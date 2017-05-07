JUST SOLD: Property transfers recorded as of March 28, 2017

PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF 28 MARCH 2017

37027

308 Deerwood Lane, Brentwood, Deerwood; Buyer: Amy P and Jonathan Barnes Huddleston; Seller: Deerwood Trust; $1,950,000.

913 Laurens Way, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Erica M and Thomas M Edwards; Seller: Melissa Jane Jenkins Family Trust; $670,000.

9749 Concord Pass, Brentwood; Buyer: Nermin and George Fahmy; Seller: Maria A Pena and Juan A Cruz; $549,999.

1413 Montmorenci Pass, Brentwood, Cartwright Close; Buyer: Dianne E Tankersley and John C Spooner; Seller: Tuscany Properties LLC; $695,000.

9714 Split Log Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Williamson County Board of Education; Seller: James Martin Burns Jr; $8,600,000.

5111 Williamsburg Road, Brentwood, Iroquois Estates; Buyer: Savannah Sielbeck and Brandon Van Pernis; Seller: Kerry and Martin Flanagan; $555,000.

6411 Annandale Cove, Brentwood, Holly Tree Farms; Buyer: Justin H Barnett; Seller: Weijie Wang and Congjun Yang; $518,500.

1625 Galleria Boulevard, Brentwood, Brentwood I-65 Park; Buyer: Fifty One Twenty Four Poplar LLC; Seller: GMS Holdings LLC; $2,400,000.

9458 Silverdale Court, Brentwood, Raintree Forest; Buyer: Melissa B Meier; Seller: Melissa and Patrick McGrath; $505,000.

201 Long Valley Road, Brentwood, River Oaks; Buyer: Jessica and Joseph Starnes; Seller: Judith Ann Bivens; $550,000.

1220 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Joann D Gauldin; Seller: Charles T Jarvis; $252,000.

37046

8519 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Kimberly D and Jeffrey R Smith; Seller: TVG TN I LLC; $270,000.

6926 Wellsford Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $103,600.

6757 Pleasant Gate Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Darlene Fedel and Richard R Dunbar; Seller: NVR Inc; $432,056.

6602 Arno College Grove Road, College Grove; Buyer: John P Branham; Seller: James Stafford Land; $807,500.

37062

7511 Cherokee Hills Road, Fairview, Cherokee Hills; Buyer: Davis Living Trust; Seller: Regina S Morgan; $235,000.

7709 Hudlow Court, Fairview, Fernvale Heights; Buyer: Danielle and Steven Fortner; Seller: Edgar Ray Luther; $190,000.

7204 Deer Valley Drive, Fairview, Deer Valley; Buyer: Kelly and Troy Hornbeak; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $280,921.

7511 Spicer Court, Fairview, Western Woods Villages; Buyer: Brian Leskody; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $219,900.

7205 Sleepy Hollow Road, Fairview, Moore; Buyer: Jamie R and Paul E Blackburn; Seller: Ruby Esterlene Stinson Rev Living Trust; $195,000.

7005 Farley Court, Fairview, Meadowwood Acres; Buyer: Carla Rae Engle; Seller: Duke & Duke LLC; $316,000.

7209 Rye Court, Fairview, Meadows at Fairview; Buyer: F O G Sprendthrift Trust; Seller: Jamie Marie Wiggs; $153,000.

7819 Chester Road, Fairview, Rolling Acres; Buyer: Day to Day Real Estate; Seller: The Estate of Emma Jean Huggins; $110,000.

7101 Triple Crown Lane, Fairview, Heartland Reserve; Buyer: Jones Co of TN LLC; Seller: Heartland Reserve Inc; $55,596.

Lots 28 and 29 on Triple Crown Lane, Fairview, Heartland Reserve; Buyer: Jones Co of TN LLC; Seller: Heartland Reserve Inc; $116,000.

Lots 24, 30, 31, and 32 on Triple Crown Lane, Fairview, Heartland Reserve; Buyer: Jones Co of TN LLC; Seller: Heartland Reserve Inc; $232,000.

3011 Fairview Boulevard, Fairview; Buyer: Mary M and Garrett L Smith; Seller: Loretta D and James M Bolton; $221,500.

37064

4287 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Lindsey S Palmer and John C Druse; Seller: Oliver Strange; $268,000.

203 Everbright Avenue, Franklin, Sunset Manor; Buyer: Legend Homes LLC; Seller: John D Brake; $245,000.

101 Gist Street, Franklin; Buyer: Wuichet Properties LLV; Seller: Bob Bass; $250,000.

6051 Rural Plains Circle #203, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Ellenjane T Cantelo Living Trust; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $246,200.

Vacant lot on Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Elizabeth S Lynn; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $255,400.

Vacant lot on Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: John C Craig; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $257,695.

Vacant lot on Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Louise H and John C Finley; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $249,900.

6051 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Sarah E Kaufman and Stephen Bruehl; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $258,045.

104 Valley Creek Court, Franklin, Natchez Valley; Buyer: Kathleen N Woodard; Seller: Alkaben and Satish Kumar Patel; $215,000.

931 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Deepali Deshmukh and Vishal Pandurang Kharade; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $445,090.

1054 Clifton Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Andrea Judith and Jack Howell Davis Jr; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $610,768.

3231 Gardendale Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Stacy C Knellinger; Seller: Lydia and Daniel Craig; $309,500.

506 Mt Hope Street, Franklin; Buyer: William Wilder Rev Trust U/A/D; Seller: Marie H and Jordan; $10,000.

2068 Goose Creek Drive, Franklin, Goose Creek Estates; Buyer: April S and Daniel P Heimerle; Seller: Joanna Hope and James Reed McKnight Jr; $609,900.

9 Draper Court, Franklin, Idlewood; Buyer: Joan M and Brian L Sherrill; Seller: Cheryl Ann Fehr-Banks and Edward Jay Banks; $279,000.

430 Melba Circle, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Deborah and Verrall Dugger; Seller: Lindsay Butler and Barlow Builders LLC; $806,830.

461 Alfred Ladd Road East, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Nicole and Jon Cossin; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $517,680.

5575 Hargrove Road, Franklin; Buyer: Janie M and H Thomas Clairborne; Seller: The Estate of Rose Lee G White; $400,000.

Drury Lane, Franklin, Long Valley Trail; Buyer: Angela A and Michael R Scott; Seller: Laura Nelle Connor; $16,100.

200 Irvine Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: John T Porter Jr; Seller: Faye T and James N Foster; $448,000.

504 Forrest Park Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Lauren and Jacob Srodka; Seller: Trina M and Alexander Schmidt; $332,000.

1029 St Georges Way, Franklin, Windsor Park; Buyer: Cristy Lee and Matthew Allen Woods; Seller: Jennifer and Jason Hatchette; $570,000.

1174 Glenbrook Drive, Franklin, Ralston Glen; Buyer: Shanika and Clifton Robinson; Seller: McFarlin Family Real Estate Partnership LP; $361,000.

6228 Lampkins Bridge Road, Franklin; Buyer: William Keith Crowell; Seller: Marshall Clinton Crowell; $13,650.

425 Battle Avenue (Interest), Franklin, Sunset Manor; Buyer: Alan Giddens; Seller: Joanne A and Billy D Giddens; $27,824.

1001 Hornsby Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Marca S and Kenneth S Young; Seller: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; $540,982.

414 Galloway Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Lacey Y and Christopher D Haeckel; Seller: Dorothy E and Jon Bridges; $368,600.

1116 Ascot Lane, Franklin, Windsor Park; Buyer: Jennifer and Jason Hatchette; Seller: Kathleen S and Robert E Ash IV; $557,500.

5014 Rockport Avenue, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $104,487.

739 Willowsprings Boulevard, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Wendy D Coyne; Seller: Lauren T and Timothy C Rauter; $525,000.

5006 General Martin Lane, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Wendy W and Robert C Hunnicutt; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $759,015.

507 Tywater Crossing, Franklin, Tywater Crossing; Buyer: Keith M Giger; Seller: Jennifer Nicole and William Scott Morgeson; $420,000.

409 Eddy Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Cherylee and Ronald H Vanderham; Seller: Savantha Tesar and Clem A Fisher; $60,000.

440 MacKenzie Way, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Not Listed; Seller: Wendy A and Michael J Richardson; $432,000.

1101 Downs Boulevard #135, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Gregory Treskett; Seller: Carol A Brownsey; $205,000.

419 Lewisburg Avenue, Franklin; Buyer: Appalachian Cultivation Fund LLC; Seller: Bank of America; $80,000.

Lots 4 and 9 on Maysbrook Lane, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Crescent Helm LLC; $262,736.

125 Starwick Drive, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Asaf Cohen; Seller: Landvest Partners LP; $400,000.

100 Buttercup Cove, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Elizabeth and Adam Zinke; Seller: Jacinda R Butcher; $380,000.

Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Erin and Jerry Nix; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $251,790.

200 Cavanaugh Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Susan F and David L McPherson; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $934,812.

4048 General Martin Lane, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Woodridge Properties LLC; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $183,900.

647 Lockwood Lane, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Lee Mason II; Seller: Mallard Homes LLC; $538,097.

103 Prince William Lane, Franklin, Reid Hill Commons; Buyer: Cheryl Lee Carr; Seller: Wanda Sue Sadler; $305,000.

318 Meadowlawn Drive, Franklin, Meadowlawn; Buyer: John D Brake; Seller: Betty Jean and Jerry Dean Hunt; $205,000.

2026 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Barbara D and Thomas J Lindenfelser; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $409,445.

37067

6049 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: Sandra L and James H Burgin; Seller: Mary K Phillips; $394,900.

1210 Broadmoor Circle, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Teresa S and Roger W Thomas; Seller: Sabine Katja and James Brian Atkins; $499,000.

3326 Aspen Grove Drive #160, Franklin, Lincoln Square Condos; Buyer: Community Healthcare Trust Services Inc; Seller: Mona R and John N Lee; $875,000.

1007 Nolencrest Drive, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Ammaccapane/Grant Living Trust U/A; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $425,260.

507 Phillips Drive, Franklin, Village of Clovercroft; Buyer: McKenzie N Hill and Parker A Woodard; Seller: Sarah A Dunn; $430,000.

1304 Trenton Lane, Franklin, Ashton Park; Buyer: Christina P Terrell; Seller: Jameel Clark; $325,000.

1705 Players Mill Road, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Margaret and Jonathan Payne; Seller: Michelle and Dwane Crews; $500,000.

1355 Fairbanks Street, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Yuan Zhang Living Trust; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $455,000.

Carothers Parkway, Franklin; Buyer: Middle Tennessee Health Realty LLC; Seller: MTPC LLC; $3,542,958.

37069

227 Meadowgreen Drive, Franklin, Meadowgreen Acres; Buyer: Grace E and Drew M Clausing; Seller: Patsy R and A Newt Danley; $340,000.

805 Wonderland Court, Franklin, The Links at Temple Hill; Buyer: Monica L Bostelman; Seller: Rebecca W and Barry L Ivy; $675,000.

2420 Clare Park Drive, Franklin, Gateway Village; Buyer: Destiny R Lee; Seller: Danielle Elizabeth and Eric Jonathan Knox; $310,000.

1014 Reese Drive, Franklin, Rizer Point; Buyer: Kimberly A and David M MacNeill; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $459,990.

Right of Way on Franklin Road, Franklin; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Church of the Nazarene Brentwood; $82,300.

211 Baltusrol Road, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Catherine T and Wayne Devane; Seller: Valerie M and James T Woodbury; $525,000.

127 Baltusrol Road, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Celeste A and Stanley M Spence; Seller: Michele P and James R Daniel Jr; $451,500.

101 Alpine Court, Franklin, Echo Estates; Buyer: Meredith Brown and Daniel Cottrell; Seller: Kelley S and Bart E Bohlen; $950,000.

703 Sneed Road, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Paula and Thomas Dean Long; Seller: Judy K and Harold D Witt Jr; $495,000.

2008 Loomis Court, Franklin, Harts Landmark; Buyer: Amy Georgianna and Spencer Cory Martin; Seller: Trace Construction Inc; $200,000.

Parcels 03601 and 03603 on South Berrys Chapel Road, Franklin; Buyer: Danna and Steven W Corbett; Seller: Peter Hawkins Dobberpuhl Foundation Inc; $1,650,000.

Lots 1 and 5 on Wallingford Way, Franklin, Wallingford; Buyer: LaDonna Jerrell and Stephen R Plumley; Seller: Evergreen Communities LLC; $425,000.

131 Baltusrol Road, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Elisa M and Craig M Turner; Seller: Martha Whitney; $370,000.

2200 Stardust Court, Franklin, Harts Landmark; Buyer: Marieke Geogiadis and Seven Keith Ertel; Seller: Trace Construction Inc; $971,500.

119 Harlinsdale Court, Franklin, Harlinsdale Manor; Buyer: Seiters Tennessee Community Property Trust; Seller: Jeanne M and Michael P Exner; $1,477,500.

4200 Two Rivers Lane, Franklin, Two Rivers; Buyer: Michael Todd Abner Rev Living Trust; Seller: Seiters Tennessee Community Property Trust; $2,100,000.

532 Franklin Road, Franklin; Buyer: Master Plans LLC; Seller: Lurene Cook; $315,000.

37135

209 Dobson Branch Court, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Elizabeth A and Gil S Cunningham; Seller: The Estate of Dorothy A Hollis; $335,0000.

8337 Parkfield Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Place; Buyer: RCSJ Inc; Seller: Scott A Shelton; $460,000.

2312 Redondo Court, Nolensville, Catalina; Buyer: Susan W Heeney; Seller: Kimberly and Roger J LeBlanc; $549,550.

Sunset Road, Nolensville, Brittain Downs; Buyer: Yazdian Development Group Inc; Seller: SAF Properties LLC; $110,000.

Sunset Road, Nolensville, Brittain Downs; Buyer: Yazdian Development Group Inc; Seller: SAF Properties LLC; $110,000.

3254 Burris Drive, Nolensville, Sherwood Green Estates; Buyer: Christopher Joseph Billiar; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $484,900.

2605 Nolita Lane, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Thomas W Moon; $80,000.

3140 Bradfield, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Nishtman Kamali and Keyvan Farrough; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $520,000.

2572 Benington Place, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Danielle Elizabeth and Eric J Knox; Seller: Rene and Kim Michael Maylee; $699,900.

2701 Zumac Court, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Lauren E and Mohit Sood; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $357,445.

37174

2664 Wind Dance Court, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: Tiffany L and Walter P Bain; Seller: Virginia and James Dean Trumbo; $325,000.

1040 Hemlock Drive, Spring Hill, Woodside; Buyer: Nugent Family Trust; Seller: Susan A Ward; $265,000.

3337 Monoco Drive, Spring Hill, Haynes Crossing; Buyer: Christine S Hdendrickson; Seller: Casey Kliebert; $260,000.

4086 Locerbie Circle, Spring Hill, Chapmans Crossing; Buyer: Catherine A and Michael J Bellottie; Seller: Tracie and Devin J Holleran; $265,500.

1734 Dryden Court, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Julia Melissa and Timothy B and Rodgers; Seller: Elaine and Steven Hoff; $375,000.

2329 Leighton Way, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Alisha and Aaron Thomas Menard; Seller: Elysia Emsweller and Christopher M Sandlin; $206,000.

1053 Tanyard Springs Drive, Spring Hill, Tanyard Springs; Buyer: Sheila and Garron Riechers; Seller: Willie R McDaniel; $338,000.

4107 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Kimberly W and Phillip R James; Seller: Firm Foundation Custom Homes LLC; $379,900.

203 Burnwick Court, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Copperstone Development Partners LLC; $57,635.

4115 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Janine L and Alexander F Jones; Seller: Meadowbrook Companies LLC; $439,900.

8001 Ragusa Circle, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Kristin Vo-Austin and Clifford Austin III; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $393,150.

1063 Misty Morn Circle, Spring Hill, Highlands at Campbell Station; Buyer: Nedra W Autry; Seller: Lorraine R Brown; $253,000.

Easement at 1710 Portview Court, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: American Homes 4 Rent Properties Three LLC; $8,375.

Easement at 1813 Portview Court, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Sherri Sherrer; $6,900.

Easement at 1809 Portview Court, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Whitley Family Irregular Trust; $1,575.

Easement at 1998 Portway Road, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Cindy G and Jeffrey A McDermott; $5,650.

37179

1160 Saddle Springs Drive, Thompsons Station, Saddle Springs Estates; Buyer: Heather K and Kevin F Arnett; Seller: Stanley P Vaught; $108,000.

1031 Brixworth Drive, Thompsons Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Caitlin Kelly and Branden Jay Goad; Seller: Rebecca D and Michael F Holt; $400,000.

2404 Redwood Trail, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Kimberly L Menifee; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $350,064.

2309 Coppergate Way, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $79,418.

2637 Paddock Park Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $79,418.

2716 Pool Forge Bridge, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Michelle and Joseph Edward Parkhurst; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN; $478,870.

1611 Hampshire Place, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Jacinta R Butcher; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $255,875.

2708 Dutches Court, Thompsons Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Hannah Harrison and Robert Wilkes Vantreast; Seller: Cissy A and Jason L Carroll; $280,000.

Thompsons Station Road East, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Colm Keenan; Seller: Elder Junior Smith; $270,000.

3043 Allenwood Drive, Thompsons Station, Allenwood; Buyer: Deborah Long; Seller: Arnold Homes LLC; $565,307.

2628 Paddock Park Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Donetta M Little; Seller: Stephanie T and Gerald A Branim; $353,100.