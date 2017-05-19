Kenrose assistant principal moves up to top job

By WCS InFocus

Kenrose Elementary Assistant Principal Rebekah Loffi will serve as the school’s next principal, effective July 1.

Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney shared the news with the Kenrose faculty and staff Friday morning. Loffi replaces Dr. Marilyn Webb who announced her retirement earlier this year.

“Rebekah has proven herself to be an academic leader in our district, and with her enthusiasm, expertise and love for learning, she will lead Kenrose down the continued path of excellence,” Looney said.

Loffi began her teaching career at Crockett Elementary where she taught for eight years. She worked as a district mentor for one year, and then served as an assistant principal at Allendale Elementary for three years before joining Kenrose as assistant principal in 2016-17.

“I am honored and excited to accept the role of principal at Kenrose Elementary School,” said Loffi. “Having already served as assistant principal of Kenrose, I understand the value our community holds for academic excellence and am committed to working with parents, staff and students as we continue to build on this success in the future.”

Loffi holds a Bachelor’s in Elementary Education and Psychology from Belmont University and a Master’s in Educational Leadership from Trevecca Nazarene University.