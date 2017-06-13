JUST SOLD: Property transfers recorded as of Apr. 11

PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF 11 APRIL 2017

37027

1844 Wadebridge Way, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Melinda and William Bartlett Tyler III; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $840,963.

9477 Highwood Hill Road, Brentwood, Raintree Forest South; Buyer: Brianna B and Jeffrey M Molyneaux; Seller: Suzanne and Barclay N Nothaus; $606,000.

Lots 202, 203, 215, 229, 230, and 231 on Clovercroft Road, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Turnberry Homes LLC; Seller: Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc; $1,113,856.

402 Wilson Pike, Brentwood, Mayfield; Buyer: 2006 Dahlgren Family Trust; Seller: Jolene B and Mark F Binkley; $1,250,000.

402 Hollow Spring Court, Brentwood, Fountainbrooke; Buyer: Nathan A Buttrey; Seller: Rebecca L and Ryan D Hinton; $580,000.

9202 Brushboro Drive, Brentwood, Brentmeade Estates; Buyer: Adrienne M and John P Reed; Seller: Elizabeth G and Timothy P Meehan; $951,000.

801 East Moran Road, Brentwood, Hunterwood; Buyer: Laura Pack and Beau Barker; Seller: Dena Lapolt and Darcy C Inge; $513,200.

999 Jones Parkway, Brentwood, Brentmeade Estates; Buyer: Jennifer T and Brian G Pace; Seller: Allan Stuart Grimson; $740,000.

1839 Burland Crescent, Brentwood, Cromwell; Buyer: Courtney Dianne and Christopher Craig Carnley; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $868,444.

1102 Navaho Drive, Brentwood, Liberty Downs; Buyer: Suzanne Marie and Barclay Neil Nothaus; Seller: Cheryl L and Lloyd W Messengill; $588,000.

Wilson Pike, Brentwood; Buyer: Susan Finch and Larry Paul Morton; Seller: Lola Mary Austin; $225,000.

8218 Holly Road, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Jenny M and Kurt M Essenmacher; Seller: Melinda S and Jeffrey R Balser; $1,250,000.

1845 Wadebridge Way, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Gina Lee and Justin Scott Grimm; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $889,900.

1045 Weston Court, Brentwood, Lansdowne; Buyer: Natasha and Kenneth Green; Seller: Lisa Dawn Scott Hatchell; $677,000.

383 Shadow Creek Drive, Brentwood, Wetherbrooke; Buyer: Laurie Roquemore and Michael Austin; Seller: Sharon and Jaime Settles; $850,000.

404 Hollow Spring Court, Brentwood, Fountainbrooke; Buyer: Camille F and James B Babb; Seller: Patricia K Williams; $550,000.

9283 Wardley Park Lane, Brentwood, Annandale; Buyer: Mary I and Darrell K Massengale; Seller: Anita E Sandfort Inv Services Trust; $1,550,000.

9431 Timber Ridge Court, Brentwood, Raintree Forest; Buyer: Yanhong Wu; Seller: Lezlae F and Peter H Grubb; $525,000.

9288 Wardley Park Lane, Brentwood, Annandale; Buyer: Dana and Ryan Crowley; Seller: Linda C and Richard H Sullivan III; $1,359,500.

1528 Puryear Place, Brentwood, Brenthaven Place; Buyer: Dana and Danny Nelms; Seller: Lynette H and Robert W Bryant; $527,000.

9419 Raven Hollow Road, Brentwood, Raintree Forest; Buyer: Amber L R and Chad A Appleton; Seller: Pamela and Robert Booker; $497,514.

727 Green Hill Boulevard, Brentwood, Whetstone; Buyer: Paula DeMasi and James V Pepe; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $858,981.

515 Bel Air Place, Brentwood, Bel Air Estates; Buyer: Fatemeh M and Mohssen S Sharifi; Seller: Susan I Spieth; $745,000.

1109 Navaho Drive, Brentwood, Liberty Downs; Buyer: Heather Mabry and Stephen Russ Clendinin; Seller: Mickey L and Orville Almon Jr; $580,000.

9791 Glenmore Lane, Brentwood, Owl Creek; Buyer: Rachel W Ricafort; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $599,026.

9814 Glenmore Lane, Brentwood, Owl Creek; Buyer: Daniel Sherwin; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $666,990.

9797 Glenmore Lane, Brentwood, Owl Creek; Buyer: Luan Ngoc To; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $572,000.

8005 Vaden Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood Meadows; Buyer: Kathie and Ted Edwards; Seller: Darwyn Davis; $125,000.

9220 Brushboro Drive, Brentwood, Foxboro Estates; Buyer: Michelle D and Jamie L Mullican; Seller: Coyt Sanders; $565,000.

1648 Westgate Circle, Brentwood, Westgate Commons; Buyer: TRA LLC; Seller: Thoroughbred Village LLC; $2,500,000.

9621 Deer Track Court, Brentwood, The Estates of Bonbrook; Buyer: David Gustafson; Seller: Pam M and Daryl J Hess; $725,000.

2117 Willowmet Drive, Brentwood, Fountainbrooke; Buyer: Ning Song and Yingtao Shen; Seller: Glenn W Vandine III; $607,000.

6353 Williams Grove Drive, Brentwood, Whetstone; Buyer: Jennifer M and Thomas K Corridon; Seller: Amy O and John Barret Chapman; $669,500.

37046

7484 Wellwood Road, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: Hideaway Inv LLC; Seller: Arrington National Development LLC; $175,000.

7484 Wellwood Road, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; Seller: Hideaway Investments LLC; $213,655.

6610 Third Street, College Grove; Buyer: Courtney E Manchester; Seller: Benjamin Taylor Jones; $186,750.

6809 Pleasant Gate Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Teresa and Christopher Prober; Seller: NVR Inc; $428,756.

6813 Pleasant Gate Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Stephanie M and David L Vaughters; Seller: NVR Inc; $477,101.

6638 Bethesda-Arno Road, College Grove; Buyer: Margot Adrienne and Clifford Eric Johnson; Seller: Dezerae M Nash and Keith J Spacek; $235,000.

6899 Choctaw Road, College Grove; Buyer: Wende Kaye and Judd Allen Chaille; Seller: Terri T and Bob A Newport Jr; $579,000.

Falls Grove Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $239,120.

6752 Pleasant Gate Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $104,525.

6493 Peytonsville-Arno Road, College Grove, Frost Estate; Buyer: Diane L and Gerald M Kole Jr; Seller: Cherry Diane Carter; $168,000.

6489 Peytonsville-Arno Road, College Grove, Frost Estate; Buyer: Diane L and Gerald M Kole Jr; Seller: Cherry Diane Carter; $168,000.

6485 Peytonsville-Arno Road, College Grove, Frost Estate; Buyer: Diane L and Gerald M Kole Jr; Seller: Cherry Diane Carter; $168,000.

8436 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Gary K Haraguchi Separate Property Living Trust; Seller: TVG TN I LLC; $153,000.

7360 Harlow Drive, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: Hideaway Investments LLC; Seller: William Persall; $350,000.

Cox Road, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: Hideaway Investments LLC; Seller: Arrington National Development LLC; $175,000.

Cox Road, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: Legend Homes LLC; Seller: Hideaway Investments LLC; $213,655.

3048 Old Murfreesboro Road, College Grove; Buyer: Leslie F and Jamie E Wilee; Seller: Roma P and Charlie Fox III; $218,900.

37062

7187 Bahne Road, Fairview; Buyer: Chasta L and Kerry R McDonald; Seller: Gale W and James W Jackson; $330,000.

Vacant lot on Old Pinewood Road, Fairview; Buyer: Eva DeCozio-Bush; Seller: David D Allen Sr; $112,000.

7213 Bethshears Road, Fairview; Buyer: Jamie D and Jerry K Carter; Seller: Glenda S Sullivan; $138,000.

7062 City Center Way, Fairview; Buyer: Robin and John Kitchell; Seller: Karen Dirkse; $265,000.

7518 Spicer Court, Fairview, Western Woods Villages; Buyer: Janet Mary Devasia; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $211,900.

7217 Deer Valley Drive, Fairview, Deer Valley; Buyer: Melpomeni and Barry Mankin; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $266,368.

7218 Deer Valley Drive, Fairview, Deer Valley; Buyer: Jenger and Keith Parrish; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $278,696.

1857 Fairview Boulevard, Fairview; Buyer: Tricia M and Micah D Seely; Seller: James E Stevens Jr and John F Trotter; $399,000.

7214 Fernvale Road, Fairview; Buyer: Renee La and Brian J Parks; Seller: Community Housing Partnership of Williamson County Inc; $215,000.

7201 Cutter Crossing Court, Fairview, Stable Acres; Buyer: Shannon and Dustin Guarnere; Seller: Barry W Sullivan; $79,900.

7207 Harding Drive, Fairview, Daughtery Estates; Buyer: Craig Milner; Seller: Rublin Lublin TN PLLC Sub Trust; $150,000.

37064

2028 Gracious Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Susan A Ward; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $292,000.

8002 Brookpark Avenue, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Diane L and Mark R Thompson; Seller: George E Stevens; $455,000.

1042 Clifton Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Suzanne and John Stewart Rawley; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $577,157.

749 Shelley Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Abigail and Andrew S Fishbone; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $749,258.

4013 Blossom Trail, Franklin, Blossom Park; Buyer: Insignia Homes LLC; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $100,000.

1101 Downs Boulevard #277, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Reed Family Trust; Seller: Timothy R Neufield; $207,000.

109A Battlefield Drive, Franklin, Battlefield; Buyer: Virginia P and Robert B Bousquet; Seller: Fred W Hosler II; $749,900.

189 Rich Circle, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Jill and Kunu Kaushal; Seller: Gretchen and Eric S Mueller; $715,000.

302 Bel Aire Drive, Franklin, Highland Gardens; Buyer: Steven Jack Craver Trust; Seller: Janette and Russell Pitzer; $215,000.

1002 Hornsby Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Cheryl and Paul Harbinson; Seller: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; $512,163.

1984 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Allentown Investments LLC; Seller: Johnnie C Pewitt; $565,000.

3226 Calvine Court, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Amy Keeling; Seller: Michael D Boggs; $312,500.

405 Melander Court, Franklin, Belle Vista; Buyer: Carrie Lynne Calvert; Seller: Deer Creek Homes Inc; $704,237.

307 Belle Vista Court, Franklin, Belle Vista; Buyer: Janene Marie and Steven Shawn Pierce; Seller: Deer Creek Homes Inc; $600,132.

720 Riverview Drive, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Derrick Lee Lepkowski; Seller: Cynthia Custer and Gilbert Kerley; $330,000.

520 Overview Lane, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Audrey R and V Froeddenpeter Jr; Seller: Sara Rose; $334,900.

511 Tywater Crossing Boulevard, Franklin, Tywater Crossing; Buyer: Keely and Michael Boggs; Seller: Heidi B Spivey; $450,000.

2032 Ledgebrook Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Sukeerat and Puneesh Julka; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $411,840.

1804 Carrington Court, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Ann F and Patrick S Bardone; Seller: Amanda Whichard; $395,000.

8 lots on Berry Farms Crossing, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Rural Plains Partnership; $734,889.

6 lots on Halswelle Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Crescent Lockwood LLC; $691,980.

1714 Grassmere Road, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $136,605.

749 Newcomb Street, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Mamatha Pendyala and Krishna Mudigonda; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $444,225.

725 Newcomb Street, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Seth Douglas Taylor; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $454,944.

613 Hillsboro Road #D11, Franklin, Executive House Condo; Buyer: Jim Janderchick; Seller: Emily J Hennessy; $130,000.

4251 Gosey Hill Road, Franklin, Tralongo; Buyer: Amy B and Meredith E Flautt III; Seller: Angela R and James A Ferguson; $875,000.

9037 Berry Farms Crossing, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Rural Plains Partnership; $159,612.

2001 General Martin Lane, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Rural Plains Partnership; $106,391.

2013 General Martin Lane, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Rural Plains Partnership; $104,575.

2031 Ledgebrook Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Eti Aggarwal and Sachin Junonikar; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $449,155.

613 Hillsboro Road #C25, Franklin, Executive House Condo; Buyer: Rebecca and Jerry T Spann; Seller: Karen E Carter; $100,000.

325 Liberty Pike #228, Franklin, Jamison Station Condos; Buyer: Donna Doss; Seller: Brad R Dumke; $425,000.

Cranesbill Private Lane, Franklin, Sparkman; Buyer: Leigh Anne and Jesse Benjamin Baker; Seller: William S Carman Jr; $227,000.

Cranesbill Private Lane, Franklin, Sparkman; Buyer: Leigh Anne and Jesse Benjamin Baker; Seller: William S Carman Jr; $1,125,000.

Cranesbill Private Lane, Franklin, Sparkman; Buyer: Leigh Anne and Jesse Benjamin Baker; Seller: William S Carman Jr; $298,000.

3067 General Martin Lane, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Laurie H and Nicholas R Mendez; Seller: Ruth Darlene Weatherford and William M McManus; $697,000.

7504 Pewitt Road, Franklin; Buyer: Valley Creek Farm Trust; Seller: Teresa Dempsey; $350,000.

910 Victoria Drive, Franklin, Rebel Meadows; Buyer: Walter O'Dell Booker; Seller: Norma Jean Black; $145,000.

1205 Carriage Park Drive, Franklin, Carriage Park Condos; Buyer: Ian M Stockholm and Brian Stockholm; Seller: Tina C Agee; $192,000.

422 Wire Grass Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Deborah H and Bret C Ammons; Seller: Mary Downey and Ryan Leigh; $484,900.

5527 Sycamore Street, Franklin; Buyer: Mary Catherine and John Mousourakis; Seller: Jennifer L and Daren A Holaday; $47,500.

1100 West Main Street #C2, Franklin, Colony House Condo; Buyer: Jennifer L Maher; Seller: Elk LLC; $205,000.

6051 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Holly Lynn Alley; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $251,900.

6051 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Alexander D Cimorelli and Michael J Cimorelli; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $263,265.

6051 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Joyce Johnson and Reuben E Houston; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $288,050.

6051 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Amber B and Russell K Johnson; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $276,900.

6051 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: James T Ogilvie; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $257,590.

6051 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: William P Fuqua; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $274,420.

6051 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Michael P Fallos; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $299,900.

1114 West Main Street, Franklin; Buyer: MSJB LLC; Seller: James L Woodard; $525,000.

516 Castlebury Court, Franklin, Buckingham Park; Buyer: Larry Cox; Seller: Wilson & Associates PLLC; $183,425.

813 Fontwell Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Michael Smith; Seller: Madhulipa Dash and Manasa R Panda; $416,000.

224 Coffenbury Court, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $80,513.

353 River Bluff Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Amanda and Martin Reid Patterson; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $473,835.

605 Eastview Drive, Franklin, Eastview; Buyer: Brandi V and Philip J McCutchan; Seller: Blanca E and Julio C Nava; $246,500.

1037 Howland Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Stacey and Harley Barbakoff; Seller: Steven Wynn Duperrieu Jr; $415,000.

118 Front Street #102, Franklin, Westhaven Vistas; Buyer: Gayle and Robert Becker; Seller: Carol B and Charles P Kelsey; $350,000.

141 Creekstone Boulevard, Franklin, Creekstone Commons; Buyer: Amber Marie Henning and Jonathan Ewart B Anderson; Seller: Welter Family 2008 IRR Trust U/A/D; $461,500.

1268 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Henpeck Village Market Inc; Seller: Joe-Max Moore LLC; $2,170,000.

1110 Shannon Lane, Franklin, Redwing Farms; Buyer: Jennifer L and Daren A Holaday; Seller: Kimberly G and Darren V Ramsey; $579,000.

1422 Primrose Lane, Franklin, Carlisle; Buyer: Minette and Daniel Martin; Seller: Jean C and Christopher E Thomason; $620,000.

415 Melba Circle, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Deborah H Mullin; Seller: Lindsay Butler and Barlow Builders LLC; $837,350.

4705 Peytonsville Road, Franklin; Buyer: Anita S and James S Byram; Seller: Jane E Smith; $335,000.

4056 Camberley Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $98,900.

344 Circuit Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Johanna B and Joshua T Brooks; Seller: Jessica and Jeremy Durham; $669,900.

238 Pearl Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Andrea and Wesley R Sweeney; Seller: May E and David T Sweeney; $432,000.

3112 Ford Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Mary and Michael Speer; Seller: Paul R Pate; $200,000.

1409 Eliot Road, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Karen A and Colin M Ford; Seller: Mary Kay Vollhoffer; $625,000.

6009 Blackwell Lane, Franklin, Weatherford Estates; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Real Estate Group Inc; $510,000.

3033 Blossom Trail, Franklin, Blossom Park; Buyer: Stephanie and Daniel Macksood; Seller: Insignia Homes LLC; $635,611.

100 Woods Court, Franklin, Carriage Park Condos; Buyer: Amanda Rivieccio; Seller: Greg Goodheart; $215,000.

1399 and 1401 Adams Street, Franklin; Buyer: Henry Drilling LLC; Seller: Broadway Investments Group Co Inc; $350,000.

738 Harrow Lane, Franklin, Chestnut Bend; Buyer: Natalie Elkin and Lawrence Wesley Lauterbach; Seller: Sue A Fox; $532,500.

19 lots on Headwaters Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Clayton Properties Group Inc; Seller: Real Estate Solutions Group LLC; $1865,500.

37067

425 Mealer Street, Franklin, Hurstbourne Park; Buyer: Amanda L Stencel and Jonathan David Morrell; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $760,000.

6038 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: Brenda B and Gerald L White; Seller: Jamie F Burton; $280,000.

Lots 107, 118, 149, and 150 on Clovercroft Preserve Drive, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Clovercroft Preserve LLC; $628,000.

204 Crossmill Court, Franklin, Andover Park; Buyer: Elizabeth M Campbell; Seller: Old South Construction LLC; $440,000.

5001 Abington Ridge Lane, Franklin, Abington Ridge; Buyer: Stacey L and Thomas E Nelson; Seller: Dorothy A and Bernard J Koczaja; $548,500.

338 Tippecanoe Drive, Franklin, Village of Clovercroft; Buyer: Amy Romeo and Richard Jeff Fowler; Seller: Lianne and Gerard Rowe; $442,000.

334 Tippecanoe Drive, Franklin, Village of Clovercroft; Buyer: Shannon Dyer and Timothy Blair Hovdet; Seller: Linda S and Alan Dyer; $400,000.

1837 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: James Robert Williams; Seller: Neha and Sumit Goel; $317,000.

1044 Nolencrest Drive, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Neha and Sumit Goel; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $483,914.

422 Grant Park Drive, Franklin, Grant Park Cool Springs; Buyer: Jennifer S Cerasuolo; Seller: John Morris Shelton III; $422,000.

1007 Buddleia Lane, Franklin, Garden Club; Buyer: Caolina Fondevila and Benjamin A Jackson; Seller: Deborah D and Mark P Kuharski; $615,000.

436 Autumn Lake Trail, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Christine L and Patrick A Scruggs; Seller: Al F Smith; $650,000.

1025 Nolencrest Drive, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Camaren and Payton Fugate; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $458,826.

3326 Aspen Grove Drive #120, Franklin, Lincoln Square Condos; Buyer: Tanksley Properties LLC; Seller: Steve Rezba; $348,160.

9382 Clovercroft Road (including lots 216, 223, and 226), Franklin; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc; $600,000.

4750 Edwardian Trace, Franklin, Manors at Highclere; Buyer: James Land; Seller: RPS Properties LLC; $330,000.

8085 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: Zelma R and David S Harrison; Seller: Rose E Bartlett Trust and Stanley T Bartlett Living Trust; $350,000.

1179 Olde Cameron Lane, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Susan and Carl Becker Living Trust; Seller: Megan and Christopher Francis; $465,500.

37069

106 Boxwood Drive, Franklin, River Rest; Buyer: Cynthia W and David Waggoner; Seller: The Estate of John J Madden; $210,000.

1025 Glastonbury Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Francina M De Sosa and Salvador A Vilches Diaz; Seller: Jacquelyn J Hanson; $344,500.

122 Riverwood Drive, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Kristi Whitacre and William Filipiak; Seller: Virginia Paul and Robert Brant Bousquet; $510,000.

401 Reigh Court, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Margaret L McIntosh; Seller: Sandra J Smith N/K/A Sandra J Warren; $300,000.

481 Essex Park Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Julia A and Christopher J Diederich; Seller: Jane E and David J Broderick; $390,000.

211 St Andrews Drive, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Heather M Luea; Seller: Lois E Coles; $480,000.

321 Cotton Lane, Franklin, Meadowgreen Acres; Buyer: Kirby A and Cameron Gray; Seller: Matthew J Kolet; $252,341.

2007 Heflin Lane, Franklin, Rizer Point; Buyer: Sherrie K Donovan; Seller: Timothy L Grooms; $465,000.

37135

7319 Nolensville Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Linda Lovegren and David Glenn Rowland; Seller: Linda Faye and George Delain Burrow; $369,000.

Lots 18 and 20 on Vickery Park Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Weekley Homes LLC; Seller: Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc; $232,500.

9235 Holstein Drive, Nolensville, Farms at Clovercroft; Buyer: Stacey S Tamasi and Armando Perez; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $708,901.

8053 Warren Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Lori E and Chad D Joiner; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN LLC; $395,454.

2242 Dominick Drive, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Kelsey and Jason Hessler; Seller: Corie M and Eric A Smetana; $392,500.

1204 Bobwhite Trace, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Leah and Jason Jones; Seller: Anna K and Timothy E Hollingsworth; $443,950.

4609 Robin Lane, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Heidi B Spivey; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $437,795.

4 lots on Sam Donald Lane, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Legend Homes LLC; Seller: B2 Capital Management LLC; $600,000.

Vacant lot on Sam Donald Lane, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Legend Homes LLC; Seller: B2 Capital Management LLC; $150,000.

2705 Zumac Court, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Margie L and Mark C Johnson; Seller: NVR Inc; $406,456.

2113 Grand Street, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Diane Lynn and William Donald Miller; Seller: Gary Tisdale; $440,000.

204 Everett Court, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Kristina L and Steven R Fleming; Seller: DAC Homebuilders LLC; $607,730.

5032 Burke Trail, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Jeanine Maietta and James Lynch; Seller: Rasha E Elhomsi; $325,000.

2217 Kirkwall Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: TR&D Homes Inc; Seller: Kiddroad LLC; $110,000.

1104 Waterbridge Drive, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Torre and Torre Dequan Williams; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $579,900.

105 Acorn Court, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Wells Fargo Bank; Seller: Shapiro & Ingle LLP Sub Trust; $267,334.

2157 Sugar Mill Drive, Nolensville, Sherwood Green Estates; Buyer: Janice K and Hugh S Barger; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $518,525.

2633 Nolita Lane, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Thomas W Moon; $80,000.

1250 Fallsworth Drive, Nolensville, Whitney Park; Buyer: MacKenzie and Michael Wheeler; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $474,733.

2514 Rocky Fork Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Andrea W and Barry M Steele; Seller: Tammy G and Donald M Smith Jr; $379,500.

2709 Zumac Court, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Megan Stallcup; Seller: NVR Inc; $351,980.

2713 Zumac Court, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Emily and Jason Miller; Seller: NVR Inc; $368,110.

5150 Falling Water, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Amy L and Peter Romano Jr; Seller: DAC Homebuilders LLC; $632,441.

4787 Jobe Trace, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Cathy and Rick Martez Carter Sr; Seller: Daicia D and David Lee Stephens; $379,900.

2076 Eucalyptus Way, Nolensville, Catalina; Buyer: Deana and Ronald Hasbrooke; Seller: Mary D and Christopher Keith Hare; $543,000.

37174

2265 Dewey Drive, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Mehta Association of Tennessee LLC; Seller: Joan Kathy and William Calvin J Poston; $214,275.

5016 Saunders Terrace, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Cole Investments LLC; Seller: Anita and Travis Holland; $230,000.

715 Rain Meadow Court, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Patterson Co LLC; Seller: Avenue Homes LLC; $87,000.

Easement at 300 Cheairs Court, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Lanae Denise and Joshua Isaac Schlessman; $10,030.

3302 Foxtrot Court, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Jennifer Jeanne Weithman; $2,550.

4109 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Kathleen M Suitter; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $409,900.

2805 Cochran Trace Drive, Spring Hill, Cochran Trace; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Rachel L and Nathan J Griffin; $7,750.

4117 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Catherine and Jeffrey Wilkes; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $419,900.

2974 Stewart Campbell Point, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Brittany S and Stephen Moon; Seller: Enterprises LLC D/B/A Landmark Building Co; $549,900.

2971 Stewart Campbell Point, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Marilyn C and Thomas S McAfee; Seller: Enterprises LLC D/B/A Landmark Building Co; $529,900.

1010 Lowrey Place, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: Jaren and Ryan Pope; Seller: Judith Annette and Avid S Raymer Jr; $220,000.

1634 Zurich Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Kathryn and Jeffrey Popp; Seller: Patricia A Major; $297,500.

Easement at Sams Court, Spring Hill, Pipkin Hills; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Natalie and Andrew C Long; $1,800.

Cheairs Court, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Progress Residential 2016-1 Borrower LLC; $450.

Lowrey Place, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Progress Residential 2016-1 Borrower LLC; $10,400.

205 Shirebrook Circle, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Maggie Wright; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $218,700.

1003 Rudder Drive, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Sara and Michael House; Seller: Molly E and Benjamin W Petsch; $336,750.

2906 Wills Court, Spring Hill, Pipkin Hills; Buyer: Claire and Ryan Scott Bailey; Seller: Danielle E and Dan C Bonds; $201,000.

2985 Buckner Lane, Spring Hill, Haynes Crossing; Buyer: Wendy and Angelo Polito Jr; Seller:

Christy and Billy Sullivan; $225,000.

4104 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Courtney A and Gregory O McGinnis; Seller: Firm Foundation Custom Homes LLC; $409,900.

113 Baker Springs Lane, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: Elizabeth and Mark T Luebker; Seller: Rebekah A and Brandon J Arora; $259,900.

2088 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Copperstone Development Partners LLC; $57,113.

2110 Long Meadow Drive, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: CHS Property One LLC; Seller: Stephanie Kay Atwood; $225,900.

1048 Auldridge Drive, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Jamie and John Steiner; Seller: Shannon D and Timothy B Hovdet; $415,000.

3100 Sakari Circle, Spring Hill, Dakota Pointe; Buyer: Alisha Flynn and Michael Chandler Forrest; Seller: Michelle L and Darrel A Sumner; $367,000.

4032 Clinton Lane, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Rebekah Lane Zeitlin; Seller: Beatriz Ramirez and Juan O Villasenor Tovar; $150,000.

3025 Foust Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Christina N and Donald R West Jr; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $407,060.

3002 Carpenter Pass, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: NASH 2 SF LLC; Seller: Eight-Nine King Development; $286,000.

4113 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Chad Cash; Seller: Meadowbrook Co LLC; $431,900.

2814 Masons Court, Spring Hill, Pipkin Hills; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: John Corbin; $6,300.

1809 Packard Court, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Nathan Brown; Seller: Erin and Steven Paske; $225,500.

3045 Newport Valley Circle, Spring Hill, Newport Valley; Buyer: Sean Finn; Seller: Timothy J Adair; $169,000.

Torrence Trail, Spring Hill, Cochran Trace; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Amber Goss; $5,570.

37179

2408 Redwood Trail, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Angela R and John E Plunkett; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $424,187.

2340 Coppergate Way, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Melissa Kay and Michael Shawn Rolison; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $496,187.

4004 Compass Pointe Court, Thompson’s Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Castle Nate and Daniel Jared Gillit; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $455,505.

1303 Cashmere Drive, Thompson’s Station, Cherry Glen Condo; Buyer: Elizabeth Anne Patterson; Seller: Dina Marie Ventura; $162,500.

4612 Reed Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Sharon J and Michael R Oliver; Seller: Gail S and Robert M Balzar; $690,000.

603 Bethel Court, Thompson’s Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Ashley Tocco and Marcus Houser; Seller: Rebecca and Christopher Lewis; $400,000.

3622 Martins Mill Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Larissa and Taylor Constantine; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $550,000.

2120 English Garden Way, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Lydia and Daniel Craig; Seller: Jennifer and Andrew Luther; $401,400.

1630 Hampshire Place, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Martha and Alan Thompson; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $259,500.

5514 Broken Ridge Hollow Lane, Thompson’s Station, Broken Ridge Hollow; Buyer: Sarah E and Daniel A McCollum; Seller: Kristen and Jerit Abart; $875,000.

2308 Coppergate Way, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $80,237.

3532 Creamery Bridge Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Kaitlyn and Christopher J Lucas; Seller: Tennessee Valley Homes Inc; $776,609.

2316 Coppergate Way, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Kelly and Clay A Watson; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $429,000.

2174 Chaucer Park Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Sydney and Joshua Bales; Seller: Kelly Neal and Clay Allen Watson; $372,500.

4018 Compass Pointe Court, Thompson’s Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Grace E and Claude Daniel Whipple; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $366,820.

2691 Douglas Lane, Thompson’s Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Jessica Erin White and Benjamin Nelson; Seller: Dennis Batey; $250,000.

1752 Barker Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Meghan B and Eric J Gannon; Seller: Michelle W and Ryan J Mathiesen; $180,000.

2405 Tapestry Court, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Morgan J Martin and Connor S Kent; Seller: Lori G Warren; $423,500.