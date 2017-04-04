Justin Timberlake to headline Pilgrimage Festival

Leiper’s Fork resident and pop icon Justin Timberlake will headline the third annual Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival.

The heart of the lineup includes:

– Eddie Vedder

– Ryan Adams

– The Avvett Brothers

– Mavis Staples

– The Fitz and the Tantrums

– Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue

– The Revivalists

– Better than Ezra

– Shovels and Rope

– Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives

At a dozen more acts will be included.

Coming to the 2017 Pilgrimage Music Festival… #MakeThePilgrimage Tickets go on sale at 10AM CST TODAY!! pic.twitter.com/daVAH8Wxm3 — Pilgrimage Festival (@PilgrimageFest) April 4, 2017

Tickets for the festival will go on sale at 10 a.m.