JUST SOLD: Property Transfers recorded as of April 4, 2017

PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF 04 APRIL 2017

37027

482 Sterns Crossings, Brentwood, Olde Towne; Buyer: Ruby Sabit Hakim and Zarif Hakimov; Seller: Dana and Ryan E Crowley; $1,275,000.

9624 Deer Track Court, Brentwood, The Estates of Bonbrook; Buyer: Amanda and Nathan Wayne Hamlet; Seller: Janice D and Russell Brian Mauldin; $780,000.

1751 Charity Drive, Brentwood, The Laurels; Buyer: Jayasudha and Duraisamy Nepoleon; Seller: Janice M and Clint W Watkins; $2,020,000.

1509 Puryear Place, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Mary Beth H and Jay H Tift; Seller: Jill D and Timothy J Burgin; $465,000.

1211 Knox Valley Drive, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Jill D and Timothy James Burgin; Seller: Sandra L and James H Burgin; $555,000.

1002 Gasserway Circle, Brentwood, Brentmeade Estates; Buyer: Karen Leslie and Richard James Kaufmann; Seller: Michelle R and Chris R Johnson; $700,000.

19 Colonel Winstead Drive, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Asberry Partnership LLC; Seller: Schumacher Homes LLC; $3,100,000.

9232 Fox Run Drive, Brentwood, Foxboro Estates; Buyer: Laura and G Gilliam; Seller: Torrens/Blake Housing TR; $540,000.

5256 McGavock Road, Brentwood, McGavock Farms; Buyer: Malissa and Robert M Sheppard; Seller: Julie and Scott McFarlin; $1,360,000.

9504 Peebles Court, Brentwood, Northumberland; Buyer: Julie A and Paul R Edwards; Seller: Jodie Ann and Tommy Ray Rose Jr; $950,000.

1019 Sunset Road, Brentwood, Courtside at Southern Woods; Buyer: Xiaoping Qian and Ming Zhang; Seller: Deborah A and David S Walker; $540,000.

606 Shenandoah Drive, Brentwood, Carondelet; Buyer: Tammy L and Stephen J Suggs; Seller: Elizabeth Allison and S Ryan Hackett; $710,000.

1202 Haber Drive, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Jennifer A and Andrew E Brooks; Seller: Sara Lacy and Michael Todd Richert Jr; $505,000.

1816 Tiverton Place, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Erika and Robert Anthony Leonard; Seller: Julie Ann and Paul Robert Edwards; $832,500.

1813 Harpeth River Drive, Brentwood, Laurelwood; Buyer: Carolyn McClain and Andrew Todd Pfeifer; Seller: William O’Donnell; $661,500.

Vacant lot on Burland Crescent, Brentwood, Cromwell; Buyer: NSH Nashville LLC; Seller: Propst Nashville LLC; $125,000.

917 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Kayla McGill and Tyler H Rogers; Seller: Laura G and Troy S Taylor; $208,500.

9794 Glenmore Lane, Brentwood, Owl Creek; Buyer: Susan M and Francis P Dorr; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $490,160.

825 Windstone Boulevard, Brentwood, Windstone; Buyer: Arthur Robert Jacobs Trust; Seller: Allyson Furr and Sean P Park; $1,725,000.

73 Governors Way, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Demaree H and Randy F Angelocci; Seller: Kelly and Mark Wallace; $709,000.

1535 Mooreland Boulevard, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Stephanie P Shrader; Seller: Delia G and John L Webber; $324,900.

8 Oxmoor Court, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Michelle D and Kevin L Kremke; Seller: Asberry Properties LLC; $1,875,000.

9645 Brass Valley Drive, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Jennifer and Richard Michael Downs; Seller: Courtney L and Jeffrey D Damon; $544,900.

1864 Barnstaple Lane, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Alicia S and Robert J Crane; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,217,004.

5246 McGavock Road, Brentwood, McGavock Farms; Buyer: Marilynn P and Stephen G Halas; Seller: Christie M and Charles G Pitman; $1,665,000.

37046

6796 Pleasant Gate Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Mary K and Roger A Byrd; Seller: NVR Inc; $435,123.

37062

Vacant lot on Holly Leaf Way, Fairview, Deer Valley Downs; Buyer: Ole South Prop Inc; Seller: Global Trust Inv Co LLC; $87,000.

Parcels 13402 and 13408 on Horn Tavern Road, Fairview; Buyer: Walter Totty; Seller: Arlena and Jacob Stock; $130,000.

7879 Horn Tavern Road, Fairview, Springway; Buyer: Amelia and Stephen Franks; Seller: Tammy R and Douglas R Forster; $183,000.

2725 Fairview Boulevard, Fairview, Fast Pace Medical; Buyer: Quiver LLC; Seller: SWR Properties LLC; $300,000.

7311 Stirrup Lane, Fairview, Stable Acres; Buyer: Jessica and Jason Matthew Frazier; Seller: Carol Bates and Robbin Ann Tenir; $78,000.

7901 Pinewood Road, Fairview, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Ronin Event Creative LLC; Seller: Jody L and Bart A Riley; $615,000.

37064

516 Riverview Drive, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Elona Rhea and Brian Taylor; Seller: Thelma T Fly; $282,500.

717 Liberty Pike, Franklin, Cadet Homes; Buyer: Carl A Ware and Joshua D Teige; Seller: Elia and Jose M Vasques; $132,000.

1137 Hunters Chase Drive, Franklin, Hunters Chase; Buyer: Abbie A and William D Heydel II; Seller: Christy L and Matthew A Woods; $350,000.

New Highway 96 West, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $487,600.

5367 Old Harding Road, Franklin; Buyer: Robin and Michael Lapre; Seller: Constance M and David M Baruch; $245,000.

5614 Parker Branch Trail, Franklin, Traceland Estates; Buyer: Katie and Dana Wold; Seller: Tower Investments LLC; $205,000.

1200 Carriage Park Drive, Franklin, Carriage Park Condos; Buyer: Hi Valley Prop LLC; Seller: Deborah Little Blake; $191,200.

5001 Rockport Avenue, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $95,784.

218 Coffenbury Court, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $88,507.

824 Stonewater Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Alison B and Norm B Deane; Seller: Montgomery Classic Construction LLC; $197,500.

6051 Rural Plains Circle #105, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Therese Y Griggs; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $271,325.

6051 Rural Plains Circle #103, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Therese Y Griggs; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $241,325.

6051 Rural Plains Circle #102, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Therese Y Griggs; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $241,325.

6051 Rural Plains Circle #104, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Wesley Evan Feinstein; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $223,400.

612 McGeachy Lane, Franklin, Cannonwood; Buyer: Elizabeth B and Michael E Hackett; Seller: Martha A Georgeson; $428,000.

133 Yorktown Drive, Franklin, Yorktown; Buyer: Robert C Dejaeger; Seller: Candice M Haynes; $399,900.

342 Riverbluff Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Jacquie and Scott Grytza; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $538,900.

4043 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Bonny and Lal Parihar; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $402,505.

3175 Tristan Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Brianna and John Beski; Seller: Laura Beth and Scott B Russell; $325,000.

Snowden Street West, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Olivia and Michael Bryant; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $547,810.

518 Alfred Ladd Road East, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Julie and Timothy Bainter; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $533,830.

Camberley Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $121,900.

Camberley Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $13,868.

New Highway 96 West, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $98,900.

184 Princess Circle, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Laurie Ann and Dustin Neely; Seller: Ellen and Scott Padlick; $623,000.

544 Maplegrove Drive, Franklin, Maplewood; Buyer: Lucy L and Erick A Monge; Seller: Courtney and Gregory McGinnis; $350,000.

359 Stonegate Drive, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Victoria and David Brier; Seller: Megan E and Benjamin R Gambrel; $415,000.

4014 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Karen E and Robert Myers Lever; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $409,248.

2084 General Martin Lane, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Lisabeth S Bradley; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $562,121.

4074 Camberley Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $98,900.

4080 Camberley Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $98,900.

623 Lockwood Lane, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Marsha G and Paul D Reagan; Seller: Mallard Homes LLC; $505,200.

Lots 174, 175, and 222 on McAvoy Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Oak Point G P; Seller: Crescent Lockwood LLC; $327,106.

854 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Miracle T and Daniel P Bullington; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $457,424.

238 Heathersett Drive, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Mary M and Eugene A Bell; Seller: Kenneth Jorgensen Residuary Trust; $368,000.

436 Wise Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Kate D and Matthew K Farmer; Seller: Leah and Robert Carlson; $490,000.

2031 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Melody Jones; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $392,620.

37067

1470 Casner Lane, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Pamela T Stephens; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $415,995.

508 Brennan Lane, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Charles G Pitman; Seller: Judith A and Michael D Behlmaier; $727,000.

309 Haddon Court, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Jacqueline S Haas 1/24/08 Rev Trust; Seller: Robyn and Gregg O Lehman; $899,900.

1504 Leesburg Court, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Ashley Duchesneau; Seller: Stacy and Corey Hart; $355,000.

7111 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: Patrick Kellick; Seller: John R Burkhard; $290,000.

1019 Nolencrest Drive, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Ambika P Ramachandran and Prakash Selvaraju; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $437,934.

1319 Fairbanks Street, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Sarmita Laxmi Tuladhar and Sajju Khatiwada; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $495,785.

224 Kensington Place, Franklin, Royal Oaks; Buyer: Betsy and Joshua L Garland; Seller: Sarah R and Kevin J Higgins; $350,000.

307 Fletcher Court, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Carly Marie Von Hollen and David Emmerich; Seller: Jennifer Lynn McDonald; $378,000.

305 Dunbar Court, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Delia G and John L Weber; Seller: Carol Hollins and Tommy Roden; $393,250.

1476 Casner Lane, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Mary E Fisher and Patrick M Mahoney; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $416,310.

1023 Buddleia Lane, Franklin, Garden Club; Buyer: Stephanie P and Chad Buehner; Seller: Natasha and Kenneth Green; $540,000.

37069

908 High Point Ridge Road, Franklin, Forest Home Farms; Buyer: Andi Lanan and Benjamin George Hauk; Seller: Michelle Leigh Goddard; $425,000.

1203 Reese Drive, Franklin, Rizer Point; Buyer: Ashley and Danny Bradford; Seller: Melinda J Stickley and Melanie S Stallings; $490,000.

849 Abington Way, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Lindsey G and Yale M Silverman; Seller: Abington Properties LLC; $402,000.

2214 Dunblane Lane, Franklin, Dunblane; Buyer: Brenda Jo and James Richard Wagers Jr; Seller: Sandra N and Theron J Rice Jr; $809,000.

3021 Wilcot Way, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Brian Harper; Seller: Cristy and William Brown; $282,500.

107 Cottonwood Drive, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Marci C and Justin A Saknini; Seller: Andi G and Benjamin G Hauk; $430,000.

5001 Rizer Point, Franklin, Rizer Point; Buyer: Jamie and Bryan Hulker; Seller: Clayton Prop Group Inc; $499,990.

266 Ben Brush Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Eva and James L Webb Jr; Seller: Mary L and Brian Lee Drake; $385,000.

37135

829 Nolenmeade Place, Nolensville, Nolenmeade; Buyer: Woodridge Prop LLC D/B/A Woodbridge Homes LLC; Seller: CK Residential LLC; $95,000.

826 Nolenmeade Place, Nolensville, Nolenmeade; Buyer: Woodridge Prop LLC D/B/A Woodbridge Homes LLC; Seller: CK Residential LLC; $95,000.

838 Nolenmeade Place, Nolensville, Nolenmeade; Buyer: Woodridge Prop LLC D/B/A Woodbridge Homes LLC; Seller: CK Residential LLC; $115,000.

846 Nolenmeade Place, Nolensville, Nolenmeade; Buyer: Woodridge Prop LLC D/B/A Woodbridge Homes LLC; Seller: CK Residential LLC; $115,000.

8045 Warren Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Edward S Rowe; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $371,984.

716 Eldon Lane, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Ashley and Avery Bright; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $483,820.

2721 Zumac Court, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Sarah N and Terry L Howard; Seller: NVR Inc; $382,445.

Kidd Road, Nolensville; Buyer: SAF Prop LLC; Seller: Grandview Eight LLC; $400,000.

Kidd Road, Nolensville; Buyer: SAF Prop LLC; Seller: Siroos Yazdian; $400,000.

2645 Benington Place, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Nancy R Yoanidis; Seller: Barlow Builders LLC; $897,193.

260 Nolita Lane, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Thomas W Moon; $80,000.

4628 Sawmill Place, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Patricia Marie Richards; Seller: Julie R and Alonzo L Hall; $383,100.

7060 Nolen Park Circle, Nolensville, Nolen Park; Buyer: Angelina and James Szuch; Seller: Jennifer and Mark A Sturtevant; $440,000.

1073 Crossfield Drive, Nolensville, Whittmore; Buyer: Anthonia and Emmanuel Ndamukong; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $486,456.

1115 Eckerton Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Carly Winters and Saxon Reynolds; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $623,554.

2045 Delaware Drive, Nolensville, Wintereset Woods; Buyer: Triza Ryad; Seller: Jennifer K and Jonathan B Palmer; $445,000.

1966 Ashburn Court, Nolensville, Wintereset Woods; Buyer: Trisha M Meece; Seller: Heather and Josh Booher; $415,000.

37174

3015 Romain Trail, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Christine Schumacker and Richard Muccione; Seller: Chandler D Lamb; $308,000.

203 Audrey Drive, Spring Hill, Hamptons at Campbell Station; Buyer: Remy Le Meur; Seller: NVR Inc; $344,000.

1709 Freiburg Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Sarah E and Cory S Jones; Seller: Kristina B and Eric P Lloyd; $297,000.

Right of Way on Via Francesco Court, Spring Hill, Benevento East; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Vickie M Dawson; $5,870.

Right of Way on Via Francesco Court, Spring Hill, Benevento East; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: American Homes 4 Rent Prop Three LLC; $4,977.

Right of Way on Via Francesco Court, Spring Hill, Benevento East; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: American Homes 4 Rent Prop Three LLC; $10,154.

Right of Way on Spring Hill-Duplex Road, Spring Hill; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Rickie Neal and Ricky G Neal; $64,300.

Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill, Hamptons at Campbell Station; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Tenn Contractors Inc; $59,740.

204 Audrey Drive, Spring Hill, Hamptons at Campbell Station; Buyer: Lauren N and Timothy O’Neill; Seller: NVR Inc; $385,125.

6047 Sanmar Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Debra K and Michael L Murphy; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $337,515.

1701 Marie Court, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Kristina Herring; Seller: Janine L and Alexander F Jones; $225,000.

2940 Burtonwood Drive, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: Brandice and Trenton Seacy; Seller: Tonya M and Jon B Dodd; $285,000.

3022 Langston Place, Spring Hill, Willowvale at Harvey Springs; Buyer: Allison B and Kyle Crump; Seller: Michael Engelman; $378,000.

Lots 270, 302, 303, and 304 on Autumn Ridge Way, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Bonner Builders Inc; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $390,000.

211 Shirebrook Circle, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Leslie V Matthews and John M Douglass Jr; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $234,625.

Right of Way on Spring Hill-Duplex Road, Spring Hill; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Breland Homes LLC; $78,500.

1998 Allerton Way, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: Glendaline and Douglas R Hipps; Seller: NVR Inc; $333,000.

2083 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Copperstone Development Partners LLC; $57,113.

3001 Benevento Drive, Spring Hill, Benevento; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Melinda R and Stan A Curtis; $1,950.

3004 Benevento Drive, Spring Hill, Benevento; Buyer: Amisadhay and Luis Molina; Seller: A & G Properties LLC; $470,000.

1398 Round Hill Lane, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Place; Buyer: Rachel Alexandria and John K Evans IV; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $420,000.

Easement 1720 Portview Court, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Trang X and Christopher J Masi; $6,700.

2044 Keene Circle, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Kendra C and Keith Bell Sr; Seller: Mark Swofford; $359,900.

2271 Dewey Drive, Spring Hill, Gables at Wakefield; Buyer: Linda Swindle and Mary L Rojas; Seller: Esther H and Daniel E Lambert; $150,000.

2252 Dewey Drive, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Jonathan Michael Schwartz; Seller: Bridgette and Brett Rodriguez; $265,000.

2981 Stewart Campbell Point, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Jeremy Holderfield; Seller: Firm Foundation Custom Homes LLC; $522,900.

4030 Haversack Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Angela A and Caleb J Magnino; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $428,717.

Easement at 200 Bates Court, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Ramona Marie Montoya; $8,799.

2038 Hemlock Drive, Spring Hill, Woodside Townhomes; Buyer: Jennifer R and Josef G Hartman; Seller: Terrie Lyn Waddell; $208,000.

37179

1623 Bryson Cove, Thompson’s Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Kristena and Evan C Derrick; Seller: Sarah E and Cory S Jones; $224,000.

1063 Brixworth Drive, Thompson’s Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Patrice and Philip Edwards; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $419,306.

1700 Mildare Court, Thompson’s Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Kelly J and Robert S Harris; Seller: Patricia and James Chelette; $405,000.

2000 Newark Lane #H302, Thompson’s Station, Retreat at Tollgate Village; Buyer: Meredith Moore; Seller: Susan Barnhill; $214,900.

2127 Loudenslager Drive, Thompson’s Station, Loopers Landing; Buyer: Ashley Brook Faith and Jonathan Michael Wallace; Seller: Allison and Kyle W Crump; $245,000.