JUST SOLD: Property Transfers, Feb. 14, 2017

PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF

14 FEBRUARY 2017

37027

103 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Owen D Leaman; Seller: Kevin Sparkman; $191,000.

Right of Way at 1598 Ragsdale Road, Brentwood; Buyer: City of Brentwood; Seller: Dorothy W Jones; $85,750.

Right of Way at 1521 Franklin Road, Brentwood; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Amir Arab and Hassan Mirsaidi; $3,572.

Right of Way at 1305 Franklin Road, Brentwood; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Lee D Chapman; $4,008.

Right of Way at 1522 Franklin Road, Brentwood; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Catherine and Joseph Grubbs; $764.

Right of Way at 1107 Franklin Road, Brentwood, Brentwood Hills; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Barbara Cheryl Crider and Michael Clark; $37,625.

1427 Franklin Road, Brentwood; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: H & J Realty; $206,247.

Right of Way on 1532 Franklin Road, Brentwood; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Pakeza and Garth Alexander; $30,000.

1616 Knox Drive, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Lauren A and Justin Tipton; Seller: Nancy P and John L Church Jr; $665,000.

5607 Saddlewood Lane, Brentwood, Sheridan Park; Buyer: Sibyl M Buchanan and Mitchell N Poris; Seller: Shantel Denice and Michael Griffin; $1,130,000.

6214 Milbrook Road, Brentwood, River Oaks; Buyer: Lauren R and James N Burton; Seller: Inez and Willis J Reynolds; $780,000.

1106 Lipscomb Drive (Quitclaim with Consideration), Brentwood; Buyer: Santiago De La Rosa; Seller: Katayoun Jafarian and Nader Karshenas; $235,000.

16 Angel Trace, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Kristin A and Mark S Ridel; Seller: Linda R and John B Watson; $1,015,000.

303 Flowerwood Court, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Sherrie Lynn and Rodger Weller; Seller: The Estate of Colombe Ida Lafrance; $155,000.

5125 Walnut Park Drive, Brentwood, Fountainhead; Buyer: Shazia and Mohammad F Fazili; Seller: Mahin and Javad Salimi; $1,180,000.

6425 Panorama Drive, Brentwood, Wildwood Estates; Buyer: Justine M and Todd M Lemmon; Seller: G Bruce Hartmann 2007 Rev Trust; $515,000.

1228 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Jonathan Scott Lucas; Seller: Leslie Alice Bush Kruse and Thomas Wayne Bush; $271,000.

5121 Walnut Park Drive, Brentwood, Fountainhead; Buyer: Yalin Chang and Gordon Guan Wang; Seller: Cheryl Ann and Christopher R Sisk; $915,000.

37062

7115 Colquitt Way, Fairview, Western Wood; Buyer: Alexandra Young and Evan Schmelzle; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $224,740.

7303 Brooklet Cove, Fairview, Deer Valley Downs; Buyer: Kimberly and Edward Barrier; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $226,498.

7520 Spicer Court, Fairview, Western Wood; Buyer: CSH Prop One LLC; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $228,900.

7116 Colquitt Way, Fairview, Western Wood; Buyer: CSH Prop One LLC; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $231,900.

7113 Colquitt Way, Fairview, Western Wood; Buyer: CSH Prop One LLC; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $204,900.

7519 Spicer Court, Fairview, Western Wood; Buyer: Amie Crolley; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $236,800.

7507 Nathaniel Woods Boulevard, Fairview, Western Woods Village; Buyer: Nathan M Johns; Seller: Crystal Pewitt; $249,000.

7153 Locksley Lane, Fairview, Castleberry Farm; Buyer: Michelle and Joshua Cherry; Seller: Kim L and Thomas M Seay; $287,000.

Lots 29, 30, and 31 on Deervalley Drive, Fairview, Deervalley; Buyer: Ole South Properties Inc; Seller: Global Trust Investment Co LLC; $130,500.

7212 Deervalley Drive, Fairview, Deervalley; Buyer: Ole South Properties Inc; Seller: Global Trust Investment Co LLC; $43,500.

7142 Kingwood Boulevard, Fairview, Kingwood; Buyer: Lauren M and Caleb T Bissinger; Seller: Lisa and Michael A Adams; $279,000.

7166 Kyles Creek Drive, Fairview, Kyles Creek; Buyer: Innovated Construction LLC; Seller: Marlon Cunningham; $40,000.

7170 Bahne Road, Fairview; Buyer: Maria Consepcion Correa P and Antonio Sanchez Colin; Seller: Carrie Annette Johnson and Joseph Clint Biggers; $102,500.

7119 Pleasant Grove Court, Fairview, McCormick Grove; Buyer: Donna M and Anthony P Byers; Seller: Brenda and Todd A Mercy; $489,900.

37064

135 Heathersett Drive, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Laura C and Russell C Gillis; Seller: Ellen Gay Bumpus; $375,000.

105 Rucker Avenue, Franklin, Rucker; Buyer: Happy Homes LLC; Seller: Rebecca Gosey Sanders; $155,200.

4373 South Carothers Road, Franklin; Buyer: Crescent Lockwood LLC; Seller: Vivienne and Stephen King; $825,000.

6007 Headwaters Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Angela J Privett; Seller: Clayton Properties GR Inc; $437,861.

Vacant lot on Carothers Parkway, Franklin; Buyer: TNF Inv LP; Seller: Tedean GP; $4,500,000.

Vacant lot on Carothers Parkway, Franklin; Buyer: Jones Co of TN LLC; Seller: TNF Inv LP; $2,280,000.

114 Prospect Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Cornerstone Childcare Project LLC; Seller: Corporate Investors Partnership VII LLC; $3,977,000.

2079 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Home Value Renovators I LLC; Seller: Superior Bank Custodian; $825,000.

179 Alfred Ladd Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Laura G and Troy S Taylor; Seller: Lauren and Justin Tipton; $479,900.

1089 Honey Bush Circle, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Aurora A Gillette; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $327,004.

711 Braemere Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Jayme L and Jason M Shapiro; Seller: Christopher L Pernishek and William A Pernishek Jr; $462,000.

2024 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Tonya and Jeffrey A Holmes; Seller: Barbara J and Gary D Long; $375,000.

1029 Honey Bush Circle, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Olivia E and Brian Kirkpatrick; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $292,215.

225 Cherry Drive, Franklin, Hill Estates; Buyer: Angela and Kevin White; Seller: Brenda J and Donald E Bolin; $60,000.

4031 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Brian J Robinson; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $385,951.

404 Pond View Court, Franklin, Chestnut Bend; Buyer: Maureen Michele and Frederick Leo Patzer Jr; Seller: Patti M and John P Atwill; $549,900.

1572 Birchwood Circle, Franklin, Twin Oaks; Buyer: Natalie and Steven R Stout; Seller: N Francine and Bill Henry Justice; $290,000.

8033 Brookpark Avenue, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Mayra L and Gregory W Barrett; Seller: NVR Inc; $414,671.

1808 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Amy Marie and David Blanding Roberts; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $652,859.

4254 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Pot N Kettle LLC; Seller: Michael McConnell; $900,000.

601 Boyd Mill Avenue #R1, Franklin, Laurelwood; Buyer: Teresa L and Craig Alan Cotter; Seller: The Estate of Shirley George; $161,000.

4037 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Michelle and Mark Merkel; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $431,960.

601 Boyd Mill Avenue #R3, Franklin, Laurelwood; Buyer: Robert Frank Miller; Seller: The Estate of Shirley Linda George; $167,500.

4485 Pratt Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Eva Angelina Romero; Seller: Teresa Wales and Larry Thomas Edwards; $279,850.

150 Bertrand Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Burnswick Construction Co Inc; Seller: LCS Inv LLC; $117,500.

1209 Carriage Park Drive, Franklin, Carriage Park Condos; Buyer: Randy Reynolds; Seller: Virginia Henderson-Womack; $248,500.

8029 Brookpark Avenue, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Jackie and Luke Photivihok; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $418,070.

1100 West Main Street A12, Franklin, Colony House Condo; Buyer: Jan L and James F Runnels; Seller: Karen Ann Keith Baxter; $120,000.

506 Lockwood Lane, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Oak Duck General Partnership; Seller: Crescent Lockwood LLC; $106,408.

600 Riverview Drive, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Aaron Ramsey; Seller: Magee; $265,000.

4348 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Leipers Fork Market LLC; Seller: LFGS LLC; $1,400,000.

1177 Hunters Chase Drive, Franklin, Hunters Chase; Buyer: G. John & Shirley D. Davelaar Trust; Seller: Carl Michael Smith and Darren Henrie; $319,295.

203 Old Liberty Pike A&B, Franklin; Buyer: Sharon D and Steven K Brugman; Seller: Julia D Myers and Donna M Myers; $300,000.

Lots 110, 111, 112, and 116 on Water Leaf Drive & Court, Franklin, Water Leaf; Buyer: Strock Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Gosey Hill Road Development LLC; $729,600.

37067

1805 Sumter Court, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Balasandeepa Gondesi and Sasikumarreddy Nagireddy; Seller: Melissa P and William Herrmann-Melton; $424,000.

1302 Pemberton Heights Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Kimberly Pitt; Seller: Trina M and Gary D Carter; $395,000.

Lots 0001 and 0002 on Duke Drive, Franklin, Hayes; Buyer: Kayla and Lloyd Craig; Seller: Jennifer and Michael Edward Hayes; $1,372,140.

Duke Drive, Franklin, Hayes; Buyer: CL Investments LLC; Seller: Jennifer and Michael Edward Hayes; $914,760.

1016 Dunrobin Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Paul S Whitebread; Seller: Stephanie A and Lawrence E Johnson; $420,000.

1401 Harve Court, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Ma Li and Liwei Ding; Seller: Maureen M Patzer and Fred L Menko Jr; $372,500.

635 Huffine Manor Circle, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Janice Peterson Holman; Seller: Ralie Joyce Green; $245,000.

351 Springhouse Circle, Franklin, Caldwell Estates; Buyer: Amanda and Dustin Smith; Seller: Jacqueline K and Richard P Ainslie; $443,500.

217 Cambridge Place, Franklin, Royal Oaks; Buyer: Matthew D Smith and James H Amos Jr; Seller: Delores J and Kenneth R Roberts; $285,000.

1337 Fairbanks Street, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Soumya and Raveesh Vittamsetty; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $476,555.

Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: LDR Farm LLC; Seller: George E Mudter Jr Trust; $1,090,000.

2208 Falcon Creek Drive, Franklin, Falcon Creek; Buyer: Steven M Miller; Seller: Laura and Steven H Miller; $298,000.

Vacant lot on Wilson Pike, Franklin; Buyer: S and G Prop LLC; Seller: Jerre M Fly III; $1,200,000.

1026 Market Street, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Ashley and Timothy J Shalvey; Seller: Aaron Patrick Blair; $385,000.

1494 Casner Lane, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Aaron Patrick Blair; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $454,559.

Clovercroft Road (Quitclaim with Consideration), Franklin; Buyer: Patsy Moran; Seller: Katherine Goldman Vaughan and Earl Vaughan; $76,183.

37069

1016 Reese Drive, Franklin, Rizer Point; Buyer: Stephanie Morales and Joshua Phillip Abel; Seller: Clayton Properties GR Inc; $414,919.

108 Oakmont Drive, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Alan C Thomas; Seller: Mary Foster Hill and Harry Lee; $376,000.

2267 South Berrys Chapel Road, Franklin, Walnut Hills; Buyer: Shannon D and Kal E Vencill; Seller: Harriett M and Moody Louis Barrentine Jr; $300,000.

Lots 18, 28, and 34 on Amesbury Lane, Franklin, Preserve Echo Estates; Buyer: Cornerstone Premier Homes LLC; Seller: PSP Echo Partners LLC; $875,000.

115 Alton Park Lane, Franklin, Windsor Park; Buyer: Sharon R and Jeffrey W Brasher; Seller: The Estate of Viola Brown; $270,000.

405 Lake Valley Drive, Franklin, Legends Ridge; Buyer: Julie A and David E Showalter; Seller: Camille Elizabeth and Walter Lee Small; $1,393,500.

2015 Baxter Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Abigail E and Adam J Rosenberg; Seller: Nelda A McCain; $480,000.

1205 Echo Lane, Franklin, Preserve Echo Estates; Buyer: Meghan M and Brian S Nicolarsen; Seller: Davis Properties of TN LLC; $1,330,000.

1008 Reese Drive, Franklin, Rizer Point; Buyer: Tisha and Edward B Baldwin; Seller: CMH Parks Inc; $513,421.

37135

7404 TN Excavating Drive, Nolensville, Haley Industrial Park; Buyer: Matthew Chilvers; Seller: Charles D Dimick; $232,750.

1131 Oak Creek Drive, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Naomi R and Christopher N Locke; Seller: Tonya and Richard Cardente; $373,000.

205 Gilchrist South Circle, Nolensville, Gilchrist South; Buyer: Ridgemont Homes LLC; Seller: Gilchrist Development Co; $150,000.

128 Sea Oaks Court, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Katie J and Adam J Vanhooser; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $392,507.

9300 Norwegian Red Drive, Nolensville, Farms at Clovercroft; Buyer: Ashli and Brett A Tweedie; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $750,554.

5065 Aunt Nannies Place, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Morgan and Jeremy Edge; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $488,023.

7388 Nolensville Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Brentwood Baptist Church; Seller: Nancy Ann and James E Kirby Jr; $679,900.

4615 Robin Lane, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Jessica M and Sean M Brock; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $453,290.

37174

1959 Allerton Way, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: Laura K and Matthew J Jalove; Seller: NVR Inc; $335,120.

2921 Wills Court, Spring Hill, Haynes Crossing; Buyer: Lynne Van and Jacob Van Horne; Seller: Craig Milner; $206,000.

3011 Stewart Campbell Point, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Erica L K and Mark E F Jenkins; Seller: Nicole and Russell E Emick III; $370,000.

4010 Arnst Way, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: Lindsey and Victor Hollingsworth; Seller: Shanna A Fredrickson; $245,000.

5008 Perth Court, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Dmitri Danylov; Seller: Southeastern Development Enterprise LLC; $650,000.

6001 Trotwood Lane, Spring Hill, Belshire; Buyer: Teresa and Larry Edwards; Seller: Colleen A Hoffer; $367,500.

4830 Reynolds Road, Spring Hill; Buyer: Harold Hazelwood; Seller: Stella Marie Inman; $200,000.

3055 Sakari Circle, Spring Hill, Dakota Pointe; Buyer: Vasyl Kondratyuk; Seller: Roslyn L and Willie M Brassell; $310,000.

3052 Everleigh Place, Spring Hill, Belshire; Buyer: Arturo Ruiz; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $399,000.

103 Padstone Lane, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Leah Alexandra Ruddiero and Frank Joseph Discenza Jr; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $204,125.

8017 Ragusa Circle, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Rodrigo A Hernandes; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $339,650.

37179

1804 Tellico Court, Thompson’s Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Rosanna and Jeremy Castro; Seller: Jodi M and Joseph Michael Kurtz; $282,000.

2564 Milton Lane, Thompson’s Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Christa Michelle Walter; Seller: Carey M Goodside; $300,000.

1164 Saddle Springs Drive, Thompson’s Station, Saddle Springs Estates; Buyer: Patricia T and Ronald G Hughes; Seller: Melody Noel and Scott Elliott Stevenson; $190,000.

2829 Paddock Park Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Hung K Bui; Seller: Seung H Koh; $400,000.

2000 Newark Lane #H300, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Jane W Sikes; Seller: Michael P Fallos; $255,400.

2136 Chaucer Park Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Annabel and Marvin Black; Seller: Valerie and Louis Davidson; $384,900.

4818 Harpeth Peytonsville Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Vivienne and Stephen King; Seller: Jeanene P and Gregory T Vaughn; $268,649.

2500 Douglas Court, Thompson’s Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Lacey B and Jacob R Dyer; Seller: Hazel and Michael L Mahon; $264,900.

3558 Creamery Bridge Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: TN Valley Homes Inc; Seller: Blueprint Properties LLC; $155,000.

2700 Clayton Arnold Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Michael Stout; Seller: Cleta J Hazlip; $36,000.