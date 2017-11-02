Kidde recalls over 100 fire extinguisher models

Fire extinguisher manufacturers Kidde, in conjunction with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), announced a recall Thursday to replace certain Kidde fire extinguishers which “can become clogged or require excessive force to activate, posing a risk of failure to discharge.”

The recall affects more than 100 models of plastic-handled fire extinguishers. For details on identifying if your fire extinguishers have been recalled, read the following statement from the company:

“Kidde has sent copies to our retail customers with instructions to post a copy of the safety bulletin in locations that sold these extinguishers. We value our relationship with the State Fire Marshals and NASFM and would appreciate you spreading the word about this important safety recall in your fire safety efforts. This replacement program was initiated because certain fire extinguishers can become clogged or require excessive force to activate, posing a risk of failure to discharge. In addition, the nozzle can detach with enough force to pose an impact hazard. As the safety of our customers is our priority, we are working with customers to obtain all recalled units and provide replacement options.

This recall involves two styles of Kidde fire extinguishers: plastic handle fire extinguishers and push-button Pindicator fire extinguishers. Plastic handle fire extinguishers: The recall involves 134 models of Kidde fire extinguishers manufactured between January 1, 1973, and August 15, 2017, including some models that were previously recalled in March 2009 and in February 2015. The extinguishers were sold in red, white and silver, and are either ABC- or BC-rated.

Models are as follows: Plastic handle models produced between January 1, 1973 and October 25, 2015 2A40BC Gillette TPS-1 1A10BC Sams SM 340 6 RAP Home 10BC Sanford 1A10BC 6 TAP Home 1A10BC Sanford 2A40BC Ademco 720 1A10BC Home 2A40BC Sanford TPS-1 1A10BC Ademco 722 2A40BC Home H-10 10BC Sanford TPS-1 2A40BC ADT 3A40BC Home H-110 1A10BC Sears 2RPS 5BC All Purpose 2A40BC Home H-240 2A-40BC Sears 58033 10BC Bicentenial RPS-2 10BC Honeywell 1A10BC Sears 58043 1A10BC Bicentenial TPS-2 1A-10BC Honeywell TPS-1 1A10BC Sears 5805 2A40BC Costco 340 J.L. 2A40BC Sears 958034 FA 340HD J.L. TPS-1 2A40BC Sears 958044

FA240HD Kadet 2RPS-1 5BC Sears 958054 FC 340Z Kidde 10BC Sears 958075 FC Super Kidde 1A10BC Sears RPS-1 10BC FC210R-C8S Kidde 2A40BC Sears TPS-1 1A10BC Fire Away 10BC Spanish Kidde 40BC Sears TPS-1 2A40BC Fire Away 1A10BC Spanish Kidde RPS-1 10BC Traveler 10BC Fire Away 2A40BC Spanish Kidde RPS-1 40BC Traveler 1A10BC Fireaway 10 (F-10) Kidde TPS-1 1A10BC Traveler 2A40BC Fireaway 10BC Kidde TPS-1 2A40BC Traveler T-10 10BC Fireaway 110 (F-110) KX 2-1/2 TCZ Traveler T-110 1A10BC Fireaway 1A10BC Mariner 10BC Traveler T-240 2A40BC Fireaway 240 (F-240) Mariner 1A10BC Volunteer 1A10BC Fireaway 2A40BC Mariner 2A40BC Volunteer TPS-V 1A10BC Force 9 2A40BC Mariner M-10 10BC XL 2.5 TCZ FS 340Z Mariner M-110 1A10BC XL 2.5 TCZ-3 Fuller 420 1A10BC Mariner M-240 2A40BC XL 2.5 TCZ-4 Fuller Brush 420 1A10BC Master Protection 2A40BC XL 2.75 RZ FX210 Montgomery Ward 10BC XL 2.75 RZ-3 FX210R Montgomery Ward 1A-10BC XL 2-3/4 RZ FX210W Montgomery Ward 8627 1A10BC XL 340HD FX340GW Montgomery Ward 8637 10BC XL 4 TXZ FX340GW-2 Quell 10BC XL 5 PK FX340H Quell 1A10BC XL 5 TCZ FX340SC Quell RPS-1 10BC XL 5 TCZ-1 FX340SC-2 Quell TPS-1 1A10BC XL 5MR Gillette 1A10BC Quell ZRPS 5BC XL 6 RZ Plastic handle models with date codes between January 2, 2012 and August 15, 2017 AUTO FX5 II-1 FC5 M10G FA10G FS10 M10GM FA10T FS110 M110G FA110G FS5 M110GM FA5-1 FX10K M5G FA5G FX5 II M5GM FC10 H110G RESSP FC110 H5G.

Push-button Pindicator fire extinguishers: The recall involves eight models of Kidde fire extinguishers manufactured from August 11, 1995, through September 22, 2017. The no-gauge push button extinguishers were sold in white and red and with a red or black nozzle. These

models were sold primarily for kitchen and personal water craft applications. Models are as follows: Metal handle/valve fire extinguishers are NOT included in this recall. The unaffected models include the Kidde Professional line, Badger branded extinguishers and the recently introduced disposable metal handle/valve extinguishers.”

If you suspect you may have a recalled extinguisher, contact Kidde at (855) 271-0773 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST Monday-Friday (excluding holidays), or between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. during the weekend to determine whether your extinguishers are affected.

Consumers can also visit www.Kidde.com. If you have any questions, please contact Neal Zipser, Kidde’s community affairs manager, at Neal.Zipser@KiddeUS.com. Sincerely, Chris Rovenstine General Manager & Executive Director Kidde North America.