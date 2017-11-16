JUST SOLD: Property transfers as of Oct. 3, 2017

PROPERTY TRANSFERS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF 03 OCTOBER 2017

37027

900 Shenandoah Drive, Brentwood, Brentmeade Estates; Buyer: Equity Trust Co; Seller: Equity Trust Co; $450,000.

1150 Waller Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Seth Elliott; Seller: Cynthia Cashman; $396,000.

1803 Barnstaple Lane, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: DeeAnn R and Norman Bradley Logan; Seller: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; $1,549,759.

1802 Fordgate Crossing, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc; $200,000.

5113 Meadow Lake Road, Brentwood, Meadow Lake; Buyer: Andrew Dotson; Seller: Suzanne J Cothern; $610,000.

1011 Doveland Court, Brentwood, Brentmeade Estates; Buyer: Angela Dawn and Douglas Paul Raymont; Seller: Leslie L and William J Rothamel; $925,000.

7017 North Lake Drive, Brentwood, Southern Woods; Buyer: Tobin P Cornelius; Seller: Gary W Wilson; $439,900.

1109 Twin Springs Drive, Brentwood, Twin Springs; Buyer: JSJ17 Properties Management LLC; Seller: Ramona Ruth Harris; $460,000.

1568 Shining Ore Drive, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Deborah L and John A Walbert; Seller: Mary Howell and Hoard Glenn Kiger Jr; $574,000.

503 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Maryssa A Holmes and Frank J Reeves; Seller: Ningy Zhang and Lichun Zhou; $195,000.

2494 Titans Lane, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Clifford Wilson; Seller: Teri and Scott Matlock; $652,000.

3 Vellano Place, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Sapna Gangaputra and Sanjay Gunasekaran; Seller: Heather R and Bradford T Gipson; $1,120,000.

306 Skyline Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood Estates; Buyer: Dylan J Gormsen; Seller: Phillip Joseph Lindsley; $435,000.

1252 Windsong Court, Brentwood, Hampton Reserve; Buyer: Enzo DeVincenzo; Seller: Melissa Jordan and Geoffrey Wade Smith; $1,300,000.

1204 Round Grove Court, Brentwood, Cartwright Close; Buyer: 1204 Round Grove Trust; Seller: Trace Construction Inc; $1,924,900.

9218 Concord Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Suresh G and Raman G Dayal; Seller: Karen F and David Andrew Slusser; $1,925,000.

5251 McGavock Road, Brentwood, McGavock Farms; Buyer: National Nominee Services Inc; Seller: Tara and Gregory David Reidy; $1,362,500.

9319 Lake Shore Drive, Brentwood, Liberty Downs; Buyer: Tara and James Ward IV; Seller: Gayle N and William H Taylor; $732,500.

821 Singleton Lane, Brentwood, Stonecrest; Buyer: Mary and V D Hilton; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $892,345.

631 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Lork M Brazil; Seller: Jon Andrew Staniewski; $250,000.

719 Davis Drive, Brentwood, Carondelet; Buyer: Kate and Charles Kirven; Seller: Robyn and Michael R Burrows; $585,000.

9140 Saddlebow Drive, Brentwood, Brentmeade Estates; Buyer: Jennifer and Jason D Walton; Seller: May E and David S Bennett; $958,000.

9532 Whitby Crest Court, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Dana and Greg Wilder; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $624,000.

37046

6626 Lions Club Road, College Grove, College Grove Lions Club; Buyer: Connelly Group Inc; Seller: Nancy U Harper; $11,500.

6643 New Town Road (includes lots 31-36 and 140-145), College Grove; Buyer: Carly G Grimm and Gavin D Normandeau; Seller: Craig Y Campany; $290,000.

8130 Mountaintop Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: 8130 Mountaintop Drive Trust; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $531,000.

6777 Pleasant Gate Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Stacy Gilbert and Bradley

Wilkerson; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $445,894.

37062

7406 Palgrave Court, Fairview, Kyles Creek; Buyer: Melinda and Michael McReynolds; Seller: Royal Oak Investments Inc; $480,000.

7504 Beechnut Way, Fairview, Deervalley Downs; Buyer: Lauren Harmon and Andrew Howard Schuster; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $288,659.

7514 Beechnut Way, Fairview, Deervalley Downs; Buyer: Samantha and Aric Grishaber; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $258,132.

7566 Cherokee Hills Road, Fairview, Cherokee Hills; Buyer: JTP Real Estate LLC; Seller: Jennifer L Warren; $249,900.

7565 King Road, Fairview, Amichelle; Buyer: Brittany H and Robert L Adcock Jr; Seller: Edward Ernest Adcock; $215,000.

37064

1943 Carters Creek Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Edith E and Glenn A Spears Jr; Seller: Summerco Home Buyers LLC; $384,000.

3205 Gardendale Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Winning It All Trust; Seller: Nathan M Watkins; $345,000.

2025 Braun Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Sangetha Jegatheesan and Arivarasu P Rajagopal; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $535,976.

1062 Scouting Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Natalie N and Cameron Craig; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $469,600.

605 Founders Pointe Boulevard, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Kelly Anne Vassar and Jason John Froio; Seller: Brenda M and Vince J Toscano; $417,000.

305 Whitewater Way, Franklin, Willow Springs; Buyer: Morlee H and Ken Maynard; Seller: Trotter Revocable Trust; $621,000.

929 Lawnview Lane, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Vicky W and James C Crigger; Seller: Betty Louise McCurley; $288,000.

5173 Donovan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Margaret and Michael Emons; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $802,241.

Old Charlotte Pike East, Franklin; Buyer: Williamson County Tennessee; Seller: Walter Oscar Carlisle III; $1,707,200.

204 Patrick Avenue, Franklin, Idlewood; Buyer: Amber and Randal Lester; Seller: Vito A Ricciardi; $285,000.

121 Spring Cabin Lane, Franklin, Moores Landing; Buyer: Kelsey and Scott F Searles; Seller: Sarah and Joel Griffith; $449,900.

153 Azalea Lane, Franklin, Belle Vista; Buyer: Allison M and Kyle J Brogan; Seller: Heidi and Kenton Burnette; $540,000.

501 Dabney Drive, Franklin, Barclay Place; Buyer: Sheila L Plahuta; Seller: Marjorie P and William E Burt; $380,000.

501 Bonaire Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Sandra Harden Austin; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $259,900.

430 Courtfield Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Rebecca L and Ronald S Henry; Seller: Mallard Homes LLC; $525,900.

750 Willowsprings Boulevard, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Alison K and Francis X Biller; Seller: Mona Gail Frizzell and Gary L Foltynewicz; $595,000.

512 Overview Lane, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Music City Holdings LLC; Seller: Alma D Kipner Living Trust; $300,000.

512 Overview Lane, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Grace Holdings LLC; Seller: Music City Holdings LLC; $295,000.

202 Cornerstone Lane, Franklin, Cornerstone; Buyer: Jennifer L and Brian Henderson; Seller: Trudy J and R Michael Parker; $557,900.

101 Becky Lane, Franklin, Hydeaway Hills; Buyer: Shawn Thomas; Seller: Kim and Dean Sams; $1,600,000.

510 Clearbrook Court, Franklin, Carriage Park Condos; Buyer: Vicky and John E Melton; Seller: Laurel M and David C Andrews; $219,900.

1531 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mona Gail Frizzell and Gary Foltynewicz; Seller: Kristina D and Eric Lee Crawford; $915,00.

514 Rochester Close, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kristina Dawn Crawford; Seller: Stonegate Homes LLC; $1,104,600.

229 Bancroft Cove, Franklin, Rogersshire; Buyer: Victoria and Victor Bartholomew; Seller: Lori Jones Tyrakowski and Chris Jones; $460,000.

3043 Gracious Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Lynda Marie and Brent J Jarreau; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $343,418.

1632 Townsend Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: T W Comer Marital Trust; Seller: Catherine L K and Nicholas M Cesnik; $525,000.

Old Charlotte Pike East, Franklin; Buyer: Williamson County Tennessee; Seller: Nancy Carlisle Englehardt; $1,385,600.

501 Granville Road, Franklin, Orleans Estate Condos; Buyer: Twyla Marie Bryant and Frank R Courreges III; Seller: Anne D Courreges; $140,000.

3026 Mainstream Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Anne E Roberts; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $372,335.

1031 Hornsby Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Priyanka Thileti and Sandeep Reddy Kundhavaram; Seller: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; $501,754.

4454 Harpeth School Road, Franklin; Buyer: Samuel K Bagsby; Seller: Caryl Ann and Douglas Michael Giles; $380,000.

205 Oak Drive, Franklin, Hill Estates; Buyer: Dorothy and Jack L Wallin; Seller: Jessica C and Quentin Gabriel Perry; $250,000.

2014 Canyon Echo Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Anastasia Sergeyevna and Denis Eduardovich Chumakov; Seller: Merritt K and Corey A Bonnette; $415,000.

3032 Mainstream Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Marilyn T Hyde; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $400,459.

6031 Huntmere Avenue, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $90,532.

6013 Huntmere Avenue, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $90,532.

111 Halswelle Drive (includes 172 and 173), Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Crescent Lockwood LLC; $283,755.

407 Courfield Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Terri and Lamar Raley; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $418,420.

407 Courfield Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Terri and Lamar Raley; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $408,420.

1296 Ascot Lane, Franklin, Redwing Meadows; Buyer: Judy and John Myshrall; Seller: Beverly J Brandenburg; $400,000.

1364 Caroline Circle, Franklin, Redwing Meadows; Buyer: Twila J and David J Elenbaas; Seller: Lisa M and Bryan N Richter; $490,000.

2060 General Martin Lane, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Nicole and Bryan Samson; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $565,210.

207 Cavanaugh Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kelly E and Jeromi D Nuckolls; Seller: Zurich Homes Inc D/B/A Zurich Nashville; $987,850.

2032 Canyon Echo Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Susan E Hyde; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $510,525.

4617 Delta Springs Lane, Franklin, Delta Springs; Buyer: Emily and Alex Rector; Seller: Chao Guang Liu; $249,900.

4517 Pratt Lane (Correction Deed), Franklin; Buyer: Evergreen Homes LLC; Seller: Ruth and Howard Wales; $712,500.

1634 Grassmere Road, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Linda and Bill Hemrick; Seller: Lisa and James Fitzsimmons; $735,000.

1200 Eliot Road, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Malorie and Brent Walters; Seller: Patricia Hope and Stephen M Roe; $542,000.

3178 Evelyn Court, Franklin, Spencer Hall; Buyer: Jeanene A Hupy; Seller: Pamela J and Steven W Hennesy; $404,900.

1011 Murfreesboro Road #B5, Franklin, Indian Springs Condos; Buyer: Pooja and Poonam Bery; Seller: LSF9 Master Participation Trust; $200,000.

37067

205 Cottonwood Court, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Catherine and Victor C Elkinds; Seller: Kelly and Brendan Glean; $554,000.

3061 Wilson Pike, Franklin, Wilson Pike; Buyer: Haley C and Justin Barker; Seller: Jackie Wayne and Susan Burke Crowell; $360,000.

1713 Biscayne Drive, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Rohini and Chetan Sharma; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $478,990.

1404 Marrimans Court, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Nicole MacGirr and Jonathan Richard O’Reilly; Seller: Helen l and Jeffrey S Coleman; $457,000.

1731 Biscayne Drive, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Dawn Nichole and Nicholas Charles Parlin; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $481,900.

141 Cliffe Run, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Jenifer and James Edward House Jr; Seller: Monica Cado and John S Shellabarger Jr; $575,000.

2701 Deer Haven Court, Franklin, Belle Chase Farms; Buyer: Ivette Crespo; Seller: Elizabeth Jo and Ian Andrew Dixson; $150,000.

513 LaSalle Court, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Donna Cox; Seller: Donna L Moore; $359,900.

200 Royal Oaks Boulevard #E2, Franklin, Jackson Place; Buyer: Stephanie Ann Hudson; Seller: Karyn M Reynolds; $206,000.

1950 Turning Wheel Lane, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Pushpa and Madhu S Podduturi; Seller: Joy C and Russell D Wilke; $250,000.

1018 Buddleia Lane, Franklin, Garden Club; Buyer: Blair E and Jeffrey A Moore; Seller: Tara C and Michael A Barber Trust; $639,000.

1411 Marrimans Court, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Stacy M and Christopher Crawford; Seller: Linda K and Wade A Schnittjer; $507,000.

5036 Maysbrook Lane (includes lots 6 and 7), Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Crescent Helm LLC; $290,893.

9232 Moon Glow Drive, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: Joseph Blackshear; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $886,645.

105 Sutter Way, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Sherryl L and Noah L Sanders; Seller: Jennifer and Timothy Lambe; $487,00.

204 Yorkshire Garden Court, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Kristin Carole and Grayson Gordon Gwaltney; Seller: The Estates of Bobby E Price Jr; $1,900,000.

200 Yorkshire Garden Court, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Gwaltney Family LLC; Seller: Lisa P Biander (Co-Executor) and the Estate of Bobby Price Jr; $335,000.

3204 Gardendale Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Ellen G and Nicholas John Speaker; Seller: Jaime J Counce; $275,000.

37069

369 St Andrews Drive, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Nancy and Thomas Sanders; Seller: Catherine M Kewley and Frederick Kewley Family Trust; $479,000.

1092 Stonebridge Park Drive, Franklin, Stonebridge Park; Buyer: Richard Eldon Presley and Richard Eldon Presley Jr; Seller: Jennifer A and Robert G Shirley; $595,000.

2044 Belmont Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Neida A McCain; Seller: Emily and Evan C Seivers; $405,000.

600 Lawrin Park, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Paige and Justin Thomas; Seller: Nicole MacGirr and Johnathan Richard O’Reilly; $355,000.

2038 Glastonbury Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Emily and Tyler Leuck; Seller: Kate A and Jonathan M Mingledorff; $325,000.

404 Reigh Court, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Leigh A Elliott; Seller: William Butler Ballard; $249,000.

506 Bobby Drive, Franklin, Grassland Estates; Buyer: Kristy and Kyle Chowning; Seller: Sharry K and Keith Kitchell; $475,000.

308 Mansfield Court, Franklin, Cheekwood; Buyer: Julie A and Andrew J Ozier; Seller: Holly C and Christopher M Brown; $600,000.

37135

2110 Kidd Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Jaojie Wang; Seller: Alyssa Nicole and Timothy Ray Earls; $188,000.

429 Oldenburg Road, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Heather and Bradford T Gipson; Seller: G Luxury LLC; $775,000.

808 Stone Meadow Court, Nolensville, Whittmore; Buyer: Hohn Greg Smedley-Warren and Jason Paul Warren; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $574,162.

2140 Sugar Mill Drive, Nolensville, Sherwood Green Estates; Buyer: Ereny Samy Younan and Emad H Eshak; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $487,000.

5005 Burke Trail, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Cameron S Bell; Seller: Cassey and Robert T Bloomfield; $395,000.

8649 Burkitt Place, Nolensville, Burkitt Place; Buyer: Azar and Tyler Prow; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $531,907.

2660 Benington Place, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Heather Michelle and William Bryan Ladd; Seller: Barlow Builders LLC; $160,000.

2984 McCanless Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Sage Construction LLC; Seller: Susan A Springer; $217,000.

3238 Burris Drive, Nolensville, Sherwood Green Estates; Buyer: Marie L and Jonathon Weaver; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $564,910.

1984 Eulas Way, Nolensville, Eulas Glen; Buyer: Brianne and Eric Boernke; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $639,900.

820 Queen Annes Court, Nolensville, Brittain Downs; Buyer: Cinda and James Stricklen; Seller: Amelia H Gutierrez-Brown and Kenneth Ray Brown III; $505,000.

3016 Canal Street, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Rachel D Mezzatesta; Seller: Melinda Guthrie; $350,000.

2409 Marco Street, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Barlow Builders LLC; Seller: Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc; $281,802.

230 Bent Creek Trace, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Christel and Jessee W Uhde; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $483,834.

Lots 133, 144, 145, and 147 on Apperly Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Weekley Homes LLC; Seller: Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc; $474,346.

4793 Kintore Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Donna B and William Lon Wilson; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $510,150.

9685 Clovercroft Road, Nolensville; Buyer: James Nicholas Franklin; Seller: Lake M Middleton; $255,000.

37174

9004 Redwater Court, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Tina L and Clint E Briggs; Seller: Sarah A and Charles W Sageman; $447,000.

4181 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Jennifer R and Sean C Denton; Seller: Rose M and Bart I Wynn; $402,500.

6007 Trout Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Suzanna J and Dennis Q Cothern; Seller: Meghan B and Eric Gannon; $501,000.

1028 Hemlock Drive, Spring Hill, Woodside; Buyer: Scott C Gilbert; Seller: Letitia and Danny S Meade; $242,900.

1062 Harvey Springs Drive, Spring Hill, Willowvale at Harvey Springs; Buyer: Bryon Wells; Seller: Crystal A and Kevin P Kennemer; $361,000.

3017 Grunion Lane, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Meadowbrook Companies LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $85,000.

3021 Grunion Lane, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Meadowbrook Companies LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $85,000.

3019 Grunion Lane, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Meadowbrook Companies LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $85,000.

Rain Meadow Court, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Elizabeth and Rodney Hampton; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $504,686.

424 Heroit Drive, Spring Hill, Hamptons at Campbell Station; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Tennessee Contractors Inc; $59,740.

2011 Hemlock Drive, Spring Hill, Woodside Townhomes; Buyer: Harold E Fitzwater; Seller: Melissa A Binns; $215,000.

6000 Romain Court, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Kara L Peters-Ballard and Lance J Ballard; Seller: Kelly and Daniel Magnino; $305,000.

Columbia Pike, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Clark Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $88,000.

Main Street, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Clark Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $85,000.

Baker Springs Lane, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: Laura Ayala Munoz and Maribel Ayala Lopez; Seller: Heather Carson; $274,000.

1233 Baker Creek Drive, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: Zachary T Powers; Seller: Guillermina and Juan Reyes; $246,000.

2930 Buckner Lane, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: Erin and Michael Ledbetter; Seller: Joshua Kavin; $328,000.

1020 St Hubbins Drive, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Stephanie A and Russell D Logozar; Seller: Maria Fernanda and John L Richardson; $379,900.

37179

3748 Ronstadt Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Tracy M and Howard F Shanahan; Seller: Shaw Enterprises; $626,800.

3400 Colebrook Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Elizabeth and Emerson Dye; Seller: Martha Tracey Caperton; $464,900.

3033 Newport Valley Circle, Thompson’s Station, Newport Valley; Buyer: Monica and Mark G Neubauer; Seller: Amy E Parker; $163,500.

2253 Chauser Park Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $71,087.

3792 Bear Creek Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Wesley Logan; Seller: Valuable Investment Properties LLC; $52,000.

2932 Hadley Close Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Courtney Smith Paterson and Mont Seymour Smith; Seller: Zachary Jameson; $389,500.

1024 McKenna Drive, Thompson’s Station, Newport Valley; Buyer: Kelly Ennis; Seller: Dana E Rerree; $174,900.

4005 Grace Creek, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Leslie and Dan Spencer; Seller: R&J Land Company LLC; $224,025.