Drive, Fairview, Daugherty Estates; Buyer: Clara L Campbell; Seller: Tiffany S and Michael T Abernathy; $200,000.

Vacant lot on Highway 96 North, Fairview; Buyer: Emily Brooke and Jefferson Moore III; Seller: Carol Elaine and Presley Hughes; $42,500.

Vacant lot on Bahne Road, Fairview, Bahne Acres; Buyer: Jenise and Allen Dixon; Seller: Joyce Anderson and Lorelei L Grines; $96,000.

7332 Forrest Glenn Road, Fairview; Buyer: Tiffany J and Steven M Tucker; Seller: Joseph A Hughes and Justin A Hughes; $80,000.

37064

404 Buckingham Circle, Franklin, Buckingham Park; Buyer: Mary Catherine R Slater; Seller: Heather Y and Bradley E Dennis; $410,000.

4092 Cartiers Creek Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Tennessee Land & Holdings LLC; Seller: Teresa Judd-Gielda and Norman Gielda; $985,000.

712 Watson Branch Drive, Franklin, Maplewood; Buyer: Carolyn S and Thomas E Almon; Seller: Felecia Dianne and Mark Horton; $330,000.

1018 Clifton Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Laura B and David M Bratton; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $509,465.

2032 Echelon, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Ashley and Robert Lang; Seller: Mallard Homes LLC; $519,900.

5096 Donovan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Sandra and David Tyler; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $468,580.

379 Alfred Ladd Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: HP Tennessee I LLC; Seller: The Estate of Robert H Richard; $475,000.

1004 Hickory Ridge Drive, Franklin, Hickory Ridge; Buyer: Lisa B and Aaron H Kirchener; Seller: Jennifer Santana De Los and Nicholas Lupu; $320,000.

503 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Betty and Gregory Zellner; Seller: Kathleen M and Robert C Greenberg; $625,000.

1270 Carriage Park Drive, Franklin, Carriage Park Condos; Buyer: Firouzeh Reshad; Seller: Marci Patricelli; $189,900.

202 Cleburne Street, Franklin, Cleburne; Buyer: Elizabeth M and Jonathan D Sauer; Seller: Sharon Greer; $300,000.

Del Rio Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Clayton Property Group Inc; Seller: F-L Farms LLC; $250,000.

506 Sydenham Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Jennifer Bowers; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $383,900.

261 Stonehaven Circle, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Allison J Ashford and Shane A Weber; Seller: Magen MacDougall-Goulding and Trevor Goulding; $439,900.

701 Shelley Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Hauter Living Trust; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $722,490.

219 Acadia Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Andrea Patricia and Patrick Michael McAdams; Seller: Susan McLean and Erik Risemberg; $545,000.

120 Poplar Street, Franklin, Green Valley; Buyer: Emily and Jeremy Stephens; Seller: Dabney and Robbie Mason; $489,000.

1419 Amesbury Lane, Franklin, Preserve at Echo Estates; Buyer: Bernie Bloemer Custom Homes LLC; Seller: PSP Echo Partners LLC; $283,000.

1513 Amesbury Lane, Franklin, Preserve at Echo Estates; Buyer: Bernie Bloemer Custom Homes LLC; Seller: PSP Echo Partners LLC; $245,000.

531 Bonaire Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Brittney Nicole and Sean W Couch; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,110,345.

1412 Vintage Circle, Franklin, Keystone; Buyer: Elizabeth Ann and William Crannell; Seller: Lynne and Jim Mosman; $585,000.

1741 Masters Drive, Franklin, Keystone; Buyer: Catherine Elizabeth and William Ward Hart II; Seller: Lacey and Eric Speiser; $650,000.

324 River Bluff Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Kathryn and Adam York; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $490,200.

102 Bluebell Way, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Lindsey and Adam Tyler West; Seller: Barbara Kinney; $375,200.

1101 Downs Boulevard #220, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Michael Hill Irr Trust; Seller: Kirby Jalufka; $197,000.

109 Ewingville Drive, Franklin, Ewingville; Buyer: Adabeth and Joshua C Marcus; Seller: Karen Ann Keith Baxter Conservator; $419,000.

110 Lewisburg Avenue, Franklin, Evans Estates; Buyer: J Diane Curtis; Seller: Michael Thomas McConnell; $742,500.

227 Old Peytonsville Road, Franklin, Ellington Park; Buyer: Cyril Rager and Dominique Viaene; Seller: Francesca Heather and James Jason McConnell; $715,000.

320 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Debbie L and Charles Steve Miller; Seller: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; $547,855.

4330 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Bentontown Preservation Partners; Seller: Diehl Properties LP; $1,700,000.

2210 Collier Drive, Franklin, Oakwood Estates; Buyer: Kelley Annette and Larry Dean Halbert; Seller: Karen A and Claude H Slayden Jr; $424,900.

421 Eddy Lane, Franklin, Winchester Estates; Buyer: Capstone Homes LLC; Seller: Dorothy A Fleming; $339,000.

358 4th Avenue South #A3, Franklin, Winstead Court; Buyer: Katherine and Travis Reynolds; Seller: Linda H and W Fred Reynolds; $210,000.

1101 Downs Boulevard #312, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: John P Walker Jr; Seller: Marlene F and John S Teschko; $225,000.

327 Stillcreek Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Leah Elaine Napper and Dalton Reid Walsh; Seller: Maura P and David S Perine; $499,900.

128 Holiday Court #A*, Franklin, Royal Oaks Trade Center; Buyer: Denise and Gary Taber; Seller: Brandy Seales and Seals Real Estate LLC; $369,000.

520 Sydenham Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Cheryl and Edward Borg-Breen; Seller: Shawn Jewell; $364,500.

6000 Captain Freeman Parkway, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Fern E and Gary M Aron; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $772,246.

4050 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $89,513.

4056 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $89,513.

Camberley Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $137,868.

1053 Clifton Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Montgomery Classic Construction LLC; $140,250.

9002 Wenlock Lane, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Elma and Peter Easling; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $400,035.

Camberley Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $121,900.

176 Worthy Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Kellie K and Douglas J Ressler; Seller: Lauren and Kevin Tumminello; $518,200.

540 St John Place, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Victoria M and David L Kessler; Seller: Debbie Lee and Charles Steven Miller; $425,000.

1101 Downs Boulevard #I102, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Jannah Qayed; Seller: Joy Anderson; $199,900.

1021 Linden Isle Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Robert J Moody Jr; Seller: Michael A Breeden; $479,000.

208 Lighthouse Terrace, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Christy and Brian Lee Moore; Seller: Sue E and John G Jevin; $447,900.

805 Founders Pointe Boulevard, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Jonathan K Jackson and Brandon W Jackson; Seller: Tracey B Litle and Rusty Womack; $393,000.

2109 Southern Preserve Lane, Franklin, Southern Preserve; Buyer: Danielle and Stephen Knight; Seller: House for Hop Foundation Inc; $881,356.

6211 Merlot Court, Franklin, Stags Leap; Buyer: Patricia R and Michael J Cooper; Seller: John L Forsythe Jr Rev Living Trust; $565,500.

1011 Murfreesboro Road #L5, Franklin, Indian Springs Condos; Buyer: Amy D Marley; Seller: Linda A Fritz; $142,000.

1032 State Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Betty Nicks Smith and Jerry V Smith; Seller: Patricia Dean; $465,000.

1331 Fairbanks Street, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Jenna M and Joseph F Sweezy; Seller: Pulte Homes Tennessee LP; $497,375.

115 Gallagher Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Patricia Ann and Bryan Nilsen; Seller: Sheila D and Bernard M Jones; $532,000.

1553 Fleetwood Drive, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Tara M Baldwin; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $854,200.

2223 Castlewood Drive, Franklin, Oakwood Estates; Buyer: Leslie Ann and Chad W Westmoreland; Seller: Allen Winters and Barbara Winters Trust; $425,000.

Lots 497 and 499 on Morning Mist Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jennifer K and Leon S Wieland; Seller: Ellen B and Terry L Taylor; $2,500,000.

Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Kara Cravens; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $252,590.

207 Old Liberty Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Diane M and Miles R Johnson; Seller: Shortwave LLC; $725,000.

305 Moss Lane, Franklin, Green Valley; Buyer: Sarah Elizabeth and Luke Charles Moser; Seller: Laura Lee and Adam H Zinn; $385,000.

213 Old Liberty Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Williams Family Trust; Seller: Redstone Equity LLC; $1,100,000.

599 Marigold Drive, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Heather and Dennis P Maguire; Seller: Mary A and David L Ragan; $479,900.

2053 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Jaclyn and Nicholas Armstrong; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $454,173.

5610 Parker Branch Road, Franklin, Traceland Estates; Buyer: Michael Joseph Burbridge; Seller: Shanna and Chris Dubois; $494,000.

3303 Blazer Road, Franklin; Buyer: Timothy Lloyd; Seller: Hall Family Trust; $1,000,000.

37067

102 Fine Lane, Franklin, Village of Clovercroft; Buyer: James T Jennings; Seller: Beth and Jeff

McKenzie; $373,500.

5009 Clover Meadows Drive, Franklin, Village of Clovercroft; Buyer: Stacy Ann and Kevin Michael Humpich; Seller: Beth and Jeff McKenzie; $554,900.

1847 Brentwood Pointe Drive, Franklin, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Jennifer Carr; Seller: Jennifer Courtney Salter; $320,000.

3046 Wilson Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Laura Lee and Adam Zinn; Seller: Jennifer Francis Bowers; $575,500.

4109 Mirrasou Court, Franklin, Chardonnay; Buyer: Jennifer J and John A Wright; Seller: Catherine B and Travis R Hanna; $660,000.

1004 Candytuft Court, Franklin, Garden Club; Buyer: Maura and David Perine; Seller: Karen A and Peter Kent Russell Jr; $595,000.

9001 Clovercroft Preserve Drive, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: Suneetha Guntupalli and Siva K Pedi; Seller: NVR Inc; $590,921.

1038 Nolencrest Drive, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Carolyn Del Carmen and Joshua William Johnson; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $436,271.

636 Huffine Manor Circle, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Mark Huhta; Seller: Chunhui and Huanbo Xu; $302,000.

132 Boxwood Drive, Franklin, River Rest; Buyer: Diane F Johnston; Seller: Carol L Smith and Charles William Landerfelt Jr; $225,000.

327 Wandering Circle, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Lindsey A and Benjamin B Lifsey; Seller: Joseph Daniel Ticer; $500,000.

1445 Casner Lane, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Zakia Banu Alavoodin and Sheik Ahamed Azigar Ali; Seller: Pulte Homes Tennessee LP; $400,210.

1234 Broadgate Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Thomas L Davidson; Seller: Anna M and Michael J Boeh; $500,000.

303 Hamlets End Way, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Floyd L Depalma Jr; Seller: Courtney D and Thomas M Daniel; $799,500.

37069

238 Gateway Court, Franklin, Commons at Gateway; Buyer: Richard A Hutto; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $364,189.

634 Black Horse Parkway, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Betsy H Carr and Peter Smith; Seller: Tracey T and Raymond Craig Coulter; $499,994.

1216 Echo Lane, Franklin, Preserve at Echo Estates; Buyer: Janetta K and Michael S Kephard; Seller: Bernie Bloemer Custom Homes LLC; $1,535,000.

2039 Glastonbury Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Jenny Lin and Frank A Lopez; Seller: Amy and Kyle Dean Dreier; $418,000.

156 Riverwood Drive, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: H Rodes Hart Jr; Seller: Chris E and Charles G Chaney; $432,000.

4011 Viola Lane, Franklin, Rizer Point; Buyer: Ashlie and James D Summer II; Seller: Jihyun and Young Song; $373,000.

701 Blackhorse Parkway, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Gretchen J and John Frances Flynn; Seller: Geoffrey Browne; $110,000.

349 Stable Road, Franklin, Meadowgreen Acres; Buyer: Taylor Ross and Marlon Arnold Koval; Seller: Kristine L Arnold; $300,000.

724 Black Horse Parkway, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Karissa S T and Gabriel S Sanabria; Seller: Gretchen and John Flynn; $510,000.

6698 Hastings Lane, Franklin, Temple Hills Country Club; Buyer: Ashley Robeson and Evan Thompson Beziat; Seller: DAC Homebuilders LLC; $880,000.

232 Stanton Hall Lane, Franklin, Prescott Place; Buyer: Carolyn Dee Jenkins; Seller: Derek K Smith; $245,000.

1018 Buena Vista Drive, Franklin, Hillsboro Cove; Buyer: Vicki H and John C Brocklebank; Seller: GP Luxury LLC; $1,138,000.

608 Hampden Court, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Jody Barnwell and Joshua Carl Smith; Seller: Brett Allen; $435,000.

1005 Wyndham Hill Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Kate and Keith Goeringer; Seller: Jean M and Lawrence R Kibler; $451,000.

3020 Stansberry Lane, Franklin, Gateway Village; Buyer: Camden Commons Place; Seller: Vineyard Productions Inc; $1,236,000.

2501 Iron Gate Court, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Rebecca D and Bradley Shaver; Seller: Linda and Randy Lee Younger; $1,232,000.

130 Wheaton Hall Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Sylvia and Johan N Dahner; Seller: Sarah S and Timothy L Steinlein; $460,000.

170 Cottonwood Drive, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Jamy Dunham and Hernan Silvio Broda; Seller: Alison and Clinton Wolf; $500,000.

104 Jonathan Court, Franklin, Whitehall Farms; Buyer: Xia Hue Xue; Seller: Carolyn D Jenkins; $530,000.

8069 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: Twila H and Thomas F Lance; Seller: Mary M and Eugene A Bell; $365,000.

37135

Quitclaim on Clovercroft Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Christopher Todd Gleaves; Seller: Kaye Burns; $60,000.

2549 Benington Place, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Elma L and William C Janes; Seller: Anna Y Stotts; $680,000.

9232 Holstein Drive, Nolensville, Farms at Clovercroft; Buyer: Michelle J and Cory F Paul; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $658,544.

2468 Rocky Fork Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Cavan McCain; Seller: Kimberly D and Scott Hawkins; $85,000.

1541 Eden Rose Place, Nolensville, Brittain Downs; Buyer: Anna Yeager Stotts; Seller: Donna L and Stevan M Armstrong; $535,000.

1695 Sunset Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Clayton Property Group Inc; Seller: Patricia Ann and Alvin K Butner Jr; $314,524.

1146 Eckerton Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Tejuana Leshe and Christopher Terrell Gordon; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $565,000.

2209 Nolita Court, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Wendi and Brad Shanks; Seller: Tammy and Raymond Parisi; $365,000.

1241 Fallsworth Drive, Nolensville, Whitney Park; Buyer: Maryline M Boules and Michael N Girgis; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $477,162.

1137 Eckerton Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Marcia B and Jeffrey M Hovorka; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $553,500.

704 Eldon Lane, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Jennifer L and Kennard R Morris; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $527,990.

114 Old Radnor Court, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Janice D and Russell B Mauldin; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $525,300.

536 Great Angelica Way, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Dean M Marier II; Seller: Kim McGill and Jeff Steinbecker; $520,000.

7706 Nolensville Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Judy A Cothran; Seller: Donna S and Philip H Bursseau; $370,000.

1258 Fallsworth Drive, Nolensville, Whitney Park; Buyer: Ugochukwu C Nnodu and Chinenye N Dike; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $483,262.

9746 Clovercroft Road (includes multiple lots), Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Landmark Homes of TN Inc; Seller: CK Development LLC; $460,000.

37174

3000 Pipkin Hills Drive, Spring Hill, Pipkin Hills; Buyer: Emily Tomlin and William Holland Gentry;

Seller: Krystal G and Michael E Lewis; $205,000.

2638 Danbury Circle, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Brant Bridges; Seller: Christin and Jerald R Glenn III; $301,000.

Right of Way on Spring Hill-Duplex Road, Spring Hill; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $145,860.

2876 Spring Hill-Duplex Road, Spring Hill, Augusta Place; Buyer: Mystie D and Michael R Keller; Seller: Christina Rose and Adam B Morgan; $253,530.

1612 Inverness Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Patricia and Alan L Shipston; Seller: Ruth A and Gary L Shearer Jr; $315,000.

1715 Emma Circle, Spring Hill, Chapman’s Retreat; Buyer: Krystal and Michael Gordon-Lewis; Seller: Les Lazarus; $309,500.

1018 Aenon Circle, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Jennifer E Breslin and Michael R Morin; Seller: Tracy D Taylor; $350,000.

1035 Rudder Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Sandra G and Glenn M Baun Jr; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $368,848.

3011 Pipkin Hills Drive, Spring Hill, Pipkin Hills; Buyer: Zarette R Beard; Seller: Nicole S and Robert R Hoisington III; $315,000.

4850 Ash Hill Road, Spring Hill; Buyer: Christin Amber and Jerald Richard Glenn III; Seller: The Estate of Phyllis Jean Cole; $259,000.

2912 Augusta Trace Drive, Spring Hill, Augusta Place; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Meredyth R Carpenter; $9,850.

4132 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Cheryl and Thomas Smith; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $409,900.

4001 Campania Strada, Spring Hill, Benevento; Buyer: Bonnie L and Corey M Anderson; Seller: Heritage Construction Group LLC; $430,000.

1033 Nealcrest Circle, Spring Hill, Buckner Crossing; Buyer: Rebecca and Aaron Easley; Seller: Jo Ellen Curry and Christa Lynn Curry; $389,000.

4986 Ash Hill Road, Spring Hill, Buyer: Donna and John Blue; Seller: Oneida L and Kenneth W Dewey; $110,000.

4982 Paddy Trace, Spring Hill, Woodside; Buyer: Heidi Santoro; Seller: Shay and Matthew L Walter; $275,000.

1509 Callender Road, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Allison and Daniel Lafond; Seller: Rebecca L and Dustin C Briscoe; $295,000.

Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Nancy R and Spence C Norton; Seller: Beverly Jeanne and Luis Gerardo Gonzalez; $390,000.

1811 Packard Court, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: CSH Property One LLC; Seller: Elaine and Kevin D Fearn; $248,900.

1821 Baslia Lane, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Michael J Music; Seller: Jennifer and Andrew Peck; $265,505.

2078 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Jan L Kling and Susan L Kling; Seller: NVR Inc; $360,000.

8025 Ragusa Circle, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Tara L and William J Gumbman Jr; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $374,260.

2125 Long Meadow Drive, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Anne L and Joseph E Rainey; Seller: Susan L and Dennis J Sullivan; $212,000.

4111 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Yvonne Hinojosa; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $429,900.

4022 Campania Strada, Spring Hill, Benevento; Buyer: Hayley and Nicholas J Buckley; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $468,900.

4114 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Lauren and Daniel Windsor; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $439,900.

4003 Canberra Drive, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Jennifer and Jason Rousseau; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $531,500.

37179

2608 Thames Court, Thompsons Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Chelsea Lea and Jerimiah Grey Hodges; Seller: Lisa and James Peebles; $314,000.

3850 Perkins Road, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Annie R and Brandon Glenn; Seller: Lori and Scott Lee; $120,000.

2615 Westerham Way, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Aleta and Paul Barker; Seller: Lisa K Mathis; $404,000.

3829 Somers Lane, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Marci A Patricelli and Adam L Cohen; Seller: Kathryn and Douglas T Qualls; $419,900.

3408 Colebrooke Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Christina Julianna Strong and Lisa Korean Mathis; Seller: Jamie K and Richard N Dooley; $700,000.

2102 Alston Court, Thompsons Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Christine Lausier Gordon and Doug Gordon; Seller: Denise A and Frank L Backus; $408,000.

3025 Millerton Way, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Shawn Jewell; Seller: Kaitlyn A and Christopher J Lucas; $430,000.

3974 Burwood Place, Thompsons Station, Burwood Place; Buyer: Weibel Family Trust; Seller: R Scott Stewart Jr and Ronald W Dendy; $318,000.

2915 Iroquois Drive, Thompsons Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Carina and Andrew Brown; Seller: Nellie J Parson; $275,000.

2811 Critz Lane, Thompsons Station; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Cowles Chapel Church; $32,000.

2657 Paddock Park Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Lori Warren; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $448,900.

1065 Brixworth Drive, Thompsons Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Christina and Adam B Morgan; Seller: Woodridge Homes LLC; $449,900.

1741 & 1747 Cayce Springs Road, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Kristin L Sharp; Seller: Leigh and Christopher Buie; $299,000.

2405 Mercer Court, Thompsons Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Alexa Louise Serrecchia and Tyler Scott Felber; Seller: Kimberly A and James L Thompson; $275,000.

3113 Hazelton Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Tracy Bolton and John Wood; Seller: Kathryn and Adam York; $379,000.

3642 Martins Mill Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Kari St Clair and Suzanne Van Dam; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $455,000.

1016 Brixworth Drive, Thompsons Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Scott W Caron; Seller: Priya and Abraham Chacko; $390,000.

2924 Americus Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Tanya and Shane Williams; Seller: Carey Ann Cyr and Wade H Hendricks; $424,900.

3823 Wareham Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Dina C Miller; Seller: Angela and Scott Lentz; $449,500.

2785 Americus Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Angela and Robert Dempsey II; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $460,000.

3109 Jeffrey Court, Thompsons Station, Anderson Acres; Buyer: Laurel A and Kelly A Jones; Seller: Deanna L and Gregory A Eudaley; $250,000.

2940 Hadley Close Lane (includes multiple vacant lots), Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $252,000.