Kerr and Co Realtor Gina Neckar knows area’s back story

Recently established Kerr & Co Realty, a new Cool Springs-based real estate firm, proudly announces the addition of Realtor Gina Neckar.

Gina is a native Texan, who decided to make the Volunteer State her home back in 1998. Since moving to Nashville, she has experienced the beauty and hospitality that this part of the country is known for and wants to help others find their home here as she has done.

Having spent the last 20 years here, she has a good understanding of Nashville’s past and is excited to be a part of its future. Gina has been in the real estate industry since 2006 gaining administrative, marketing and sales experience. Her ability to connect with people is a trait that has allowed her to network and maintain relationships throughout Nashville and surrounding communities. Her commitment to staying on top of advancements in the real estate industry enables her to give those who have entrusted her with their biggest asset the service and guidance they deserve. With a “whatever it takes” attitude, Gina’s dedication to her clients is hard to beat.

Mobile: (615) 207-9904

Office: (615) 905-1408

ginaneckar@hotmail.com

About Kerr & Co Realty

Longtime Williamson County realtor and former President of the Williamson County Association of Realtors®, Chip Kerr, launched Kerr & Co Realty in March of this year. Kerr & Co provides full service, highly professional real estate purchase or sale transactions with some of the most knowledgeable professionals in the business. Learn more at KerrandCoRealty.com.