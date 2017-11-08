JUST SOLD: Property transfers as of Sept. 19

PROPERTY TRANSFERS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF 19 SEPTEMBER 2017

37027

1729 Ravello Way, Brentwood, Tuscany Hills; Buyer: Lea and George F Grundler II; Seller: Arnold Homes LLC; $245,000.

1317 Lipscomb Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood Meadows; Buyer: Nawroz Naji and Delshad M Orner; Seller: The Estate of Jane Remke Jones; $320,000.

1098 Lansdowne Approach, Brentwood, Lansdowne; Buyer: Lisa Nicole and Denis O’Shea; Seller: Kim and David R Lilly; $750,000.

83 Governor’s Way, Brentwood, The Governors Club; Buyer: Dena and Kory Douglas Hershkowitz; Seller: R M Towill Corp; $688,300.

9521 Edenbrook Court, Brentwood, Edenbrook Estates; Buyer: Arnold Homes LLC; Seller: Liberty Properties LLC; $360,000.

1462 Witherspoon Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Castle Contractors LLC; Seller: Holt Witherspoon LLC; $353,805.

109 Brentwood Pointe Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Gabriel Jason Hamilton; Seller: Xiaoli Liu and Haifei Li; $200,000.

9715 Mountain Ash Court, Brentwood, Willowmet; Buyer: Arwa and Naser Hauter; Seller: Lynette and Ronald C Minson; $677,000.

131 Ridgewood Lane, Brentwood, Concord Forest; Buyer: Sandra and Todd Robinson; Seller: Edward M Amatrudd; $350,000.

206 Flowerwood Court, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Myrna and Joaquin Flores; Seller: Patricia F Abdouch; $175,000.

Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 on Concord Road, Brentwood, Belle Terra; Buyer: Partners in Building of Tennessee LLC; Seller: Split Log Development LLC; $875,000.

1739 Ravello Way, Brentwood, Tuscany Hills; Buyer: Sonhnakhone and Johnny Khampehngphet; Seller: Arnold Homes LLC; $1,035,000.

8218 Alamo Road, Brentwood, Crockett Hills; Buyer: Deidre and Benjamin Eberia; Seller: Beverly A and Bernard A Reymann Jr; $564,000.

603 Shenandoah Drive, Brentwood, Carondelet; Buyer: Emily and Mason Herron; Seller: Edwindeen S Kunath; $430,000.

9439 Highwood Hill Road, Brentwood, Raintree Forest; Buyer: Leslie and Brian Lohrding; Seller: Valerie C Montgomery-Rice and Melvin Thomas Rice Jr; $640,000.

1207 Brentwood Lane, Brentwood, Brentwood Hills; Buyer: Julie K and Chadwick Cannon; Seller: Emily C and Mason J Herron; $710,000.

37046

6926 Wellsford Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Kathleen A and Gregory J Tomkiewecz; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $419,990.

8320 Shoreline Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Melody and Timothy King; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $600,000.

6025 Pelican Way, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Stephanie D and James M Farrar; Seller: Miriam M and Reid W Davis; $135,000.

7205 Shagbark Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Suzanne and David L Kreps; Seller: Samantha and Nicholas Vaughn; $189,000.

8279 Horton Highway, College Grove; Buyer: Chris and James Childress; Seller: Vincent A King; $200,000.

8813 Drosera Circle, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Lisa W and Donald C Coleman; Seller: Beth and Doug Wilburn; $375,000.

37062

7406 Holly Leaf Way, Fairview, Deervalley Downs; Buyer: Corey A and Eric S O’Neal; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $296,263.

7205 Sir William Drive, Fairview, Braxton Bend; Buyer: Lillian M Derrick; Seller: Christa P and Bernard A Sutinis; $310,000.

7210 Fernvale Road, Fairview; Buyer: IRA Innovations LLC and FBO James Hudgins; Seller: Sylvia H Wilson and Lori S Kolb; $150,000.

2017 Fairview Boulevard, Fairview; Buyer: Apex Bank; Seller: Austin Bates; $1,200,000.

7110 Colquitt Way, Fairview, Western Woods Village; Buyer: Tori L and Joshua Reyes; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $229,990.

7112 Colquitt Way, Fairview, Western Woods Village; Buyer: Amanda Dawn Gunn and Joseph Neil Nolen; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $245,136.

37064

119 Irvine Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Jennifer L and Justin G Hale; Seller: David Latture; $512,500.

617 Edgewood Boulevard, Franklin, West Meade; Buyer: Jennifer and Darrin Honnell; Seller: Barbara A Sparkman; $211,000.

4069 Flatwater Street, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Russell Lindsey; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $381,400.

1205 Twin Oaks Drive, Franklin, Boyd Mill Estates; Buyer: Vimala G and Daniel Christopher Ingram; Seller: Lyndamaria B and Ezekial R Alicea; $359,900.

418 Alfred Ladd Road East, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Jennifer and William Cruger; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $571,735.

4136 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Berry's Chapel Ventures LP; Seller: HPM LLC; $1,500,000.

335 4th Avenue South, Franklin; Buyer: Herbert Charles Rose III; Seller: Martha A and Richard S Thuma; $980,000.

600 Lockwood Lane, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Heather L and Kevin K Greaves; Seller: Mallard Homes LLC; $615,000.

1346 Eliot Road, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Christina C and Samuel T Wickware; Seller: Tanya M and Mark J Davenport; $820,000.

3014 Mainstream Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Jane G and Charles G Garrett; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $390,360.

521 Ridgestone Drive, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Ashlee Valen and Joshua Heat Briggs; Seller: Kathy S and David L Snowden; $418,000.

3160 Brimstead Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Vermeka L Fairrow; Seller: Susanmarie and Michael J Devaney; $358,500.

1132 Culpepper Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Stephanie C and Anthony S Evans; Seller: Jan E and Joel L Hardin; $332,000.

1100 West Main Street #A16, Franklin, Colony House Condo; Buyer: Scott Palmer; Seller: Kristin A and Jeffrey L Fowler; $135,000.

302 North Margin Street (includes Tracts 1 and 2), Franklin; Buyer: Charlie B Mitchell Jr; Seller: Dorothy Lavon and Worley Coleman; $200,000.

2805 Manning Lane, Franklin, McLemore Farms; Buyer: Linda L and Thomas L Solomon; Seller: Jane and Scott Reuter; $603,000.

1113 Park Street, Franklin; Buyer: Douglas Ryan Durr; Seller: Cathy G and Joseph G Burton; $155,000.

717 Liberty Pike, Franklin, Cadet Homes; Buyer: David Irwin Rev Trust and O John II Rev Trust; Seller: Carl A Ware and Joshua D Teige; $291,000.

621 West Meade Boulevard, Franklin, West Meade; Buyer: Tony N Gladwell Jr; Seller: Samuel Keith Bagsby; $250,000.

5665 Wilkins Branch Road, Franklin; Buyer: June Loise and Ronald Lee Goddard; Seller: RGPB Investment LLC; $360,000.

1172 Culpepper Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Kathleen Marie and Gregory Allen Watkins; Seller: Rusty M Culp; $339,900.

1845 Savannah Springs Drive, Franklin; Buyer: Amy B and Jacob F Gordon; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $525,000.

1165 Culpepper Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Paul Bazzano; Seller: Vicky A Carter-Dean and Robert D Dean; $325,000.

1044 Scouting Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Joseph Castrorao; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $528,000.

3008 Mainstream Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Vicky A Carter-Dean and Robert D Dean; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $382,821.

5559 Boy Scout Road, Franklin; Buyer: Abbey and Gage Craver; Seller: Cathy and Steve Craver; $275,000.

513 Bonaire Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Alethea L and Chad R Hutchison; Seller: Legend Homes LLC; $1,197,509.

2001 Hornsby Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; Seller: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; $141,000.

3000 Mainstream Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Cheryl and David Buehring; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $379,908.

416 Pearre Springs Way, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Thomas C Otte; Seller: Julie Nichole Leanna; $795,000.

511 Prince of Wales Court, Franklin, Buckingham Park; Buyer: Victoria Draaven; Seller: Sharon Wiedner Hickman; $379,000.

721 Watson Branch Drive, Franklin, Maplewood; Buyer: Florence Anne Bilyeu; Seller: Cynthia D Lewis; $312,800.

212 Sontag Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Belen and Robert Gibilaro; Seller: Holly Buchanan and Steven R Miller; $506,000.

37067

1501 Towne Park Lane, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Atema Rev Trust; Seller: Ruth and Richard D Bingen Trust; $606,000.

1849 Brentwood Pointe Drive, Franklin, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Cui Yong and Yan Ru Su; Seller: Lauren McMurthry and Robert Allen Johnson Jr; $282,000.

4244 North Chapel Road, Franklin; Buyer: Simone Suzanne and Jeffrey Michael Welter; Seller: Amelia L and Douglas M Harvey; $360,000.

3057 Trotters Lane, Franklin, Cedarmont Valley Estates; Buyer: Leslie and Billy Copeland; Seller: Weckesser Family Rev Living Trust; $810,000.

201 Terri Park Way, Franklin, Hurstbourne Park; Buyer: James David Carroll; Seller: Deise Mari Ronchi and Carlos A J Duque-Estrada; $620,000.

995 Cedarview Lane, Franklin, Aaron Stokes Estate; Buyer: Leah and Jamie Lima; Seller: Lydia Devito-Stokes; $1,490,000.

9068 Clovercroft Preserve Drive, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Clovercroft Preserve LLC; $157,000.

538 Hope Avenue, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: James T Redd Jr; Seller: Eleanor P Fleenor; $720,000.

5074 Saddleview Drive, Franklin, Cedarmont Estates; Buyer: Pamela and Eric Grasman; Seller: Victoria Ann Draaven; $505,000.

3050 Westerly Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Glenda Emerson and Jesse L Fuller Jr; Seller: Nancy J and David M Shurson; $570,000.

37069

1103 Greenleaf Way, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Lori S and Thomas M Weaver; Seller: Carol P and John Barry Sensing; $500,000.

1006 Montpier Drive, Franklin, Montpier Farms; Buyer: Thomas Shumate IV; Seller: Christie C and Jerry W Bowen; $700,000.

1611 Edgewater Court, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Sandstrom Living Trust; Seller: Karen Tina and Gary Frank Jones; $1,450,000.

168 Carphilly Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Marianne R and James J Richmond; Seller: Suzanne Swanson and Donald N Gallent; $540,000.

1005 Buena Vista Drive, Franklin, Hillsboro Cove; Buyer: Mary M and Stephen H Ballard; Seller: Jery W Owens; $1,390,000.

37135

603 Mer Rouge Drive, Nolensville, McFarlin Woods; Buyer: Jermain Haltom; Seller: Thomas E Ervin; $335,000.

Lots 17, 24, and 40 on York Road, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: CCD Oldsmith Singleton LLC; $219,953.

8321 Parkfield Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Place; Buyer: Leann and Hoshua Kersey; Seller: Angie and Phillip J Martin; $449,900.

2720 Water Lane, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Rebecca L and Christopher J Dandrea; Seller: Holly H and David C Pring; $457,000.

5127 Falling Water Road, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: DAC Homebuilders LLC; Seller: CK Development LLC; $115,000.

104 Watertown Drive, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: DAC Homebuilders LLC; Seller: Grove Park Partners LLC; $135,000.

705 Harpers Mill Drive, Nolensville, Whittmore; Buyer: Brooke and Quiton Hoekstra; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $433,270.

808 Walridge Court, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Margaret E and Robert B Jenkins; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $604,083.

6163 Christmas Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Riham F Mikhaiel and Hany K Shaker; Seller: Katelyn Ann and Jacob Arden Pennington; $388,000.

813 Stone Meadow Court, Nolensville, Whittmore; Buyer: Samantha O and Joseph P Wagner III; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $602,552.

433 Oldenburg Road, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Equity Trust Co Custodian FBO Brandon Jenkins; Seller: Legend Homes LLC; $158,000.

3213 Burris Drive, Nolensville, Sherwood Green Estates; Buyer: Michele Mathers and Clifton Lee Buck Jr; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $548,520.

37174

4003 Red Brick Court, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Erin A and Colin M Rice; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $364,995.

409 Shirebrook Circle, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Pamela A and David J Bissing; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $236,075.

5109 Columbia Pike, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: R G Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $85,000.

3012 Grunion Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: R G Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Autumn Ridge Development Co; $85,000.

3010 Grunion Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: R G Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Autumn Ridge Development Co; $85,000.

2951 Stewart Campbell Point, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Yahong Tao and Kun Jia; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $409,684.

1802 Packard Court, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Ruthanne Bexton and John R Huntoon; Seller: Nicole and Troy Hermon; $275,000.

4003 Pennick Court, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Julie Ann Smith; Seller: Steven R Pickerill; $216,000.

1831 O’Reilly Circle, Spring Hill, Shannon Glen; Buyer: CSH Property One LLC; Seller: Rachel Christine and Robert Ean Parker; $273,500.

4000 Red Brick Court, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Letizia and LaJarvis Smith; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $334,092.

3006 Yellow Brick Court, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Pamela Earps Russell; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $338,637.

3023 Candlelite Drive, Spring Hill, Candlewood; Buyer: Shadia Afroz and Mohsinur Rahman; Seller: Autumn Cruser and Jon Steven Bethea; $189,000.

2083 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: Rachel and Abrahm Baida; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $398,810.

2011 Katach Court, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Cherina and Sean Kelly; Seller: Abby and Salvador Hernandez; $330,000.

1006 Maleventum Way, Spring Hill, Benevento East; Buyer: Tanya L and Robert A Macks Jr; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $391,999.

1446 Bern Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate; Buyer: Katie and Tyler Dieterich; Seller: Kathryn H and Adam M Buszka; $285,000.

1213 Chapmans Retreat Drive, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Megan Lynn and Cory Steven Poynor; Seller: Melissa and Steven M Thomas; $300,000.

1302 Carmack Court, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: CSH Property One LLC; Seller: Julie Calvert and Jeremy Miller; $267,000.

1881 Portview Drive, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Betsy R Lyons; Seller: Adriane and Michael John Parese II; $257,500.

3013 Foust Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Toft Family Rev Trust; Seller: Marusha M and Jason J Skorey; $375,000.

Stewart Campbell Point, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Hayley Jill and Paul Shane Bailey; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $625,000.

310 Oldbury Lane, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Karen M and Kevin M Ulmet; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $270,920.

37179

Harpeth-Peyt Road, Thompson’s Station, Twin Oaks Farm; Buyer: Wolf Living Trust; Seller: Donna L and Kenneth H Choate Jr; $625,000.

2674 Paddock Park Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Collin McDonald Byrd; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $449,673.

2036 Callaway Park Place, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Braden Thomas; Seller: Kristin G and Christopher M Layden; $452,500.

3776 Ronstadt Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Kimberly W and Robert D Cossar; Seller: Shaw Enterprises LLC; $589,630.

2258 Chaucer Park Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Suzanne K and Drew Thompson; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $429,900.

2845 Jesse Court, Thompson’s Station, Sutherland; Buyer: Elizabeth and Matthew Wood; Seller: 2845 Jessie Court Trust; $180,000.

3037 Millerton Way, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate; Buyer: Chris S Cusick; Seller: Janelle Evans Kempton; $427,500.

3508 Robbins Nest Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Sheila and David Dea; Seller: Kimberlee J and Theodore Geasley; $715,000.

2574 Douglas Lane, Thompson’s Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Rachel P and Jason P Gray; Seller: Felencia Lynne and Anthony Wayne Kilday; $288,000.

5010 Remus Lane, Thompson’s Station, Jerry Remus Property; Buyer: Kimberlee J and Theodore W Geasley; Seller: Corinne and Jerry Remus; $156,558.

2677 Paddock Park Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Sarah Catherine and Anthony Todd Elliott; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $476,741.