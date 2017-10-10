JUST SOLD: Property transfers as of Sept. 5, 2017

PROPERTY TRANSFERS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF

05 SEPTEMBER 2017

37027

74 Governors Way, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Mike D Walker; Seller: Robert R Burton III; $880,000.

726 Jones Parkway, Brentwood, Brentmeade Estates; Buyer: Casey M and Richard G Parker; Seller: Brenda K and David J Van Horne; $1,020,000.

403 Cornwall Drive, Brentwood, Meadow Lake; Buyer: Nashville Construction Co Inc; Seller: Josephine M and Donald J Martens Rev Family Trust; $520,000.

6401 Panorama Drive, Brentwood, Wildwood Estates; Buyer: Nancy D and Charles E Beaty; Seller: Rachel M and Jimmy J Corum; $635,000.

5107 Dorchester Circle, Brentwood, Stonehenge; Buyer: Stacy K and Corey C Sims; Seller: Richard Alan Huff Supplemental Needs Trust; $455,000.

512 Childe Harolds Lane, Brentwood, Fountainbrooke; Buyer: Margaret C and Michael W Matthews; Seller: Mary Quinn; $634,000.

1200 Round Grove Court, Brentwood, Cartwright Close; Buyer: Trace Construction Inc; Seller: Tuscany Properties LLC; $500,000.

320 Southgate Court, Brentwood, Crossroads South; Buyer: AIRO LLC; Seller: 360 LLC; $2,650,000.

8007 Vaden Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood Meadows; Buyer: Melissa K and Harley E Sexton; Seller: Kay H Dickerson; $380,000.

5173 Colleton Way, Brentwood, Princeton Hills; Buyer: Fariborz Akbari; Seller: Amanda A and Ernest F Chappell; $1,700,000.

626 Calverton Lane, Brentwood, Wetherbrooke; Buyer: Kerrianne and Timothy S Brennan; Seller: Sabrina and David Kyle Cook; $895,000.

1845 Barnstaple Lane, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Karen M and David S Welch; Seller: Paulomi and Kyle Campbell; $940,000.

9440 Ashford Place, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Ashley E Aldridge and Leonard R Wilson Jr; Seller: Adele M and Howard E Motter; $640,000.

6502 Arrowhead Springs Court, Brentwood, Hidden Valley Estates; Buyer: Andrea R and James H Baker II; Seller: Ginger F and Gary A Cooper; $665,000.

501 Wilson Run, Brentwood, Wilson Run; Buyer: Omid Soltani; Seller: Harriet Hill; $551,600.

313 Deerwood Lane, Brentwood, Deerwood; Buyer: Deerwood Partners Nominee Trust; Seller: Ann and Lance Krafft; $1,300,000.

1875 Barnstaple Lane, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Mary Joann and Nathan B Mosakowski; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $906,400.

9235 Brushboro Drive, Brentwood, Foxboro Estates; Buyer: Mary Lauren and Charles Brandon Pfieffer; Seller: Casey McCluskey-Parker and Richard Gregory Parker; $582,500.

1042 Falling Leaf Circle, Brentwood, Windstone; Buyer: Byard Edwards III; Seller: Lisa Hudman Tozer; $1,100,000.

37046

4891 Byrd Lane, College Grove; Buyer: Jacqueline and Alexander Szajko; Seller: Jane Whitten; $365,000.

8472 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Green Rev Living Trust; Seller: Trace Construction Inc; $1,221,430.

8517 Highland Rim Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Laura Fischer and Stephen Raymond Morrissey; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $929,900.

7044 Crimson Leaf Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Jones Co of TN LLC; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $135,090.

6353 Lampkins Bridge Road, College Grove, Lampkin Bridge Estates; Buyer: Justine Moreau; Seller: Rebekah M and James J Fitzgerald III; $399,900.

6618 Arno-College Grove Road, College Grove, College Grove; Buyer: Debra and Dennis Clark; Seller: James Wallace Cromer; $78,900.

6780 Pleasant Gate Lane (includes lots 0283 and 0325), College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $242,820.

37062

3144 Brimstead Drive, Fairview, Franklin Green; Buyer: Soliman I Hanna; Seller: Karin M and John P Moughler; $415,000.

Crow Cut Road, Fairview; Buyer: Doris Ann and Ronnie J Pruitt Jr; Seller: Philippe Jeanty Living Trust; $85,000.

7101 Clearview Drive, Fairview, Clearview Meadows; Buyer: Jaimee Winkle; Seller: Cora D and Jacob I Bennett; $240,000.

7152 Horn Tavern Road, Fairview, Oak Tree; Buyer: Lisa Cloyd; Seller: Frances Anne Hale; $60,000.

7409 Rice Court, Fairview, Meadows at Fairview; Buyer: Anna Vandervoort; Seller: Robert E Greene; $146,000.

7001 Farley Court, Fairview, Meadowwood Acres; Buyer: Norma M Dooley and Pryor Eugene Baird; Seller: Innovated Construction Co LLC; $322,700.

7112 Donald Wilson Drive, Fairview, Polston Place; Buyer: Yonggai Lai; Seller: Jessica L and Jason M Frazier; $330,000.

7116 Westview Boulevard, Fairview, Daugherty Estates; Buyer: Janise Eng and David Holmes; Seller: James A Grimenstein; $280,000.

37064

1120 Harpeth Industrial Court, Franklin, Harpeth Industrial Park; Buyer: Franklin 240 LLC; Seller: Berrys Chapel Ventures LP; $1,000,000.

1617 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Lisa and Mark Struble; Seller: Treva M and Charles G Floyd; $910,000.

1937 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mariann and Jeffrey J Grady; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $667,710.

4043 Camberley Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $121,900.

4014 Camberley Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $121,900.

1814 Lanceford Court, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Roopa and Shimil Channappa; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $563,035.

224 Rich Circle, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Ferguson Builders; Seller: Boulevard Building Group LLC; $135,000.

2312 Bryana Court, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Lora A Phillips and Charles E Skeen III; Seller: Susan K and Richard Griffey; $400,000.

3049 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Alexis M and Gregory E Hewitt; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $392,082.

314 Larkspur Cove, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Kerry R and Chase Anthony Detorre; Seller: Virginia Ruth and Jerry Lee Corey; $352,500.

2317 Bryana Court, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Rachel T and Patrick A Seay; Seller: Angela D and Christopher H Dodd; $367,900.

2042 General Martin Lane, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Amy and Keller McBride; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $622,060.

710 Fountainwood Boulevard, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Marilyn and Michael Whalen; Seller: Julie J and Bruce Kobielush; $510,000.

315 South Margin Street, Franklin; Buyer: David M Trapani; Seller: Juli and Alden Horton III; $400,000.

208 Ash Drive, Franklin, Hill Estates; Buyer: Kindel L and Armand J Devoir; Seller: Amanda and James Larson; $251,000.

2050 McAvoy Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Hannah and Lance Villio; Seller: Mallard Homes LLC; $534,736.

121 Polk Place Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Julie Kay and Patrick Tanner Acker; Seller: Lisa Bowen and Steven J Iler; $479,900.

2016 Roderick Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Sarah Rebecca Branscom; Seller: Margaret Markham; $299,000.

1201 Mulberry Street (contains lots 35, 36, and 37), Franklin; Buyer: Jill B and Samuel P Johnson; Seller: Valerie People Harris; $264,900.

425 Verandah Lane, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Natalie Suzette Rutherford; Seller: Mary L McCall; $349,900.

303 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Karen and Martin Willis; Seller: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; $599,713.

1013 Hornsby Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Sarah and Michael Simonovich; Seller: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; $462,670.

2023 Canyon Echo Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Jennifer and Steven B Jones; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $544,999.

301 Levisa Lane, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Levisa Lane LLC; Seller: Catherine Blount; $395,000.

153 Alpine Court, Franklin, Preserve at Echo Estates; Buyer: James R Granberry and Justin Albright; Seller: PSP Echo Partners LLC; $272,000.

1080 Scouting Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Christie L and Wesley C Belew; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $505,285.

New Highway 96 West, Franklin, Marshal Estates; Buyer: Brendan Glean; Seller: Traceland LLC; $260,000.

739 Riverview Drive, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Gregory Mummah; Seller: Thomas Otte; $310,000.

414 Watercress Drive, Franklin, Charlton Green; Buyer: Jason Black; Seller: Sara James West and William A Robertson III; $460,000.

610 Jasper Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Alexa C and Justin W Dorris; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $645,200.

800 Walden Drive, Franklin, Chestnut Bend; Buyer: Michelle D and Ciaran Brennan; Seller: Jan B and Brett L Rodewald; $677,000.

264 Granger View Circle, Franklin, Cedarhill; Buyer: Melissa Joy and Joel Williams Sr; Seller: Celene Patrice Curley; $285,000.

1011 Murfreesboro Road #A3, Franklin, Indian Springs Condos; Buyer: Reeba and Javier Garcia; Seller: Friendship for Life Trust; $241,000.

385 Irvine Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Laura and Jeffrey Chambers; Seller: Marcia C and Michael P Daugherty; $474,900.

4000 Wild Elm Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kensey and Jason Biggs; Seller: Sarah K and James E Houser; $686,000.

104 Generals Way Court, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Carolyn L and Paul F Riviere; Seller: Heather and Wesley M Wakefield; $362,500.

5041 Rockport Avenue, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $107,095.

4007 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $90,532.

9015 Wenlock Lane, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Amanda Shelby Fincher; Seller: Mallard Homes LLC; $624,900.

428 Petway Street, Franklin, Lynnhurst; Buyer: Petway Properties LLC; Seller: Kathryn and Steve Wales; $340,000.

223 Messenger Lane, Franklin, Tywater Crossing; Buyer: Douglas G Hughes and Robert B Hughes; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $475,832.

37067

320 Mealer Street, Franklin, Hurstbourne Park; Buyer: Rachel L and Max R Narancich III; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $770,668.

100 Hurstbourne Park Boulevard, Franklin, Hurstbourne Park; Buyer: Karin Michelle and John Paul Moughler; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $748,900.

1313 Fairbanks Street, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Vasugi Vasudevan and Jagannathan Vasanthakumar; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $480,000.

201 Waterbury Circle, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Kimberly R and Samuel Jason Mathews; Seller: Jeanette K and Joseph P Zeller; $720,000.

1408 Hanson Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Anoop Inder Kaur and Virender Singh Thakur; Seller: Mary E Dysert; $462,458.

111 Stanwick Drive, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Amanda and James Larson; Seller: JMC I LLC; $359,500.

495 Beauchamp Circle, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Joseph Michael Frazier; Seller: Sandra and John Deremo; $612,500.

1368 Liberty Pike, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: John R Wilson; Seller: Marylyn W and Leroy Garby Living Trust; $360,000.

3048 Cecil Lewis Drive, Franklin, Watkins Creek; Buyer: Weckesser Family Rev Living Trust; Seller: Troy S Wright and Robert L Wright Jr; $559,900.

336 Sliders Knob Avenue, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Ronald A Newstrand; Seller: Barbara Gisella C Leon and Michael James Fowler; $610,000.

5046 Saddleview Drive, Franklin, Cedarmont Farms; Buyer: Sandra Bullar-Linzee and Raymond

Smith Linzee IV; Seller: Tammy D and Gregory E Merriman; $618,000.

37069

231 Heathstone Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Allison Nichole and David Rupp; Seller: Morgan F and Davis E Dolezal; $519,000.

1108 Vaughn Crest Drive, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Timothy L Williams; Seller: Karen A Pittman; $1,050,000.

1612 Whispering Hills Drive, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Debbie and Michael Cox; Seller: Elizabeth C Fox; $1,940,000.

2004 Waterstone Drive, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Susan and Robert H Magruder; Seller: Dawn D and Richard T Rollins; $880,000.

1324 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: BFF LLC; Seller: Mary E and Charles H Brown; $4,500,000.

116 Tamara Circle, Franklin, Berry Chapel Heights; Buyer: Clint M Smart; Seller: April M and Garrett W Rome; $376,500.

37135

516 Cloverwood Court, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Jennifer and Daniel Childs; Seller: Jeanne and Robert Wingard; $380,000.

4978 Maxwell Landing Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Kata and Greg Manovic; Seller: Jamie and John Brannen; $395,000.

1509 Underwood Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Betty A and Thomas W Rogers Jr; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $614,900.

129 Lodge Hall Road, Nolensville, Reserve at Bent Creek; Buyer: Rebekah A and Joseph E Porter; Seller: Erin K and John E Pryor; $499,900.

1401 Peppermint Lane, Nolensville, Ballenger Farms; Buyer: Munirathinam and Shanthi Sundaramoorthy; Seller: Jeanna and David Shelley; $354,000.

1217 Creekside Drive, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Lauren and Daniel Foshee; Seller: Linda K Robinson; $315,000.

2026 Williams Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Erin and Chad Goad; Seller: Mary W Hamlett; $500,000.

1209 Creekside Drive, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Derrick Justin Vari; Seller: Sandra L Doyle; $171,000.

2020 Clifton Johnston Court, Nolensville, Sunset Park; Buyer: Anh Q Le; Seller: Rebekah K and Herschel R Coats; $717,000.

313 Conoga Drive, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Raema M Austin; Seller: Barlow Builders LLC; $741,725.

2676 Benington Place, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Bettie S Mason Living Trust; Seller: DAC Homebuilders LLC; $684,230.

812 Stone Meadow Court, Nolensville, Whittmore; Buyer: Victoria M and Charles W Slay; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $456,910.

505 Millstone Springs Drive, Nolensville, Whittmore; Buyer: Jennifer Susan and Patrick Neil Thompson; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $530,330.

138 Newnham Bridge Drive, Nolensville, Eulas Glen; Buyer: Kristen Janette and Jeff Loren Metzinger; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $561,150.

4868 Powder Springs Road, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Deborah Stephenson; Seller: Dwight Seeley; $390,000.

37174

2904 Torrence Trail, Spring Hill, Cochran Trace; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Andrew Caban; $5,650.

1808 Packard Court, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Milena and William J Kropach; Seller: Michelle and Gregory L Grandy; $255,000.

403 Heroit Drive, Spring Hill, Hamptons at Campbell Station; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Tennessee Contractors Inc; $59,740.

2020 Autumn Ridge Way, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Melissa and Todd Coleman; Seller: Prominence Buildings Corp; $505,000.

4855 Ash Hill Road, Spring Hill, Holt Meadows; Buyer: Tabitha and Michael Towery; Seller: Chapter 2 Development Inc; $175,000.

1921 Kittemer Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Natalie Brewer and Johnathan S Counts; Seller: Enterprises LLC; $479,900.

2985 Stewart Campbell Point, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Mika L and Cody J Worden; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $245,000.

2807 Faith Lane, Spring Hill, Pipkin Hills; Buyer: Jody Lee Reisher; Seller: Karen A Manuano and Mark A Elsesser; $225,000.

3803 Precept Court, Spring Hill, Haynes Crossing; Buyer: Property Owner 2 LLC; Seller: Barbara J Stoner; $243,000.

8017 Fenwick Lane, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Keri C and Dean K Stolworthy; Seller: Rhonda G and Henry K Burks; $390,000.

2060 Hemlock Drive, Spring Hill, Woodside; Buyer: Amil Toscanelli Living Trust; Seller: Kimberly A Rathbun and Douglas J Price; $206,000.

2951 Augusta Trace Drive, Spring Hill, Augusta Place; Buyer: Ana S Meza-Gutierrez and Melendez Valadezisrael; Seller: Devan Jane Russell and James B Knight; $220,000.

3804 Precept Court, Spring Hill, Haynes Crossing; Buyer: Property Owner 2 LLC; Seller: Brandi and Jason Bolin; $239,500.

2920 Bragg Court, Spring Hill, Pipkin Hills; Buyer: Property Owner 3 LLC; Seller: Kelly Murphy; $230,000.

2044 Prescott Way, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Property Owner 3 LLC; Seller: Rachel and Scott A Simpson; $260,000.

2225 Dewey Drive, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Dalilah and Edwardo Reyes; Seller: Chentelle N and Brandon I Rice; $240,000.

2086 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: Cynthia Gallagher-Jayne and William E Jayne Jr; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $367,079.

2064 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Copperstone Development Partners LLC; $56,408.

2022 Autumn Ridge Way, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Jessica Ortega and Jose Martinez; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $545,500.

5109 Main Street, Spring Hill; Buyer: R G Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $85,000.

3084 Sakari Circle, Spring Hill, Dakota Pointe; Buyer: Gina and Bernard Olsen; Seller: Danna G and James T Blount; $364,000.

5109 Main Street, Spring Hill; Buyer: R G Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $85,000.

5109 Main Street, Spring Hill; Buyer: R G Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $88,000.

3117 Appian Way, Spring Hill, Benevento; Buyer: Gabriel C Manis; Seller: Dalamar Homes LLC; $411,640.

37179

2785 Lafayette Drive, Thompson’s Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Kristy and Steven Branson; Seller: Giovanna Maria Melendez; $388,500.

2804 Aston Woods Court, Thompson’s Station, Aston Woods; Buyer: Amy Jo and Joshua Koch; Seller: April and Christopher Shore; $285,000.

2000 Newark Lane #H201, Thompson’s Station, Retreat at Tollgate Village; Buyer: IRA Innovations LLC and IRA Innovations LLC; Seller: Lynn Milliken and Perry Kenneth Mitchell; $206,000.

6004 Burnett Circle, Thompson’s Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Abigail Dawn and Thomas Carlo Gehrke; Seller: Kristy and Steven Branson; $297,999.

3009 Iroquois Drive, Thompson’s Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Summer and Michael Shepherd; Seller: Nicole Samson; $285,000.

2316 Stockwood Trail, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Venna Tredway; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $355,000.

2710 New Port Royal Road, Thompson’s Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Linda B and Milton K Jenkinson; Seller: Frank R Courreges III; $300,000.

2633 Churchill Drive, Thompson’s Station, Churchill Farms; Buyer: Dunkelberger Living Trust; Seller: Meredith A and Robert W Kendall; $303,000.

2411 Adelaide Drive, Thompson’s Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Braden D and Adrienne E Nordman; Seller: Lanie B and Gregory W Cash; $340,000.

3073 Americus Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Melody L Hunt and Joseph A Trivisone Jr; Seller: Jeffrey M Powell; $392,950.

Vacant lot on Bear Creek Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Tony Wayne Anderson; Seller: Norris W and Rosie Lee Barker; $30,000.

2827 New Port Royal Road, Thompson’s Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Mylinh T and Antonio M Campos; Seller: Sylvia B Perry; $395,000.

5002 Hancock Circle, Thompson’s Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Rebecca D and Trevor Scott Jenkins; Seller: Jennifer Ring; $240,000.

Evergreen Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Mary Nell and Charles M Hearington; Seller: Jennifer J and Ralph F Hamilton; $340,000.

2669 Paddock Park Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Kristy and Jeremy Klein; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $409,215.

2115 Loudenslager Drive, Thompson’s Station, Loopers Landing; Buyer: AH4R-TN 3 LLC; Seller: Harpeth Homes LLC; $217,000.

3676 Creamery Bridge Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; Seller: Blueprint Properties LLC; $165,000.

2119 Geneva Drive, Thompson’s Station, Aston Woods; Buyer: Property Owner 2 LLC; Seller: Georgia A and Ray L Boyed; $205,000.

2672 Sutherland Drive, Thompson’s Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Property Owner 3 LLC; Seller: Tara and Michael Acheson; $247,500.

2693 Sporting Hill Bridge Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Jessica L and David M Cole; Seller: Shaw Enterprises LLC; $665,251.