Justin Timberlake to headline Pilgrimage Festival

Leiper’s Fork resident and pop icon Justin Timberlake will headline the third annual Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival.
The heart of the lineup includes:
– Eddie Vedder
– Ryan Adams
– The Avvett Brothers
– Mavis Staples
– The Fitz and the Tantrums
– Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue
– The Revivalists
– Better than Ezra
– Shovels and Rope
– Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives
At a dozen more acts will be included.
Coming to the 2017 Pilgrimage Music Festival… #MakeThePilgrimage
Tickets go on sale at 10AM CST TODAY!! pic.twitter.com/daVAH8Wxm3
— Pilgrimage Festival (@PilgrimageFest) April 4, 2017
Tickets for the festival will go on sale at 10 a.m.
