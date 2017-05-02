The Kindersport Foundation Youth Track Camp

This is a one-of-a-kind program for the athlete who is ready to take on the ultimate self-improvement challenge with a central focus of getting elite high school track and field athletes prepared for the next level of competition.

Kindersport Elite has produced 31 National Champions and over 130 Tennessee State high school track and field champions in the past 12 years. Every viable method of training is used and we will go to any length to make certain our athletes have the facility and faculty they need to achieve the desired result.

The entire training spectrum is utilized, beginning at absolute power and continuing through cardiovascular fitness. In between, we work on specific endurance, extensive tempo, intensive tempo, absolute speed, dynamic flexibility, plyometric response, strength and absolute power.

Kindersport Elite Athletes will compete in high school national indoor and outdoor meets, traveling to various cities throughout the county, in addition to their regularly scheduled high school track and field schedule in the spring. Our training group is by invitation/audition only.

Please contact us for a complimentary evaluation.

Click HERE to sign up today!

The Kindersport Foundation Presents: Track & Field Camp

Ages 8-18 | May 30th – June 30th | Brentwood High School Track

Camp Director: United States Olympic Decathlete Gary Kinder

www.kindersportonline.com

