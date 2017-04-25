Karl Dean, campaign strategist Emily Passini, part of Democrats’ speaker series

The Williamson County Democratic Party last week launched a speaker series designed to train members to take effective political action and bring statewide Democratic candidates to the county.

Among the scheduled speakers are campaign and media strategist Emily Passini, and Karl Dean, candidate for governor and former mayor of Nashville.

“Headway Thursdays” kicked off with Beth Joslin Roth, Vice-Chair of the Davidson County Democratic Party, presenting her “Good Trouble” workshop on how to effectively interact with members of the legislature.

Almost 100 people attended the training session, which Roth developed early this year and is designed to hold elected officials accountable for their votes.

WCDP Chair Holly McCall said the events were created in response to demand from the county party’s growing membership.

“Membership in the WCDP has exploded since the November election and we are going to give them the action they are asking for and the access to Democratic officials and candidates,” McCall said. “Fortunately, we’ve already had several competitive candidates announce for statewide office in 2018 and Williamson County will be key to their success.”

Meetings are held at e|Spaces, 1550 W McEwen Dr., Ste. 300, Franklin. The meetings are open to the public and all are welcome to attend.

Passini and Dean are scheduled at the next two sessions:

Thursday, May 18, 7 p.m. – Emily Passini, Greenlight Media Strategies. Passini has two decades experience in campaign management, coalition building, and grassroots advocacy. She served as Tennessee House Caucus Director in 2006, holding Democrats in the majority without losing a single seat, and as political director of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee. She is founding chair of Emerge Tennessee, which trains Democratic women to run for office.

Tuesday, June 13, 7 p.m. – Karl F. Dean, candidate for governor. Dean served as Mayor of Nashville 2007-2015. Prior to that he served as Metro Legal Director and was elected to three terms as Public Defender of Davidson County in 1990, 1994, and 1998.

For more information on the party and its programs go to http://www.wcdemocrats.com/