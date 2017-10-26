Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman to sign books at Nolensville’s Small Town Charm store on Saturday

By LANDON WOODROOF

Kimberly Schlapman is an artist both on the stage and in the kitchen.

As a member of Little Big Town, she has sold millions of records and performed for countless enthusiastic audiences around the world.

Her cooking talents have been displayed on the television show “Kimberly’s Southern Kitchen” and in her Southern cookbook, “Oh Gussie! Cooking and Visiting in Kimberly’s Southern Kitchen.”

This Saturday, starting at 2 p.m., Schlapman will sign copies of “Oh Gussie!” at the Small Town Charm store in Nolensville. To be extra safe you can preorder and reserve a copy of the book by calling the store at 615-819-2980. There should be enough copies available, though, for people who just show up for the signing on Saturday, store owner Ilse Fitzsimmons said.

“We could not be more excited,” Fitzsimmons said about the signing.

Schlapman has been a customer at the three-and-a-half year old gift shop, and Fitzsimmons is a big fan of her book, so the shop seemed a natural fit for the signing.

The store sells an array of gifts, from candles to wine and spirits accessories, to items for young children. Fitzsimmons tries to stock products from local businesses as much as she can.

Small Town Charm is a family operation that Fitzsimmons started after retiring as a flight attendant. Her daughter, Samantha, helps out several days a week.

“I decided to open a little store and it’s just grown by leaps and bounds,” Fitzsimmons said. “We love being here, and we love our little store.”

Not only will visitors get a chance to have their book signed by Schlapman on Saturday, they will also get to sample one of the book’s recipes.

Fitzsimmons said a local baker is preparing a quantity of one of the treats in the cookbook to hand out at the event.

Small Town Charm is located at 7175 Nolensville Road, #105 in Nolensville.