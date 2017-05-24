Keidel’s walk-off grand slam advances Brentwood baseball

By SAM McGAW

MURFREESBORO — Mason Keidel made the most out of his only plate appearance in Wednesday’s Class AAA state tournament game against Blackman

With no outs in the bottom of the seventh, Keidel hammered a walk-off grand slam over the right field wall to send the Brentwood Bruins (28-10) to the winner’s bracket finals with a 6-2 victory.

“It was a fastball on the outside of the plate, so I just took it there,” Keidel stated. “I didn’t know if it was gone, but I knew it’d be deep enough to score the guy from third.”

Keidel was subbed to pinch hit for Henry Glenn after Jacob Scott was intentionally walked to load the bases.

“We’ve been doing that all along if we need a ball driven deep,” Brentwood coach Bill Moore said. “We’ve been there before and (Keidel) really does a great job in that role. Not many guys can come off the bench. It’s not an easy job and he’s been doing it all year long.”

Tyler Shelton led off the frame with a deep fly ball to left field for a double. Tom Slaight, who subbed in for Shelton as a pinch runner, was sent to third on a bunt single by Joe Bayless in the ensuing at-bat.

“(Shelton) gets us going,” Moore said. “It’s easy to remember the game-winner, but things don’t get going without the guy to start the inning off like he did.”

Brentwood center fielder Jackson Pope went 3-for-3 at the plate with a double and two runs scored. Pitcher Josh Galloway struck out four batters and allowed five hits in a complete game.

The Bruins will battle for a state championship berth at 2 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Wednesday afternoon’s matchup between Dobyns Bennett and Blackman (29-11).

“We have moxie, grit and toughness – all of those little things that can help you in this week and in this setting,” Moore said. “We took some lumps along the way, but I don’t know a lot of teams that get here easy.”

Pope scored on a wild pitch to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead in the first inning. He extended the advantage to two in the third inning on a fly single to right field by Carson Shacklett.

Blackman cut its deficit to 2-1 with an RBI single by Christian Sanderson in the fifth inning. Conner Mitchell tied the game in the seventh with a two-out, line-drive single to centerfield.