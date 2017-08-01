Kids invited to an all-nighter at Nolensville Rec Center

WILLIAMSON COUNTY PARKS AND RECREATION

Kids ages 7 to 12 are invited to celebrate the end of summer in style with an overnight lock-in at the Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville, Aug. 11-12.

The kids will check in at 6 p.m. on Friday night, Aug. 11 and spend the next 15 hours playing games, swimming, watching movies, eating pizza, making cool crafts and more — no sleeping allowed. Parents should plan to pick up their children at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.

This event requires pre-registration at www.wcparksandrec.com (for ages 7 to 12, $30 per child, activity code # 9635). Space is limited.