JUST SOLD: Property transfers as of Sept. 26

PROPERTY TRANSFERS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF 26 SEPTEMBER 2017

37027

8234 Frontier Lane, Brentwood, Crockett Hills; Buyer: Paula J and Christian D Smith; Seller: Brenda and Gerald White; $455,000.

6 Portrush Court, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Laura M Reny-Smith Rev Trust; Seller: Scott D Smith Rev Trust; $873,000.

540 Grand Oaks Drive, Brentwood, Belle Rive; Buyer: Jan M and Robert Paul Felber Jr; Seller: Dolores A Stoffer; $1,012,500.

1726 Charity Drive, Brentwood, Raintree Forest South; Buyer: Molly and Matthew Hodgin; Seller: Ellen B and Kenneth S Newman; $620,000.

1526 Copperstone Drive, Brentwood, Copperstone; Buyer: Kelli and David Bercik; Seller: Mary B and Roy V Powers Jr; $615,000.

1999 Ivy Crest Drive, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Harikrishna Tanjore and Bhargavi Singanmalli; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $716,564.

9229 Foxboro Drive, Brentwood, Foxboro Estates; Buyer: Susan Magnusson and Anthony Todd Price; Seller: Jeremy R George; $730,000.

9104 Heritage Drive, Brentwood, Brentmeade Estates; Buyer: Hannah Kay and Jeremy Richard George; Seller: David T Ichert Family Trust; $953,500.

9533 Dresden Square, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Paul W McGaughy; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $424,999.

8200 Suzanne Drive, Brentwood, El Dorado Acres; Buyer: Michael Y Slukich; Seller: John A Francis Estate; $320,000.

8206 Boxmere Court, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Monica M and Ian T Manning; Seller: Carol Leann Morello; $870,000.

714 Splitrail Drive Brentwood, Brentwood, Cambridge Hills; Buyer: Billy and Elisabetta Sheehan; Seller: Janet and Richard Meyers; $729,000.

1721 Ravello Way, Brentwood, Tuscany Hills; Buyer: Pamela K and Prescott Fisher III; Seller: Arnold Homes LLC; $1,187,872.

1859 Longmoore Lane, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Enni and Cordell D Haney; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $813,965.

9100 Raindrop Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Whistler Farms; $265,000.

144 Governors Way, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Amy L and William W Lawrence; Seller: Stacy Talbott Walker; $1,100,000.

604 Fountainbrooke Court, Brentwood, Fountainbrooke; Buyer: Leslie and William J Rothamel; Seller: Tiffany M and T Eric Holcomb; $524,900.

1873 Barnstaple Lane, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Rie Yamashita and William F Hayes; Seller: Turnberry Homes; $1,065,846.

37046

6917 Wellsford Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Martha and Richard Carmona; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $423,212.

6672 Edgemore Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Ruby and Benjamin King; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $549,255.

7080 Crimson Leaf Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Nicole M and David L Martin Jr; Seller: NVR Inc; $566,543.

6752 Pleasant Gate Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Jeannie and Richard Zaccone Jr; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $472,438.

8431 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Dana and Steven Rondeau; Seller: Regina and Michael J Castro; $1,197,500.

8525 Highland Rim Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Kimberly K Thompson and David Alan Young; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,017,945.

8609 Belladonna Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Kim A and Kevin C Pruitt; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $213,750.

6700 Arno-Allisona Road, College Grove; Buyer: Sarah J and Jason P Ross; Seller: Aquilla Lillard; $150,000.

6913 Wellsford Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Pamela Andrews and Phouthasone Chanthalasy; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $369,770.

6817 Pleasant Gate Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $107,730.

37062

7107 Wheat Road, Fairview, Meadows at Fairview; Buyer: George B Stallings II; Seller: Logan J Wilkerson; $66,750.

7103 Triple Crown Lane, Fairview, Heartland Reserve; Buyer: Paul A Butler; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $411,630.

7502 Beechnut Way, Fairview, Deer Valley Downs; Buyer: Craig J Hanrahan; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $281,331.

7258 Anderson Road, Fairview; Buyer: Kayla and Stephen Stone; Seller: Nellie and James G Anderson Rev Living Trust; $190,000.

7360 Brush Creek Road, Fairview; Buyer: BCD Properties; Seller: Auborn L Hager Sub-Trust; $130,000.

Hunting Camp Road, Fairview; Buyer: Tammy and John Barber; Seller: Fairview Properties LLC; $65,000.

7184 Chester Road, Fairview, Rosewood Estates; Buyer: Alex Prince; Seller: Kimberly and Jeremy Lawrence; $135,000.

7150 Triple Crown Lane, Fairview, Heartland Reserve; Buyer: Janet Gatewood; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $528,305.

730 Shenna Lane, Fairview, Leverette Meadows; Buyer: Amber and John Albert Pollock Jr; Seller: Tony R Plunk; $254,000.

7225 Mary Susan Lane, Fairview, New Montgomery Place; Buyer: Kimberly and Jeremy Lawrence; Seller: Carly and Zachary Hensley; $275,000.

7128 Anglin Road, Fairview; Buyer: Amy and Tate Eskew; Seller: Jill M and Johnny W Andrews; $370,000.

7144 Park Glen Drive, Fairview, Kingwood; Buyer: Karen and John R Misky; Seller: Melinda and Michael McReynolds; $325,000.

Vacant Lot on Hunting Camp Road, Fairview, Fairview Properties; Buyer: Christena M Furr; Seller: Fairview Properties LLC; $65,000.

7403 Lake Road NW, Fairview; Buyer: Marissa N Manley; Seller: Donna L and Donald E Buttrey; $148,500.

37064

233 Poteat Place, Franklin, Monticello; Buyer: Kristen and Charles Melichar; Seller: Jean Marie and Declan N Weir; $615,000.

525 Justin Drive, Franklin, Hunters Chase; Buyer: Alice K and Michael P Hotz; Seller: Pamela D Conley; $355,000.

3025 Gracious Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Jan Cooper Patteson; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $326,131.

4080 Camberley Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jeffrey P Benson; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $536,136.

4517 Pratt Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Evergreen Homes LLC; Seller: Ruth and Howard Wales; $600,000.

4019 Blossom Trail Lane, Franklin, Blossom Park; Buyer: Danielle and James Smith; Seller: Insignia Homes LLC; $613,126.

3031 Gracious Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Jeffrey Doty Wilson; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $302,150.

495 Royal Crossing, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Lori and Hector Maldonado; Seller: Maha Mikhail and Bassem Maurice; $435,000.

204 Pearl Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Lindsay M and Joshua A Clark; Seller: Patricia A Burbridge; $425,000.

5045 Rockport Avenue, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Lindsey and Taylor Welch; Seller: NVR Inc; $532,170.

4056 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Tugba and Levent Deniz; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $434,460.

4098 New Highway 96 West, Franklin, Russell Brothers Farm; Buyer: Mary Lee Bennett; Seller: Melanie Schlachter and Matthew Brink; $415,000.

338 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Kimberly Gomer and Michael G Johnson; Seller: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; $696,198.

601 Boyd Mill Avenue #G6, Franklin, Laurelwood; Buyer: Sherrie C and John R Moore Sr; Seller: Sherry and Rondell King; $176,000.

100 Elmwood Court, Franklin, Hickory Ridge; Buyer: Melissa A and Tim Stillings; Seller: Kimberly and William M Burr; $230,000.

4092 Camberley Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Gabrielle Cesario; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $616,384.

1101 Downs Boulevard #230, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Julia B and Alan L Childers; Seller: Emily M Pope; $208,500.

228 Prospect Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Katherine F and Cory C Kelley; Seller: Kristi and Thomas Hackett; $823,000.

400 Chatsworth Court, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Jimmy C Crosby; Seller: Nellie L Freemon Rev Living Trust; $404,000.

4424 Pratt Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Melanie and Ben Jared; Seller: Julie Pratt and Raymond T McCoy; $306,223.

402 Freesia Court, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Laura M and Brandon Carter Grass; Seller: Abigail Lindsay and Matthew Wayne Anglum; $438,000.

1007 Hornsby Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Olive Diane and Kenneth C Nbehoda; Seller: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; $554,140.

1101 Downs Boulevard #200, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Lisa Marie Soriano and Benjamin David Wolaver; Seller: Emily C Bryan; $225,000.

4322 Gosey Hill Road, Franklin; Buyer: Marusha and Jason J Skorey; Seller: Pauline and Larry Jones; $449,900.

4417 Jackson Hollow Road, Franklin; Buyer: Justin Cuter; Seller: Renee W Brandow; $201,980.

3037 Gracious Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Linda O Walsh; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $296,500.

1639 Townsend Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Dianne and Don Blair; Seller: Pamela J Kille; $545,000.

202 Cherry Drive, Franklin, Hill Estates; Buyer: Jennifer C Szilagyi; Seller: Marita Beth Earle; $250,000.

107 Gist Street, Franklin, Gist Street; Buyer: Garden Gate Development LLC; Seller: Free Will Baptist Foundation Inc; $250,000.

3019 Gracious Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Christine and Jason Philibotte; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $339,351.

324 Irvine Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Judy M and Richard N Barnette; Seller: Deborah and John A Wolbert; $487,500.

4062 Camberley Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Andre L James; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $536,038.

6043 Headwater Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Sujatha and Venkata K Suresh Chitturi; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $499,020.

1236 Carriage Park Drive, Franklin, Carriage Park Condos; Buyer: Richard McAdams; Seller: Martha E and Ville S Jarva; $220,000.

914 Evans Street, Franklin; Buyer: Marne V and Thomas F Smith; Seller: Kellie Van Swearingen; $415,000.

37067

1316 Cottingham Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Amy E Vehec and Anne Fottrell; Seller: Vickie M Evans; $580,000.

7093 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: Edwindeen S Kunath; Seller: Horne Family Rev Living Trust; $390,000.

129 Delta Boulevard, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Randell Correia; Seller: Meredith Conley; $546,225.

3201 Aspen Grove Drive #A6, Franklin, Parkside at Aspen Grove; Buyer: Jean W and Donald L Mason; Seller: Lauren and Dominic Hong; $280,000.

435 Logans Circle, Franklin, Cheswicke Farms; Buyer: Tory M and Marc A Kunkle; Seller: Amy K and Mark J Andreola; $439,900.

1808 Lanceford Court, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Pavalli Rondla and Siddhartha R Karnati; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $531,000.

4213 Warren Road, Franklin; Buyer: Abigail L and Matthew Wayne Anglum; Seller: Jerri I Porter; $571,000.

8040 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: Amy and Joe M Cottrell Jr; Seller: James Gray Kimbrough; $378,000.

3031 Farmhouse Drive, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Courtney and Matthew Sinnott; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $452,541.

3025 Farmhouse Drive, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Lora and James Howard MacKenzie III; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $481,300.

252 Freedom Drive, Franklin, Liberty Hills; Buyer: Yimeng Wang and Wensheng Shan; Seller: Mary C and Lynn H Pryor; $335,900.

278 Watson View Drive, Franklin, Clovercroft; Buyer: Janice Hall and Ronald Y Huskey; Seller: Lacie N and Brad P Carteaux; $491,000.

1358 Liberty Pike, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Sean D Wilkins; Seller: Aurea U and Theodore Straub; $368,000.

815 Chad Court, Franklin, Liberty Hills; Buyer: Michelle Veach; Seller: Deidre B and Benjamin R Eberle; $376,000.

1020 Market Street, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Poulis Family Trust; Seller: Jessica and Joseph Christy; $421,600.

6056 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: Eleanor and Bill B Fleenor; Seller: Joyce E Zimmerman; $399,000.

9039 Clovercroft Preserve, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: Tiffany and Howard Edwards; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $767,058.

1502 Towne Park Lane, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Claire Bradley and Henry Ong; Seller: Bharbavi Singanmalli and Harikrishna Tanjore; $439,000.

37069

1153 Brookside Drive, Franklin, Hillsboro Acres; Buyer: Elizabeth M and Stephen J Clark; Seller: Brenda and Daniel Krivensky; $331,000.

4215 Two Rivers Lane, Franklin, Two Rivers; Buyer: Kaylene J and Chine Logan; Seller: Angela J and F Shane Alexander; $2,200,000.

308 Harpeth Hills Drive, Franklin, Grasslane Estates; Buyer: Jennifer R and Grant Davidson; Seller: Catherine R Ray; $334,000.

712 Legends Crest Drive, Franklin, Legends Ridge; Buyer: Charlene and Steven Marcum; Seller: Michael R Reinfeldt; $965,000.

411 Brickenhall Drive, Franklin, Stonebridge Park; Buyer: Elizabeth and Adam Huggins; Seller: Tonia F and Monte J Poe; $792,000.

906 Loggers Run, Franklin, Timberline; Buyer: Seana S and Stephen C Peck II; Seller: James D Underwood; $615,000.

2000 Berrys Chapel Road, Franklin, Farmington South; Buyer: Julie and William B Thompson; Seller: Gretel and Garland Rowland; $628,000.

37135

1632 Sunset Park Drive, Nolensville, Sunset Park; Buyer: Elizabeth and Derek Wesolowski; Seller: Michelle A and Barton Christopher Butles; $629,900.

9160 MacCauley Lane, Nolensville, Burkitt Place; Buyer: Michele Bogdanow and Eric Ashton; Seller: Erin and Chad Goad; $465,000.

768 Alameda Avenue, Nolensville, Catalina; Buyer: Jeremy Scott McDuffie; Seller: D R Horton Inc; $725,828.

1028 Lawson Lane, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Wendy A and Edward V Allen; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $769,655.

1129 Eckerton Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Carolyn Davidson and Daniel Craig Morris; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $679,900.

8772 Middlewick Lane, Nolensville, Burkitt Place; Buyer: Annette M and Raymond M Gough; Seller: Audrey and Justin F Seamon; $405,000.

801 Alec Court, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Shelia Kelly and Luis Navarro; Seller: Anne L and Kenneth W Rucker; $384,948.

2680 Benington Place, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Martha and Christopher R Swaffer; Seller: DAC Homebuilders LLC; $755,541.

1332 Creekside Drive, Nolensville, Ballenger Farms; Buyer: Angela Rebecca and John Patrick Bourn; Seller: Deidre K and Gavin B Stewart; $335,000.

7263 Nolensville Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Tower Community Bank; Seller: McCanless & Company; $1,050,000.

760 Alameda Avenue, Nolensville, Catalina; Buyer: Catherine Zappa and Ryan Wettergren; Seller: R Horton Inc; $598,889.

201 Norfolk Lane, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Claudia Yvette Perez; Seller: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; $278,000.

9853 Clovercroft Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Martha Elizabeth and Ville Sakari Jarva; Seller: Richard McAdams; $360,000.

37174

Main Street, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Clark Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $85,000.

Main Street, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Clark Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $85,000.

Main Street, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Clark Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $85,000.

2013 Autumn Ridge Way, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Janet and Bertrand Taylor; Seller: Enterprises LLC D/B/A Landmark Building Co; $580,000.

2003 Keiser Street, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Shalanda L Ross; Seller: Reitz Mitchell and Brett Parker; $356,900.

423 Heroit Drive, Spring Hill, Hamptons at Campbell Station; Buyer: Christian B and Matthew R Ridings; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $366,890.

2319 Dewey Drive, Spring Hill, Willowvale at Harvey Springs; Buyer: Kathryn H and Adam M Buszka; Seller: Nicole and Brian James Shun; $359,900.

125 Baker Springs Lane, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: Michael Pollack; Seller: JTP Real Estate LLC; $229,900.

4058 Locerbie Circle, Spring Hill, Chapmans Crossing; Buyer: Jeffrey Mark Tomlin; Seller: Joanne and Brandon Olfat; $290,000.

2957 Stewart Campbell Point, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Stacy C and Matthew L Moyle; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $411,678.

1506 Charleston Place, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Place; Buyer: Tracy L and Steven Arthur Hansen; Seller: Patricia A and Richard A Germek; $489,000.

7004 San Gilberto Court, Spring Hill, Benevento East; Buyer: Amy and Jordan Henstra; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $390,865.

3016 Yellow Brick Court, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Christa Lynn Curry; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $353,508.

4046 Haversack Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Christy and Jeremy Sayne; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $414,900.

1052 Misty Morn Circle, Spring Hill, Highlands at Campbell Station; Buyer: Samantha D Wolle; Seller: Russell Allen Jones; $232,000.

2016 Trenton Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Rachael H and Robert W Crocket; Seller: Tracy L and Steven A Hansen; $281,000.

1006 Rachel Beth Court, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Pamela C and Steven K Clark; Seller: Tracy A and Edward J Stanek III; $522,500.

4024 Willford Way, Spring Hill, Tanyard Springs; Buyer: Loyda Esmirna and Garth Audie Hjelte; Seller: Vanessa M and Scott R Thompson; $249,943.

5006 Perth Court, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Rebecca L and Joshua R Drace; Seller: Donna Shea and Michael Sterling Purdy; $499,900.

3036 Foust Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Rose Ann Utley Rev Living Trust and Mark E Utley Rev Living Trust; Seller: Brooke S and Spencer L Hux; $395,000.

3009 Fresh Water Court, Spring Hill, Tanyard Springs; Buyer: Said Leon and Bryan Leon Martinez; Seller: Noell C and Stephen C Bulka; $365,000.

220 Audrey Drive, Spring Hill, Hamptons; Buyer: Phloyjan Sattasiri; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $318,840.

2068 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Copperstone Development Partners LLC; $56,408.

1908 Hamilton Circle, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Alfonso Mendez; $65,000.

5009 Wallaby Drive, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: R G Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $100,000.

6002 Wallaby Drive, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: R G Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $95,000.

37179

2262 Chaucer Park Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Nicole and Alexander Pesant; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $439,900.

2668 Paddock Park Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Erin D and Mac R Miller; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $435,665.

2936 Hadley Close Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Janice C and Steven F Boren; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $447,971.

2916 Johnson Hollow Road (also includes 3918 Johnson Hollow Road), Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Timothy B Winters; Seller: Mary C Johnson; $260,000.

3110 Jeffrey Court, Thompson’s Station, Anderson Acres; Buyer: Cheryl and Kenneth W Sheehan; Seller: Rachael and Robert Crockett; $227,400.

2600 Hansford Drive, Thompsons Station, Aston Woods; Buyer: Taylor and Obed Hernandez; Seller: Preservation Construction Co LLC; $257,450.

2825 Tweed Place, Thompson’s Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Dianne Lorton and Bruce DiFranciso; Seller: Lisa Hughes and John Christopher Lapeze; $318,000.

109 Newport Meadows Circle, Thompson’s Station, Newport Meadows; Buyer: Jennifer LeAnne Holmes; Seller: Angela Rebecca Shears and Patrick Bourn; $177,500.

2728 Banks Court, Thompson’s Station, Maplelawn Estates; Buyer: Morgan Leigh Rogers and Kyle Hunter; Seller: Erika Gardner and Daniel Ray Adams; $241,000.

2743 Nottingham Court, Thompson’s Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Anna Caroline and Dallas C Moore; Seller: Daniel R Dougherty; $233,000.

2181 Loudenslager Drive, Thompson’s Station, Campbell Station; Buyer: Samia Abbas and Faisal Hussain; Seller: Serena and Michael Lepore; $385,000.

Harpeth-Peyt Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Sue S and Ricky D Fry Rev Living Trust; Seller: Tina M and Gary B Ferguson; $16,100.

3577 Creamery Bridge Road, Thompsons’ Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Tennessee Valley Homes Inc; Seller: Blueprint Properties LLC; $155,000.

504 Coppertop Court, Thompson’s Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Tami and James Rickwa; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $459,060.

2964 Americus Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Colleen Marie and James Christopher Hollis; Seller: Dianne K and Don H Blair; $542,500.

2720 Sutherland Drive, Thompson’s Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Wendy A and Christopher Grant Durik; Seller: Donnaveene M and Randell E Holt; $240,501.

2661 Paddock Park Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Hood Development Co LLC; $65,500.

202 Brixworth Court, Thompson’s Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Olga and Vladimir Leshchenko; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $413,620.