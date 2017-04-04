Kerr & Co Realty’s newest broker once worked for Olympic Committee

Recently established Kerr & Co Realty, a new Cool Springs-based real estate firm, proudly announces the addition of Realtor Whitney Srouji.

Originally from Alabama, Whitney made her way to Tennessee by way of Salt Lake City where she worked in Media Relations for the United States Olympic Committee during the 2002 Olympic Winter Games. Whitney landed in the entertainment industry in Nashville in 2002, where she coordinated sales, event services and marketing efforts at Bridgestone Arena.

Whitney transitioned into her Real Estate career in 2005. Since that time, Whitney has been a Multi-Million Dollar producer every year that she’s been in the business, accumulating nearly $50 million in sales and closing more than 175 transaction sides. Whitney believes in educating herself, achieving accreditations that will assist her and therefore benefit her clients and good, old fashion hard work.

“I love what I do and I believe that it shows in my attention to detail and the all-out hustle that I put into my career,” she says.

Whitney and her husband, Nashville native Mark Srouji, reside in Brentwood with their two children, Alexander (AJ) and Eva.

Get in touch with Whitney:

Mobile: (615) 364-1582

Office: (615) 905-1408

Whitney.Srouji@gmail.com

www.welcomehometennessee.com

Visit KerrandCoRealty.com or call (615) 905-1408 for more information about Kerr & Co Realty.