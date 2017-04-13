Kars4Kids car show to benefit Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home this Saturday

By LANDON WOODROOF

This Saturday, April 15, the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Homes on Franklin Road will once again welcome an array of showcase-worthy automobiles onto its campus. The occasion is the annual Kars4Kids fundraiser, a car show that raises money for TBCH’s summer budget.

“This event basically raises money for our summer activities program,” TBCH’s Middle TN Regional Development Officer Jeff McGinnis said. “Anything that our kids do over the summer— Vacation Bible School, mission trips, canoeing trips—that’s where this money comes from. It fills that budget line item for us, and gives our kids the opportunity to have a decently normal summer like most kids that aren’t in our care.”

The event was started 16 years ago, based on an idea hatched by car enthusiasts Paul Collins and George Kimble.

“We had a Corvette club meeting one night, and we were talking about finding a way to give back to the community,” Collins said. “We knew some people who had some really cool vehicles.”

That led to the concept for a charity car show. The choice of venue was decided based on a speaker at the Franklin Noon Rotary Club the following week, Dr. Ivan Raley, the TBCH’s former executive director.

Collins remembers pitching the idea of a car show to Raley and telling him “any money we make off the event is his, and if we lose money that’s our problem.”

Raley gave the approval.

“Ivan was willing to take a chance on us and its been a great event ever since then,” Collins said. He estimates that in the last 16 years the car show has raised between $125,000 and $150,000 for the TBCH.

Registration for the car show starts at around 8 a.m. While the event is free, there is a $20 suggested donation fee to register. Food will be provided, although at no fixed price. People simply donate however much they want for burgers, hot dogs and other items.

Collins said that typically about 150 cars are featured at Kars4Kids, although he thought the number could be higher this year.

“We’ll have cars from the mid-1910s to current,” Collins said.

One of those cars this year will be a 1927 fire engine that a friend of Collins is bringing. Collins’s friend Jeff Lane, owner of Lane Motor Museum, will also be bringing some cars, but Collins is not sure which ones. In years past, Lane has wheeled some unusual ones onto the TBCH grounds, Collins said, including something called a Helicron, which is a rear-wheel vehicle affixed with a propellor in the front.

On the newer front, a race car driven by Dale Earnhardt, Jr. will be at the event as well as a Dale Earnhardt, Jr. race simulator.

At around 3 p.m., awards will be handed out, Collins said. The top 50 cars will be recognized, and some special awards such as mayor’s choice and kids choice will be bestowed.

On a personal note, Collins talked about how much the event has meant to him over the years.

“It’s wonderful to give back to the community in general,” he said. “It’s great to be able to work with an org like Tennessee Baptist Children’s Homes that’s changing lives and giving these kids a chance that they might not have had otherwise.”

The TBCH has been at its current location on Franklin Road since 1911. It has room to house up to 33 children at a time, but the number of kids there at any one time varies. Currently, there are just under 20 children at the homes.

As part of the event Saturday, tours of some of the cottages at TBCH will be given so that people “can see what we do,” McGinniss said.

The organization gets all of its funding from individuals, churches, corporations, and the Tennessee Baptist Convention Cooperative Program. As previously reported by the Brentwood Home Page, in recent years, the TBCH has struggled to make its receipts match its expenses, which makes events like Kars4Kids all the more important.

“Both financially and for exposure the event is extremely important for us. There’s thousands of people who drive by every day and don’t know what we do. Once they find out what we do and get to meet our kids…it’s a great exposure for us,” McGinniss said.

The car show is one of the three main fundraisers that the TBCH holds each year. The other two are the Run for Kids 5k, which will be held on April 22 this year, and the Hope Hines Fore Kids Golf Classic, which will take place on June 22 at the Nashville Golf and Athletic Club.

The Brentwood campus of the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Homes is located at 1310 Franklin Road.