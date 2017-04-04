April 04, 2017

  • search

Current Weather

temperature

55℉

clear sky

Home
Breaking News

Justin Timberlake to headline Pilgrimage Festival

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment

Justin Timberlake to headline Pilgrimage Festival

Leiper’s Fork resident and pop icon Justin Timberlake will headline the third annual Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival.

The heart of the lineup includes:

– Eddie Vedder
– Ryan Adams
– The Avvett Brothers
– Mavis Staples
– The Fitz and the Tantrums
– Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue
– The Revivalists
– Better than Ezra
– Shovels and Rope
– Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives

At a dozen more acts will be included.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale at 10 a.m.

Emily West covers the City of Franklin, education and the state legislature for the Franklin Home Page. Contact her at emily@franklinhomepage.com. Follow her on Twitter via @emwest22.

About The Author

Related posts

Leave a Reply