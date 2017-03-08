JUST SOLD: Property transfers, Jan. 31, 2017

PROPERTY TRANSFERS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF

31 JANUARY 2017

37027

1007 Stuart Lane, Brentwood, Brentwood Hills; Buyer: Jessica Dalgarn and Daniel C Hoover; Seller: Molly S and Jay D Dalgarn Jr; $464,000.

315 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Kevin Kirkpatrick; Seller: Lisa S Greene; $198,000.

9531 Midlothian Drive, Brentwood, Northumberland; Buyer: Bradley James Cook; Seller: 1000 Leaves LLC; $950,000.

1212 Round Grove Court, Brentwood, Cartwright Close; Buyer: Lee and Donna Rev Trust; Seller: Tuscany Properties LLC; $665,000.

622 Firefox Drive, Brentwood, Shadow Creek; Buyer: Ning Wang and Hang Yuan; Seller: Valerie Dunham-Davidson; $587,500.

1714 Overcheck Lane, Brentwood, Carriage Hills; Buyer: Dipaolo Family Trust; Seller: Melinda and William B Tyler III; $504,000.

1114 Twin Springs Drive, Brentwood, Twin Springs; Buyer: Property Help LLC; Seller: Shirley A Hogan; $304,000.

9314 Concord Road, Brentwood, Saratoga Hills; Buyer: Alicia M Sepanik and James Davis; Seller: Sarah B and Gilbert Woodall Jr; $625,000.

808 Steeplechase Drive, Brentwood, Foxboro Estates; Buyer: Elaine and Robert Frye; Seller: Amy and S Gregory Clarke; $578,000.

Church Street East, Brentwood, Overlook Park; Buyer: Brentwood IL-AL Investments LLC; Seller: Rolling Clouds LLC; $3,849,280.

1123 Pin Oak Lane, Brentwood, Willowmet; Buyer: Amira and Hany Michael; Seller: Tina N and Andres Kivilaan; $610,000.

1501 Adventure Court, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Matthew A Gamblin; Seller: CK Development LLC; $140,000.

1312 General MacArthur Drive, Brentwood, Concord Country Estates; Buyer: Kellie Pacheco; Seller: Melissa Farmer and Kelly D Harned; $459,991.

37062

7104 Cobb Circle, Fairview; Buyer: Christopher Nelson; Seller: Lisa A and Michael A Adams; $145,000.

7217 Meadow Wood Road, Fairview, Meadow Acres; Buyer: Karle-Falder and Muhammad Bader Saeed; Seller: Innovated Construction Co LLC; $318,900.

7121 Donald Wilson Drive, Fairview, Polston Place; Buyer: Diana and David Erwin; Seller: Amanda M and Sam N George; $340,000.

7532 Nathaniel Woods Boulevard, Fairview, Western Woods Village; Buyer: Sarah M and Connor T Jimenez; Seller: Christen and Justin Andrew Dowdy; $218,500.

37064

5488 Parker Branch Road, Franklin, Traceland Estates; Buyer: Dianne M Hambly; Seller: Laura F and Thomas R Schupp; $306,000.

8037 Brookpark Avenue, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Pradeepa Gollapalli and Ravi Kiran Patneedi; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $391,101.

5945 Greenbrier Road, Franklin; Buyer: 5945 Greenbriar Road LLC; Seller: Doreen R Churchill; $219,400.

7063 General Martin Lane (contains lots 7063, 7064, and 7065), Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Rural Plains Partnership; $308,543.

803 Fontwell Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Kathy Jean Ward; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $629,011.

4044 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Jill Bruins and Joshua Link Satterlee; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $401,562.

4038 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Shilpa Sathya and Vishnue Venugopal Nair; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $437,405.

5524 Pinewood Road, Franklin; Buyer: Willow Tree Land Trust; Seller: Peal Co LP; $41,400.

5520 Pinewood Road, Franklin; Buyer: Willow Tree Land Trust; Seller: Baker Partners LP; $27,400.

6200 Arno Road, Franklin; Buyer: Nanette Mossey Trust; Seller: Davidson & Banksters LLC; $3,600,000.

5032 Rockport Avenue, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Douglas R Powell; Seller: NVR Inc; $487,766.

117 Polk Place Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Travis Smith; Seller: William Reid Anderson; $413,000.

531 Leanne Way, Franklin, Whitehall Farms; Buyer: Virginia S and Jordan B Fay; Seller: Linda P and J Kevin Lamb; $650,000.

4013 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Holly Nelson and Logan Thomas Schwettman; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $394,098.

4331 Long Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Chapter 2 Investments LLC; Seller: Thomas Gregory Dorris Trust; $300,000.

205 Ash Drive, Franklin, Hill Estates; Buyer: Sherry D and Kenneth J Thomas; Seller: Nequila S Thomas; $142,000.

801 Caledonia Court, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Kristen Brooke and Jordan Dustin Vaughn; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $139,900.

119 Bluegrass Drive, Franklin, Blue Grass Heights; Buyer: Olisha and Larry Hollingsworth; Seller: Pam Wright Russell; $525,000.

746 Harrow Lane, Franklin, Chestnut Bend; Buyer: Enjoy the Ride LLC; Seller: Diane and David Edward Webb; $515,000.

4020 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Sheryl and Todd Atnip; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $458,577.

603 Treelawn Place, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Julie and Evan Monkley; Seller: Jason C White; $430,000.

116 Sontag Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Holly Hasson-Griswold and David Griswold; Seller: Angela G Tyler-Owen; $490,000.

8011 Brookpark Avenue, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $88,507.

Vacant lot on Parker Branch Road, Franklin; Buyer: Sara and Rudy Blank; Seller: Headden Real Estate LLC; $155,000.

401 Riverbluff Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Spring Leaf Properties LLC; Seller: Riverbluff Investments LLC; $85,000.

413 Riverbluff Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Riverbluff Investments LLC; $85,000.

3019 Ardrossan Drive, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Pam Wright Russell; Seller: Mallard Homes LLC; $499,464.

427 Forrest Park Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: John C Earwood; Seller: Kay H and James G Bond; $378,000.

37067

1204 Bonnhaven Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Neelima and Venkata Adadi; Seller: Rosalie A Sweat and Philip Persons; $425,000.

100 Lancelot Lane, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Cheryl Ann and Mak David Lavey; Seller: Kim and Vince Trama; $389,000.

1488 Casner Lane, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Derrick J Byl; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $400,000.

109 Holiday Court #D9, Franklin, Holiday Court Condos; Buyer: Stacey A and Todd T Downs; Seller: William L Willson; $235,000.

421 Tinnan Avenue, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Marika and Mack McCoy; Seller: Juanita Levis; $615,000.

3001 Bent Tree Road, Franklin, Falcon Creek; Buyer: Monika and Michal Hornok; Seller: Malia and West Conner; $340,000.

115 Cambridge Place, Franklin, Royal Oaks; Buyer: Muriel Hodgson-Vargas and Daniel Vargas; Seller: Susan R Buschmann Davis and Daniel T Davis; $340,000.

1840 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: John Raysor Mabbett IV; Seller: George Daniel Largay; $331,750.

770 Jordan Road, Franklin, Ranco Farms; Buyer: Mallory JV LLC; Seller: Duke Realty LP; $9,860.

Jordan Road, Franklin, Ranco Farms; Buyer: Tharaldson Motels II Inc; Seller: 3665 Mallory JV LLC; $7,000,000.

37069

304 Norvich Court, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: William F Sweeney; Seller: Jenna M and Matthew K Sullivan; $312,000.

2205 Wimbledon Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: CSH Property One LLC; Seller: Michele R and William Creaney; $387,000.

115 General J B Hood Drive, Franklin, Battlewood Estates; Buyer: Spencer Properties; Seller: Robert C Baker; $438,000.

37135

1121 Eckerton Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Sarita and Jitendra Viswanadham; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $560,690.

8217 Middlewick Lane, Nolensville, Burkitt Place; Buyer: Kelly and Martin L Jackson; Seller: Hannah M and Eric D Olsen; $439,900.

5124 Falling Water Road, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Kelly and David Ramos; Seller: DAC Homebuilders LLC; $645,612.

8030 Warren Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Tiffany T and William Scott Huff; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $390,025.

1208 Fallsworth Drive, Nolensville, Whitney Park; Buyer: Mary Elizabeth and Johnathan Vest; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $473,010.

2697 Hargate Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Veronica E and David J Norman; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $523,689.

1108 Waterbridge Road, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Dana L and Andrew D McAllester; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $602,490.

1124 Eckerton Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Beilei and Zhen Zhu; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $580,735.

8392 Parkfield Drive, Nolensville, Whitney Park; Buyer: Karen S Rabe Rev Trust; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $581,940.

2609 Nolita Lane, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Thomas W Moon; $80,000.

5031 Burke Trail, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Kacie L and Jordan Wheeler; Seller: Shelly L Troy; $327,500.

2713 Water Lane, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Medina and Graham C Walsh; Seller: Emily S and Christopher J Osbourn; $449,500.

7098 Nolen Park Circle, Nolensville, Nolen Park; Buyer: Jinglan and Guoyan Jin; Seller: Magali E Gravenhorst-Gatty and Marlin G Gatty; $470,000.

37174

2148 Loudenslager Drive, Spring Hill, Loopers Landing; Buyer: Laurie M and Conrad Hodgson; Seller: William D Lofton IV; $211,000.

Right of Way on Via Francesco Way, Spring Hill, Benevento East; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Benevento East Community Association Inc; $42,320.

1011 Tanyard Springs Drive, Spring Hill, Tanyard Springs; Buyer: Rosalie A Sweat and Philip Persons; Seller: John L Pope; $309,900.

2055 Keene Circle, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Amy Haynes and John L Pope; Seller: Kristen B and Jordan D Vaughn; $360,000.

1601 Appaloosa Court, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: Meaghan Necklaus; Seller: Leona Ann and Berdt Friedrich Spittka; $274,000.

3006 Sommette Drive, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Jerry Wise Jr; Seller: Lauren and Matthew M Paschal; $262,500.

3006 Pipkin Hills Drive, Spring Hill, Pipkin Hills; Buyer: CSH Property One LLC; Seller: Monica Rena and Larry Jerome Gooden; $248,500.

1912 Kittemer Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Deon Ducey; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $95,000.

1908 Kittemer Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Deon Ducey; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $95,000.

1952 Allerton Way, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Copperstone Development Partners LLC; $56,408.

434 Heroit Drive, Spring Hill, Hamptons at Campbell Station; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: TN Contractors Inc; $59,740.

37179

1741 Spring Water Lane, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Leigh and Christopher Buie; Seller: Pamela D and Joe Alexander; $87,500.

2654 Paddock Park Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $79,418.

2623 Westerham Way, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Sheryl Beth and Judson Lee Kenoyer; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $369,900.

2678 Dunstan Place Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Sally Kohn; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $469,900.

1242 Saddle Springs Drive, Thompson’s Station, Saddle Springs Estates; Buyer: Marybeth and John Robert Reed; Seller: Christy and Dale Nichols; $275,000.

2509 Upper Hollow Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Lynne P and David B Wiggins; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $426,667.

2539 Tapestry Street, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Jason Darda; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $357,450.