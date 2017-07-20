Kanew speaks at Williamson County Democratic Party meeting, challenges Blackburn

Justin Kanew, a candidate for the 7th District Congressional seat, spoke Thursday at the monthly meeting of the Williamson County Democratic Party, emphasizing the importance of bipartisanship and change.

Kanew, a College Grove resident running against incumbent Rep. Marsha Blackburn, is a first-time candidate best known as a movie producer, writer and reality TV star.

Though confident in his campaign, Kanew recognizes the disadvantages he faces running against a Republican incumbent in Williamson County.

“I know it’s going to be hard, we won’t raise the money [Blackburn] has, but I’m sure we can beat her in enthusiasm,” Kanew said. “I think it’s going to be important for voters to look at more than just the party of each candidate.”

Without displaying a specific platform, Kanew still energized the crowd of about 50 by zeroing in on the idea of change and bipartisanship.

“I have a very conservative neighbor and we talked about all of the issues and shared why we believe what we believe. And, while I won’t ever get his vote, I know that he appreciated being listened to, we all do,” Kanew said. “So, regardless of the party, I’m going to go out and listen to people and hear what they have to say so I can be a leader for the people, not myself.”

Kanew, while new to public office, has been an activist for the disabled community and been awarded for his support of Autism Speaks.

While some people in attendance questioned Kanew’s lack of experience, much of the crowd vocally supported his candidacy. Even more attendees supported the idea of replacing Blackburn.

“I think Marsha needs some competition and this is the first step toward giving her some,” Williamson County resident David Otto, 62, said after the meeting. “He’s got an uphill fight, but he admitted it. I think enough people in Williamson are ready for change from her strict party line, so he stands a chance.”